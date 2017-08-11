Xinyuan Real Estate: Why The Sell-Off?

Elliott R. Morss ©All Rights Reserved

Introduction

In the last month, Xinyuan (XIN) has fallen 12%. A sell-off like that without worrisome new information rarely happens. So I expected the bad news would become apparent with the next quarterly financial report. That report was just issued and my analysis of it follows.

The Setting

The Chinese government is worried about rapidly escalating real estate prices. So various forms of price controls and other sales restrictions have been applied to residential real estate sales. These constitute real problems for real estate developers because their projections and financial planning are based on projections made the government restrictions were introduced. There is admittedly some real estate speculation in China -- the Chinese prefer to speculate in real estate than in equities. But beyond that, the reality in most Chinese cities is that the demand for housing exceeds the supply. And these restrictions will only make the supply shortages worse.

How Is XIN Coping?

Table 1 provides data from the latest report. Comparisons with the first quarter are misleading because for XIN, the second quarter is nearly always better than the first quarter. For example, in 2016, second-quarter revenues jumped 60% over the first quarter.

When you look at the second quarters for both years, there is good and bad news worth mentioning. Sales, revenues and selling prices are up with selling costs down. This is all good.

Table 1. – XIN’s Latest Results

Source: Company Reports

But there is troubling news as well. As compared with the same quarter last year, income is down. The company explained the lower income as attributable to:

“(I) an increase in selling and distribution expenses related to commercial sales under a more challenging market environment,

(II) an increase in the un-capitalized portion of the Company's interest expenses due to some debt not yet allocated into real estate projects, and

(III) a one-time Land Value-Added Tax (LVAT) refund of approximately US$9 million in the prior year period related to a final settlement at one of the Company's projects.”

Whatever the reasons, stockholders should be worried. Income per ADS has fallen from $0.39 in the second quarter last year to $0.14 this year. The quarterly dividend payment per ADS is $0.10, meaning that XIN’s payout ratio is dangerously high. One hopes that XIN understand just how important it is to shareholders that the dividend not be cut.

It is also of note that debt has increased without a commensurate increase in real estate under development.

Some Good News

Helen Zhang, XIN’s CFO reported that all three U.S. projects are proceeding in accordance with plans. The Oosten project in Brooklyn realized revenue of about $21 million this quarter, which brings total revenue reported to $238 million year-to-date with the construction loan completely prepaid. Also, the project been recognized by the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce by winning the first residential condominium building category of the 2017 Building Brooklyn Awards. This is the first time that special award was won by a non-U.S. based developer.

She also reported that XIN repurchased about 950,000 ADS’s in the second quarter at a total cost of about $4.7 billion.

Zhang has indicated XIN copes in part with the government restrictions by pushing sales of its commercial properties because they do not fall under the government restrictions program.

XIN has reported that 78.5% total project costs in China have been paid off. This has happened with only 65% of projects sold. XIN has 1,695, 900 square meters of projects “under planning” with 1,251.200 square meters of projects being sold.

Conclusions

Real estate development is a risky business, and it is made more problematic in China today by government restrictions on residential property sales. While XIN’s dividend payout ratio is a bit worrying, one hopes that XIN is aware of just how important maintaining the dividend is to the shareholders. Taken overall, there is nothing in XIN’s latest quarterly report to justify the recent 12% sell-off.