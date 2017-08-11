Luxoft Holding's (LXFT) CEO Dmitry Loschinin on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Luxoft Holding Inc. (NYSE:LXFT)

Q1 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call

August 11, 2017, 08:00 AM ET

Executives

Alina Plaia - VP and IR Officer

Dmitry Loschinin - President and CEO

Evgeny Fetisov - CFO

Mukund Rao - CEO of derivIT

Analysts

Steve Milanovich - UBS

Joseph Foresi - Cantor Fitzgerald

Moshe Katri - Wedbush Securities

Maggie Nolan - William Blair

Alexey Ilin - Templeton Asset

Ashwin Shirvaikar - Citibank

Georgios Kertsos - Berenberg

Arvind Ramnani - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Vladimir Bespalov - VTB

Alina Plaia

Good morning, good afternoon to all. Welcome to our earnings call. We hope that you reviewed our earnings release filed last night. The updated materials including the press release and the company's fact sheet are on your website luxoft.com Investor Center. Also please note that quarterly highlight slides are accessible during the webcast.

Our speakers today are Dmitry Loschinin, the President and Chief Executive Officer; Evgeny Fetisov, Chief Financial Officer.

Our speakers today are Dmitry Loschinin, the President and Chief Executive Officer; Evgeny Fetisov, Chief Financial Officer.

As always I have to notify you that some of the comments on the call today maybe deemed as forward-looking, they include our business and financial outlook. Any comments with respect to high potential account development, development of our Luxoft digital business, integration of our acquisitions and the answers to some of your questions. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, as described in the Company’s earnings release and other filings with the SEC.

In reporting of our financial statements, we follow U.S. GAAP accounting rules, however during our calls and in investor materials; we will also refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures that we consider relevant for the better understanding of our dynamic.

Now I would like to pass the line to Dmitry who will give you an overview of the first quarter performance highlighting some headwinds, opportunities and achievements for the quarter. Then Evgeny will give more details on financials as well as in our guidance.

Dmitry, please go ahead.

Dmitry Loschinin

Hello, everyone. Welcome to Luxoft’s earnings call for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2018. This quarter we delivered $209 million in revenue which represents gross of over 17.5% year-over-year.

Revenues in addition to seasonally weak pattern were affected by the expected slowdown in the top two accounts – this slowdown currently trending cause of the bottom of the guided range to 20%.

Additionally we see headwinds from the financial services vertical and slower business growth with two large accounts acquired through M&A. There, softer growth versus our initial plan is due to the internal reorgs in those two accounts. At the same time, the rest of the business performed close to the plan.

Looking at today’s snapshot, we can say that Luxoft business is structurally sound. Outside of top two accounts, the business is growing 55% year-over-year. We continue to rebalance the bulk of growth from anchor accounts into HPAs and from financial services into Automotive Digital Enterprise and Telecom.

Top teams of expected revenue gross for the remainder of the year are as follows: In automotive, which should grow above 35%, revenue is driven by demand from most European OEMs and major Tier 2 suppliers for software development around autonomous driving and digital cockpit.

Luxoft Digital Enterprise is expecting growth above 20% fuelled by demand for talent to fulfil complex engagements. This usually require knowledge of [Indiscernible] disruptive technology and give the main expertise to total out the best application of this technologies in a given end market.

Telecom vertical is forecasted above 40% as we continue to build on synergies from prior acquisition and expand our relationship with one of the top ten portion customers, which is our fastest growing top five clients.

In financial services, growth is expected to be driven primarily by engagements around digital transformation, regulatory and platform consolidation and capable markets involves management.

I will give you more details on key business segments in a few minutes. High potential accounts portfolio is a key driver for the underlying strong performance of all segments. For the first quarter, HPA delivered $77 million in revenue, now they represent 37% of the total revenues versus $42 million in revenue and 24% concentration in the year ago quarter.

This implies 82% year-over-year revenue growth for the HPA group as a whole. We believe HPAs will end fiscal year 2018 with over $340 million in combined annual revenue, representing around 50% year-over-year growth for the whole group. This is atleast 35% contribution to the overall topline for the financial year 2018 versus 29% in 2017, anchoring new high potential accounts and increase in concentration of the HPA portfolio supports an ongoing derisking of our business model and substantial reduction of concentration of top 1 and top 2 customers.

This quarter, each account delivers 17% of the total revenues corresponding to about 10 percentage point concentration decline for DB and about seven percentage point declined for UBS on a year-over-year basis.

For the full 2018, top 1 account which was UBS this year is still forecasted to be flat and top 2 account, which is now Deutsche Bank is expected to decline close to 20%. We expect DB finishing this financial year being around 15 % of total revenues and UBS to achieve that concentration shortly thereafter.

At the same time we foresee the foreign headwinds for the next three quarters, first, current budget reduction in Deutsche Bank had taken place at the top level of the announced range of 20%. Second, we are revising annual forecast for some of the acquired account.

One reason being a ramp down of low margin legacy engagements to ensure efficient scalability of new value creative opportunities that we are currently pursuing. This is analogous for the process we have done at selling of these acquisition in order to increase margins of the remaining accounts and projects. The other reason is internal restructuring between two large acquisition related clients which has been highlighted in the media, prompting less aggressive growth this year versus our initial plan. We expect this account to return to the planned pace of growth in several quarters.

While this is affecting our topline, it will also be reducing earn out numbers thereby adjusting down the final price of the acquisitions. Lastly, now financial services vertical this year is slower than expected, decision-making on several key large aerospace, the latter is causing shift and ramp up timing this potential revenue coming in early next year instead of this year.

Gross margin dynamic. The primary reason for a temporary dip of gross margin to 35% level which is 5% lower than in the first quarter of last year is a decline of our legacy accounts and gross of high potential accounts.

Legacy accounts require relatively low investment to maintain and scale, and thus have higher margins. On the other hand, our high potential accounts are still young on average and require more investments.

At the same time, ramp down of legacy account engagement, namely from Deutsche Bank created a bench. Despite the fact of redeployment into other opportunities, a big portion of bench [ph] engineers was not billable in the past quarter. Most of our acquisition that have initially a lower margin profile, continue weighing down on the margins.

Over long term, we are bringing this margins back to the company levels by doing a restructuring. Further, they actually aid in digital transformation capability to our traditional ADM services, to mitigate the effect of margin pressure in ADM and to successfully compete as larger players in high-complexicity and third to engagements.

Our digital strategy is based on anchoring these clients at the earlier stages of their transformation related buying cycles.

This proof of concept require extensive initial blueprint conceptual consulting work, commitments of time and the best resources we make available against relatively small earlier stage budgets. This is why our HPA [Indiscernible] investments into an account in the first, two three years of its development in order to achieve target scale and margin consistent with the rest of the company.

When we say we invest into an account that means we decide, dedicate more resources to a rigorous, ongoing and training process and allow for a high percentage of more seasoned consultants. We also include a more extensive onsite presence and sometimes accumulate bench to reduce time to market for our clients.

Investing into HPAs and achieving maximum scale, critical wallet share in the shortest period of time is vital for our success to become strategic vendor for this clients. Being a strategic vendor for many of our customers ensures recurrence of our revenues and ability to participate in all key RFP processes.

Usually HPA started seeing benefit from economy of scale after 36 months achieving gross margin north of 35%. Our current average age of the HPA and the portfolio is under two years, meaning atleast another year of HPA related investments to the required to ramp up organic growth and start approving the margins for this client group. Therefore for the remaining of this year we expect margin improvement in the following quarters but the overall companywide gross margin profile will remain at or above 37%. It is our goal to gradually improve gross margin over the following financial year.

Our investment into business transformation rebalance. Last year, we started transformation to diversify our customer base and verticals, expand our offering further into premium standard package and digital service consultants, beef up our sales force and extend services delivery footprint in each of these initiatives represent a potential effort and collectively is a complicated exercise, requiring it from budget recommitment and excellent execution by our key personnel. At the same time, our SG&A stated the same proportion to the top line for the past six quarters around 27% of revenues.

We believe, we will be able to retain the same or better level for SG&A for the rest of this financial year is coming down to 24%, 25% level in the financial year 2019. As a result of past investment of $430 million, we were able to achieve a solid progress to date and are spending our HPA portfolio, and launching new article expanding our offering through digital in new locations and integrating M&A.

In the last two years we have more than doubled our sales force to over 200 vertically focussed specialists that now grow our key business segments. Thus, over the first four quarters, we added 59 new clients, 14 of which are HPAs.

During the first quarter of this year, we add 23 new clients in 3 HPA accounts. Beginning of the quarter, we had 6 HPAs being in our top 10 accounts versus only 3 last year, and with 15 HPAs in our top 20 accounts versus only 8 last year.

From the geographic delivery expansion standpoint, Luxoft has been increasingly growing its presence in APAC and through an addition of own office in Bangalore, India and together with derivIT we are also aiding Luxoft presence in China.

Luxoft will now have 37 delivery centers versus 28 delivery centers a year ago. To preserve our unique culture, engineering excellence and to minimize spend to market of new locations for our clients we are moving our engineers from Eastern Europe locations to Bangalore. We are planning to start aiding high skilled consulting expertise from far and local markets later this year.

Substantial portion of the new business in all key segments incorporates guidance and diligent age digital technologies that just IT, AI, data enrichment, deployment of cloud, DevOps, etcetera.

Part of our SG&A is channelled to support our owner and the effort in these areas, force strategic partnerships as well as support training, education and recruitment effort. The importance our clients place on the role of digital disruption to Dave and the amount of opportunities we currently see on the market from the task to form Luxoft digital enterprise.

This business unit was created by combing technology expertise we had in these few years and the innovation lab with deep domain knowledge we historically force with our verdict. By the end of this financial year, it is expected to reach over 120 million in revenues.

Our primary goal is to deliver to our clients innovative solutions at the cross hold of Luxoft Digital capabilities and advance the main focus to consulting. For example, currently we are implementing chat boards capable of [Indiscernible] and their range of enquiries from the field technicians in the telecom and cable industry to streamline and bring down the cost of customer service.

Recently we won an engagement to develop Pepper robot receptionist for one of the banking institutions. We are working with one of the top Fortune 500 companies on implementing a blockchain technology to prevent fraud and security breaches in the health care system.

One of the significant revenue contribution this year is expected to come from an existing account, our long term oil and gas customer that recently ramped up expense on digital innovation and implementation disrupting technologies like IT, the improvisations in quality of current and future outlook.

Most recently we have been recognized by ISG, which is a premier technology research and advisory firm, as a global leader capable to address all ADM needs across a majority of digital enabler minded wires.

The core of our M&A strategy is based on gaining valuable domain expertise, engineering talent and compliment our HPA base to our existing platform. Every acquisition allow us to climb up the value chain by adding more consultant in other premium service ability. This helps us not only to maintain our average prices with customers but also grow our average revenue per engineer which increased once again by 0.5% this quarter on a year-over-year basis.

[Indiscernible] we are closing a strategically important transaction derivIT, this acquisition will be expanded lakhs of footprint in the APAC to service numerous high potential clients in the region.

Let’s move to business update, financial service. The vertical posted a lower single digit declined this quarter on a year-over-year basis. The decline was due to a planned ramp down in the top two accounts as was discussed previously. Outside of top two accounts, the vertical grew 29%.

Financial services are now responsible for 54% of total revenues compared to nearly 69% a year ago. The cost of the intensifying competition increasing cost pressure and persistent regulatory burden; this continues strong interest in two areas, one, deployment of standard packages. This outstanding compliance is regular to requirements as well as reduced complexity and expenses of trying numerous dispersed IT systems.

Two, digital transformation. This benefits the cost of running the business through process automation, implementation of cloud infrastructure as well as revenue generations through improved customer experience and through data monetization.

This supports a strong demand across the board for our bundled end to end services offering for capital margin as well as management that includes both digital transformation services and implementation of package solutions. The bundled package implementation its entire system transformation and consolidation.

Whether we can pick for these deals we do so based on quality of execution and business outcomes delivered to clients. Such deals, however, have longer sales cycles and longer gross selling times, but they allow us to preserve a margin profiles and billing grades to engineer.

While we are not expecting an immediate impact on the topline from such deal for this year, we believe that they will be moving the needle on their recurring growth in later periods.

Now Automotive, Automotive vertical grew 38% year-over-year and 53% year-over-year. This vertical is responsible for 16 accounts on the HPA list versus 8 accounts last year. It held 7 direct contracts with OEM comparing to only two year ago and the one two years ago.

There are a lot of great multi opportunities that our company is working on with both OEMs and tier 1 suppliers, spending the gross autonomous driving, digital cockpit and extended vehicle areas.

Digital cockpit capabilities have traditionally been in high demand with our clients. The most sizeable ramp up in this area as is one of the German OEMs who is one of our top 10 clients. There we helped with the integration of the next generation infotainment system in all of its classes.

Because of our history of impeccable delivery and engineering excellence, they are allocating more strategic work to us in the upcoming year. Other type of work coming our way is developing a autonomous driving features. This rapidly involves an area where we are developing strong expertise. Our offering in the autonomous driving has been supported by an aggressive ramp up with a leading Tier 1 supplier. This account has already made it into our top 10 list being just over a year old.

For the past two quarters we have been successful in growing engagements with one of the leaders in map compliance navigation for whom we are also becoming a long term integration part. Therefore we are very pleased with the gross and prospects in the automotive vertical. It is actively claiming its presence in our top customer list and we will finish this year with three names among the current top ten.

Before I pass the call to Evgeny for more color on the financial side, let me summarize our result and the operational outlook for the year. We have posted a sub 20% topline growth for the quarter, tempered by planned ramp down of our top customers, top two customers.

For the rest of the year we are also impacted by a temporary decision making slowdown in the financial services vertical as well as slower than expected gross from some of the businesses we acquired. This headwind attacks not only our topline but also the margin profile for the business.

On the positive side the rest of the business posted a strong annual gross in extent of 55%. Outside of top two accounts we expect year-over-year organic growth being over 30%. We are pleased to see success across a much broader client base resulting a continued of customer and vertical concentration and an ongoing increase in our revenue per billable employee.

Financial year 2018 is a pivotal year for our company. There is a lot of moving parts, some challenges here, really exciting changes and business opportunities, before returning to high levels of revenue gross and better margins in the next financial year.

For now, given today’s snapshot of the business and forecasting the topline development for the next three quarters, we chose to adjust our formal guidance to the market. We choose to be quite conservative in the new guidance figures that Evgeny will take you through now.

Evgeny Fetisov

Thank you, Dmitry. Hello everyone, thank you for being on the call with us. Let me go over some key numbers, to give you an additional color for our operational and financial dynamic for the first three months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2018 and go over our guidance.

In the first quarter, Luxoft delivered a healthy level of year-over-year and sequential growth. Revenue amounted to $209.2 million as compared to $104.1 million in the fourth quarter of the previous year and $178 million in the year ago quarter, that translates into increase of 17.5% year-over-year and increase of 2.5% sequentially. Sequential increase is impressive given the planned substantial reduction of revenues from each of the top two accounts. Growth outside of these top two clients was 55.6%.

Nearly year ago our company committed several key transformational initiatives focused on strengthening the sales organization as well as an expansion of our services and solutions capabilities, Dmitry summarized a few ago.

As a result of our investment of over $30 million we have achieved numerous structural improvements to our business has reflected in decreased customer concentration, vertical consideration and development dynamic of our high potential accounts.

We will continue to diversify our business investment to our sales and marketing efforts, a bulk of which is concentrated around establishment and development of the Luxoft Digital Enterprise and Healthcare Vertical.

Building our presence in APAC and substantially scaling up our accounts in automotive. We estimate that our investments into sales, general and administrative initiative discussed early on the call will be approximately $25 million for the remainder of this year.

These costs are to be distributed almost equally throughout the year with SG&A remaining around 27% of our revenues, which has been the case for the past six quarters. We expect slower growth of SG&A in the following year.

As a result of our initiatives we plan to have top one client around 15% of revenues, financial services vertical at 55% of total revenues and increase the share of automotive vertical to 16% of the topline ahead of this financial year.

We intend to continue growing our HPAs that fuel recurring organic growth every year. We’d like to see HPAs portfolio to finish this year with around 50% annual growth and 35% [ph] as concentration in the overall revenue.

To ensure success of our programs and full alignment across our key management personnel with the company strategic goals, we’re maintaining the same range of for SOP expenses, as previously communicated to the market at or below 3.7% of the topline.

Those of you who have follow Luxoft for a while are familiar with the seasonality patterns of our business. With the second and third quarter being the strongest and the first and the fourth quarter being the weakest quarters of the year.

The overall pace of growth for the first quarter is in line with the usual trajectory, wealth up 20%, topline growth is reflecting headwinds caused by the top two clients and also by slower than initially budgeted growth of the two M&A related accounts.

Looking at the remainder of the year, as you building your models, we expect a reduction of Deutsche Bank revenues to continue throughout this year and likely to be as high as 20% which may affect the usual year-over-year and sequential passive [ph] growth. We see that in the first quarter already.

We are also working on reducing the volume of low margin accounts which we’ve got through the M&A activity as a part of our customer integration framework. That is expected to add some headwinds to the topline this year as well.

Thus we are revisiting the forecast growth and the topline to be at least 17%. At the same time, we expect the pace of organic growth improve outside of top two accounts to around 30%, comparing to last year’s number of 27% prompted by the development of 50 HPAs. Furthermore; this growth is coming predominantly from the development of high potential accounts, put pressure on gross margin and operating margin.

As a result, we anticipate margin to be lower with adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of 15.5% to 16.5%. We expect to the end of the year -- to end the year with our GAAP EPS to be at least $1.53 and non-GAAP EPS to be at least $2.85.

And now let me give you highlights of the financial performance during the past quarter. Revenue breakdown by vertical was as follows; financial services vertical amounted to 54.2% of total sales; that represents a decrease of 7.3% year-over-year in absolute dollar terms.

Automotive and transport comprised of 16.8% of total sales, an increased of 38% year-over-year, digital enterprise 12.3% of the total revenue, an increase of 30% year-over-year. Telecom comprised 12.2% of the total revenue, and an increase of 157.1% year-over-year.

We’re pleased to report that develop into our HPAs both organically and through acquisition brought our client concentration substantially down. Our top-five accounts which have one new name versus last year's list accounted -- amounted to 50.7% of sales representing 12.7 percentage point decrease year-over-year and one percentage point decrease sequentially.

Our top-10 accounts amounted to 61.9% of sales which represents 11.5 percentage point decrease on the year-over-year basis and 0.4 percentage point decrease sequentially. Moving on to profitability [ph] of the metrics, for the quarter ended June 30 adjusted EBITDA was $26.4 million versus $29.6 million in the same quarter of last financial year, and $29.2 million in the previous quarter.

This represents 10.9% decline year-over-year and 9.7% sequential decline respectively. Our adjusted EBITDA margin was 12.6% versus 16.6% in the first quarter of last year and 14.3% in the last quarter.

Operating income margin in the first quarter on U.S. GAAP basis was 2.9% and on non-GAAP basis the margin was 8.6%. Our GAAP net income in the first quarter was $6.3 million, net of $2.2 million FX impact and net income margin was 3% versus 7.9% a year ago and 6.7% in the fourth quarter of last year.

Our non-GAAP net income for the quarter ended June 30 was $17.1 million versus $21 million in the first quarter year ago and $21.5 million in the previous quarter ended March 31, 2017.

Our non-GAAP net income margin in the first quarter was 8.2% compared to 11.8% year-over-year and compared 10.5% in the previous quarter. Our effective tax rate for the quarter ended June 30th was 14% versus 15.1% in the first quarter of last year.

Weighted average diluted share count for the past quarter was 34.5 million shares, up by 0.2 million shares from the previous quarter. Our diluted EPS amounted to $0.18 per share as compared to $0.40 [ph] per share in the previous quarter and the $0.42 in the first quarter year ago.

On non-GAAP basis our diluted EPS was $0.50 per share compared to $0.63 per share in last quarter of 2017 fiscal year and $0.62 per share in the first quarter of last year.

Let’s move to the balance sheet. Luxoft finished the first quarter with $98.3 million in cash and cash equivalents on its accounts. The company continued to generate healthy cash flow.

Operating activities generated $10.4 million or 5% of revenue, financing activities used $14.8 millions of cash and net cash of $7.3 million was used in investing activities. Our free cash flow to revenue ratio was 1.4%, and Luxoft is debt free.

Our CapEx remains at the same level quarter-over-quarter at approximately 3.5% to 4% of revenues. As of June 30, our trade receivables including unbilled revenue were $174 million compared to $159.3 million as of March 31. Unbilled revenues were up from $14.5 million previous quarter to $29.1 million this quarter.

At the end of the first quarter DSO, day sales outstanding excluding unbilled and deferred revenues stood at 63 days, down by one day from 64 days in the previous quarter. Full DSO including unbilled and deferred revenue stood at 70 days, same as last quarter. We have finish quarter with 12,814 people of which 10,884 were IT professionals. Attrition in the first quarter was 14.1%, up from 12.7% as of March 31, 2017.

Our annualized saving per engineer is now 75.9000 which you present the 0.5% year-on-year increase. Before I conclude, we would like to leave you with an updated outlook for the full financial year ending March 31, 2018.

We expect to continue delivering solid revenue growth. However, we are revisiting our guidance for the topline to be at least $920 million for the year. Adjusted EBITDA margin expectation is now in the range between 15.5% and 16.5%.

We expect to end the year with our GAAP EPS to be at least $1.53 and non-GAAP EPS to be at least $2.85. The EPS is based on the estimated weighted average of 35,051,297 diluted shares as of the end of the first quarter ending June 30, 2017.

With this, we are opening the lines and look forward to your questions.

The first question today comes from the line of Steve Milanovich with UBS. Please go ahead with your question.

Steve Milanovich

Great. Thank you very much. Dimitri, regarding the gross margin and operating expense, did you say the gross margin will improve as we go through this year, average about 37%, and then would you expect next year we would get back to 40, and similarly on operating expenses should we continue to see roughly a 20% growth rate through this year, and then perhaps see some operating leverage next year?

Dmitry Loschinin

Yes. That’s exactly right. So, we had some margin impact on our margin during the first quarter for several reasons, but 1% was related to the products and another 1% came from -- drop came from M&A, so M&A dragging us down about 1% and we are working on improvement. And another 3%, reduction came from the bench, which we absorbing right now, but over the first quarter we significantly improved and those were clients rebalancing. So, we’re going to see margin improvement already starting next quarter and throughout the rest of the year, as well as our target for fiscal 2019 to bring it closer to 40%.

Steve Milanovich

Okay. And regarding some of the revenue issues, to what do you attribute the delay in decisions in the financial sector and regarding some of the acquisitions like IntroPro and INSYS what's going there in terms of the disappointing revenue relative to what you expected when you acquired that?

Dmitry Loschinin

Some news came just as a surprise to us. So there were several large-scale deals which were postponed, and we see that there’s a probably trend in financial services that clients, they move slow than expected, especially on large share, in a multiyear deals, so just got couple deals pushed towards the end of this fiscal. We expect them to start in the first quarter. And as for the acquisition, there actually two accounts, pretty large, very sizable.

There were some probably over optimism from their management or owners of the companies we acquired to one hand on other hand both accounts experiencing massive reorg [ph]. So those two factors such made it less aggressive growth. So if you would look at the growth pattern this year that we anticipated roughly 15 plus percent organic and currently we are looking at somewhat around 13% organic, and so we’re talking about 2.5%, 3% drop in our organic growth. This is equally contributed by financial services and acquisitions. So roughly 1.5% came from drop -- drop of the growth came from both of them.

Steve Milanovich

Thank you.

Our next question is from the line of Joseph Foresi with Cantor Fitzgerald. Please proceed with your questions.

Joseph Foresi

Hi. First on DB. How do you think about the growth trajectory of the top two accounts next year?

Evgeny Fetisov

So, the DB, and the way we see DB now is we are nearly at the bottom. We’re going to see is some modest growth over the next few quarters, so kind of reach the bottom and it will stabilize a little bit. So it still would be a quite conservative for the next year in terms of the growth potential but we acquired confident there, there will be no more drop because we are definitely at the level that we cannot squeeze it more, and there are quite a number of public projects and deals they have simply postponed.

For UBS, as we said this year is flat. There are some ups and downs, but overall again we are seeing some modest growth opportunities. So, looking at the DB -- UBS next year we should see single-digit growth.

Joseph Foresi

Okay. And then, can you give us some color around utilization rates. Would DB down 20%, what did the utilization rate drop to? And how does that improve throughout the year and what was it running at? I’m just trying to get a sense of how you’re handling staffing and resourcing?

Dmitry Loschinin

So, we don’t report utilization, but overall we believe that our standard utilization [Indiscernible] was close to 80% or 79% - 80% [ph] that in the past quarter, we’re round about 75%, so 5% utilization drop. That was primarily close by DB ramp-down and redistribution of the skills. So, it will continue throughout the second quarter, but half of the exercise has been done. And again as I said that most of the ramp-down has been already has taken place, so we shouldn’t see the bench total increase, it will decrease. And it should eventually during our third quarter get back to normal.

Joseph Foresi

Got it. Okay. And then the last one, I think I might have heard you say that you’re looking at an acquisition or it was a large one, I’m not quite sure if I caught all the commentary around the acquisition side of things, but how do you think about potential acquisitions at this point? What is in the pipeline and is there something that could be done in the short term that -- are you willing to do something in the short term with the rest of the business sort of having some positives and some negatives? Thanks.

Dmitry Loschinin

Yes. So the one which we reported is already reported acquisition of derivIT team, which took bit longer to get all of their approvals from regulators. We are at very final stage. So that should come within a day, so we can close the deal [Indiscernible] close quite some time ago. There is a smaller deal which is in pipeline that would likely be completed but that's very -- on one hand its strategic acquisition but number wise it’s not very significant.

We are looking at several opportunity in the healthcare space, again we have some leads in the pipeline, its unlikely they will materialize within the first half of the year, and we may see something happen in the second half, but as we understand this is process which may turn, the result may take long.

Joseph Foresi

Okay. Thank you.

Our next question comes from the line of Moshe Katri with Wedbush Securities. Please proceed with your question.

Moshe Katri

Hey, thanks, thank for taking my call. Dmitry, Deutsche Bank down about 20% for the quarter, was there also an impact on pricing, I mean, at this point should we assume that they’re operating close to their minimum based on the new reset contract? And then what gives us the confidence that that changes for the next few quarters which is kind of what we're expecting? That's my first question. Thanks.

Dmitry Loschinin

Hi, Moshe. So, during our last call we said that we see the drop in revenue and DB 15% to 20%. It went bit accelerated during first quarter, so that pretty much what you see right now. There is no commercial renegotiation or anything. It's all based on existing MSA. So commercials are the same as before. It just a matter of kind of starting some projects, and ramping down, we have pretty confident that this 20% decline should be the maximum decline that can come from DB. Again, as most of the budgets are confirmed, so we have pretty good visibility for the rest of the year.

Moshe Katri

Great. And then, the commentary around the acquisition where revenues came in below expectation, do you feel at this point that was an issue with due diligence when you kind a look at it. It’s kind of odd that you’re – that we're getting these post, the transaction itself. What do you think went wrong there? And will you be changing your due diligence processes down the road because of that?

Dmitry Loschinin

Well, there is nothing wrong about due diligence and process. As we said on the call the revenues of those companies will be less than projected initially during due diligence and you cannot really control and estimate everything there, because some of that is a company business, some of that is a client decisions, and this two particular cases there was some over optimism on the management side, but at the same time objectively two large accounts are going through really massive preorg [ph], which we cannot control. But as we said, our SPA structured the way that if their numbers are not fulfilled thenthe goals are achieved, that we are paying less. So we’re going to play significantly less for those acquisitions, which we believe is very right strategy.

Moshe Katri

Understood. And then these two clients specially, which verticals do they belong to?

Dmitry Loschinin

One healthcare, one Telco.

Moshe Katri

Thank you.

The next question comes from the line of Anil Doradla with William Blair. Please proceed with your questions.

Maggie Nolan

Hi, guys. This is Maggie Nolan in for Anil. I was wondering about your visibility into the investment levels for the HPAs in order to keep those growing strong. Do you think that that’s baked into your guidance at this point or could we expect to see some additional investments and some additional downside surprise?

Dmitry Loschinin

No, there is nothing new coming from the investment. They were planned before, so that comes pretty much in line with this initial thoughts as we said, it takes about three years to bring HPAs to their company, standard company margins and in average we are somewhat close to two years in the HPA group, so I believe another year is required to work on the margin improvement, as well as we see some of the post acquisition clients and their clients which we acquired that came with low margins on the board, but again that was initially anticipated, so that we continuously improving margins there. So, again, nothing new here, that all planned, all of the surprises you’ll see are related to those two major factors, some slow performance in financial services and slow performance of post M&A accounts.

Maggie Nolan

Okay, great. And then…

Evgeny Fetisov

Just jumping in here, I’m sorry, just on the – this is Evgeny. I have mentioned in my report that we are planning to invest additional $25 million through SG&A which is already planned. So this is for the sales teams and the development efforts.

Maggie Nolan

Okay, great. Thanks. And then for the topline guidance it seems like the reset comes from both organic and inorganic expectations. Can you breakout the new mix of organic and inorganic in the context of your new guidance? Thanks.

Dmitry Loschinin

Organic as we’ve said, it’s around 13% and then 4% will come -- non-organic.

Maggie Nolan

Thank you.

Our next question comes from the line of Alexey Ilin with Templeton Asset. Please go ahead with your question.

Alexey Ilin

Hi. Thank you for the call. Can you please elaborate on equity based compensation? Based on your guidance you projected through issue like 1.5 million shares then probably to cover more than 50% of adjusted EBITDA for this year, so basically our shareholders in the same board with management or not. Can you please tell us few words about it?

Evgeny Fetisov

We have – this is Evgeny Fetisov. So, the way we look at this, when we think about stock options program, we benchmark [ph] as a percentage share of revenues, so we have been saying that we will keeping it 4% of the revenues and currently we’re making it more specific, we’re saying, we will stay below 3.7% for this year, which we think is a reasonable level. We think and the company believes that using stock option program is necessary to align interest of shareholders and the management and to actually make them longer term -- align them longer term, plus we use stock option program to incentivize management of the acquired companies to stay on board.

Alexey Ilin

Yes. But sorry, just if I remember actually they were like also like targets -- like revenue targets and the market cap target, right? So probably you’re not fulfilling them, so maybe we should expect some adjustment on the bonus program as well?

Dmitry Loschinin

It is adjusted and as the percentage is not growing, so revenue is low then and overall volume is low. And if you look at our competitors they even more aggressive numbers, so I don't think it's unusual for the industry.

Alexey Ilin

Okay. But speaking about number for shares for the year, should we really expect like 1.5 million shares because last year the amount was much smaller?

Dmitry Loschinin

I think we’ve given the number in the guidance. This is what we are probably seeing right now. So we’re budgeting to less than $30 million spent on the stock options program. So that should be coming to 30.7% [ph].

Alexey Ilin

Okay. Thank you.

Our next question is from the line of Ashwin Shirvaikar with Citibank. Please proceed with your question.

Ashwin Shirvaikar

Thank you. So my question was, is it safe to assume that the people coming off the tough [ph] relationships, is those relationships were operating at a favorable price point from a client perspective, will those employee will be redeployed at new clients at a higher price point? And related question is, is this a very different skill set, because I was little surprised that if you have 55% growth elsewhere your employees coming off and not immediately redeployed?

Dmitry Loschinin

Hi. Thanks for the question. So first, rates of course not exactly the same at all clients and there are some cases, they are higher sometimes its lower, so it’s hard to respond. HPAs usually have low margin because some extra efforts and some, I would say, different factors, so for instance, whenever we grow HPA, the bench and utilization is lower there, then we put more seniors onboard and then we reach certain size, we push more juniors that would rebalance and you'll have better margins on juniors and regulars than on seniors. So that that's the way it works.

So, when we have people coming off some of the accounts were deploy, redeployment is on one hand the other is a growth. Growth is not always in the same area. So as you can see, DB is an enterprise type of skill set. It offers financial services and the growth today happen in Automotive and Telco, so they which are predominantly embedded skill set, this number one.

Number two, not always people that are free are at the same locations where we grow. So we imply reallocation, so if you see some good engineer is free, we would reallocate and offer allocation for him and the family, it take some lead time and then we may see some of the opportunities coming later this year and now for skill set hasn’t started yet, but in this case we will keep them on the bench. So it’s a complex matter, but I don’t think, you can do it somehow different.

Ashwin Shirvaikar

Okay. Understood. Thank you.

Our next question comes from the line of Georgios Kertsos with Berenberg. Please proceed with your question.

Georgios Kertsos

Yes. Hi, guys. Thanks for taking the question. I have two actually if I may. First of all on Harman, I was interest in getting you thoughts, I mean, you guys have any color on what Harman’s I guess operating model likely to look like going forward following the recent acquisition? And any sort of expectations you might have on what that might mean for the business that you have with Harman.

And the second question is on the margin level. Are you thinking the same that you are relaxing this 18% to 19% non-GAAP EBITDA margin range from this following year and beyond, i.e. is the 16.5 [ph] sort of EBITDA margin will be getting for this year, is it a new level that you expect the company to operate within for the following couple of years? Those are two questions. Thank you.

Evgeny Fetisov

Okay. I’ll answer first and Evgeny will answer second. So the first one was about Harman, yes Harman post acquisitions of Samsung, there’s been some rework and restructure happen, and as you can imagine overall business is pretty solid and they actually getting much stronger in the automotive space with a pretty massive integration efforts from Samsung. But all in all, the account looks quite promising though this year is not the best in all place for the gross, again due to all of this internal factor some new managers are coming on board. Still we see that as one of the key accounts for the next three, five years in automotive.

Georgios Kertsos

Thank you.

Evgeny Fetisov

Hey, Gorgios, with your second question on margins. As we have mentioned we have a pressure coming from GM this year that’s why we are lowering our guidance for this year to 15.5% to 16.5%. Next year as we expect GM to go north of say 38%, 39% we will be aiming to get back to the 17% to 19% adjusted EBITDA margin guidance.

Georgios Kertsos

Very clear. Thank you guys.

The next question is from the line of Arvind Ramnani with KeyBanc Capital Markets. Please go ahead with your question.

Arvind Ramnani

Hi, I just had a question on your – you know we had met in late May and you know you had sounded pretty optimistic and I just wanted to get a sense if things deteriorate in the month of June/

Dmitry Loschinin

Yes well things were coming our way just I didn’t see them moving now because you have some delays in closure and some decision making process, so when we met in May and obvious still so in adjusted earlier quarter results, but most of their things happen during which we report here during May and June, right.

Arvind Ramnani

Great. And just a quick follow up. You know with the top two accounts are you able to pass on some of the costs that are pretty dramatic to your top two clients or that’s not how the contract is written up?

Dmitry Loschinin

That’s not the way the contract is structured.

Arvind Ramnani

Okay, great. Good luck for the rest of the year, thank you.

Our next question is from the line of Vladimir Bespalov with VTB. Please go ahead with your question.

Vladimir Bespalov

Hello thank you for taking my question. I have just several things to clarify probably on derivIT is the integration of this company built into your current guidance or there is some further upside might come once you integrate and what could be the contribution of this assets to Luxoft? And these second question is did you see some downside risk to the guidance on margins that you provide for the next three quarters or maybe there is some upside or and are the deals which you anticipate your M&A pipeline in the guidance or not yet? Thank you.

Dmitry Loschinin

The derivIT is in – in all respect it’s a bit – it’s taken us longer than we initially anticipate in terms of the final closure due to all this regulatory approvals, but that we know –we’ll probably finalize everything next week or week after. But we know their numbers, it’s in as we said about 4% of the gross will be non organic that’s in a way that like you said.

In terms of the margin pattern, there it’s also all in, so shouldn’t be expect any suprises. As for the guidance this time we do it quite conservatively, so we don’t expect that to be lower.

Vladimir Bespalov

Okay. But you don’t built any M&A potential dues into this guidance, right?

Dmitry Loschinin

No.

Vladimir Bespalov

Okay. Thank you.

The next question is from the line of Alexander [Indiscernible]. Please go ahead with your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, hi a couple of questions, also sort of clarifications. First one, on the difference between your planned GAAP EPS and non-GAAP EPS actually it was $1.46 per share last quarter, it becomes like just $1.32. So it’s not a big difference and as far as I understand the major part of that difference actually comes from share based compensation expense, so you are saying that you are kind of reducing that expense but it’s looking at the guidance the difference is pretty much the same, so I don’t see any decrease here or maybe you expect some other parts of the adjustments to increase which will compensate that reduction.

And second question is on UBS and other financial service accounts. Did I get it right that the delays in some engagements were not connected to UBS and this were connected to the other accounts and the outlook for UBS remains the same. Thank you.

Evgeny Fetisov

Yes, Alexander this is Evgeny. I’m not sure I can answer your question in great detail on the fly. What I can tell you that the SOP forecast didn’t change much. So for the stock option program we are staying at roughly the same level as we planned, maybe slight changes. So if you need to go into the more detailed reconciliation, we will need to take this offline.

Dmitry Loschinin

Yes and on the second, yes, you’re right. That’s not related to UBS. There are several large scale deals with existing clients but I mean really HP clients which we were quite confident or positive that they should have studied already but they were postponed till later this year.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Then if you look at the performance of top two accounts, so they both came down by 19% right in the first quarter. That means that actually we understand previously they are saying that Deutsche Bank may go down by 15%, 20% and the outlook for UBS is kind of flat. So it’s just the seasonality effect that UBS is kind of weak in the first quarter, right?

Dmitry Loschinin

Oh yes and no, I mean. Deutsche came down 23% UBS close to 15%. Our first quarter last year for UBS was very very strong. And things you know kind of cuts in the UBS started in the second quarter. So we shouldn’t compare that. So we had very strong quarter with UBS in Q1 2017 and relatively weak in 2018. Going forward we don’t expect reduction in UBS, actually there will be some growth. And last year we had a reductions throughout the year, so that’s why you know we see this drop. And Deutsche is just, as I said, it dipped to the bottom and it will slowly grow.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Got it, thank you.

We have now reached the end of our question answer session for today. I will turn the floor back to management for closing remarks.

Dmitry Loschinin

Thank you so much for joining our earnings call. And have a great rest of the summer and we will look forward to see you at the upcoming conference.

Today's conference has concluded. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect your lines at this time.

