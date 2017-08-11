Galapagos: A Strong Contender For IPF

Recently, Galapagos (GLPG) announced positive results for its phase 2a trial treating patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). The company posted that the phase 2a trial halted disease progression. While these results are early in nature, they mimic early results seen in two FDA approved drugs for IPF known as Esbriet and Ofev. Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) markets Esbriet, and Boehringer Ingelheim markets Ofev. I feel that the posted phase 2a results from the company are outstanding. Not only was there a halt in disease progression, but Galapagos noted that its drug was the first of its class (autotaxin inhibitor) to have ever seen positive clinical data in patients with IPF. I feel that with these positive results, the company should have no problem replicating them in the next trial.

Phase 2 Data

The phase 2 study known as FLORA recruited a total of 23 IPF patients. Patients were randomized to either receive GLPG1690 or placebo. At least 17 patients received GLPG1690, and 6 were placed on placebo. The primary focus for this trial was safety, which is why the results were remarkable. The efficacy of the drug was only being evaluated as secondary endpoints. The company's drug was shown to be safe for patients to take. The amount of serious adverse events between GLPG1690 and placebo were similar. What moved the needle for the stock though was the efficacy results. The primary focus for IPF patients is to be able to have normal lung function. There is a measurement, observed in the clinical trial that was positive, known as forced vital capacity (FVC). The FVC measurement is used to determine lung function in patients with IPF. Patients were treated over a 12-week period, and the conclusion showed that treatment with GLPG1690 was superior to placebo. What is even more impressive is that the company's drug was shown to halt disease progression by keeping FVC levels higher. On the same front, patients on the placebo dropped in FVC levels. Patients taking GLPG1690 saw an increase in FVC by 8 mL. On the other hand, patients that took placebo saw a decrease in FVC by 87 mL. These results show that Galapagos' drug has strong effects in patients with IPF. In my opinion, this puts the company at the top with other competitors in the same space. The next step would be the launch of a late-stage study.

Competitors

As noted above, the two big competitors out now with FDA approval are Roche and Boehringer Ingelheim. They each market Esbriet and Ofev respectively. Both have been doing pretty well in the IPF space. Sales of Esbriet have reached $430 million in the first half of the year. In the same time period sales of Ofev have reached $500 million. There is still room for other treatments and the early results observed in Galapagos could mean that another drug could eventually reach the market. There is another competitor that also posted positive phase 2 results in the same week. This is a company by the name of Fibrogen, which treats IPF patients with its treatment pamrevlumab. I wrote a Seeking Alpha article entitled "Fibrogen Posts Positive Lung Fibrosis Results - Time To Move In," which depicts the positive results observed from Fibrogen. Fibrogen's drug pamrevlumab achieved better FVC results compared to placebo. Between Galapagos GLPG1690 and Fibrogen pamrevlumab, I would be inclined to give the edge to GLPG1690 as being slightly better. That is because in the positive results observed in the FLORA trial above, patients were only treated for 12 weeks. In the Fibrogen trial patients were treated over a 48 week period. For GLPG1690 to achieve such positive results at only 12 weeks of treatment is outstanding. Imagine if the trial ran all the way out to 48 weeks. I would be inclined to believe that the efficacy would be far greater than what was posted by these results.

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis is a disease whereby the lung starts to thicken and cause fibrosis (scarring). There are around 135,000 cases of IPF in the United States. According to research firm GlobalData, the IPF market is expected to grow to $3.2 billion by 2025. In my opinion, there will be plenty of room for all these competitors. There will likely be a big winner in the space but that won't be known for many years. That is because Galapagos will have to run a confirmatory phase 3 trial. That means it could take 2 to 3 years to run a large trial. The clinical findings above are very good. Just how good? Well, so good that Galapagos is already in talks with the FDA on trial design for a late-stage study.

Financials

The company's total cash position should be good for awhile, because it just raised money a few months ago. Back in April, Galapagos raised $338 million in a U.S. public offering. It sold 3,750,000 of ordinary shares in American Depositary Shares (ADS) at $90 per ADS. That means that the company has cash and cash equivalents of €1,263.2 as of June 30, 2017. That means there should be no near-term risk of dilution.

Risks

The biggest risk would be that the trial was quite small. In order to confirm the validity of these clinical findings, these results must be replicated in a much larger trial. There is no guarantee that the phase 3 trial will achieve positive results in patients with IPF. Should the phase 3 trial fail, it would put Galapagos out of the IPF space. The competitors are a risk as well. That is because they may or will have a majority of the market share by the time Galapagos receives FDA approval for its drug. This will make market penetration a lot harder in the long-run.

Conclusion

Early positive clinical data lays the foundation for further testing. The drug has shown remarkable efficacy, even though the trial was only 12 weeks long. In my opinion that sets the stage for a successful late-stage study. The reason being is that the phase 3 trial, currently being discussed with regulators, will likely have a longer treatment period (probably 40 weeks or more). In the end, GLPG1690 should find its place in the IPF market should it be approved by the FDA. Of course, that is pending positive results in phase 3.

