Main Street: Keep The Drip, Buy The Dip

What did I think last time?

I last wrote about Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) on May 12. At the time, a couple of news items had pushed the share price down to around $38. Much of the concern was generated by Prospect Capital (PSEC) reporting a bad quarter. At the time I advised investors in MAIN to not panic and to regard the lower price as an opportunity. With MAIN trading above $40 now, I think that was the right move.

What new information do we have now?

The first bit of news since my last article happened on August 2 when MAIN announced an increase to 19 cents a month had been approved. While I would have liked a larger increase than 2.7%, as the saying goes, it’s better than a sharp stick in the eye.

Then on August 3, MAIN reported its Q2 earnings. Q2 contained a beat on both NII and Total Investment Income. I like the big ~17% gain in total investment income and the nearly 8% gain in NII. The growth of both figures with regular growth in NAV shows why MAIN is one of the better BDCs.

From the investor presentation for Q2, I have selected several slides that show why I think MAIN continues to be a great company and a good investment.

I have included earlier versions of this first slide that show the increase in per share values for NAV, DNII and dividends over time. It’s fairly uncommon for BDCs to have such steady growth in all three metrics, so that MAIN has been able to do this for 10 years shows why it sells at a premium. I circled on the slide a point I think quite important. MAIN has always fully covered its increasing dividend. That I think is one of the reasons it has been able to regularly increase NAV as it never had to pull money out of assets to fund the dividend until those assets were ripe to be cashed in.

One might ask why it would it be so hard for a BDC to grow NAV, DNII and dividends over time. The chart above shows part of that reason. Over time, to help finance its investments and loans, a BDC sells more of its own shares. So for every share MAIN sells to raise capital, it must make sure it invests that capital so its assets increase around $24, and those assets produce about $0.60 in net investment income. Breaking it down that way, one can see why MAIN is able to grow its NAV and income, since the current market price for the shares is between $38 and $40 a share.

The premium to NAV also helps when it comes to generating investment income to pay the dividend. It's a lot easier to find, and the assets tend to be less risky, when one has $38 to $40 to buy assets producing an income of $0.57 a quarter that it would be if only $25 was available.

The share price premium to NAV is often called a double-edged sword, as it makes it easier to buy new assets at good value, but makes the shares less attractive to investors. For MAIN, the high premium is warranted by management's ability to keep NAV trending upwards and to keep growing the dividends. Given that NAV didn't decline much more than 10% during the Great Recession, and the dividends were not cut, I have no problem paying up for that level of constancy. Look again as well at the DNII figures during 2008 to 2010. The DNII figures were clearly not enough to pay the dividend, so given the statement that MAIN has never had a return of capital payment, that means that realized capital gains covered the short fall during that time. To me, that speaks very highly of management's ability.

In the slide above, we again see the steady increase in both TII and DNII since 2012. It’s easier to see in this slide that despite being a pretty good year, 2016 was a year of slower growth for MAIN. But so far this year, with double digit growth in both metrics, MAIN seems to have returned to the faster growth of a few years ago.

BDCs are often a source of funding for companies who can’t get loans from regular banks. I think the slide above shows that at least for some if its potential clients, MAIN can provide lower costs. Thus to some extent, it doesn’t have to be limited to the riskier end of the market as it looks like it can provide financing at competitive rates to companies that can get bank loans.

In purchasing the stock, an investor is paying a pretty hefty premium to NAV. So while it's nice to get a good dividend for that premium, I like to see more from a company than just faith in management and the dividend supporting said premium. The slide above shows me something extra I get for my premium. By having lower costs, that allows MAIN to pay me more dividends (since it has more profits to use to do that) or charge clients less. That helps the clients, who are then less likely to default on loans, and are likely to grow quicker. MAIN benefits from this both in its equity stakes and in clients generating more business.

What’s a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel® based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). I also found this discussion of DDM, and note that in the article the author uses a discount rate of 5%.

Looking at the David Fish’s CCC List (which contains a data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for 5 or more years) I see MAIN has been increasing its dividend for 6 year and that analysts estimate it can increase earnings by 7% a year for the next 5 years. Given that MAIN just raised its dividend 6 cents a year, coupled with the projection in increased earnings, I will use 4% as my dividend growth rate rather than the value of 5.4% I used last time. That rate will mean that the dividend will go up 7 cents a year next time, which is fairly close to what it went up just recently.

I added a new field to my DDM calculator so I can add a second year of special dividends. Most companies don't pay special dividends on a regular basis (hence the name), but MAIN now has a history of paying regular "special" dividends that it uses to ensure that it has paid out all the dividends it is legally obligated to. By not making a provision to include these now fairly regularly paid monies, I felt I was undervaluing MAIN (and perhaps other companies that had legal requirements for dividend payments). Currently the dividend amounts are small enough that when discounted, more than 2 years out they will make little difference.

Scott Kennedy recently published an article where he made projection on what the dividends would be from MAIN over the next few months. MAIN actually hit the top of his estimated range for the regular dividend. I think the special dividend for the second half of the year will get bumped up, but stay in the bottom half of the range, so I will call it $0.60 for the next two payments. For the 12 months after that, just to be conservative I will project that MAIN only pays about two-thirds of what it will pay out in the next 12 months, or $0.40. Because the yield of MAIN is so high, I will have a terminal dividend growth rate of 0%.

Using those parameters I calculate an NPV of the predicted dividends of $43.35. Even though MAIN is the premier BDC, it’s still a BDC and so it is riskier than other types of dividend paying stocks. To provide me with an extra margin of safety, I will than take a 10% discount to the NPV to determine my buy price, which works out to be anything under $40. Currently the market price of MAIN is bouncing around between $40 and $41, so caution should be taken. I think it's fine to nibble a little to open a position or top one off. And the price is certainly fine to keep dripping dividends. But I would wait for a dip before making any large purchases.

As can be seen in the slide above, I took my own advice and bought just over 37 shares. The $1504 price for the transaction included the $3.95 commission charge (although the price per share doesn’t). That topped my MAIN position off to just over 400 shares. I really wish I had had the cash available back in early May as that would have given me around 2 more shares.

What to watch for going forward?

One thing to keep an eye out for is the announcement for the second half special dividend. Last year that was made on October 20, so I will expect it around the same time this year. I calculated my price with this at a $0.30 value, but Scott Kennedy’s range is $0.275 - $0.35.

Other than keeping an eye on the various analogues for EPS and revenue, looking for a bad quarterly report from PSEC might offer another opportunity to pick up MAIN shares at a discount.

One thing to keep in mind as well is that MAIN uses equity sales to fund its growth, so a precipitous drop in share price could pose a problem. I wouldn't worry to much about it unless the share price fell below $30 or so.

Conclusion

MAIN is the premier BDC. It regularly shows why it merits the premium it commands by growing NAV, DNII and Total Interest income reliably. With its just recently increased dividend it’s trading at only a very small premium to the value of its dividend stream, and small purchases should work out nicely for dividend growth investors.

Note: I hope you all got something out of this article. I do appreciate the time you took reading it. If you are one of those who follow me here, I appreciate it; if you'd like to include yourself amongst those individuals, please hit the "Follow" button next to my name as well as following other contributors whose work you enjoy. As always, please leave any feedback and questions you may have in the comments below.

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended. The price I call fair valued is not a prediction of future price but only the price at which I consider the stock to be of value for its dividends.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MAIN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.