While You Wait For The Market To Crash - I Buy Those Double-Digit Growers (Part 1)

Investment Thesis

I’m passionate about the stock market. Each morning I wake up and read financial news. I do it for two reasons: No. 1 I manage my own money and need to be on top of things and No. 2 I’m fascinated by the Black Swan fans. I tried to pull out the best reasons for the market to crash over the past five years (I know there are more!):

Source: Ycharts, author’s comments

This noise is enough to discourage many investors to put additional money to work in the market these days. Unfortunately (or fortunately?), I will be in this situation sometime in September or October. I’ve recently quit my job and decided to take the lump sum instead of keeping my pension (you can read about my calculation and how I took the decision here).

But I decided to ignore the noise and invest the full $108K I will receive within a month or so. I’ve started to identify which company I want to buy in this account and I’ll be sharing with you in a three-article series this short list of 10 interesting companies. While you could be sitting on the sideline hearing all the noise, here’s what great companies I’ve selected did over the past five years:

Source: Ycharts

This article will review those companies and indicate how each one will continue to grow in the upcoming years and their fair value. While I already own a good part of these companies in my DividendStocksRock portfolios, I revisit them for my new “pension portfolio” I will be building this fall.

Apple (AAPL)

Source: Ycharts

It has been quite a five years for the king of the smartphone. The company seemed to go nowhere back in 2013-2014. Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) pushed their smartphones everywhere and most analysts thought AAPL couldn’t sustain its dominance in this market. Media even call AAPL a “one trick pony.” Nevertheless, after a successful 7:1 split in 2014, the company showed resilience and posted some serious growth numbers. Hence, AAPL is now matching the S&P 500 total return over the past five years (as at August 11), but is poised for additional growth in the upcoming years.

Growth perspectives

Over the past three quarters, iPhones sales represented 58% of AAPL revenue. I will not deny I wouldn’t be as interested in AAPL without its smartphone business. However, the company is currently building another growth vector through its services division. This includes Apple Pay, Digital Content (Apple Music) and AppleCare. In their latest quarter, this division represented $7,266 billion (16% of AAPL revenue) for a 22% growth year-over-year change.

Apple will continue selling high quality smartphones and cash important revenue out of it. However, the fact that the AAPL product ecosystem is so sticky will make the business continue to thrive in upcoming years. After all, isn’t Apple a “Mac” and an “iPod” one-trick pony once?

Is it still time to buy?

In my opinion, this is always the time to buy a strong company such as Apple. However, when I use the double-stage dividend discount model, I also get a good value now:

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $2.52 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 10.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 8.00% Enter Discount Rate: 10.00% Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 9.00% 10.00% 11.00% 20% Premium $389.63 $193.54 $128.23 10% Premium $357.16 $177.41 $117.54 Intrinsic Value $324.69 $161.28 $106.86 10% Discount $292.22 $145.15 $96.17 20% Discount $259.75 $129.02 $85.48

Please read the Dividend Discount Model limitations to fully understand my calculations.

There isn’t obviously much room for growth according to the DDM. However, Apple is a growth stock before being a dividend grower. I expect the company to keep up its double-digit dividend growth rate over the next decade and that makes it a strong candidate for my new portfolio.

Cisco (CSCO)

Source: Ycharts

Cisco also has been considered a wonder from the past as many investors didn’t see much future in the switches and routers business. I must admit this part of CSCO is a mature business and it is still two-thirds of its revenues. However, similar to AAPL, CSCO is using the strong cash cow segment to finance its growth through other services. While the LAN/WAN equipment market is mature and doesn't show much growth opportunity, the Internet of Things (IoT) is opening the doors wide open to Cisco for another decade of strong growth.

Growth perspectives

CSCO shows an annualized dividend growth rate of 15.67% over the past five years. This “new” dividend grower shows six consecutive years with a dividend increase, still short by four years to make the Dividend Achievers list. Still, it shows a payout ratio of 53% and a cash payout ratio of 42.55%. In other words, expect a lot more dividend growth in the upcoming years. CSCO has a unique growth opportunity now that all its clients are moving toward cloud services and integrate the IoT into their business. What better partner to help them than the company that has been at their side for so long already? The switching cost for CSCO clients is very high and will not likely reduce once they go in the cloud.

Is it still time to buy?

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $1.16 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 8.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 7.00% Enter Discount Rate: 10.00% Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 9.00% 10.00% 11.00% 20% Premium $81.15 $53.93 $40.32 10% Premium $74.39 $49.43 $36.96 Intrinsic Value $67.63 $44.94 $33.60 10% Discount $60.86 $40.44 $30.24 20% Discount $54.10 $35.95 $26.88

I don’t think Cisco’s growth opportunity is yet factored in the current price. Considering their strong dividend growth potential for the years to come, I think CSCO may be among the best stock you can purchase in 2017.

Home Depot (HD)

Source: Ycharts

Home Depot benefited from a strong U.S. economy tailwind after the 2008-2010 recessions. Year after year, jobs were created - the housing market recuperated a little bit and consumer confidence continued growing. The impressive stock ride was halted not too long ago by the announcement of Amazon (AMZN) partnering with dead-living Sears (SHLD) to offer Kenmore online. I don’t think it will hurt HD that much. After all, Sears is a dead horse.

Growth perspectives

There are actually no signs the U.S. economy is about to fail. The unemployment rate is very low, confidence is very high, and the housing sector is quite healthy. In the past decade, HD has focused on creating seamless renovation services to invite more homeowners to renovate their houses. They have focused on a strong online presence using renovation pictures through social media platforms like Pinterest. HD shows double-digit growth on its online site… it is already waiting for AMZN to take their best shot. With a payout ratio of 42.79% and cash payout ratio of 41.71%, HD still has lots of room for future increase.

Is it still time to buy?

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $3.56 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 10.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 6.00% Enter Discount Rate: 9.00% Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 8.00% 9.00% 10.00% 20% Premium $319.34 $210.31 $155.93 10% Premium $292.73 $192.79 $142.93 Intrinsic Value $266.12 $175.26 $129.94 10% Discount $239.50 $157.74 $116.95 20% Discount $212.89 $140.21 $103.95

HD went through a quick pullback toward the end of July upon the AMZN-SHLD news. However, this pullback is already gone and HD is already higher than it was before “the big news.” I think there is still a 13% upside on this one.

Final Thoughts

This part I of III gave you an idea of what I’m looking for: dividend growth. At the time of writing this article, I still don’t hold shares of Home- Depot but this company will certainly be part of my core pension portfolio this fall. You can follow me if you want to read part II and part III that will be published in the upcoming days.

Disclosure: I hold shares of AAP and CSCO in my Dividend Stocks Rock portfolios.

If you like my analysis, click on FOLLOW at the top of the article near my name. That will allow my articles to display on your homepage as they are published.

Additional disclosure: The opinions and the strategies of the author are not intended to ever be a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The strategy the author uses has worked for him and it is for you to decide if it could benefit your financial future. Please remember to do your own research and know your risk tolerance.