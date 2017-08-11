Brookfield Renewable Partners: Very Strong Renewable Growth Going Forward

Brookfield Renewable Partners continues to maintain strong financials. The company currently has 196 MWh of planned capacity to come online and the capability to undertake numerous additional projects.

Brookfield Renewable Partners operates in a rapidly growing market. On top of this, the company has more than 100 years of experience, meaning it has the expertise to grow.

Brookfield Renewable Partners has had strong performance recently. Despite this, the company continues to offer investors a dividend of more than 5.5%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE: BEP) is a publicly traded renewable company with a market cap of more than $5.6 billion. The company has had strong performance recently, but as we will see in this article, the impressive growth of the worldwide renewables market, combined with the company’s strong portfolio and finances, means it has significant room for growth ahead of it.



Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners - Image 4

Worldwide Renewable Market Growth

Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners operates with renewable energy assets. That means that the faster the renewable markets grow, the more opportunities there are for Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners.



Exxon Mobil Anticipated Energy Demand Growth - RC TOM

The above image shows Exxon Mobil’s (NYSE: XOM) predicted growth in various energy markets. The most significant thing to pay attention to here is the company’s anticipated growth in the overall solar and wind markets. The company anticipates 5.9% average growth in the renewable markets from 2014 to 2040. This is significant growth that should result in many additional investment opportunities in renewable energy.



What Brookfield Renewable Partners does is it builds these renewable assets when they are needed. The company then sells the electricity that these assets produce to generate long-term stable cash flow. Normally that means that the company earns double-digit long-term cash flow from these reliable assets. Given the rapid growth of the renewable energy markets, as we will see, Brookfield Renewable Partners has many additional investment opportunities going forward.



Annual Value of Renewable Energy Capacity - First Green Consulting

This next image shows the sum of the renewable energy capacity installed across the world. From 2017 to 2030, the annual value of renewable energy capacity installed is expected to grow from $230 billion to almost half a trillion dollars. All of the projects that lead to this growth are potential investment opportunities for Brookfield Renewable Partners. And that shows the magnitude of opportunities for the company.



As we can see here, the worldwide renewable energy market is anticipated to rapidly grow for the coming decades leading to plenty of opportunities for Brookfield Renewable Partners.



Brookfield Renewable Partners Strong Portfolio

Brookfield Renewable Partners has an immense portfolio spread across wind and hydroelectric power, the cheapest forms of renewable energy generation. The company's immense portfolio means strong cash flow generation for decades to come.



Brookfield Renewable Partners Asset Overview - Brookfield Renewable Partners Investor Presentation

Brookfield Renewable Partners is one of the largest listed pure play renewable platforms with a market cap of more than $5.6 billion. Overall, the company has 100 years of experience in power generation and more than 2000 employees making it one of the best equipped companies to become an enormous renewable powerhouse.



Looking at the specifics of the company’s portfolio, the company has $26 billion in power assets spread across 261 generating facilities, 88% of which are in hydroelectric generation. These assets are spread across 15 markets in 7 countries and have a power generating capacity of 10.6 gigawatts. This capacity generates Brookfield Renewable Partners significant cash flow.



Personally, not only am I impressed by Brookfield Renewable Partner's generation capacity, but I also like how the company's capacity is centered around low-cost renewable generation methods (wind and hydroelectric). These low costs mean that these assets will remain profitable for a very long time.

Brookfield Renewable Partners New Projects - Brookfield Renewable Partners Investor Presentation

On top of these impressive assets, Brookfield Renewable Partners has a very respectable 0.169 gigawatts of capacity under construction, anticipated to come online in the next two years. These assets should generate the company’s total production by almost 2% and provide Brookfield Renewable Partners with $20.7 million in additional annual cash flow.

The majority of this production is anticipated to come online over the next year. That means respectable growth in Brookfield Renewable Partners' immediate cash flow that should lead to an increased dividend for shareholders.



I would like to see Brookfield Renewable Partners have a little bit more growth. While any growth is still reasonable for cash flow, debt rates are low and renewable market growth rates are high. That means there is a lot of opportunity out there and I would like to see Brookfield Renewable Partners more focused on growing at double digits - maybe through an expansion into the rapidly growing solar markets now that costs there have come down - than growing at the low single digits.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Financials





Brookfield Renewable Partners has a strong balance sheet that will provide the company with not only the cash to increase its dividend but also the necessary funds to undertake additional growth spending.



Brookfield Renewable Partners Financial Overview - Brookfield Renewable Partners Investor Presentation

The above image provides a big picture view of Brookfield Renewable Partners’ financials and has a lot to go over. The company generated 12.4 TWh of production for the first six months of 2017 with average revenue of 66 million dollars per TWh. This compares to 11.1 TWh of production for the same time period last year at 70 million dollars per TWh.



This means that overall, the company’s revenue has grown from $1.30 billion to $1.36 billion resulting in net income almost doubling from $60 million to $112 million. That means the company’s funds from operations per unit have increased from $1.05 per unit to $1.16 per unit allowing the company to increase its distributions by 5% to $0.94 per unit. That means that not only has the company managed to grow its distributions, it has additional room to grow this distribution further.



Looking at the company’s financials, the company’s debt to capitalization ratio has stayed the same, while the average maturity has come down slightly. The company managed to keep average interest rates the same while increasing liquidity to $1.57 billion from $1.19 billion. That means that Brookfield Renewable Partners has the liquidity to take advantage of additional growth opportunities.



Brookfield Renewable Partners Finances - Brookfield Renewable Partners Investor Presentation

Looking at the specifics of Brookfield Renewable Partner’s debt, we can see that the company has minimal debt repayments due for 2018 and 2019. The company can push back these maturities keeping expenses low. On top of that, that means that the company’s debt repayments do not increase until the company’s new cash flow from its new production come online.



Personally, I would like to see Brookfield Renewable Partners taking advantage of its liquidity to make additional acquisitions.



Conclusion





Brookfield Renewable Partners has had a good time recently, and continues to reward investors by offering them a dividend of more than 5.5%. Despite that, the company is still a strong investment going forward with significant growth potential. Renewable markets are anticipated to grow at mid-single digits for the next several decades. That means a lot of new investment opportunities.



Brookfield Renewable Partners continues to generate almost half a billion dollars of revenue each quarter. That, combined with new projects coming online, means that the company’s cash flow can be anticipated to continue growing. This cash flow has allowed the company to increase its dividend recently, while still leaving significant room for additional growth.



Personally, I would like to see Brookfield Renewable Partners putting a little more effort into growth. The company is earning double-digit earnings off of projects in a rapidly growing market. Given these significant returns, I would like to see the company find new projects to increase long-term cash flow even further.



However, even if it doesn’t, Brookfield Renewable Partners is still a rapidly growing company generating a significant dividend and a very strong investment at the current time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BEP, XOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.