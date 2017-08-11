Galena Biopharma (GALE) Discusses Galena Biopharma and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Merger Call (Transcript)

Galena Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALE)

Galena Biopharma and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Merger Conference Call

August 08, 2017 08:00 AM ET

Executives

Remy Bernarda - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Stephen Ghiglieri - Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Galena

Angelos Stergiou - Chief Executive Officer of SELLAS Life Sciences Group

Remy Bernarda

Good morning everyone and thank you for joining our call today to discuss the proposed merger between Galena Biopharma and SELLAS Life Sciences Group that we announced this morning. For those of you listening via telephone, I would encourage you to visit our website and login to our webcast presentation, as we will be using slide to enhance the flow of information about the transaction and overview of the combined company. The slide can be accessed on our website in the investors section under Events and Presentations.

These slides are posted as a PDF document and will also be available on the webcast. The slides are view of control meaning that you, the viewer will mean to advance the slides. Our speakers will alert you to the slides they are addressing. We're also creating a separate page under investor resources, this new page will be a resource related to this transaction so you can easily access all of the information we've filed going forward.

Listen on Slide number 2, on our presentation is our full forward looking statements that I encourage you to read during today's discussion we may make forward-looking statements about strategy, future operations, future financial position, prospects, plans and objectives of management of Galena, SELLAS or the combined company. Such statements are based on management current expectations and involved risks and uncertainties. Actual results and performance could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as result a many factors including without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated stockholder approval and the ability to consummate the proposed merger to the process being conducted by Galena and SELLAS, the ability to project cash utilization and reserves needed for contingent, future liabilities and business operations and the availability of sufficient of the combined company to meet its business objectives and operational requirements.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those identified under Risk Factors in our annual, quarterly reports and other documents filed with the SEC and available on our website around this transaction. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements.

Please now turn to Slide 3, as I would like introduce the members of management on today's call. Presenting today will be Dr. Angelos Stergiou, the Chief Executive Officer of SELLAS Life Sciences Group, and Mr. Stephen Ghiglieri, Galena's Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer.

Before I turn the call over to management I want to inform our listeners that due to the nature of the proposed business combination we will not be taking questions today. I encourage you to read the documents that have been filed and will be filed with respect to this proposed business combination for all of the pertinent information.

Now please turn to Slide number 4, and Mr. Ghiglieri will began our discussion.

Stephen Ghiglieri

Thank you, Remy and good morning and welcome everyone to the discussion around our proposed merger with SELLAS Life Sciences Group. As our shareholders know we initiated a strategic review process in the first quarter of this year and have worked closely with our advisors to determine the best path forward giving our shareholders the best opportunity for value creation.

We're excited about the opportunities that our combination with SELLAS creates, and I will touch on a few of the reasons for our excitement in a minute. But first I'd like to take you through some of the details of the proposed transaction.

The merger is an all-stock transaction and Galena will acquire all of outstanding shares of SELLAS and exchange for newly issued shares of Galena common stock. On a pro forma basis Galena stock and warrant holders will own approximately 32.5% of the combined company, and SELLAS shareholders will own approximately 67.5% upon completion of the proposed transaction.

After evaluating numerous opportunities SELLAS stood out in terms of a division strategic alignment with Galena's cancer immunotherapy programs and near term opportunity for value creation for our shareholders. We believe that this reversed merger transaction gives full value to our clinical assets.

And as you will SELLAS' clinical programs are promising and have tremendous potential to improve treatment for cancer patients and create value for our shareholders. The combined company will be renamed to SELLAS Life Sciences Group and we expect the shares of the combined company to continue to trade on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the new ticker symbol, SLS. The transaction has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies and a majority of SELLAS shareholders have agreed to vote in favor of the transaction.

Has the public company in this transaction Galena will be filing multiple documents with the SEC over the next few months and as Remy mentioned we will be consolidating those filings on our website for your ease of use. Importantly, we will be filing a proxy statement for the Galena shareholder meeting that will occur in October or November of this year to approve the merger and other key elements for successful transaction. We expect the transaction to close in the fourth quarter of this year.

Now if you'll turn Slide 5, I want to refresh your memory, on the Galena clinical pipeline. Given the advances in cancer immunotherapy over the past several years, we continue to believe that new that NeuVax the potential to drive value for the company, and we're excited that the SELLAS management team see this potential value and has committed to supporting the ongoing investigators sponsor trials of NeuVax in breast cancer. The most advanced of these trials the Phase 2b combination trial with trastuzumab in HER2 1+/2+ patients is nearing full enrollment and we expect the interim efficacy analysis in the first quarter of next year. The second combination trial with trastuzumab and the trial and patients with DCIS are ongoing.

With respect to our immunotherapy assets targeting Folate Binding Protein and our hematology asset and anagrelide controlled release. SELLAS will evaluate where these may fit in the pipeline of the combined company and determine the best path forward for those assets whether that be through internal clinical development or potentially through seeking a development partner for these programs. SELLAS has committed to determining this path forward in the coming year.

Moving out to Slide 6, as Angelos will detail in just a minute, there are late stage cancer immunotherapy portfolio is complimentary to the Galena pipeline. SELLAS has made tremendous progress building out their pipeline with several ongoing and planned clinical trials both as a monotherapy and in combination with checkpoint inhibitors the leading drugs in cancer immunotherapy. SELLAS has strong platform combined with our NeuVax program, we believe the merged company can become the leader in cancer vaccine development. As you will see with the current clinical trials ongoing the trials expected to initiate in the near term and the potential partnering opportunities there was broad potential for the merged company. With the combined assets we anticipate multiple important value inflection points to 2018 and 2019 that will be outlined later in this call.

Turning now to Slide 7, we list the leadership team of SELLAS that will lead the combined company going forward, and I would like to point out the structure of the Board of Directors for the combined company. Upon completion of the merger Galena's Board of Directors will resign and a new seven member Board of Directors will be constituted for the combined company. Five of the members will be designated by SELLAS including two independent board members and Angelos as CEO. Galena will designate two board members who have not previously served on our board. Collectively the SELLAS team has an exceptional background and is being led by Dr. Angelos Stergiou.

Angelos has held international positions of increasing responsibility and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies as well clinical research organizations over the past 15 years, working in both the U.S. and Europe. Previously he worked closely with big pharma with the boutique health economics and pricing reimbursement and help access company that he founded. Additionally he clinically developed one of the first personal life cancer vaccines in hematological malignancies known as BiovaxID.

I would now like to turn the call over to Dr. Angelos Stergiou to outline his plans for the combined organization and provide more detail on the SELLAS programs. Angelos?

Angelos Stergiou

Thank you Stephen and I would also like to welcome the participants on the call today. We're also very excited with the prospect of this reverse merger and as Stephen mentioned, I'm pleased that we have built a very strong and experienced team here at SELLAS.

Our Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Nicholas Sarlis, has extensive experience working both in government at the NIH, in academia at MD Anderson, and at corporate market leaders including Sanofi and Incyte in senior positions and has launched six drugs through his career thus far.

Our Chief Financial Officer, William Pollei, has worked with numerous private and public companies in his various roles at major corporations. Our Chief Regulatory Officer and Senior Vice President, Technical Operations, Dr. Greg Torre has over 35 years of executive level experience and has been instrumental in marketing authorization approvals for several key biopharmaceutical products in the U.S. at organizations including Pfizer, Bristol-Meyers Squibb, Sankyo and Sanofi. I believe this team amongst other highly talented members will be able to lead this new exciting company as we grow in advance our clinical development programs.

Please turn to Slide 8 for an overview of SELLAS. We are focused on developing novel immunotherapies for cancer and led by our asset known as Galinpepimut-S, or GPS a technology we licensed from Memorial Sloan Keiering Cancer Center. GPS is an immune therapy targeting the Wilms Tumor 1 or WT1 protein or antigen. And WT1 has been recognized by the National Cancer Institute as the top ranked antigen for therapeutic development in cancer research. With the strong immune responses GPS have shown to date we have positioned GPS for both the current and future landscape as it relates to immuno oncology, and we look to develop the agent as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

We have where they have GPS through Phase 2 trials and have two Phase 3 ready indications with compelling efficacy into favorable safety profile in acute myeloid leukemia and malignant pleural mesothelioma. For both the acute myeloid leukemia and mesothelioma we have received Orphan Drug Designation from both the FDA and EMA and fast track status from the FDA and I will go into the clinical detail shortly.

We have ongoing Phase 1/2 studies in two additional indications with GPS. In multiple myeloma we have data demonstrating meaningful median progression-free survival and have yet to reach the median overall survival in this patient cohort. In ovarian cancer, we are running a combination trial with one of the leading checkpoint inhibitors nivolumab or OPDIVO and looking forward to our first look at the data this year. We also expect to expand our portfolio with additional combination studies with one or more checkpoint inhibitors in 2018.

If you turn to Slide 9, I would now like to present the pipeline for the combined company. GPS will be the lead asset moving forward, and as you can see we're very excited about the prospects for the program. In AML and MPM we have successfully completed Phase 2 studies and these assets are ready to enter Phase 3. The next two plan to trials are a future combination basket trial and a trial in Chronic Myelogenous Leukemia or CML these are both in the latter stages of negotiation with external parties of support the design and funding of certain aspects of these programs and we expect to make further announcement on these trials later this year.

The final four trials in the lighter blue are either fully or partially funded by external parties, two of these trials are ongoing, and Phase 2 in multiple myeloma and to Phase 1 to combination trial with the Bristol-Myers Squibb Nivolumab. The other trials in AML and the second multiple myeloma are expected to initiate in 2018. In green, we have listed our early stage program where we have partnered with at Advaxis to perform preclinical work to enable potential submission of the investigator new drug application in 2018. Preclinical work is fully funded by Advaxis and we will then lead the Phase 1 program. This technology may allow for further diversifies delivery technology and potentially even stronger immune response.

Once the proposed transaction is complete, we look forward to adding NeuVax to the immune therapy pipeline, with three ongoing investigator-sponsored trials we believe that the data points from these trials over the next several years can boost the combined companies platform based on the results of those trials NeuVax may also provide an opportunity for partnering or advancement of the asset into pivotal trials.

GALE-401and GALE-301/GALE-302 also present opportunities for partnering or potential advancement of the assets in clinical trials, this pipeline seem to have the tremendous amount of opportunity and we will look to extract the most value from advancing the programs while being cognizant of the expense and our ability to fund the trials. We have proven with our ongoing and planned clinical trials that we're able to secure development partners and other sources of non-dilutive capital to advance our programs and we expect to continue to do so. We anticipate that the initial budget of the combined company we focus on areas where we see the highest potential by combining GPS with checkpoint inhibitors SELLAS program in CML in the ongoing NeuVax trials.

Moving now to Slide 10. As I mentioned WT1 is a top ranked cancer antigen by the NCI and this the high priority target and on this chart you can see why. The antigen is expressed broadly in hematological malignancies and solid tumors allowing for the potential to treat over 25 different answers. WT1 expression is up regulated in various cancers and is highly tumor selective and then validated target. In is on both in cancer cells as well as cancer stem cells and thus less likely to down regulate to escape.

Importantly WT1 is not found appreciably in adult issues, which lowers potential off-target toxicity and is important in development of the agent. The green bars on the slide represents the indication and SELLAS is currently pursuing and the blue bars represent other cancer types where we could potentially expand.

On Slide 11, we have listed some of the well-known key features in the cancer immune therapy and the properties found in GPS that apply specifically to these critical elements. First, it is important to select the right cancer target and epitopes. GPS is made up of four peptides and 25 epitopes, it is not HLA restricted and produces both CD4 and CD8 cells, and it has the ability to overcome tolerance, which allows to a treatment over a potentially long period of time. Having multiple epitopes increases the chances of eliciting an immune response both CD4 and or CD8 and using heteroclitic pep types increases immunogenicity.

Second the data from GPS has shown evidence of epitopes spreading and as therefore engaging the T-Cell or the cancer killing cells. The third key feature focuses on the barriers of the tumor micro-environment that generally exist when the patient's tumor is present. The trial SELLAS is focused on as a monotherapy have been in patients in complete remission with minimal residual disease with a tumor microenvironment is substantially absent.

Overcoming tolerances is the fourth focus area of a cancer immune therapy. Heteroclitic peptides and mutated peptide that strengthen the immunogenicity of importantly the CD 4 and CD8 cells create stronger MHC binding to the native sequence. This structure is important as it adds in breaking tolerance. And finally having the broadest possible patient population provides the most opportunity from agent, because GPS has activity across HLA types it could allow treatment of a vast majority of cancer patients who test positive for WT1.

On Slide 12, the diagram lists the key differentiators for GPS. I just covered some of these points on the prior slides, I will just add that GPS has demonstrated positive early clinical data on survival, tolerability and safety, we are not competing against other therapies as GPS in its current form is in the post chemotherapy or surgery setting when patients are in complete remission, albeit in combination with a checkpoint inhibitors GPS may also be using frontline treatment and thereafter. The manufacturing process relatively straightforward, and is cost effective as an allergenic off the shelf while drug deliver subcutaneously and we have strong IP coverage. On the next few slides, I will be presenting the supportive data for GPS that will guide our decision around initiation of future clinical trials.

Moving to Slide 13, here are the conclusions from our Phase 1 and 2 clinical trials of GPS in acute myeloid leukemia or AML. In these trials we treated a total of 32 patients with a favorable safety profile and demonstrated prolonged median overall survival of 67.6 months across all ages in the Phase 2 study, which we believe is in deep exciting and unprecedented. Separating the patients over 60 who make up the tougher patient population for our plat Phase 3 trial, the median overall survival was 32.2 months in the Phase1 trial and 35.5 months in the Phase 2 trial exceedingly better and what we know from the literature and historical best standard treatment for this patient population.

In the earlier trials 88% of patients at evidence of immune response by either a CD8+ and to CD4+ reactivity to any of the four peptides in galinpepimut-S after administration. Importantly, CD4+ responses were seen across all HLA-Class II subtypes with no discernible effect of HLA allelic type expression of clinical outcomes. The Phase 2 clinical overall survival primary endpoint was met.

In addition to those trials, Moffit Cancer Center in Florida conducted an independent trial in patients after a second complete remission and this data I summarized of Slide 14. In this trial, 10 AML patients received two or more administrations of GPS compared to a paired group of 15 patients during a similar time period at the same clinical site with a combined median age of 74 years.

The results from this trial were compelling demonstrating Disease-free survival of 319 days in the treated GPS group versus 131 days in the comparator group. The overall survival in galinpepimut-S treated patients was 495 days, which was significantly greater than the comparator group of 165 days producing a peer value of 0.0175. In the trail 28% of AML patients experienced sustained responses with durations either equaling or exceeding the duration of the first complete remission. This trial in heavily pretreated patients supports the prior studies and the utility of these immune agent even very sick elderly patients.

The table of Slide 15 shows the GPS data compared to the currently available treatment options which are primarily Chemotherapy and Bone Marrow Transplant in patients who are in the first remission. As you can see, well this is not head to head data and our patient numbers are smaller galinpepimut-S prolonged survival in a meaningful way in all age groups even against Bone Marrow Transplant, which in its own merits is an immunotherapy approach.

Moving to Slide 16, this outlines the key elements of the protocol for the expected Phase 3 study of GPS and AML that have been agreed upon by the FDA. In this maintenance setting there are no approved drugs and the long term survival for these elderly patients is very poor. As such we believe this Phase 3 ready program is one of several strategic value enhancing and potential partnering opportunities to expand the utility of GPS.

Now, I would like to discuss our plans in additional indications. Please currently turn to Slide 17 for details on our trial Mesothelioma or MPM. It is important to point out that nearly all MPM patients are positive for the WT1 antigen making it a great target for GPS just like the previously mentioned AML indication. This is data on our randomized-controlled blinded Phase 2 study with galinpepimut-S after surgery and other treatment.

In this trial is also presented at medical conferences GPS increased overall survival from 16.6 months in the control group to 24.8 months on the GPS arm with hazard ratio of point 0.51. Median overall survival for patients with complete tumor resections was 39.3 months in the treated GPS group versus 24.8 months in the control group with the hazard ratio 0.415. In the trail, GPS induced both CD8+ and to our CD4+ T-cell activation and demonstrated the favorable safety profile with the adverse events primarily low grade injection site reactions similar to the AML trail.

In March of this year, we completed a successful End of Phase 2 meeting with the FDA along the program to progress to Phase 3. We believe this Phase 3 ready program provides another partnering opportunity to advance in this indication.

On Slide 18 shown the current data from our ongoing Phase 1/2, open-label study of GPS in 18 multiple myeloma patients following stem cell transplant. The primary objective for this trial, assess T-cell responses 12 to 14 weeks after initial GPS administration was met. Patients received 12 treatments and were treated for up to nine months. While all of the patients at minimal residual disease after stem cell transplant 15 of the 18 patients at high-risk cytogenetics given them a poorer prognosis as compared to historical controls, clinical results were meaningfully better with GPS in this patient group demonstrating median progression-free survival of 23.6 months and counting. 81% progression-free survival at 12 months, 62% progression-free survival at 18 months and 88% overall survival at 18 months importantly the median overall survival has not been reached as the data needs to mature further and the impressive current 23.6 months median progression-free survival is exceedingly higher versus best standard treatment in this patient population.

We're encouraged by this early data as these high-risk patients do very poorly even on the standard treatment agents. We expect further immune and survival data from this trial likely in the second half of this year as well as next year.

And finally, I have included a brief summary of the other SELLAS development program some Slide 19. As we have mentioned, combining GPS with other agents particularly checkpoint inhibitors as one of our main priorities. We currently have an ongoing Phase 1/ 2 open-label trial with GPS and nivolumab in patients with the current or ovarian cancer who are in second or greater clinical remission following chemotherapy. We expect to announce clinical data towards the end of this year and the ovarian cancer trial and there is interest for an additional investigator-sponsor clinical trial to initiate in 2018 with the nivolumab in a different cancer indication.

Furthermore, we are an extensive planning process around combination trials with GPS and the PD1 checkpoint inhibitor. This effort is expected to confirm the immune profile of GPS in hematological settings and in multiple solid tumor indications with a focus on WT1 positive solid tumors with modest PD1 activity as a monotherapy. As mentioned earlier, we also plan to continue the ongoing NeuVax trials and asses the data results to determine further development.

I'm grateful for the support we have for our programs by our renowned Scientific Advisory Board whom I've listed on Slide 20. The board is led by Dr. David Scheinberg from Memorial Sloan Kettering who is the inventor of the Galinpepimut-S technology and the leading expert on the WT1 antigen. The SELLAS Scientific Advisory Board is made up of true pioneers and thought leaders in the immune-oncology space who have been fundamental in the approval of the currently approved cancer immunotherapy drugs. There's been pivotal in getting us where we are today and we look forward to the guidance as we advance our pipeline.

Our next and final Slide 21, is where we list our currently and anticipated milestones. We have several promising events upcoming for GPS including data readouts from the nivolumab combination trial into Phase 2 multiple myeloma trial. We will also be announcing more updates and detailed information on the upcoming studies in other cancers with a checkpoint inhibitor. In the first quarter of next year the first efficacy analysis expected from the NeuVax HER2 1+/2+ Phase 2 clinical trial followed by initiation of a Phase 1 trial from our preclinical program in partnership with the Advaxis. As you can see, we expect a plethora of clinical data the latter half of this year as well as in 2018 and 2019.

Now, before I turn the call back to Stephen for closing remarks, I would again like to thank our audience on the call today. We're very excited about this proposed transaction with Galena, and look forward to updating you in the future as we strive towards optimizing shareholder value and most importantly developing potentially lifesaving cancer treatments, Stephen?

Stephen Ghiglieri

Thank you, Angelos. As Remy mentioned due to the nature of the transaction we will not be taking questions, but I encourage you to read our filings related to the proposed merger that will be filed with the SEC added to our website and consolidated on the investor resources page.

I want to close by pointing out that as many of our recent filings had disclosed we continue to work to resolve our legal issues of the combined company can focus on the business of clinical development. As you've heard, SELLAS has a tremendous amount of potential with their clinical programs and we believe their pipeline management team and Scientific Advisory Board can add tremendous value to our programs.

And finally, I want to express a deep appreciation for our shareholders who have stuck with us through multiple challenging events. I believe in the promise of this transaction and encourage you to vote in favor of the merger on our plan shareholder meeting next quarter. Thank you all for joining the call today.

