Areas where risk to reward is in our favor.

Welcome to another edition of "Elroy's Elliott Wave Weekly". The aim of this series of articles is to review possible scenarios in various markets using Elliott Wave, fractals, and other technical analysis.

Back to the normal format this week, starting with equities at the end of a volatile week.

Equities

The market did the exact opposite of what I expected last week, although I did suspect something was wrong with my bullish view when the S&P500 (SPY) reversed so strongly from 2490.

Such a sharp decline raises a few questions. Is the top in? Should I turn bearish?

Well the first answer is quite easy: no. The odds for a top being in are very small and I struggle to count a complete cycle at the 2490 high.

The second answer is also no, but a much less confident one. I'm still hanging my hopes on this channel.

You may think it is poorly drawn as the lines cut through some highs and lows. But remember a channel represents time and price symmetry; the way I have drawn it makes the corrections in waves 2 and 4 equal in this regard.

Here is another reason.

Actually I posted the same fractal in July and forgot to track it. Equities could very easily do a typical 'V' bottom and rally straight back to new highs as they did in mid May.

And for those who wonder how on earth I can remain bullish when there is the potential for a nuclear war, consider this from BAML: 'Stock markets rallied at the outbreak of WW2 (9/1/1939), Pearl Harbor (12/7/1941), Cuban Missile Crisis (1-/22-26/1962); Iraq (3/20/2003); only totally unanticipated events e.g. 9/11 have provoked crashes.'

I continue to look for longs. and particularly like Apple (AAPL) at $153, Amazon (AMZN) at $940, and Alphabet (GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) at $914.

The set-up on the Nasdaq is still very bullish.

More analysis on stocks can be seen for free at Matrixtrade.

If I'm wrong, the target for this S&P500 decline is the 23.6% Fibonacci retrace at 2373. I would give up on longs if price closes below 2430.

Precious Metals

Gold (GLD) has now well and truly broken out on the weekly chart. Last week's small down candle set up the rally back to resistance at $1295.

But what next?

There is no need to close longs just yet, but I wouldn't buy up here either. An unwind of the North Korea move back to $1250 may be unlikely, but it would create an opportunity to get long for the $1330s target.

Silver (SLV) also broke out last week.

The break-out point was right in the middle of the move (wave iii of 3), just where it should be. It looks a lot like the structure I highlighted last week.

This is how a break-out should look and I expect silver to continue higher without falling below $16.7.

Oil (USO)

Oil made a fake break higher and I am leaning toward the bearish scenario outlined last week. Late bulls were actually doing victory laps as price approached $50. Hopefully you caught this tweet on Thursday.

When price action and sentiment match so well the outcome is often the same. Oil fell over $2 and reached $48 on Friday. However, as long as $47.6 holds there is still a chance of a rally back above $52.

Personally I think it is a matter of time before the $45s are tested, but I remain medium term bullish while above $42. I always expected a slow start to the rally over summer, and an acceleration higher in the fall.

Natural Gas (UNG)

The move above $2.88 means there is a strong chance the lows are in.

The impulsive nature of the rally last week gives me some confidence, but I won't be sure until the channel above is broken. That may take some more consolidation, and patience. The target remains >$4 early next year.

The Dollar (UUP)

A close up of the recent dollar rally reveals a classic reversal structure; an impulsive 5 wave rally followed by a correctional decline.

The 92.3 low should therefore hold for a proportional rally above 94. A dip to the 78.3% Fib at 92.7 looks a decent spot to try longs.

Conclusions

Equities had an ugly week, but I expect a full reversal by the end of next week and new highs above 2500 in August.

Precious metals have broken out and the break-out levels ($1250 and $16.7 in gold and silver respectively) should hold for more upside.

Oil is likely headed to $45ish before resuming the rally. I will update as the decline unfolds and gives clues to reversal areas.

Natural gas has likely bottomed, although a move to $3.05 may fade for more consolidation.

The dollar should hold 92.3 (even 92.7) and make another leg higher above 94.

Good luck next week. I'm heading to the beach again so won't be around much to respond to comments.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long gold, oil, NG, UNG calls., plus various stocks.