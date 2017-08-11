Nvidia - Strong Quarter, Too High Expectations

People should not overreact to the sell-off after expectations have been very high, with shares having nearly tripled this past year.

The outlook for Q3 looks softer, but that is only because Q2 was very strong and management is typically conservative.

Nvidia (NVDA) has often been labelled as the "key to this market" if you watch too much financial television, with commentators praising the company for being the best positioned for the future, or even naming their dog after the company.

If you read this, you think that the company is the latest hot start-up, while in fact the business has been around for a long time (been founded in 1993) and long has been a stagnant stock. After peaking at $30 in 2007, shares have traded in the teens and twenties until 2015, before the company took off like a rocket and hit a high of $175.

Shares have now fallen to the low $150s which is not the end of the world, as shares started the year around the $100 mark. Shares now trade at 40 times earnings which still seems reasonable given the growth pace of +50% per annum and great positioning. If I factor in slower growth and perhaps somewhat narrowing margins going forwards, as competition will not be sitting still, I am a buyer at a 30 times multiple. Combined with net cash holdings, this makes me a buyer at $120 per share.

A Look Back In Time

There was little reason to be upbeat on Nvidia in the past as the company´s sales ranged between $3 and $4 billion between 2008 and 2014 before the company finally broke through the higher end of the range a year later.

The company has long been in the game of providing GPUs for gaming and other markets, but in 2014 the company started to position itself to four key growth markets. This early and well thought out vision now gives the company an advantage versus competition which will be hungry to catch upon the company. The focus areas include gaming, virtualization, data centers and auto. The GPUs are incidentally also used to mine crypto-currencies, which expands the competitive landscape to the point at which all the major tech names are competing in some way with Nvidia. This includes names like AMD, Intel, Qualcomm and ARM. The wide focus of the company on many growth areas makes Nvidia well positioned to benefit from trends such as deep learning and artificial intelligence, as it has a wide lead in many areas.

These technologies can be used for automation, much better and rapid detection of surroundings, environments and pictures, which makes the applications suitable for self-driving cars, disease detection, weather predictions, among others.

Strategy Pays Off

Nvidia really started to grow from 2014 onward after it has identified its four growth pillars. Revenues were up 13% that year to $4.7 billion, but revenue growth slowed down to 7% in 2015 to $5.0 billion. The real acceleration started in the calendar year of 2016 as revenues increased a whopping 38% to $6.9 billion, as the strategy is really paying off and companies and institutions are embracing Nvidia´s offerings.

The gaming and virtual currency mining operations remains the key of the company as sales surpassed $4.1 billion in the fiscal year of 2017, which corresponds largely to the calendar year of 2016, with further growth projected this year. Especially as the gaming community is growing and many players like to have powerful games, including virtual reality, having rapid processors is key, and this is where Nvidia stands out.

The data center business posted sales of $830 million in 2016 but is a real growth driver, anticipated to grow sales by nearly 150% the past year. This growth driver is complemented by another strong growth performer, as revenues in the automotive business were up 52% to $487 million. The visualization business is much more stable, as sales were up 11% to $835 million.

The rapid growth has translated into a boom in margins. The company was still breaking-even or losing a bit of money on a $3-4 billion revenue base during the crisis. Margins improved to levels in the mid-teens in recent years and are now peaking at 30% on a GAAP basis! It goes without a reasonable doubt to say that the company remains on fire.

Momentum Continues

Nvidia just ended a very solid second quarter in which revenues were up by 56% to $2.23 billion, marking an acceleration from the growth rates reported in Q1 of the current fiscal year of 2018, and from the very impressive growth rates reported last year.

At this rate, Nvidia is growing into a +$9 billion business at this point, driven by growth in virtually all areas. The key gaming market which makes up little over half of the sales reported a 52% increase in sales to $1.19 billion.

Revenues at the data center business were even more spectacular, with sales being up 175% to $416 million, although the sequential increase in revenues was just 2%. OEM & IP also performed very well, as revenues were up by 54% to $251 million.

The automotive market was not that impressive, as revenue growth slowed down to 19% on an annual basis, with revenues coming in at $142 million. Revenues from professional visualization were up 10% to $235 million.

Despite the continued topline sales growth, margin expansion has come to a halt. While gross margins were still up 50 basis points compared to Q2 of last year to 58.4%, they are down a full point on a sequential basis. Real leverage is seen in terms of operating expenses, which were up just 21% despite a 56% increase in topline sales. This allowed operating earnings to more than double to $688 million, for margins of 31%. The combination of these resulted in GAAP earnings more than doubled, coming in at $0.92 per share for the quarter.

Decent Outlook

Despite a near 5% decline in the regular trading session, shares of Nvidia shares have still nearly tripled over the past year to levels around $165, before falling to $154 in after-hours trading. Part of this disappointment relates to of course the high expectations and the perhaps soft or conservative outlook.

Revenues are seen at $2.35 billion, plus or minus 2% in Q3. At the midpoint of the range, that implies that revenue growth amounts to $120 million on a sequential basis, after second quarter revenues came in at $293 million higher compared to Q1. Worse, the growth rate is anticipated to slow down to just 17% on an annual basis after a very strong quarter in Q3 of last year, as well as the fact that Q3 is typically a seasonally stronger quarter.

That being said we should not rule out that management is conservative, after all, they guided for Q2 revenues to come in at $1.95 billion, plus or minus 2% when they reported the Q1 results. The range of plus or minus 2% has proven to be far too narrow, as it turned into a +14% result. It should be said that crypto-currencies are responsible for a big portion of the beat in the second quarter, estimated at $150 million by Jen-Hsun Huang on the call. As these remain a very hot area, I expect a meaningful contribution from mining operations in Q3 as well.

As profits are rapidly exploding while Nvidia does not need to make large capital expenditures or relies on large acquisitions, the company is rapidly building up its net cash position. Net cash now stands at $3.8 billion which corresponds to a net cash position of $6 per share with 633 million shares on an outstanding basis.

Concluding Thoughts

Trading at $154, operating assets are now valued at $148 per share. The $0.92 earnings per share number for Q2 translates into earnings power of $3.70 per share, for exactly a 40 times earnings multiple. That seems justifiable for a business which is growing sales by +50% per annum, but as noted above growth appears to be slowing down in Q3. It furthermore remains the question if +30% operating margins can be maintained forwards, as competition will undoubtedly want to gain their share in these exploding markets as well.

Perhaps somewhat worrying is that the company is upping the pace at which it is spending money on share buybacks, currently trending at $1.5 billion a year. While this is largely the effort to offset dilution from stock-based compensation, it still marks an acceleration from the pace at which buybacks have been executed in recent years. This is somewhat a shame after shares have ten-folded in recent years.

The big quarter and decline in the share price is a classical case of heightened expectations as the third quarter guidance looks soft but only looks soft because of the very strong second quarter results. I furthermore note that Nvidia has been somewhat conservative in terms of its outlook in recent quarters. Even after shares are down in the combined regular and after-hours trading session, shares still trade with gains of 50% this year.

The balancing act for investors is to see how large potential markets are, how dominant Nvidia´s market position will be, and what the impact will be on growth, margins and valuation multiples. The unleveraged business trades at 40 times GAAP earnings, yet these multiples are based on margins of 30% which might seem very high. This is certainly the case versus the entire industry and the past performance of Nvidia, but the company has certainly made a big transition. It should furthermore be said that some other tech companies have been able to demonstrate strong and stable margins around these levels for many years in a row.

Growth remains impressive and current percentages simply can not be maintained, as the third quarter guidance appears to mark a dramatic slowdown. If I use annualised GAAP earnings power of $3.70 per share, apply a 30 times multiple and add back $6 per share in case, I would become a buyer if shares dip further towards the $120 mark. While this still marks 20% lower levels than seen today, note that shares would still trade with gains of 20% at that level so far this year.

