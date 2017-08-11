What's Wrong With Mylan?

Earnings Reporter:

My goal in this segment is to unlock both short-term and long-term growth in stocks that have just reported earnings. These stocks are specifically subject to enormous volatility, as earnings reports are seen (and rightfully so) as a significant display of a company's progression in the market. What I offer you is an analysis of the economic well-being of the company, and whether I think the stock is a buy, hold or sell for either (or both) the short term or long term. To get used to the format of this segment, take a look at my last article on Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS).

After careful consideration, I have rated Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) as a sell for the short term.

Background:

Earlier in 2016, Mylan was under crossfire for the prices it was charging for the Epi-Pen. This public fiasco harmed the company's reputation, but more importantly shed light into the dysfunction present in the healthcare industry. You can read my take on the whole situation here. Pharmaceutical companies must deal with wholesale purchasers/distributors (think McKesson), then with Pharmacy Benefit Managers and Pharmacies (think CVS/Walgreens) before their drug/product can be given to a patient. Perhaps I will cover the complex nature of the pharmaceutical middle men in a future piece, but I'd like to focus on Mylan's Q2 performance, and how the company is currently positioned. Below is a graph, charting Mylan's one year stock price movement:

MYL data by YCharts

As you can see, the company has been through tough times as of late. While Mylan is diversified, they still generate a significant amount of revenue from generic drugs, with the rest coming from a steady portfolio of brand name pharmaceuticals. Unfortunately for them, that is a market that has been hurting for a good bit of time, with Teva (TEVA) being the primary target for bears in the sector. While in no way am I directly comparing Mylan to Teva, I am pointing out the similar portfolio structures that they both have. Here you can see the pricing trend for generic pharma giants:

MYL data by YCharts

Q2 Report

Mylan missed on both top and bottom line expectations, and proceeded to lower non-GAAP guidance due to delays in regulatory proceedings in North America. CEO Heather Bresch called out the Federal Drug Administration for causing the delays in Mylan's generic drug Advair. The FDA, now headed by the brilliant Scott Gottlieb, has completely begun developing a new system for operations.

The commissioner has mentioned that bringing generics to the market is a priority for the agency. When a company wants to make a generic drug, they must acquire a sample from the original manufacturer. The FDA, which gives out letters to generic companies, stating that they would like a sample with the intention of creating a similar generic, is now considering publicizing those letters. This will serve to put more pressure on brand-label pharma companies, and can allow easier access for necessary research that the generic companies need. Gottlieb said:

These letters contain important information that can help inform broader discussions about access and competition...Their public release could be one step to help ensure that unnecessary hurdles to generic drug development are removed.

(Source: CNBC)

This commissioner is hell-bent on agency reform, and it is for that reason I am concerned that Bresch blamed their entire production delay on the agency. It is understood that the FDA is currently changing up its operations, and that it may take a bit of time, but I believe that there must be more to the decision for Mylan to push all major United States product launches to 2018. After all, Teva interim CEO Yitzhak Peterburg announced that they were facing tremendous pricing pressures in the United States because of "a result of an increase in generic drug approvals by the U.S. FDA" (CNBC). It seems like we are hearing two different tales, and I am more inclined to believe that it is Teva & the FDA that are more deserving of trust at this juncture. If there's anything that Bresch has proven at the helm of Mylan, it is that when things get bad, she blames anyone else.

Mylan did have a significant increase in both revenues and free cash flow, which should help the company pay down debt, decrease recurring interest payments, and set itself up for when (if) generic prices rebound into more profitable territories. It still reported a much less profitable quarter on a Y/Y basis, however.

Europe has been a tremendously successful market for Mylan, but it still generates much more revenue in the United States. The chart below breaks down their 2017 geographical revenue streams:

Epi-Pen:

The Epi-Pen saga still remains a nightmare for Mylan. Over a span of 10 years, Mylan increased the price of the EpiPen by 500%, making the essential device and subsequent treatment unaffordable for many Americans. After a long period of strong sales in the segment, Mylan finally began feeling the burn this quarter.

The company mentioned in its earnings call that the negative impact from competition in the EpiPen market was "more than forecasted". It is safe to say that Mylan, which included a couple acquisitions to prop up sales, grew significantly due to inorganic growth, rather than organically. The company is in trouble, and this concern is now battering the price.

Take-Away:

The company is still very attached to the North American market, and until they can deliver on their Copaxone and Advair generic, and successfully turn around their EpiPen segment around (or staunch the bleeding), I can't see the allure of Mylan shares. The biggest boon for the company is the new-look FDA, but it remains to be seen whether Mylan can take full advantage of their golden opportunity. If they don't, I don't expect Bresch to remain too comfortable in her CEO role.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.