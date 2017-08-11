Kinder Morgan: The True Scope Of Political Risk Facing Trans Mountain

This article is all about Canadian party politics. If parliamentary arithmetic and the relative powers and interests of federal and provincial governments doesn’t excite you, then go no further. That said, if you want to understand the actual scope of political risk facing Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain expansion, which represents important piece of the company’s future, then I suggest you read on.

Good Start Turns Bad

Just a few months ago, Kinder Morgan’s (NYSE: KMI) Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project in western Canada, which is set to nearly triple the current capacity to of 300,000 barrels of oil per day, seemed like a sure thing. Popular Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Liberal government signed off on the expansion last November. The government of oil-producing Alberta approved enthusiastically. In January, British Columbia (B.C.), whose coastal port is the pipeline’s destination, also approved – with the promise of a generous economic benefits package.

Since then, however, a coalition of environmental and First Nations activist groups have coordinated a raft of protests and legal challenges in an attempt to delay or block the Trans Mountain project. While Kinder Morgan has worked to foster buy-in from aboriginal communities and to allay the fears of environmental groups, it has not been enough to satisfy the hard core of opposition activists.

This sort of protest alone would not present much of a problem for Kinder Morgan. Like any pipeline company, it has faced down its fair share of protests in the past. The problem for Kinder Morgan, and the event that has precipitated so much uncertainty, is a surprise change of government in B.C.

Changing Political Calculus

In recent years, B.C. has proven to be a stronghold for Canada’s Liberal Party. Even when they were reduced to third party status in the federal parliament, the Liberals held strong in the province, leading its government for more than 16 years straight. In the election of 2013, the Liberals, led by Premier Christie Clark, won a surprise fourth consecutive absolute majority in the Legislative Assembly (Canada and its provinces are parliamentary democracies, in which the party with a majority of seats in the legislature forms the government). Importantly for Trans Mountain, Clark at the helm of the B.C. government meant that the province’s policies would not clash overmuch with her fellow Liberals in Ottawa.

Unfortunately, despite the triumphal return of the party to national power under Trudeau in 2015, the long Liberal winning streak in B.C. was broken in the May 2017 provincial election. The Liberals won the most seats, 43 of the Legislative Assembly’s 87, but fell one short of a majority. The left-wing New Democrats (NDP) won 41 seats, and the environmentalist Greens won 3. Clark failed to form a minority Liberal government, so the NDP, with the backing of the Greens, moved to form a minority government under John Horgan.

At first, the new premier seemed reticent to fight publicly over the Trans Mountain expansion. While promising to oppose Trans Mountain during the election campaign, the project was not a core focus of the NDP electoral message, and Horgan did not seem eager to pick a fight with the federal government and its popular prime minister. Yet, while Horgan’s party has not been excited to contest Trans Mountain, the Greens have made it clear that their support for the minority government is contingent on strong opposition to the pipeline.

On Thursday Aug. 10, the B.C. government lived up to its promise to the Greens, announcing that it would join the legal actions of various environmental and First Nations groups, and would bar Kinder Morgan from work on Trans Mountain until it had “meaningfully” consulted with aboriginal communities.

The NDP government in B.C. may fight Trans Mountain. But can it succeed?

B.C. vs. Ottawa

The vigorous opposition from B.C. has unquestionably elevated anxiety concerning the future of the Trans Mountain expansion. However, what the provincial government can actually achieve by facing off against the Liberal government in Ottawa is highly questionable. Trudeau remains the most popular leader in the country by far, with approval ratings consistently above 50 percent. The NDP has to be wary of picking fights with a prime minister who has an approval rating among its own supporters of between 37 and 48 percent, according to June polls. Across the country, the NDP is politically weakened. Challenging the most popular politician in the country may not be healthy for a provincial minority government.

Moreover, the federal government has clear legal jurisdiction over inter-provincial pipelines, which Trans Mountain very much is. The government in B.C. cannot block the pipeline from going forward, but it can use a range of delaying tactics. The announcement regarding consultation with aboriginal communities reflects this strategy. There are other legal impediments the government could throw in Kinder Morgan’s way that could, theoretically, delay the project for a couple years. A delay of that length, or indeed any tangible delay, would obviously be very bad news for Kinder Morgan investors and would likely see the share price tumble.

While it could turn to delaying tactics, it is unlikely B.C. will actually do so over the long-run. The government’s decision to join the legal cases against Trans Mountain and to bar construction before consultations appears far more like posturing than a serious threat.

The NDP want to stay in power, which means accommodating the Greens, but they do not want to isolate themselves. A token resistance and extraction of some more concessions is the game plan, not scuppering Trans Mountain entirely.

B.C. vs. Alberta: NDP vs. NDP

The argument that the B.C. government is looking for concessions, rather than the end of Trans Mountain expansion entirely, is strengthened by the fact that Alberta, the other province with an interest in Trans Mountain, is also controlled by the NDP. In fact, Alberta is the only other province controlled by the NDP.

Unlike her counterpart in B.C., Premier Rachel Notley enjoys a solid majority in Alberta’s legislature. She is also strongly in favor of Trans Mountain. This is unsurprising, given Alberta’s economy is driven in large part by the oil industry. No party opposed to industry jobs can survive in Albertan politics.

Notley has made it clear that Alberta will not tolerate any move by the B.C. government against Trans Mountain. “I fundamentally disagree that one province, or even one region, can hold hostage the economy of another province, or in this case, the economy of the entire country,” Notley stated before Alberta’s legislature in May.

A rift between the only NDP leaders with real executive power would be devastating to a party desperately trying to rebuild after a humiliating defeat in the 2015 federal election. Charlie Angus, the favorite in the race for leadership of the national NDP, seems to have recognized this fact as well.

“The only discussion we’ve had on the environment is ‘this pipeline versus that pipeline.’ There’s no talk about how we get to move forward or laying out the roadmap,” Angus stated during a debate in June. That position aligns quite clearly with the Alberta NDP approach to environmental policy, namely focusing on reducing emissions and fighting climate change, while not fixating on halting or delaying specific projects.

Clearly, pressure is on the NDP in B.C. to seek an amicable solution and not undermine their eastern colleagues or harm the national agenda. That may explain the particular stance the government took Thursday, joining legal actions while not declaring total opposition to the pipeline. Alberta’s Notley evidently sees the move as a welcome softening toward Trans Mountain, saying Thursday afternoon that, “The B.C. government has stopped talking about stopping the pipeline and instead they are talking about ensuring that it meets a high standard."

All signs point to the B.C. government playing ball. They may posture and pose for a while, and might even demand a few extra concessions on behalf of First Nations and environmental interests, but the force of political reality will curtail any serious impulse to kill the project.

The Investor’s-Eye View

So what does this all mean for an investor, or potential investor, in Kinder Morgan?

Kinder Morgan has put an enormous amount of planning and resources into the Trans Mountain expansion and it represents a valuable piece of the company’s future, so it is no surprise that investors are worried about recent political developments.

However, it should be clear now that the political forces at work in Canada all point toward restraining an overzealous government in B.C. Trans Mountain should proceed, with perhaps only minor delay. Investors who recognize the political reality should see that a buying opportunity is at hand. Kinder Morgan's share price popped, climbing past $20 per share in July, after the company announced that it would be increasing its dividends by 60 percent in 2018 and by 25 percent annually between 2018 and 2020. At the same time it announced a $2 billion share buy-back program.

The share price has since given up most of the gains, thanks in large part to the Trans Mountain uncertainty. Investors have been burned before, when Kinder Morgan cut dividends in 2015 in the face of adverse conditions. They are clearly still wary of Kinder Morgan's promises about the future. An approval of Trans Mountain would raise the cloud of uncertainty and see the share price rebound sharply.

Kinder Morgan has also done a great deal to strengthen its balance sheet since the end of 2015, freeing up future cash flow to secure its earnings and dividend growth potential. The sale of 49 percent of Elba Liquefaction company to EIG Global Energy Partners earlier this year, for example, resulted in a payment of $385 million to Kinder Morgan, and a halving of the future development costs. The IPO of Kinder Morgan's Canadian subsidiary, which is at the heart of the Trans Mountain expansion, floated 30 percent of the business to raise $1.3 billion in cash.

These moves have put Kinder Morgan in a position of financial strength not seen in years and, with a project backlog of $12.2 billion, future cash flows are set to grow at an impressive clip. Furthermore, a range of new and add-on growth projects are certain to materialize in the coming years as Kinder Morgan expands its footprint.

The bottom line is that investors are concerned about Trans Mountain, and that is dragging down expectations of Kinder Morgan as a whole. Kinder Morgan is still working to regain the trust of investors. A final settlement in favor of Trans Mountain would do a lot to restore investor confidence. Once Kinder Morgan does that, investors can expect to see a share price approaching, or even surpassing $30 over the next couple years. It's a matter of Kinder Morgan living up to its promises. Trans Mountain's eventual approval will prove that the company has turned a corner.