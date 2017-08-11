Essential Energy Services' (EEYUF) CEO Garnet Amundson on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (OTCPK:EEYUF) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2017 12:00 PM ET

Executives

Karen Perasalo – Vice President-Investor Relations

Garnet Amundson – President and Chief Executive Officer

Allan Mowbray – Chief Financial Officer

Jeff Newman – Senior Vice President-Business Development

Analysts

Brian Purdy – PI Financial

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Essential Energy Services Ltd. Second Quarter Results Conference Call and Webcast.

Karen Perasalo

Thank you, John. Good morning, and thank you for joining our second quarter conference call. With me on the call are Garnet Amundson, President, CEO; Jeff Newman, Senior VP, Business Development; and Allan Mowbray, CFO. This morning, we will give you an overview of our second quarter results, speak to the outlook and open the line for questions.

In this conference call, we will be discussing financial measures, including certain non-IFRS financial measures, such as EBITDA. Please see our August 9, 2017, second quarter news release for definitions of these terms.

Today’s call may include forward-looking statements. Such statement are given as of the date of this call and involve risks and uncertainties. A number of factors and assumptions were used to formulate such statements. Actual results could differ materially, and there can be no assurance of future performance or market impact. For additional information with respect to forward-looking statements, factors and assumptions, refer to our August 9, 2017, second quarter news release.

In today’s call, we will refer to the Essential Coil Well Service operating division as ECWS. I will now turn the call over to Garnet.

Garnet Amundson

Thank you, Karen. Good morning. Yesterday, we reported second quarter results that are a significant financial and operational improvement compared to Q2 2016. Revenue of $27.6 million was 132% higher than the prior year quarter. EBITDAS of negative $1.3 million was much improved over negative $4.2 million in Q2 2016. Negative EBITDAS is not unusual for Essential in the second quarter as customer activity is disrupted by spring break-up and road bans and we incur incremental cost per routine equipment maintenance.

Both of our operating divisions, ECWS and Tryton, contributed to the improved results for the quarter. The increase in each division from Q2 2016 was primarily activity driven as customer demand for well completions improved. At the halfway point of 2017, EBITDAS was $8.9 million, a $15.3 million improvement over $6.4 million negative EBITDAS for the first half 2016.

Most notably, Essential’s debt at the end of June 2017 was $13.3 million and bank debt to EBITDA was only 0.57x. This is important to us because during these times of lower and uncertain commodity prices, Essential has greater control over its financial future. Financial flexibility allows for stable, long-term planning of capital spending and crewing to ensure we are properly positioned and able to quickly respond to industry activity changes. And we can choose to compete where it is in Essential’s best interest with those who offer service price discounts or labor enticements.

Now a few words on capital spending. We increased the 2017 capital spending forecast from $16 million to $23 million. This forecast now includes $12 million of growth capital and $11 million of maintenance capital. Maintenance capital spending is higher in 2017 compared to what we expect in a typical year due to increased fleet activity coming out of the downturn and catch-up spending on items such as pickup trucks. The $6 million increase in growth capital is primarily for the fabrication of two new quintuplex fluid pumpers expected to be delivered in early 2018. Demand for higher horsepower pumpers has increased due to the depth and nature of today’s long-reach horizontal wells. During 2017, we occasionally used third-party pumpers to work with our coil tubing fleet, which is larger than our fluid pumping fleet.

New growth capital also includes the purchase of additional rental drill pipe to meet a unique customer opportunity. Allan Mowbray will now provide additional details on our Q2 2017 operating and financial results.

Allan Mowbray

Thank you, Garnet. Good morning. ECWS revenue was $14.6 million, a 127% increase from Q2 2016. Prior to the second quarter, we strategically positioned equipment on customer locations allowing some work to continue into April. Activity slowed in May due to wet weather but picked up in mid-June. We experienced seasonally strong demand for the Generation III coil tubing rigs and fluid pumpers in the quarter. They were particularly busy in the Montney region of the Western Canadian sedimentary basin working on long-reach horizontal wells. Compared to Q2 2016, operating hours increased 83% for coil tubing and 120% for pumpers. We did not experience any sequential service pricing gains Q2 2017 compared to Q1 2017. Our revenue per hour increased due to the mix of work and we offered fewer seasonal price discounts than might normally be seen at this time of year. ECWS Q2 2017 gross margin as a percentage of revenue was negative 2%, a major improvement from negative 16% in Q2 2016.

Gross margin contribution from higher revenue was offset by incremental costs for repairs and maintenance to radio equipment for the second half of 2017. As a reminder, 2Q 2016 saw particularly slow activity with a modest outlook so we severely reduced spending and incurred only nominal repairs and maintenance in the spring last year. Results for the first six months of 2017 reflects stronger activity. On a year-to-date basis, ECWS revenue was 95% higher than H1 2016. Gross margin for the first half of 2017 was 16% compared to 2% for the first half of 2016.

Now for Tryton. Tryton generated $13.1 million of revenue in Q2 2017, 134% increase from the prior year period – quarter. Each Tryton service line reported higher revenue than the same period in 2016, including multistage fracturing tool revenue was particularly strong, over 6x greater than the same period last year primarily from work in the Montney focusing on horizontal well completions. Conventional tools revenue was approximately 70% higher than the same 3-month period last year, driven by completion, production and abandonment activity. And rentals revenue was modestly improved as is drilling-related service line is most directly impacted by breakup activity restrictions.

Service pricing for Tryton was consistent with Q1 2017. Competition continues to be intense in the downhole tool & rental markets, limiting the opportunity to implement price increases in Q2 2017. Tryton gross margin, as a percentage of revenue, was 18% in Q2 2017 and 24% for the first half of 2017.

Jeff will now provide details on the Packers Plus lawsuit.

Jeff Newman

The status of the Packers Plus lawsuit is unchanged from our May 2017 public comments. The litigation consists of three trials to determine if the patent is valid: if Essential has infringed on the patent, and if it is determined that the patent is valid and Essential has infringed, a trial to quantify the damages. In order for Essential to be found liable for damages, the court must find that the Packers Plus patent is both valid and infringed. As previously reported, the Essential infringement trial and the consolidated validity trial ended in early March and the trial judge is expected to render a decision prior to October 2017. If the judge – pardon me, if the patent is found to be valid and it is determined that Essential has infringed, a Quantification of Damages Trial will be required.

Prior to the commencement of the validity infringement trials, the court scheduled dates for the Quantification of Damages Trial for Essential and similar trials for each of the other three defendants in case such trials are required. The fact that the Quantification of Damages Trial has been scheduled does not foreshadow an unfavorable court decision on patent and validity or infringement. Essential’s potential Quantification of Damages Trial, if required, is scheduled to commence in January 2018.

Essential continues to believe the case is below merit. If Essential were to receive an unfavorable position in both the validity and infringement trials, it will appeal such decision. Factoring in the appeal process and the time to complete the Quantification of Damages Trial, the implications for Essential may not be fully known for up to two more years.

Garnet will now provide additional details on the outlook.

Garnet Amundson

Thanks, Jeff. Persistent commodity price volatility has somewhat dampened optimism in the Canadian oilfield service sector that existed earlier in the year. The timing and extent of the full industry recovery has become less certain. Several customers have recently announced subdued or reduced future capital spending plans as they grapple with this uncertainty. For Essential, the third quarter has started off within our expectations. Several of our major customers have been progressing more slowly than we had hoped as they assess spending for the remainder of the year against their progression toward their production targets. We expect steady activity in Q3 2017, which has significantly improved from Q3 2016. However, we do not have a clear outlook on activity in the fourth quarter or into 2018.

We have not planned for price increases in the remainder of 2017, but we need them. As a result, we will continue to have this dialogue with our customers. We will competitively price our services to protect market share as market dynamics continue to change and evolve. Higher service pricing is required to achieve sustainable margins and offset increases in variable costs.

Essential has been successful in expanding its workforce in 2017. Since the beginning of the year, we have added 95 personnel, a 27% increase to our headcount, and this was primarily in ECWS, our coil division. Given the recent industry uncertainty, we have now slowed the pace of recruiting and will monitor crew requirements carefully through the remainder of the year as we see activity unfold.

In closing, with the largest coil tubing fleet in Canada and associated pumping services and an established downhole tools & rental operation, Essential is well positioned to succeed in the second half of 2017. Our proven track record of long-term relationships, proactive cost management and timely response to changes in industry activity will enable Essential to thrive in an uncertain operating environment.

Essential has the advantage of low debt to meet the anticipated incremental cash flow demands for operating and capital spending. Our debt at August 9, 2017, was only $12.3 million.

Karen Perasalo

John, at this time, we would like to open it up for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] The first question is from Mr. Shakhtar from Shakhtar Energy Research Services [ph].

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning everyone. In the quarter, you guys had a 28% utilization rate for coil tubing pumpers, 34% up from 2016 in both last year. Are there some areas of the basin that are more active for you? And are you guys busy in the Montney Viking area? Where would you say is the bright light given the tough situation out there?

Garnet Amundson

All right good morning, Joseph. I think we’ve actually – our utilization statistics, that’s why we focused more on hours than utilization just because there is, I’ll say, a certain intensity of certain types of equipment in certain areas. But certainly we’re not seeing anywhere close to full utilization, as you highlighted, with those numbers. Our Generation III coil units that we’ve highlighted have been very good, and their work is primarily been up in the Montney area and some Duvernay work. And I would say that a lot of the work we’re doing is standard, everything from completion activity, well cleanouts, drilling out seats, those are probably our two biggest areas. There is some work in the Viking and Cardium as well. We’ve also had a smaller amount of work, I would say, in areas like Southeast Saskatchewan, which has been big for us in the past. So that would probably be my overview.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. You guys have a really strong balance sheet. If we go through, as you said, more tough conditions, do you see opportunities for concentration of the industry? Are there private operators in the coil tubing area that are sitting on the edge financially that potentially could be bought out and then over time, when the new cycle comes, give you greater margin capability?

Garnet Amundson

Yes. I think that’s a – the scenario you described, I would say, is quite normal. But in my view, that’s probably going to be further down the road. And my reason for that belief is that when you have a little bit more of an uncertain outlook, as I just described in the formal comments, where commodity prices are down and uncertain and our customers are pausing, it sends a fear into people but it doesn’t cause people to have to change their basic business strategy. What we’ve actually been seeing, especially with private operators, we haven’t seen anybody else get, I’ll say, knocked out of the game by lenders or even those with excessive debt.

They continue to operate and function, and, in some cases, are outbidding us and can drive down pricing. In some cases, there’s private operators still adding equipment. So contrary to what logic would suggest, the competition continues to tighten up. If anything, there’s more equipment being added, which is a really unusual comment to make. That is why in our formal comments, I mentioned that with the balance sheet that we have and our years of experience and history, we have the luxury of making what I’ll call wise business decisions, which means sometimes, you assess what’s going on in the market, whether it’s labor or customers. Sometimes, we turn and walk away and say, they can have it. And sometimes, we can choose to compete hard and protect market share. But I don’t see, unless there’s another significant downturn or unless the banks change their views, that we’re going to see a lot of, I will say, forced or urgent consolidation occurring.

Unidentified Analyst

All right. Thanks so much that does it from me. Thanks very much.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] The following question is from Brian Purdy from PI Financial. Please go ahead.

Brian Purdy

Good morning, guys.

Garnet Amundson

Good morning Brain.

Brian Purdy

You mentioned in your commentary there that you’re seeing some customers. I think your words were subdued or reduced spending. I’m just wondering if you have any color there. I mean is this just relative to your previous expectations? Or do you think spending could actually start to decline in, say, Q4 versus Q3?

Garnet Amundson

I’m going to say it’s a bit of both, and I’ll base it on our – I’ll just sort of describe what our experience was from Q1 to Q2 and then into Q3. We finished up very strong through the finish of Q1 into March. And some of that really strong momentum and all the positive optimism still operate into the start of April and then normal weather patterns and breakup stuff occurred. Our sales team had some very optimistic work plans that we went really hard, which explains that higher repairs and maintenance number that ate into our margin, trying to make sure we didn’t miss any work by having equipment ready.

Weather events, that sort of thing, disrupted us still. I would say that spaced into probably mid-June and we had a really good strong finish at the end of June. So – then we said, hey, this is going to be great, expected a rock-solid Q3. And now, what we’ve seen here in the meantime as we sort of have our own – watching our own sort of work program, we watch this uncertainty unfold of commodity prices. And like you, I watch and see what announcements are in own quarter end period from some of our favorite large customers.

And the comment about them having production targets that are, thanks to good work of completion activity, they’re either out or ahead of where they thought they’d be at this time of year. The capital markets have been severely constrained in terms of their ability to access equity. So everyone is back into the watch-the-balance-sheet mode. My own expectation originally was that we might just see a sort of business as usual 3Q and then a worry of falling off later in 4Q and 1Q 2018. And I think it’s going to be interesting to see how this third quarter finishes up. So we started July, as I said, pretty much as expected. And now, as we’re watching into August and September, and I’m reading press releases and we’re talking to customers, I just sense a little bit of pullback.

Brian Purdy

Okay. Now just relative to – sorry, let me step back. You guys have increased your capital spending budget each of the first two quarters this year. Do you think the items that you’ve been adding in the incremental maintenance capital that you required for the higher level of activity, do you see any change to that at the moment? Or you think you’re probably right size for where you see demand in the rest of Q3 and the rest of the year?

Garnet Amundson

Yes. Let me just make sure I understand your question, Brian. Some clarity on the maintenance capital and sort of where we’re at with our spending relative to the rest of the year. And then you’d like some comments on our decision to further increase the growth capital. Is that correct?

Brian Purdy

Yes. I mean I guess I just – wondering if you guys are considering any further changes to the capital budget given what you’ve just discussed.

Garnet Amundson

Well, probably the obvious answer is because we just announced, I’d have to say no because that’s sort of what we think logically we’re going to do. But I’ll add some color to make this hopefully useful. The decision on the two fluid pumpers that we’ve added, when you look at our fluid pumper numbers relative to our coil fleet, we’re at 20 fluid pumpers with 31 deep coil. Within our fluid pumpers, we’ve got six single lower horsepower fluid pumpers. And I think that we talk a lot about long-reach horizontal wells and people are doing longer legs, larger diameter requiring more fluid, so there is a waiting towards these larger pumpers.

So two things changed our view: one, as customers were less inclined, we parked one of the single fluid pumpers. We might park a few more in upcoming periods. They’re less inclined to use the single pumps. They want the big ones. So we feel we really hate giving any of that margin or that work to have it accompany our coil and use somebody else’s pumper. So that’s why we proceeded.

The other thing that’s ironic, back to Joseph’s question earlier, we had to move relatively quickly because as we’re checking with fabricators and available parts and supplies, various other parties and competitors in the industry are locking up build spots and equipment, and we felt a certain sense of urgency, again, given our balance sheet. We said, let’s get these on the table because we feel pretty confident we can put them to work. So that’s our growth capital decision.

The rental pipe as well, we’ve had a good track record with – as long as we find the right customer access to the pipe, that’s going to be good margin opportunity for us. Maintenance capital is a little trickier. We spent approximately $4 million in maintenance capital of an $11 million budget. So unusually, we’re back half-weighted. But some of that, again, is this idea of catching up on our past spending, BOP recertifications, injector rebuilds, things that we slowed down.

We do not want to ever give up work opportunities. So there is a risk that were, I’ll say, prematurely spending. But then if this goes into a bit of a slower period, that’s not waste of spending. We’re still going to be good for the future. The place where we can slow down the maintenance capital is in the area I mentioned of pickup trucks. If we don’t need incremental crews, if the work isn’t as intense, the guys can drive the trucks a little bit longer and we’ll be fine to defer that expenditure. So that’s why we’re seeing a little bit of an uncertainty in our maintenance.

Brian Purdy

Okay. That’s all I had. Thanks very much.

Garnet Amundson

Thanks Brian.

Operator

Thank you. And there are no further questions registered. I’ll turn the meeting back over to Ms. Perasalo. Please go ahead.

Karen Perasalo

Thank you, John, and thank you, everyone, for joining us today.

Operator

Thank you. The conference has now ended. Please disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation.

