Intersections' (INTX) CEO Johan Roets on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Executives

Johan Roets - Chief Executive Officer

Ron Barden - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Patrick Retzer - Retzer Capital

Operator

Johan Roets

Good afternoon, and welcome to the Intersections' second quarter 2017 earnings call and business update.

After I make some introductory remarks on our progress through the first six months of 2017, Ron Barden, our CFO, will present our second quarter 2017 financial performance. I will then provide a more detailed business update. After that, we will open the call for your questions. A presentation of today's business update is available on our Investor Relations website.

End of the second quarter of 2017 saw the completion of the three-year initial phase of the strategic plan that we put in place when I joined Intersections in 2014. The Company's new era of subscriber, revenue and EBITDA growth. As the remainder of 2017 unfolds, we will start to see this growth realize. It has been our journey to this point and some stakeholders have been disappointed with the direction the Company has taken in the past, especially the diversified and seemingly disconnected nature of some of our prior investments.

The management on the board is [Technical Difficulty] at the end of 2016 that the future of Intersections Inc. lies in Identity Guard, and in the identity theft monitoring industry. Intersections Inc. has a 20-plus year track record of being the industry [Technical Difficulty] and has the wherewithal to regain this position as the industry continues to consolidate around us. We now have all the arrows in our quiver to allow us to successfully compete in this sustainable long-term shareholder value. I will speak in detail later in the presentation as to what the rest of 2017 and beyond holds for us.

Now here is Ron to discuss our second quarter results.

Ron Barden

Thank you, Johan, and good afternoon. I will make brief comments on the financial information that is included in the Investor Update we posted on our website. I encourage you to review our earnings release that was issued today, August 10, 2017, and our Form 10-Q that was filed with the SEC today as well. These documents are also available on our website.

As previously announced, and noted in our earnings release, the Company completed the divestiture of its Pet Health Monitoring business, known as Voyce, effective July 31, 2017. The Voyce sale, along with the sale of the Bail Bond Industry Solutions business in the first quarter of 2017 and the insurance consulting business in the second quarter of 2017, completes the Company's previously announced program to divest all non-core businesses and focus solely on the personal identity theft protection market.

The majority of my comments will focus on the core business results, which is defined as all of our business units, with the exception of Voyce.

Consolidated revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 was $39.9 million, compared to $40.4 million in the first quarter of 2017 and $44.8 million for the second quarter of 2016. Consolidated revenue was $80.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017, compared to $90.4 million for the comparable period of 2016.

Revenue from our Identity Guard subscriber base increased 3.9% to $12.5 million for the second quarter of 2017, compared to $12 million for the first quarter of 2017, driven by subscribers acquired during the first quarter of 2017, and decreased 3.4% compared to the revenue of $12.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2016. The decrease from the prior year period is due to the loss of revenue from one of our partners, Costco, that ceased marketing our products.

Revenue from our Canadian business, which is conducted through a joint marketing arrangement, achieved sequential growth of 5.3% to $3.2 million for the second quarter of 2017 from $3.1 million for the first quarter of 2017 and was consistent with the second quarter of 2016.

Revenue from our U.S. financial institution clients was $21.4 million for the second quarter of 2017 compared to revenue of $21.9 million for the first quarter of 2017. Revenue decreased by 0.8% per month on average during the second quarter, which the Company believes is representative of normal attrition, given the discontinuation of marketing and retention efforts for this population.

Please note that we began reporting revenue from Breach services and other revenue as a separate line item in our materials beginning in the second quarter because the pricing and retention characteristics of these subscribers is quite different than our consumer subscriber bases. We previously reported these revenues and subscribers in the Identity Guard line.

Our Identity Guard subscriber base was 329,000 subscribers as of June 30, 2017, which was consistent with the base at the end of March 2017 and is 3.8% higher than the base as of December 31, 2016. The Canadian subscriber base, which we serve jointly with our marketing partner, of 161,000 subscribers as of June 30, 2017, was consistent with the March 31, 2017 and the December 31, 2016 subscriber bases.

Our U.S. financial institutions subscriber base continued to run-off due to the ceased marketing of our products by those clients at an average rate of 1% per month for the six months ended June 30, 2016.

Earlier today, we reported consolidated loss before income taxes of $6.2 million for the second quarter of 2017 compared to $4.8 million for the first quarter of 2017 and $5.3 million for the second quarter of 2016. Consolidated adjusted EBITDA loss for the second quarter of 2017 was $1.3 million, compared to $1.6 million for the first quarter of 2017 and $1 million for the second quarter of 2016.

Throughout this presentation, adjusted EBITDA refers to EBITDA before share-related compensation and non-cash impairment charges. Our presentation includes an analysis of adjusted EBITDA to show the amount generated by our core business, which comprises all businesses of Intersections with the exception of Voyce.

Core business loss before income taxes for the quarter ended June 30, 2017, was $5.3 million compared to $4.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2017, and approximately $200,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2016. The core business loss before income taxes compared to the prior quarter was negatively impacted by $1.5 million non-cash loss on extinguishment of debt as a result of the long-term loan financing closed in April 2017, and an increase of $1 million in the estimated liability for non-income business taxes and interest recorded in the second quarter of 2017. These items, along with the negative impact of lower revenue primarily from our U.S. financial institution clients, caused the decrease compared to the second quarter of 2016.

Core business adjusted EBITDA loss for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 was $673,000, compared to $932,000 for the first quarter of 2017, and positive $3.6 million for the second quarter of 2016. Core business adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 was negatively impacted compared to the prior year by $800,000 related to the increase in the estimated liability for non-income business taxes and the negative impact of lower revenue, primarily from our U.S. financial institution clients.

These activities to wind down the commercial operations of our Voyce business and to monetize the intellectual property of that business, generated a loss before income taxes of approximately $900,000 and an adjusted EBITDA loss of $600,000 for the second quarter of 2017, compared to a loss before income taxes of $5.1 million and an adjusted EBITDA loss of $4.6 million in the second quarter of 2016.

As of June 30, 2017, the Company had a cash balance of $9.5 million and an outstanding principal balance of $20 million under the new credit agreement as amended. Cash used in operating activities for the six months ended June 30, 2017 was $3.5 million, of which approximately $1.9 million was used to fund the wind down of the Voyce business.

Cash provided by operating activities for the quarter ended June 30, 2017, was $250,000, which includes the use of approximately $500,000 to fund Voyce wind down activities.

The Company began expanding its business is development capabilities in 2016 to address market channel and distribution opportunities and continue the expansion of this team in the first six months of 2017. As a result, cash used in operating activities for the six-month period includes approximately $2.4 million for Identity Guard business development activities, the significant majority of which is personnel cost.

The Company expects to continue its spending on business development activities at approximately the same level for the remainder of 2017. Cash used in operating activities included $4 million and $1.3 million in the first and second quarters of 2017, respectively, for deferred subscription and solicitation cost related to our direct-to-consumer marketing for a total of $5.3 million for the six-month period.

The Company implemented changes beginning in the second quarter to reduce the cash marketing spending in this channel and expects the use of cash for this purpose to continue to decline for the remainder of 2017. The Company continued to develop new product features primarily for the Identity Guard with Watson platform during the six month period ended June 30, 2017. As a result, the Company invested approximately $1.6 million in internally developed capitalized software for the six-month period.

The Company expects to continue its investments in product development at approximately the same level as the first six months of 2017 for the remainder of this calendar year.

We will not recommence providing revenue and earnings guidance at this time. However we offer the following comments regarding our view of directional indicators designed to achieve meaningful improvement in our financial results through 2018. We expect the run-off of our financial institution revenue to continue at approximately 1% per month through the end of 2017 and 2018. We expect revenue from our Identity Guard, Canadian and Breach business lines to grow at a rate, such that the total revenue generated by our identity theft protection services in the fourth quarter of 2017 will be consistent with our first quarter 2017 revenue and begin to produce net growth in revenue during 2018.

As a result of the changes made in how we market and acquire subscribers in our direct-to-consumer channels, we expect marketing expense to continue to decrease and be more than $1 million lower in the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to the first quarter of 2017. We expect these changes to reduce our overall marketing expense in 2018 by approximately $6 million compared to 2017.

We will continue to pursue cost control in our general and administrative expenses and expect to achieve modest overall reductions through 2018, while continuing to spend on business development activities at approximately the same level as the first six months of 2017 for at least the remainder of this year.

A reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures is provided on Pages 10 and 11 of our Investor Update Presentation on our website. Again, please see our earnings release and website at www.intersections.com for additional details on our quarterly results.

Now, I will turn the call back to Johan.

Johan Roets

I want to address our ongoing business strategy in this call today. As I've mentioned earlier, we have been pursuing a five-point strategy since I took over running Identity [Technical Difficulty]. That is to reduce cost to protect our legacy FI runoff revenues, to build a differentiated product, to rebuild the distribution capability and to separate Canadian businesses.

The execution of the first phase of this strategy is substantially complete by June 30, 2017. We are now in a phase with sales and distribution of our new Identity Guard with Watson products suite is center and foremost. We will of course continue to innovate but our focus for the remainder of 2017 and beyond is new subscriber revenue generation.

I would like to make the investment case in Identity Guard to you on the call today. I believe we are faced with a unique value creation opportunity and I would like to lay out that opportunity to you by exploring four themes. One, the market opportunity for identify theft monitoring; two, what our main competitor's DNA are; three, what Identity Guard's distinctive value proposition is, and how Identity Guard chooses to go to market and how we are different.

The future market opportunity for identity theft prevention and monitoring services is driven by three major trends. The first trend that will drive consumer and corporate demand for new and innovative identity theft protection services is the explosion of data breaches in the USA. The identity theft resource [Technical Difficulty] 1,093 data breaches in 2016, a 40% increase over 2015. The culmination of these data breaches have now expose so much PII of U.S. consumers that I believe consumers are faced with decades of potential misuse of their PII for a variety of nefarious purposes.

And to ramp-up in spending on security hardware and software, but key selves [ph] would admit that they are still fighting a rearguard action. Most data breaches are committed through phishing, 38% in 2015 to 56% in 2016. We have targeted anti-phishing technology as one of our cornerstone prevention tools and have delivered a world-class anti-phishing tool that's [Technical Difficulty] misuse prevention toolset in the new Identity Guard with Watson product, which we released to the market on June 26, 2017.

The second trend that would drive the growth in anti-theft fraud prevention services is the increase in actual identity theft events as reported by Javelin Research in their Annual Research Report on the Identity Theft Industry. 2016 was the year for the number 16. 16 million reported victims of identity theft, up 16% from 2015 and an estimated [Technical Difficulty] directly and indirectly to these victims and the related parties of $16 billion. This double-digit growth in identity theft-related fraud continues as a trend evident for number of years now.

The third trend that we believe will open up a whole new segment of the market for our services is the explosion in the use of social media over [Technical Difficulty]. There were less than 400 million Facebook users worldwide by the end of 2009. It is estimated that there will be 3 billion Facebook users by 2020. We post 30 million messages on Facebook. 89% of all internet users in the USA are on Facebook and 32% of our Instagram, the two leading social media platforms.

U.S. consumers are only starting to understand the implications of the unchecked use of social media by them and their families. Social media content has become a treasure trove of that whole variety of legitimate users never foreseen. I can highlight four examples.

Financial institutions now we use social media information as an integral part of their credit decisioning processes. Employers are using social media information as part of their background checks for hiring. And colleges are using social media information as part of their admissions [Technical Difficulty]. Finally, cyber-bullying has been a disconcertingly growing problem for U.S. parents to contemplate and manage.

It is reported that suicide is now the second largest cause for children between the ages of 15 and 24 in the USA. Identity Guard with Watson has, as its second cornerstone, in addition to best-in-class early monitoring of crime activities, a platform to help subscribers and their families understand and manage the social media profiles in an automated and user friendly way.

As both our new Identity Guard with Watson monitoring platform, we recognized another very important data trend that any player in our industry cannot choose to ignore, the proliferation of data, and specifically the explosion of unstructured data. 90% of all data in the world has been created in the last two years. Of all this data, it is estimated that 70% of data by 2020 will be in an unstructured format, posts, texts, tweets, photos and videos.

Now I'm sure that you all remember when Nokia made the very best mobile phones in the world and had a controlling share of the handset market, their phones were great for making calls, storing telephone numbers and sending texts. Then Steve Jobs reimagined the mobile phone platform and Nokia was no more. We have reimagined the monitoring world and recognized that we had to include a world-class capability into our new Identity Guard product that could monitor all this and structured data.

We partnered with IBM to use their Watson Natural Language Processing platform to address and monitor the large amount of social, e-commerce, healthcare and financial data targeted by thieves today. Identity Guard with Watson provides a cognitive solution for identity theft protection. By leveraging Watson and predictive analytics to mine data, evaluate risk and generate customized guidance for consumers, Identity Guard with Watson is the only service of its kind.

We believe that Identity Guard with Watson is the [Technical Difficulty] in comprehensive, identity theft monitoring and privacy protection.

Our two main competitors in the identity theft monitoring industry is LifeLock and Experian. Each player in an industry has one of three strategic choices to make; to be a low-cost operator, to be a consumer brand builder or to be a product innovator.

In our industry, we have the product innovator. To be the product innovator, you need agility and speed of execution to take abilities which we have enhanced by completely rebuilding the technology platform on which Identity Guard with Watson suite of products. Our new technology platform allows us virtually unlimited horizontal scalability to grow a cost base that can be managed in line with our revenue growth by development capability to build and release new product functionality every 14 calendar days. No one in our industry has a platform like this to compete with and to innovate on it.

Technology is changing everything about how we live, from the way we shop to the way we communicate. And in this constant flux of change, there are more and more opportunities for fraud, financial harm another crime. That's why Identity Guard with Watson. The smartest most advanced way of protecting consumers and their families from identity theft and other financial crimes.

We built the Identity Guard with Watson on three pillars of identity and management. These three pillars are well established principles of loss prevention and risk mitigation. The first pillar is detecting a potential threat as early as possible. In lifetime and speed is [Technical Difficulty] identity theft, protection it is essential. The earlier a subscriber is alerted about a potential threat involving the misuse of his or her personal information, the better equipped the subscriber is to address the threat.

Identity Guard with Watson has proprietary monitoring technology that is fast and comprehensive in detecting incidents allowing subscribers to receive alerts in as little as three seconds from [Technical Difficulty]. The second pillar is that personalization of the solution matters because each subscriber is unique and so is their digital footprint. [Technical Difficulty] for a generic identity theft protection service.

Unlike other identity theft products, Identity Guard with Watson uses the power of IBM Watson's cognitive computing to personalize how we help protect subscribers against identity theft and misuse of their personal information. Our algorithms can predict which of their digital habits make them vulnerable and poach them to help change those habits and risk. Identity Guard with Watson also scans millions of news articles, blogs, posts and social media comments daily to warn subscribers of emerging threats, specifically relevant to [Technical Difficulty].

The third principal of loss prevention is why cure when you can prevent. Having someone in your corner to help you repair the damage from identity theft is important that access the tools that could help you avoid becoming a victim of identity theft in the first place. Other identity theft products do very little to prevent identity theft and other misuse of someone personal.

Identity Guard with Watson comes with leading-edge software tools to help protect the subscriber against fraud such as phishing scams. We also help to strengthen the subscribers' online privacy through automated best practice settings to protect their privacy when using social media.

Most comprehensive monitoring available is the cornerstone of the Identity Guard with Watson production. Not all [Technical Difficulty]. Most identity theft services claim to monitor data for indication of potential financial crime, but they don't explain exactly what kind of data or how extensively they monitor. Identity Guard with Watson monitors all 10 of the largest U.S. financial institutions for attempts to use a subscriber's personal information in an authentication. The earliest indicator of a [Technical Difficulty]. We have the best-in-class monitoring of the dark web for check for illicit buying, selling or sharing of personal information. We're the only identity theft monitoring provider to use the IBM Watson artificial intelligence ability to monitor and structure data.

We also monitor bank accounts to give the best protection available against the risk of account takeover. Almost everyone is on social media these days, from your boss to your [Technical Difficulty], making it imperative to monitor and use caution when you post but short of hours looking through your and your family social media activities each day, what can you do to better protect your online image.

Identity Guard with Watson makes managing you and your family's social media presence a breeze. We provide you with a social media scope to tell you how we rank your online presence. Active world map allows you to see what in your online social media presence is potentially harmful and we make it easy to remove inappropriate and potentially damaging posts, as well as help you guide to use social media responsibly.

We are the first and only identity theft monitoring company to use IBM Watson cognitive computing technology to address the problems of identity theft. With Watson, we put artificial intelligence, machine soft learning, human computer interaction, natural language processing and data mining together to solve complex identity theft [Technical Difficulty] by uncertainty and ambiguity. We are monitoring more data and gathering more insights of upgrades than ever before to provide greater security for our subscribers.

I may have mentioned before in these calls that I really like the way Michael Porter thinks of corporate strategy. He postulates that for company to sustainably render a return on capital superior to that of its key competitors, it needs both a distinctive value proposition with which to address the market need and also a tailored value chain to deliver such an offering to consumers.

A product can be copied with enough time and resources. However porter believes that a tailored value chain is what gives sustainable competitive advantage. Identity Guard's tailored value chain comprises of five elements, which in combination, gives it this sustainable competitive advantage. These five elements are: one, focusing on marketing efforts on sophisticated well-informed risk-aware and financially well-off consumers. We believe that a sophisticated all-encompassing identity theft product, particularly against both financial crime and aiding privacy online, will resonate well with this cluster of customer segments, resulting in better customer engagement and customer retention. Furthermore in addition to protecting individual subscribers, we will place increasing emphasis on protecting families.

Two, a materially base of product than that offered by any of our competitors addressing the current and future risks and needs of our subscribers. We believe that that twin risks of the financial crime and the lack of privacy and social media need to be addressed with new and better tools.

Three, for more than two decades, our product distribution strategy has been through partners. We hope the processes and the technology to work with sophisticated partners to bring our suite of our products to their customers and to meet the needs of those partners in [Technical Difficulty] and compliances concerned. Our track record of working with the largest and most eminent banking institutions in the USA and Canada, as distribution partners, has allowed us to [Technical Difficulty] of distribution that no one else in our industry has.

Four, the identity theft protection provided that monitors the most comprehensive, most relevant and most current datasets, both structured and unstructured will win the day. So [Technical Difficulty] expect their identity theft monitoring to be both comprehensive and early, and we hope that Identity Guard with Watson.

And five, we have chosen to make both IT security and compliance core strength of our Company. The way we protect our subscribers and also make sure that subscribers get all the benefits of their product subscription all the time, continue to differentiate us from a regulatory and a partner of choice perspective.

We continue to be recognized by those who understand the product providers in the identity theft monitoring industry, such as Kiplinger, as leading solution provider. Furthermore we have been recognized a leader in the IT security, transparency and consumer privacy by the Online Trust Alliance has one of the top 50 out of the largest 1,000 consumer facing companies in the USA that the OTA survey annually. We have been so recognized each year since the inception of the award since six years ago.

Since July 2016, we have invested increasingly in our human capital distribution space. As we seek to avail ourselves of the various distribution opportunities that now exist, we are in transition from being traditionally product [Technical Difficulty] to being a more diversify distribution-oriented company, focusing on direct-to-consumer, partnership, corporate breach resolution and corporate employee benefit opportunities. This time last year our business development capability consisted of two employees and a pipeline of 27 active engagement prospects.

As I speak to you today, we have nine employees in [Technical Difficulty] business development and 347 active engagements in the various channels we are pursuing. We have successfully concluded and launched one very large partner [Technical Difficulty] that could ultimately expose our Identity Guard with Watson product suite to up to 100 million U.S. internet users. Since January 2017, we have implemented 51 cases, products are provided to employers to their employees, either as a Company-paid or voluntary-paid benefit.

Additionally, we have won another 13 cases signed and ready for implementation, with a large employer group with more than 40,000 U.S.-based employees, which goes live on October 1. We will continue to invest in our business development group later this year and into 2018, as [Technical Difficulty] and we continue to steadily convert the market opportunities.

In conclusion, I wanted again to comment on the market consolidation we've seen over the last 18 months. [Technical Difficulty] Experian acquiring CS Identity; some VC funds acquiring ID Experts, and more recently, Equifax acquiring ID Watchdog, I believe that trend has been established that only a few large players will exist in this space. This means a less cluttered market and the ability for us to differentiate ourselves to both marketing partners and consumers.

We believe we are well positioned to create a similar opportunity for Intersections shareholders, if we successfully execute our business strategy.

I want to thank you for your continued confidence and support. And the operator will now [Technical Difficulty] questions.

Patrick Retzer

Good afternoon, gentlemen.

Johan Roets

Good afternoon.

Patrick Retzer

So I see your revenue quarter-over-quarter both from Identity Guard and the Canadian business grew, so congratulations on that. You've talked about - and I believed for quite some time that Identity Guard has the best mousetrap and it seems like you've made quantum leaps in improving that with the Watson thing and now the cyber-bullying, the social media, which I think are big hot topics where parents and people in general and also appealable to mainstream media. Do you ever plan to get the news out on this?

Johan Roets

Pat, hi. It's Johan. We do. We have fully developed the PR plan for the next six months to [indiscernible] the release of the various components of the new product so that we can get the relevant media exposure to support the product.

Patrick Retzer

Okay, great. And the different marketing initiatives you have. You touched on some of the successes or maybe a limited to them. Is there anything else you can share on that?

Johan Roets

That's - nothing material other than a big - as you can see from the number of leads we have, a really big growth in the number of prospects we have and I'm looking forward to the continuous steady conversion of those various leads for the rest of this year, so we can start seeing their revenue growth coming from that.

It's our objective not to have our distribution as granular as possible and across multiple industries, Pat, so that we never ever get caught again in the collapse of one industry for whatever reason as happened with us and the banking industry who are our only distribution part of industry a couple of years ago.

Patrick Retzer

Okay. Well it's optimistic and exciting for the first time in a while, so congratulations on that and keep up the good work.

Johan Roets

Thank you, Pat. And thank you again for your engagement.

Ron Barden

Okay, if there are no further questions we can close the call operator.

