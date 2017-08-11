Anthem At A Crossroads

Anthem, long a growth story in the health insurance industry, currently serves over 40 million customers across the United States. Formerly known as WellPoint, the company sells plans for Blue Cross and Blue Shield members in 14 states and specialty plans in other states. While operating in many segments such as Medicare, Medicaid, and large group plans, it is the Affordable Care Act (ACA) plans that have been in focus in the media recently.

Long resistant to withdrawing ACA plans, Anthem is now following the lead of other insurers and leaving selected markets, even where it was the sole insurer. The company also delivered disappointing revenue guidance in its second quarter earnings report. In light of tepid revenue growth, a failed merger, and withdrawal from individual ACA markets, investors have to evaluate whether Anthem’s growth trend is headed for a plateau.

Anthem has enjoyed a steady uptrend since 2013. Anthem closed at $63.61 on March 23, 2010, the day President Obama signed the ACA into law. While the stock struggled for three years after passage of the ACA, the stock has more than tripled since that time. Earnings per share has also seen a steady increase, earning $10.56 in the previous four quarters. Dividends are also growing steadily.

Anthem, which did not pay dividends before 2011, began paying $1/year. Today, the stock pays an annual dividend of $2.60/share, bringing the payout ratio to 30.1% as of the end of fiscal 2016. The company also expects to spend $1.5-$2 billion on share buybacks in the current fiscal year on share buybacks, which will place upward pressure on share prices.

It’s in the area of revenue where the company struggles. Revenue grew by 4.3% in the second quarter, falling below expectations. The revenue growth stemmed from Anthem’s non-ACA segments. Still, investors can anticipate any ACA-related revenue will be trending downward as the company this week announced it would no longer offer plans in Nevada and Georgia. Earlier in 2017, Anthem announced its withdrawal from Ohio (where it was the only provider in 18 counties), Indiana, and Wisconsin and will reduce its presence in California.

According to Anthem, this will represent about 10% of ACA-compliant members. Anthem faced further challenges with the termination of its merger agreement with Cigna in May, with the silver lining being that they avoid having to pay a $1.85 billion breakup fee due to Cigna’s non-compliance with the merger agreement.

Due to market uncertainty, Anthem is facing a crossroads due to revenue growth challenges and strategic decisions to reduce involvement in ACA-related markets. With share buybacks and revenue growth in non-ACA segments, earnings per share could likely grow in the near term. In addition, stock values have tripled in the last four years, and the company has introduced and steadily increased its dividend over the last six years.

Still, a failed merger and uncertainty with its ACA markets puts a major revenue segment of the company in question. This could minimize growth potential for Anthem for the foreseeable future. With the stock price near an all-time high and growth potential in question, investors should exercise caution with this stock.