Mattersight's (MATR) CEO Kelly Conway on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Mattersight Corporation (NASDAQ:MATR)

Q2 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

August 8, 2017, 05:00 PM ET

Executives

David Mullen - SVP & CFO

David Gustafson - EVP & COO

Kelly Conway - President & CEO

Analysts

Eric Martinuzzi - Lake Street Capital Markets

George Sutton - Craig-Hallum

Matthew Spencer - JMP Securities

Michael Martin - Michael J. Martin & Associates

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Giles, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Mattersight Corporation Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

Kelly Conway, CEO of Mattersight Corporation, you may begin your conference.

Kelly Conway

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us for the Q2 2017 earnings webinar. Joining me on the call today is Dave Mullen, our Chief Financial Officer. Before we get into the substance of the call, I'd like Dave to review the safe harbor language. Dave?

David Mullen

Thank you, Kelly. During today's call, we'll be making both historical and forward-looking statements in order to help you better understand our business. These forward-looking statements include references to our plans, intentions, expectations, beliefs, strategies and objectives. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of today's date. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated or implied by the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties associated with our business are highlighted in our filings with the SEC, including our annual report filed on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q as well as our earnings press release issued earlier today. Mattersight Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements in this call. Also, be advised that this call is being recorded and is copyrighted by Mattersight Corporation.

Kelly Conway

Thanks, Dave.

On today's call, we'll review an overview of Q2. Dave will go through Q2 financial results and the restructuring and payoff of our line of credit with Hercules and the new line of credit we have. I'll go through some of the deal commentary, and Dave will update our outlook for the year.

Moving to Q2 overview. First of all, our bookings came in below our expectations, and, in particular, they were due to elongated procurement cycles at two large deals. And let me just give a little commentary on that. One deal - at one customer, we have three purchase orders, a PBR purchase order and two BA purchase orders that got stuck in the procurement system. It appeared to be just administrative issues about which account we're certainly coming out of.

And the other is a new customer which is a large 5-year - multi-year deal that we're working with a third party on, which is a combination of PBR and BA. Both of those deals we expect will close this quarter. They have not yet closed, but we expect that they will close. And we were disappointed, in particular, with the one where there was a purchase order.

At the end of the quarter, we thought for certain that would come in. And that was - that really was the difference between us having, I think, a very strong bookings quarter and a booking quarter that, frankly, was somewhat disappointing.

Our revenues did come in as expected. And let me now turn to PBR because this is really, I think, the most important topic for us. PBR is driving a significant transformation of our business. PBR asset gross, we will - has very positive attributes on our financial statement. The gross margins are higher on PBR, the CapEx is lower on PBR and the net margins are higher on PBR.

So PBR - and it also drives, frankly, more strategic dialogues in our accounts. So PBR is critical for the - for us to accelerate our growth and grow to the next phase of development of Mattersight.

We are pleased with the progress we're making. It could be faster, but, frankly, we're very pleased. And let me outline some of that. The PBR revenues were up 100% year-over-year in Q2, and they now account for approximately 15% of total revenues, and a slightly higher percentage of that is subscription revenues.

In the quarter, we significantly had - successfully had four PBR deployments, two which were paid at new accounts, which we lit those up; and two which were new pilots, and those pilots represent the opportunity for several thousand additional seats that we successfully convert them. The product continues to perform as advertised.

Virtually, it works well at every place that we deploy it and drive significant interest in value. I think one of the things I would point out is the attrition - the revenue attrition has been quite low, approximately 5% over the last 12 months. So the revenue attrition has been low with PBR, and we're very hopeful and optimistic that, that - it will also be a stickier product and a product that is easier to remain sticky.

The references and success stories that we're building are helping us to drive increased pipeline. which is very, very important. I'll talk a little bit about some of that pipeline in a moment.

We see some very positive drivers, financial drivers, for the back half of the year, most importantly, the $13.1 million of sold ACV backlog. A substantial amount of that is expected to flow into revenue in the next two quarters and the majority of that over the next four quarters.

So that is approximately three point - a little over 3 - between $3 million and $3.5 million of quarterly revenues, that will start - that is sold, that we are working projects, that will come into revenues over the next four quarters, a significant amount of that, as I said, in the next two quarters.

And we continue to believe that we will make a very significant progress with PBR, and we would expect that PBR seats will be up by the end of the year, approximately 80% on a year-over-year basis.

We are making significant progress at a number of key accounts and progress - prospects as well. In this year, we're very pleased with that. Let me highlight four large accounts where we made progress and two large key prospects. One is a health care company where we are - we expect to complete by the end of the year an enterprise rollout of our call capture and analytics.

And we are lighting - and we will have - we will light up thousands of PBR seats as well. Another large health care company where we are rolling out the expansion, building on the successful PBR deployment that we have. We're building the expansion of our analytics and call capture, and we have a very strong pipeline and momentum at that account because of it.

At a very large telco, we had a successful implementation of our first paid deal, and that is creating a pipeline of significant pilots, one of which is in production now, and there are others that have been identified and coming down the pipe in the back half of the year.

Finally, the last account that I would point to is a large retailer where we had a successful first implementation of about 500 seats of PBR, and that has driven interest in pipeline on several thousand additional seats that we are actively pursuing. So - and then a number of those large accounts, we're very pleased with the progress we've made this year. A number of them have driven bookings, and some of them, in all cases, also a significant pipeline.

In addition, two large prospects have moved on substantially this year. One is a large telco where we are working on a large PBR and analytics deal. And the last one is a very large financial services company where we're in discussions with them about several PBR pilots, which we would expect to consummate the agreements for those pilots later this year.

So as we look across our account base, we are very pleased with the progress at a number of our large accounts and a number of our large prospects that has not yet - and along with the backlog has - of course, has not yet shown up fully in our income statement, but we believe it will and I think bullies our outlook as we look through the back half of the year.

And as it relates to outlook, our outlook for the back half, we expect meaningful growth in the back half of the year, and we expect to be - that growth will enable us to be EBITDA positive in Q4.

Having gone through the overview, I'm now going to turn it over to Dave to talk about Q2 financial results.

David Mullen

Thanks, Kelly.

Let's talk numbers. First with respect to revenue. Our Q2 revenue came in light on our internal plan at $10.6 million. This represents a 16% increase over the second quarter of 2016. While we encountered the typical seasonality that we see at this time of the year, it was offset somewhat by the deployment of new business during the quarter. So while last year, revenue declined $1 million from Q1 to Q2, this year, the sequential decline was only $400,000.

Subscription revenue came in at $9.9 million, which represents a 17% increase year-over-year, and subscription revenue represented 94% of our total revenue. Routing or PBR accounted for 15% of that total. In Q2 of '16, it was only 10%.

With respect to bookings, as Kelly pointed out, they were a disappointment to us, coming in at $2.5 million, as several large deals continued to take longer than expected to close. With respect to gross margin, we also experienced a modest improvement there over the prior year, 69% versus 65%.

Our EBITDA loss of $1.7 million was $1 million worse than our forecast, with the shortfall all attributed to expenses. Approximately 40% of the expense overrun was a result of conscious efforts to reduce our future spending in the form of severance payments and buyouts of office leases and vacated space.

The balance was attributable to underestimating our usage of third-party technology products that we use in delivering our solution. EBITDA was $1.4 million better than Q2 of 2016, which, given the quarterly revenues increased $1.5 million year-over-year, is a reflection of the inherent operating leverage in the business that we're trying to unlock.

Moving to the balance sheet. Near the end of the quarter, we entered into a new $20 million revolving credit agreement with Private Bank that when combined with the proceeds of our equity offering earlier in the year, enabled us to repay our mezzanine loan with Hercules. This should enable us to reduce our borrowing costs substantially going forward based on both the lower interest rate and only having to borrow what we need.

We estimate that the annual savings could exceed $1 million. We incurred a loss of $1.8 million on the early extinguishment of the Hercules debt. Those numbers are not included in the EBITDA calculation but are included in the calculation of net income.

Moving to Slide 6, you'll see that the seasonality of the business is, once again, reflected in our Q2 revenues. I will point out that we expect that Q3 and Q4 will have similar trajectories to 2016 as well.

Moving to Slide 7, I think I've already addressed this in my earlier remarks. So I'll turn it back over to Kelly to talk about deals and pipeline.

Kelly Conway

So first of all, we continue to have expansion at several of our large accounts, particularly with PBR. And each of these accounts, we would expect to have 4,000 to 5,000 seats of PBR deployed by year-end. So those are very substantial footprints that we are building towards and have a substantial amount of those seats already deployed.

We are pleased with the development of our pipeline and continue to grow meaningfully in the second quarter. And I will just point out, 80% of the deals - approximately 80% of the deals that we're working actively for Q3 and Q4 were new to our pipeline in 2017. So we're seeing a lot of new things come into our pipeline, and that's really, again, being driven by PBR.

We talked about the extended sales. And I think extended sales cycles, perhaps not even the right word, extended procurement or signature cycles, where deals are in the red zone, in several cases, just taking longer than we had expected. The deals continue to be typically noncompetitive in substantially all of the cases.

And finally, we see the significant interest in our product suite, not just PBR but our analytics. And what we believe in the longer run is that the growth in PBR customers will drive growth and interest and significant amounts and demand for other analytics because what we're seeing is as the people get PBR in, they immediately - the returns are so great that they come back and are interested in buying another analytics products. So we believe it will drive more interest in analytics, and that those two offerings are extremely complementary.

With that, I'd like to turn it back over to Dave to talk about our business outlook.

David Mullen

Kelly mentioned this earlier, but I'd just iterate that at June 30, we had $13.1 million in ACV that's expected to flow into revenues over the next four quarters. A significant portion of that is scheduled to go live in Q3 and Q4, which is, frankly, the basis for our optimism about the back half of the year. While our bookings year-to-date don't reflect it, we do have, as Kelly mentioned, a growing pipeline. We're currently actively working a number of deals that we hope to turn into contracts between now and 12/31.

Our current view with respect to the full year 2017 is that revenues will be in the range of $45 million to $47 million and that our EBITDA loss will be between $4.5 million and $3 million. And I'll comment again on what - I'll repeat what Kelly said earlier. We do expect to be EBITDA positive in Q4.

That concludes our formal remarks. So I think we'll open it up to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Eric Martinuzzi from Lake Street Capital Markets.

Eric Martinuzzi

A question on the bookings. As I looked at the bullet in the slide that commented on bookings disappointment, it was - seemed like a replay last quarter, and I was just wondering if there's a - kind of a gating item or a trigger event where these large customers really have to get off the dime and their hand is forced. The mission criticality of the product is really what I'm after here. You obviously feel it's going to happen, it's just a question of when. But we felt that way last quarter.

Kelly Conway

That's a very fair question and a very fair comment. I mean - and I think that - look, in the last week, I've been at five or six customers face-to-face, and they love - it varies - sometimes I sit there and I wish I could convey the enthusiasm that the businesspeople convey for our products to you because it - and, in fact, this morning, I was at a very large financial services company and traveled back here to Chicago for this call, and the enthusiasm is very significant.

And in the case of some of these deals, the businesspeople are literally pounding the table and say, "We need to get started." The procurement cycles of these very, very - I mean, we're talking about in the two deals that split out this quarter. This is not a rationalization, I'm just describing this for you. Both of them are Fortune 20 companies. So the procurement machines of these companies and the legal machines are very hard to navigate. We can't push them. We're certainly not - and in some cases, our business sponsors can't push them.

Now having said that, I think that what we need to do to - and we have always been reliant on a small number of large deals to hit our bookings number in the quarter. So it has been a risk that we have carried. In general, I think, last year and the year before, we did better with managing that risk. And for some reason, in this quarter and the last few quarters, that risk has just worked against us.

There's probably things that we can do to manage the gates that we have to get through. I think the other thing that we have to do, Eric, is we need to continue to expand our pipeline - Eric, that we need to continue to expand our pipeline so that if one deal goes - does not happen or doesn't get through procurement, that we have two or three deals in that are backstopping that. We are working extremely hard to build pipeline, so that is the case.

But as we went into the year, we did not frankly have as much pipeline as we would have liked. And we were more reliant on a smaller number of deals, and those deals have not pushed through procurement. I will tell you, I believe these deals will happen. We virtually never lose a deal. The deals just tend to move a little bit sideways from a time frame standpoint, but we virtually never lose a deal. So I think there are a number of factors there.

The one thing that is controllable on us is we need to build more pipeline so that the mathematics of managing a few number of small deals are not as daunting for us to close all of these things to make our numbers. I think as we go into Q3, we have a - significantly more of those deals. Some of them is because the deal is carried over, but, frankly, there's just more pipeline building.

But as you're looking at those deals that are $1 million to $2 million a year in ACV, from a client standpoint, a $2 million ACV deal really looks like $10 million of that, because they're imagining that they're going to stay committed to this technology for probably at least five years. So their internal thinking is it's not a $2 million deal, it's a $10 million deal. And even in a very large company, those are substantial.

But having said all of that, we need to build more pipeline so that when a large deal slips, it doesn't have a significant impact as it's had in the last quarter or two, Eric.

Eric Martinuzzi

What about close procurement? Are there - is there a potential? Because sometimes, there's a [reg/rec] issue based around implementation, and it's not always the vendor's problem. It can sometimes be the customer's issue that becomes the vendor's problem. Is there any potential issues there? Or do you feel like it's pretty quick between procurement and green light for revenue?

Kelly Conway

Well, we have to - we have - the way our model works, we have to turn up our services. So we have to turn up the seats, whether they're routing seats or analytic seats. As it relates to the $13 million of backlog that we've had, $13 million to $14 million of backlog that we've had, the majority of that this year, and remember, I commented, our business is transforming, the percentage of our deals, revenues and pipeline related to PBR is increasing significantly.

But what's in our deployment pipeline today, the vast majority of it relates to three deals at large companies that are analytics and call capture-related, and those deals generally take longer and we are more reliant on the client's execution.

Frankly, there is some of that $13 million in backlog, we would have thought would have - more would have flown in Q2, more would have flown into Q3. Probably by Q4, we more or less catch up. But those things are, in some cases, out of our control. When we're doing PBR, it's not that there aren't some complexities of it, but those complexities are much less and we are much less reliant on the client, which is another virtue of us transforming our business rapidly to PBR is, again, the margins are higher, the CapEx is lower, the development - sustaining engineering is lower and the deployments go faster.

So we are very focused on transforming our business to PBR. We are pleased with the progress we've made. That's going to continue. It's going to continue to grow as a percentage of revenues. We just need to grow that faster.

Eric Martinuzzi

And one more on the housekeeping side. Can you give us, I guess, this is for Dave Mullen, kind of a normalized interest expense number that we can use for Q3?

David Mullen

Let me think about that for a second. I'm going to say $150,000.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of George Sutton from Craig-Hallum.

George Sutton

I wondered if you could go through the $13 million in deployment a little more granularly and give us a sense of what in general you're expecting for Q3, Q4 deployments given your guidance.

Kelly Conway

George, yes, Dave is consulting with spreadsheets. So he's working on his answers. So to fill a little bit of the silence there.

David Mullen

I'm going to say, George, that about one-third of the - the last time I looked at it, in Q3 and Q4, we thought that about two-third of the quarterly impacts, so if you take the $13.1 million, you divide it by 4, that's the quarterly impact. And that's, let's call it, $3.25 million. About one-third of that would go live in Q3 and Q4, about half and half, something like that.

George Sutton

Now as you're giving guidance for EBITDA positive in Q4, what are you - I'm assuming there are some additional cost metrics that will be lower than what we're looking at today. Can you just give us a sense of what kind of adjustments you're assuming?

David Mullen

I'm not sure I understand the question. George, if your question is how to think about the operating cost structure in Q3, Q4 vis-à-vis Q1 and Q2?

George Sutton

Correct.

David Mullen

It will be slightly higher. Probably in those two quarters, seasonality will increase some of our costs. I would say maybe - I don't know, I haven't looked at it precisely. Let's call it higher by, I don't know, $300,000 a quarter than what Q2 was.

George Sutton

And one of the challenges that I have, and understanding some of the complexities of the procurement cycle, is you are moving to this performance-based pricing, and that, combined with the PBR, would seem like a - I don't want to simplify this, it seems a lot simpler to sell than it had been before because the risk is now on you and makes - it makes some of those number discussions go away, I would think, or at least moderate. Why is that not proven to be the case thus far?

Kelly Conway

Well, I think, George, I think it is proven it will be the case. I think that the - you can think about the sales cycle in three ways. There's 1 identification of a target. And by the way, the number of new logo targets has tripled this year. So the marketing team has done a good job of identifying target, and the number of active targeted pursuits has tripled in the first half of the year, so that's good.

Once you've targeted somebody and you've established initial dialogue, at a high level, the next thing you need to do is get some of the yes. I think the contract and then the performance guarantees dramatically compresses getting them the yes. Once you get them the yes, you have to carry it from yes to contract. You are no longer dealing with the business sponsor when you're going from yes to contract.

You're dealing with IT, procurement, data security, legal. There's probably five or six or seven gates that you have to get through. Our performance-based contracting does not change any of their processes. They are still going to go do the processes that they are going to do. Where we have collapsed the cycle dramatically, I think, is both it's targeting. It's getting people to be, "We're really interested to talk to you.

And just as a statistic, the campaigns we're sending out to, let's say, Fortune 200 companies are hit rate. To get interest of a prospect, it's about 40%. So the interest is very high. Getting them the yes, again, we're compressing that procurement cycle. We need to do a lot of work there. I mean, some of it, I think, is outside of our control, and I think we can do better. But you're dealing with very large companies. Their IT architecture, data security, privacy, contracting, legal, they do not move quickly.

So I think in some respect, it has shortened the cycle significantly in others. It doesn't impact those profits of big companies. Again, I don't want to use that as an excuse. We need bigger pipeline so that we're not - if one of the deals gets slowed down in somebody's [reboot] PO cycle, which did happen at the end of the quarter, was a PO was sitting in their reboot system that we've got three others that are working, that's a solution of the problem. We're working very hard to build that pipeline, we've made a lot of progress, but it takes time to get that big enough pipeline so that we're not vulnerable to that, George.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from the line of Pat Walravens from JMP Securities.

Mathew Spencer

This is Matt Spencer on for Pat. If you could maybe just provide a little bit more details on the deals that flipped. In particular, you mentioned, they're getting stuck in procurement. So including the procurement process, what was a typical length of the sales cycle a year ago? And what is it today? And what are you considering your model going forward?

Kelly Conway

I think that the - well, you see a wide variety of math to be is what we see. We've got a $2 million deal done in Q1. We're as an existing - at $2 million out on an existing logo. And it took us about six weeks from getting yes to get through a procurement in a complex - large complex analytics deal.

In the case of this large PBR/BA deal that we're doing with a telco, this contracting cycle has been six months. It is complicated by the fact that we are partnering with a large third party. We think that, that - this is - could be a breakthrough deal with that large third party. But having them be part of the contracting process has exacerbated that deal. So you have one which took six or seven weeks to get done and another one - and, frankly, not the similar-sized deals, really.

And another that we've been working on contracting for six months. So it's very hard to model the - how these procurement - how to forecast these procurement cycles. I mean, again, we have more deals in our pipeline now. We need more deals just because you can't push around a Fortune 20 legal partner or a procurement partner, it's just not going to happen. So we need more deals in the pipeline.

And I will tell you, in all of those cases, our business sponsors are screaming and say, "We need this stuff." They build their savings into their budgets. They build them into their operating model, but they can't move their procurement people any faster than we can. That's the reality of it. Look, I know you guys deal with a lot of software companies. It's somewhat different given the size of the deals that we're doing. I think it makes it more complex. Again, the only thing that we can do is execute those procurement cycles better and get more pipeline, and that's what we're focused on.

Mathew Spencer

And then if you wouldn't mind, just outline some of the seasonality we should look for in Q3 and Q4 of this year. And also, when you talk about getting EBITDA positive in Q4, is that sustainable going forward?

David Mullen

I said earlier, Pat, that - I mean, excuse me, Matt, that we expected to see the same trajectory in Q3 and Q4 that we did in 2016. That's a combination of deployments going live in those quarters, as we've talked about earlier, and also some seasonality. That seasonality is more pronounced in Q4 than it is in Q3.

It's modest in Q3, and it's more pronounced in Q4 because that's when our health care clients really have to ramp up to deal with negative plant selections. It's more or less neutral in Q3 because it starts to ramp up towards the end of it.

So I think the prior year's sort of trajectory would be a good starting point to try to model that if that's what you were interested in. With respect to does EBITDA positive stay that way in 2018, I expect that we will probably be slightly negative EBITDA in 2018 first quarter, but we might be breakeven. We might be able to be breakeven in because we will have that seasonality, but then we should be sustainable after that point.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Michael Martin from Michael J. Martin & Associates.

Michael Martin

Two questions. One, can you tell us a little bit more about the time it takes to deployment and what kind of progress you've made there? And second question is if you can give us a little more color on your sales force, how do you expand the productivity it's on.

Kelly Conway

Yes. Thanks, Michael. I'm going to - David Gustafson, our COO, is here, and he can comment on the deployments and, in particular, the difference between a PBR deployment and a call capture and analytics deployment.

David Gustafson

In terms of deployments, since yesterday, we clearly have two types of deployments, as Kelly mentioned, PBR and then the more of our call capture, analytics deployment. And within those, we have deployments that are at completely new logos, and then we have deployments that are at existing logos.

In general, PBR is quicker and easier to stand up and requires less time, resources and expense than the call capture and analytics. And also, in general, an existing client is significantly easier to stand up additional business units or expansions than complete new logos. In terms of the time line, I will say still is just kind of a wide range, similar to what Kelly mentioned in the procurement cycle.

We can stand up a new PBR plant or a PBR expansion in a matter of, say, two months. You can also have large BA deployments that can take six months plus to stand up. The ones that take significantly longer are not impacted by our ability to deploy, they're impacted by our clients' desire and time line and resource availability to deploy them.

So we can deploy routing in - we can frankly be routing in two days, but that never actually works when you take their time line. So routing is pretty typical more on a 2-month period for us, and a BA call capture deployment will be more around four months or so if we have full engagement cooperation from our client. Unfortunately, that isn't always the case.

And our deployment cycles are dictated by their IT staffing availability as well as their IP road map and time line of when they want to turn our solution on. That can create elongation in our deployment cycles and is, at that point, outside of our control and not only a function of our ability to turn this solution on. Kelly, any questions, if you want…

Kelly Conway

Yes. So we currently have 11 quota carriers. We are looking to expand both hunters and farmers. We have more business than - more business and prospects for farmers to farm than we have farmers. So that's something that we need more of those, and then we need to accelerate our new logo engine.

So we need to, I think, expand both of those. We're very confident that we know how both the hunting and farming model needs to work. We need more and higher-quality staff in our sales organization, and that's something that we will be focusing on in the last half of the year. There are a ton of opportunities out there, and we've got to get the sales - I think we know what we need to do to get the sales engine humming.

We've got to bring in the staff to do that. As it relates to the productivity, Michael, it really depends on, if we close the business that we think we're going to close in the back half of the year, we still believe that there's an opportunity of a strong bookings year.

And I think that we would look at a very - if we hit that, a very productive small group of 11 salespeople, the majority of the people hitting their quotas and, in one case, somebody that could probably double or triple their quota. Again, I think I need to reiterate, we know how this hunting engine works and how the farming engines work. We need to now start to expand that sales force.

Operator

There are no further questions at this time. I will turn the call back over to the presenters.

Kelly Conway

Well, we appreciate your time and interest and attention. Again, we look to the progress we've made in PBR and our pipeline and what we have in front of us in the back half of the year to get revenues deployed, and we remain very optimistic about what's in front of us. So, again, thank you for your time and attention. We really, really appreciate it. Thank you.

Operator

This concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.