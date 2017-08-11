Thin Film Electronics' (TFECF) CEO Davor Sutija on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Thin Film Electronics ASA (OTCQX:TFECF) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call August 11, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Davor Sutija

Good morning, this is Davor Sutija from Thin Film and I'm joined here today by Ole Ronny Thorsnes, our CFO. First, a little bit of background on Thin Film starting on Page 5 of the presentation. As many of our listeners will know, Thin Film is the pioneer in the use of printed electronics in order to create electronic systems that can be amenable to disposable applications. Now Thin Film over the last two quarters has also built up a solution based platform using a significant investment in a software team that was started last September. So this is to further build on the vision that Thin Film has of creating digital identities and actionable micro connections to physical objects using NFC labels. Thin Film solutions in fact then turn NFC enabled smartphones into our intelligent agents.

Now a little bit about the company. We are headquartered here in Norway and listed on our home market of the Oslo Stock Exchange but we're also listed on the OTCQX market, a marketplace that allows people to trade in dollar denominated securities. Now most of our staff is in fact based in the United States at our American headquarters in San Jose. During the quarter, during Q2 2017, we in fact had a grand opening at a revolutionary new fabrication facility on Junction Avenue in north San Jose where we have room to not only continue the production sheet based on NFC labels and EAS tags but also have the room and the intension of fully outfitting a roll to roll based manufacturing line for electronics. This is based on our leadership in this area and includes the fact that we have 310 patents including 80 new patents issued in the first half of 2017 and four new patent families that received the [indiscernible] date during the same period.

Thin Film has approximately 160 employees worldwide and we're proud to say that we now have sales offices not only in San Francisco at RocketSpace, but also in London, Singapore and most recently Shanghai. So during the quarter which we will be covering during this presentation, we've had an incredible increase in market traction with a number of field trials including what have pictured here, the world's largest global deployment of NFC for consumer engagement and mobile marketing in Wine & Spirits industry. This started in early July 2017 and is ongoing and we will be sharing some normalized data from this and other trials to show the exponential increase in tapping activity doing our field trials. During the quarter, Thin Film has in fact shipped product to 33 customers and also had record revenues. The revenue portion will be discussed by our CFO at the end of the highlights presentation I'll be giving.

So first, a little bit about Thin Film and what one gets in terms of being able to deploy seamlessly an NFC solution with our platform and products. First, the NFC touch points for physical goods are manufactured by Film Thin using a Printed-Dopant Polysilicon technology that is unique in the industry and allows the possibility of ultra scale when migrated to a role based manufacturing line in the middle of 2018. But in addition to having these NFC touchpoints, the customer also receives a cloud-based platform to be able to plan the marketing campaigns that trigger dynamic user experiences. This campaign management can be done in real time and can both be geofenced and also time planned and so therefore you have a better opportunity to create marketing focused to specific groups and a market of one in fact as some of our example customers such as Sarine and Korean Red Cross will illustrate later in this presentation.

For our brand customers, perhaps the most important element of our offering is we also offer a full analytics platform in the cloud that gives you information in real time to assess and integrate data across geographies on the use of tags by consumers or now starting in Q2 also in other supply chain and industrial IoT applications. So with Thin Film, you get end to end NFC cloud solutions that allow you to implement literally in a matter of weeks. During the quarter we also launched an IoT connect in a box package which for a relatively moderate investment allows you to immediately create your own campaign and sign up to be a member of our software platform. And the number of sign ups has increased dramatically during the quarter and we will get back to that when we also discuss Apple's recent announcement to start supporting certain NFC applications. So a little bit more about consumer use of NFC and how it expanded in Q2 deployments.

On this slide, we show a number of field trials and deployments in full scale that have happened during the quarter including the one from Barbadillo in Spain where they have deployed 126,000 NFC labels on the most popular white wine sold in Spain for a summer marketing campaign. They historically had used QR codes but they have removed those codes and they found that by using NFC they in fact drove more customer traffic than their website than all other mobile referral channels combined. So it was exceptionally positive response in the first three weeks of the campaign and this campaign is still ongoing. So the important thing I think in terms of Barbadillo is that we were able to determine also which markets were the major ones and be able to give geo-location on the use of the tags. But not only that by measuring the location of where people were tapping, we were able to see that approximately 30% of those who tapped on the Barbadillo Dando en el Blanco campaign tag then tapped on it in a separate location indicating that they purchased the bottle. So this is a first strong in field evidence that we not only drive traffic to the website for consumer engagement but we also drive conversion and therefore direct commerce by operating to millennial consumers not only the opportunity to consume the product but also to experience the brand.

Now another example of experience in the brand in North America was an even larger deployment by Oskar Blues that is also ongoing. They have delivered over 200,000 beer coasters as part of their campaign to launch the new Dale’s Pale Ale. And Oskar Blues is a visionary company in the craft beer sector. There are about 2,000 craft beers that are launched every year. Oskar Blue was determined to be able to highlight how special Dale’s Pale Ale was. So in addition to contracting with [indiscernible] a known graffiti artist to create collective cans because Oskar Blues is famous as being the first company to be able to deploy craft beer in a can setting to be able to distribute nationwide across the United States. They also created collectible beer coasters using artwork from the same graffiti artist and were able to measure not only the amount of consumer engagement but also the effectiveness of their sales force in driving marketing campaigns by markets. So this has been an exceptional use not only in scene consumer engagement but also measuring the effectiveness of different channels for their NFC marketing activities.

Now the third one was the first of these field trials during the quarter and therefore will be able to share some data from the use case that has been prepared. I think the most important aspects of the Coronado Brewing Co. Earth Day celebration with Surfrider Foundation was that the campaign led to a 92% lift in mobile traffic and an incredibly order of magnitude increase in the amount of conversion when people first came to the website. The problem with other ways of getting to the Coronado Surfrider website is that it takes not only entrained keywords into a search function, but it also requires navigation when you get to the Coronado site. A simple tap becomes a zero term highly intentional search query that takes it precisely to the page where you can then activate the brand by watching a video or in other circumstances maybe joining a loyalty program or driving e-commerce. So this data that shows that people are 17 times more likely to view your videos and engage the brand when they get to your website through a simple direct URL launch shows that creating frictionless NFC mobile marketing campaigns really does pay off for the brand as well as for the consumer.

Now the final example on this slide is the Korean Red Cross that delivers to 20,000 families across the Korean Peninsula emergency and relief supplies every month. And Thin Film together with Korean Red Cross, the whole program delivered 20,000 NFC tags to be placed on the locations where the care packages are delivered monthly. And we see that month to month there is a steady increase in the amount of confirmation of delivery that is happening by the NFC channel in fact doubling from the first month to the second. So while NFC use is relatively new, the rate of engagement to consumers and of the amount of tapping has in fact increased exponentially over the last quarter. Now these are not the only deployments, even though these were the four most significant in terms of data that you'll see on the next page. We signed or have in market a total of 20 deployments in Q2 2017. Other notable ones are with Caliva, the leading dispensary of medical marijuana in the United States, Sarine, a certifier of diamonds that is launching in the entire Asian market in Q3, certificates all of which will include an NFC label from Thin Film.

We also won additional wins in craft beer with Amplified and we won an additional win in the drinks category with [indiscernible]. Now all of these are examples where we are able to share the name of the brand. In addition, we have won and deployed in the market field trials with shelf-talkers for a leading OTC pharma brand and in-store displays for one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer durables. In addition, we have signed trials for Q3 deployment in areas such as metalized packaging for tobacco, specialty foods and we have planned trials in nutritionals and cosmetics. So I think it's been an exceptionally exciting quarter. And to give you an indication of how consumers are tapping, we can go to Page Six, where you see the activity in all three, if you will global areas both in North America with Oskar Blue, in Asia across Korea with the Red Cross and across Spain with Barbadillo. Now each of these dots represents a cluster of taps and if you want to refine the information, of course the actual numerical data, the relative size of these dots is information that is pretty only to the consumer brand that we're engaged with.

But when you tap on one of these dots, you then can get more specific geographic information as shown in the Coronado Brewing example in the upper left hand corner, showing the distribution of clusters of taps in different parts of the San Diego metropolitan region. So the point is that we can give information on real-time activity and also specific geographic information on tapping activity that allows the brands to understand what locations are tapping the most, what channels are effective for these marketing campaigns and then we can measure things such as conversion driving to website. And in fact once people at the website, the degree to which they engage with the brand, which based on the data we have so far is really an order of magnitude more likely to happen than if they just land through to that particular web page by organic search or referrals. So the ability of NFC to engage the consumer when they really want to interact with the brand because they're in the process of consuming the product or in the store trying to decide to select the product really that data came to fruition in Q2 of this year.

Now an example that I've mentioned already is Coronado. Now the tap rates per coaster was ranged from 1.5% to 3% and this is 10 times higher than banner ads or other types of mobile marketing. And what’s also very impressive is that this happened in a region of the United States where iOS penetration in fact exceeds 60%. As you note, it is marketed towards Android users only and further through the tap rate increased 7% week over week. That means increasing more than 30% for the first month of the second and 50s to 60% from the first month to the third. So the fact that consumers once educated are choosing to tap and choosing to engage with the brand, it is an incredibly powerful message based on the data that we’ve been able to solicit in the Q2 field trials. And that I pointed out this leads to a substantial increase in mobile traffic and because these coasters are taken home by patrons, the engagement with the brand is a gift that keeps on giving, the tapping frequency also continues even after the Earth Day campaign has run its course.

So some of the new excitement that we have in Thin Film this quarter in a sense that we have shipped to more than 30 different customers is the fact that we have one deals either PLCs or small trials in many cases, but also the first actual full-market deployments in the case of supply chain tracking in the industrial and supply chain use case area. And this has been helped along by the fact that we also are building an ecosystem of partners. In many cases, for example on oil platforms or in chemical facilities one uses industrial readers or perhaps even Windows-based devices to be able to interact with smart tags. And so then the question of Apple is a little bit less central than it would be in consumer facing applications. So the traction we're getting now is based in part to the ecosystem partners we have in industrial leaders, Socket Mobile, Famoco, SpringCard as well as with sensor platforms such as the one that is taken to market by the San Francisco based organization Cratus. So the intelligence sensing for the connected world is really what we're enabling together with our partners.

Now the diversity of the types of deals we're signing I think is also significant. The Red Cross was an example of secured delivery verification, but we also signed a deal in the insurance industry that allows companies that sell through a broker network and therefore did not have direct contact with the end customer of the insurance to be able to onboard them very efficiently with a single tap and this also allows the insurance company to create a direct relationship with the end user of their product and also allows them to up sell and cross-sell them on other insurance products. So the example that I gave a little bit earlier in supply chain is one that I think is very important, it is an Asian manufacturer of chemical intermediates used in the pharmaceutical industry that wanted to make sure inside the Great Wall of China that their products were being used appropriately to manufacture cosmetics and that they were still not out of date. That means that they were not too old and that they were in fact used in the appropriate quantities. So to be able to track delivery and use, they used our OpenSense solutions that also have a different signature when opened rather than closed.

Finally, a couple of other areas, we have also won our first POC infield trial in the inspection logging and reorder categories where NFC labels for example can determine whether safety equipment has been tampered with or whether for example first aid kits in fact contain all of the elements they're supposed to. This can be important in areas such as public transportation, smart city governments, but also industrial settings and health and hospital settings where safety equipment is and - safety and consumer safety is paramount. We also have a pending deal in preventive maintenance and here the use case I think is really fascinating, where the NFC tag in a ruggedized setting can allow the maintenance engineer to be able to find all of the documentation necessary as well as the maintenance history without taking additional papers or documents with them. So by a single tap on a particular portion of a piece complicated industrial equipment they can get the precise information needed to efficiently do their repairs or maintenance work.

So all of these applications really emerged in the second quarter based on the amount of traction we're getting with new customers. That new customer traction really centers on the fact that in February we launched our CNECT software platform. So if we go to Page 10, I want to just highlight that the Thinfilm Software team has now been expanded to 16 full-time equivalents, half in-house and half near-shore. Ten months after their kickoff, they've completed a total of 19 sprints and four major product releases that we’ll describe in the next page. They’ve also supported specific customer applications for our mobile phone tag pairing, and as we'll also explain iOS scanning and the first augmented reality demos. So if we look at the long schedule, you see that we started out in Q4 by inside the Great Wall of China hosting at Alibaba, our first CNECT platform. We followed up by a global release hosted of AWS in late February and then started also creating pairing applications where many of our customers want to uniquely pair a specific NFC tag with a specific website. So for example, if you're authenticating a diamond, you want the owner of that diamond to go precisely to the web page that describes its clarity, its quality, its fire and its brilliance. And for the Red Cross, you want to pair specific individual tags to a certain geo-location and information about the recipient at that location.

So the ability to do pairing will now be in fact generalized for all of our customers. In addition, the new leases of the Global CNECT platform allow for significantly more sophisticated campaign management. And in Q3, we’ll also include accelerated and made more efficient tag uploads and rolls and permissions to see particular types of data for a given customer. So the last thing I want to, before we go to the next page, at the bottom of Page 11, you also see that we are using a portion of our cycles and software to also create automated Tag iD scalable to the billions of units. And the kickoff of the program has already started and we expect in Q3 and Q4 to get milestones to be prepared for the start of role based production in the middle of 2018.

So if you go to Page 12, one of the dramatic things that happened in the quarter is the fact that Apple in WWDC their developer conference in early June in San Jose announced limited support for NFC tag reading. That means that given a certain system requirements that means iPhone 7 and higher had the iOS 11 which is now available in beta. A user who places the applications that allows reading in scan-mode will be able in fact to interact with certain tag types of NFC labels. Now Apple does require use of approved apps and somewhat more user interaction because it is within those apps that you can read the tag, but it does mean that all of a sudden the playing field really becomes open to all the different operating systems. And on Thin Film side we can see that the amount of interest is really expanding dramatically. The number of registered companies on CNECT increased from 68 companies at the end of Q1 to no less than 260 companies at the end of July, 2017, within the quarter of increase of more than 150%.

So what Thin Film has also done, it has created a beta version of the Thin Film NFC tag scanner app that will work for iOS devices and that has now been fully developed and tested. And this solution allows our CNECT platform to also support the conventional tag types that are the ones that are being read by iOS devices. So we believe Thin Film’s vision is to enable the creation of digital identities on physical objects and the ability now to be able to support both Thin Film’s PDPS technology as well as conventional tag type 2 and tag type 5 NFC labels means that we will be able to have differentiated offerings for customers depending on their geo-location and their needs. So many customers have been waiting to see how Apple give will allow for use of NFC and we’re extremely excited to not only be able to offer as soon as the release of iOS 11 occurs an app for this type of reading, but also by Q4 we expect to be able to offer an STK for those for those who have other apps in the App Store to be able to integrate that into their offerings. So that means that brands will be able to seamlessly have interactions that apply to all consumers irregardless of the iOS or Android platform or Windows.

Now changing topics a little bit, I know that a lot of this presentation has been focused on what I think is the extremely important emerging opportunities in NFC. We also are very proud of the fact that we have launched a printed display temperature sensor in Q2. And the fact that the electrochromic display is fully printed on the roll to roll line in Thin Film’s facilities in Sweden allows us to create the thinnest electronic temperature sensor on the market and it allows not only for ARM indication which is a feature that chemical substances do not. But also has both one threshold and two threshold varieties with 1% accuracy. That means that this meets or exceeds customer specification both for pharma, blood bag, and fresh food applications. And we have distributed these tags to our distribution partners in several markets including in North America at Emerson, a Fortune 1000 distributor of temperature sensors.

So multiple field trials are now in planning phases or have been agreed on in the food and perishables market and we have also made deliveries to the Japanese market as well as the North American market. The application news areas are that our displays give a clear indication of being in and out of spec that can be read at a two meter distance. There are no other electronic tags with that ability. And it also means that because they are thin, they can be added in several locations. And for some example, a container that is trucking produce across America. The temperature variations in transportation container is illustrated on the bottom right and one has to remember that very often data loggers are placed in the blue zone at the front of the truck where the air conditioning system is, but as you can see the temperature profile through the entire container can vary significantly, so it's equally important to put temperature sensors in discrete locations to make sure that the freshness of produce and other perishables is preserved through the entire journey and complies with requirements to monitor [indiscernible].

So finally, let me then go back to what I started talking about at the beginning. Thin Film is all about enabling billions of devices to become connected even on disposable objects and the way we are doing this is by preparing a capital investment in roll based printing of electronic systems. Now, we had an exceptionally successful grand opening event. I have to say that during the quarter, we received tremendous coverage, including above the fold front page coverage in the Mercury News, the newspaper of Silicon Valley, but also on the day and the day after the grand opening, we were covered on FOX 6 PM news and in the San Francisco Chronicle.

Further, the Mayor of San Jose said he welcomed the opportunity to use Thin Film technology as he drives forward his initiative to go digital for the city of San Jose. You can see the mayor and two council members showing the first sheet that shift from the new Junction Avenue, ex-Qualcomm facility and that shipment to the backend was in fact made on opening day. So opening day was not just a ribbon cutting, it was actually the start of shipments of yielded products to the backend. EAS is now fully qualified and first shipments have been made to customers and NFC is now padding out at a higher yield than our former Junction Avenue facility.

Now, a few details about the expansion plan. The roll based capital expansion is on budget and we are very close to the timelines set last November. We have approximately a three week delay, one week of which we believe maybe we gained over the next couple of months, equipment for the roll based manufacturing already starts arriving to Zanker this month in August and by the end of 2017, we will already start production of the anti-theft EAS tags using roll-based manufacturing. We are also on target as expected to do first production of NFC in early Q3, 2018 on schedule and because of the incredible traction that we’ve seen in Q2 and the announcement by operating system vendors, the Thin Film Board of Directors has approved acceleration of the capital program to fully complete the line by mid-2018.

That means that full-line output by the beginning of 2019 will be in the billions of units per year and allow us to reach breakeven as anticipated. So we believe that the enormous progress in Q2 has really been an inflection point for company, not only did we take possession and opened our new fab facilities, tapping out product at a high yield, our roll-based initiative is on target and our commercial traction is exceptionally strong. And to cap it off, we launched our first sensor product during the quarter.

So now over to Ole Ronny, our CFO who will describe our financial results, which were also a record quarter.

Ole Thorsnes

Thank you, Davor. So we're very pleased to report a quarter with record high revenues. Our total revenue was 1.7 million in the quarter, an increase of 70% compared to Q1. The revenue stems from the delivery of more than 8.5 million EAS tags shipped in the quarter, an increase from 5 million tags shipped in Q1. In addition, we had milestone payments from deliveries to the Fortune 500 pharma partner that we have that has also resulted in revenues in previous quarters. Our NFC product delivers doubled in the quarter and in addition, we saw other income up 0.6 million.

I would like to highlight that the other income is also affected by a one-time accounting gain due to disposals of equipment that was acquired as part of moving from Zanker Road to Junction Avenue. Our OpEx rose in the period as a consequence of a general higher activity level, particularly when it comes to payroll as our manning base increased, particularly within the sales staff and engineering and manufacturing related to preparing for the roll to roll equipment line. Also higher product deliveries resulted in higher costs.

Forward to the investment and capital plan, as Davor just explained, we are on budget and have, by approval of the board, increased the acceleration of the CapEx plan. For Q2, we had spent 9.5 million on fixed and tangible assets, primary related to equipment, also upgrade on the clean room and the new facility. And in addition, there has been made prepayments of 11.3 million related to CapEx, roll-to-roll CapEx that has not yet been delivered to us. Our cash balance at the end of Q2 was 28.2 million and -- sorry about that. Yeah. Our cash balance at the end of Q2 was 28.2 million.

So that concludes the formal presentation here and we can open up for questions.

Rob Stone

My first question is on NFC volumes. In the Q2 report, you noted progressively higher six figure volumes for field trials and you called out a couple of those, Barbadillo and 200,000 for beer coasters. Can you give us a sense of the range of these programs and how many were in six figures?

Davor Sutija

Yeah. I mean, number were in six figures. I mean some of the programs that, as I mentioned, the customers are, for commercial reasons, they're not allowing us to give the details of the program. But there are some of these field trials. I mentioned that we had 20 that have been signed or deployed. Many of them are in smaller numbers, I’d say, five figures and the reason and then fact one or two might even be in four figures, the reason is that some are in store displays or shelf stockers, those will be typically smaller volumes, but they have the potential of being also very important to open up new categories. So I would say that there's a handful that is now in six figures and there's a larger number that is in five figures and then some that are smaller.

Rob Stone

So on the subject of trials Davor, so 20 in Q2, either assigned or active. Can you give us a sense of the expected activity level in Q3?

Davor Sutija

Well, I think that this is going to continue. What I wanted to point out is that with the IoT-CNECT box launch, with the increased interest for signing up for the CNECT platform and receiving samples, this is the first stage in interacting with prospective customers and you, I hope, noted that the number of people on our CNECT platform has increased from 68 to well over 200. So that at least is a very positive indication that people are very eager to evaluate our platform and see how they can use our products. Now, I do want to caution that IOS will likely not be opened up fully, and it's not going to be opened up until the launch of 11 of course and in many cases, it will also require an SDK for brands to be able to use this in their application. So I think that you might see even more of this demand going into Q4 than into Q3 because of the time needed to get these Apple-centric customers on our platform and provisioned with type 2 tags.

Rob Stone

That was actually going to be my next question Davor, which is, and I know it's probably early to quantify since iOS 11 is meant to come out maybe late this quarter. But how significant based on the conversations you're having with customers is the fact that you’ll now be able to cover all the major smartphone platforms at least as far as new devices and the latest OS from Apple.

Davor Sutija

I think it's important, because I think that in a significant number of sales cycles, we have absolute interest from the brand and executive sponsorship, but it's a matter of timing and there are many who wanted to make sure that campaigns were available to all users across all platforms and so interoperability has been a consideration. Now, the experience may be somewhat different depending on the application, but if one wants to be app-based, now, you can have an app that can be very, very similar in the different platforms. And so I think it is going to give a significant boost.

Now, what we have done is that for the tag type 2s, currently Apple is supporting a limited number of protocols that are historic in nature and so we will be sourcing tag type 2s from our supply chain and then we will also be continuing the increase in shipments of our PDPS tags for those deployments in Android-centric markets, typically Latin America, places like Spain and Korea as well as essentially all industrial applications. One of the challenges with the historical types that are based on crystalline-silicon is they’re relatively brittle and they don't withstand high volume manufacturing line, label application and they also have a very slow lead time.

So I think that now we have an expansion of product family and that means that we can maintain and expand our leadership as the though leader in NFC mobile marketing with a platform that is now available to all mobile phone users and at the same time, we see an incredible amount of interest in industrial IoT and that's the fact that we're now only one year away from roll to roll PDPS, that's when industrial companies start interacting with us. So I think that what I can say about interest, it's the number of people signing up to be in our platform, some coming from the industrial side, but many are those who wanted to use something that work in IOS.

Rob Stone

But if I understand what you're saying correctly, you won't be able to fully leverage the benefits of roll to roll poly silicon until Apple supports modern tag types. Is that right?

Davor Sutija

Well, I think that this is a first step and I think that it's natural that one wants to support standard tag types. The tag type 1st is a newer protocol. It is an open protocol and Thin Film will be working with other members of the NFC to submit an application for standardization later this year and so we do expect over time that once it becomes a standard that people will also deploy that equivalently to other tag types. I mean, there are many things that I think are very exciting about tag type 1st as a protocol, first, because it is very fast and second, we believe that it can enable longer read range because its power consumption is also moderate. So I think that creating the best user experience by having a very, very low failure rate, our failure rate is literally in the 100s parts per million, conventional silicon, if you go to an online store to buy NFC tags, they have a warning, 1% may not work.

And as Jones Packaging showed, you can read our tags in real time on the production line and make sure that everything that goes to market in fact doesn’t work properly and that the consumer gets the exact experience the brand was intending. So I think that we will be able to fully exploit the roll to roll manufacturing because the demand in industry and from Android markets I think is going to be exceptional, but for Apple, it's true. I mean Apple is not supporting tag type 1st of this time, but I'm very, very excited about the steps they're taking and what Thin Film is going to do instead is we'll support what Apple does. I mean we are creating an IOS, we have it in data. It's been approved for testing and development. It will be in the Apple store as soon as practical and we have customers on our platform that are ready to deploy.

Rob Stone

So, but that will be based on third-party sourced silicon?

Davor Sutija

It will be fewer owned supply chain. It will be branded Thin Film, but it will contain crystalline silicon chips.

Rob Stone

A couple of housekeeping questions for Ole please. One, the big increase in trade and other receivables, is that, some of that related to the prepayment for equipment.

Ole Thorsnes

That's correct, primarily related to that.

Rob Stone

Okay. And then with respect to the operating expenses, which all in were up pretty substantially quarter on quarter, you mentioned some of that is cost of goods, which is not yet being broken separately. Were there any other sort of one-time or expenses that may not be ongoing through the end of the year related to the move to the new fab for example?

Ole Thorsnes

Yes. The move to the new fab and also the grand opening did represent a one-time effect in the quarter. And as you pointed out, we have not broken that out.

Rob Stone

So sequentially lower, at least somewhat lower OpEx in Q3 is a reasonable expectation?

Ole Thorsnes

As you know, we do not forecast, but these effects will naturally not be there in Q3, no.

Anna Bossong

Just wanted to continue on with the discussion about the Apple first for a few minutes, if that’s all right. Firstly, you’re obviously using silicon type chips, but will that mean you’ll have open tag type products, how close can you get to your existing range using these products.

Davor Sutija

So our intent at this point in time is to offer something that is equivalent to our SpeedTap product, so it would have equivalent read range and it would offer a single ID. For open sense, at this point in time, we're focusing on PDPS, because very often, that is an authentication application. And that is going to be on our own platform.

Anna Bossong

Okay. Great. And then will the CNECT cloud platform work just as well using these tags, will you see the geographical locations, et cetera.

Davor Sutija

Yes. I mean the, so this is, the CNECT platform is the same platform and what we're doing is we're now making it available independent of the tag type you're using, whether it's tag type 2 or tag type 1, which is the protocol of Thin Film users. And so what we really want to do is to make Thin Film the destination for everyone creating digital identities using NFC and that's why we have bolstered our software team and we have a very consumer-centric team in San Francisco focused on North America sales and we also have our business development team really pivoting towards industrial applications. I mean as you saw on the two slides, we've gotten a significant handful of new industrial applications that have been qualified over the last quarter and where we have the first proof of concept in the limited field trials. So we're very enthusiastic about the speed at which industrial customers are now also interested in interacting with Thin Film.

Anna Bossong

Just to understand, so basically that is not without the label manufacture, they may well be, they will put product on to the next platform basically and use it from there as well, is that correct?

Davor Sutija

Yeah. So the point is, in order to be able to use our platform, you of course have to sign a license agreement, a software license agreement with Thin Film. So to be able to use CNECT, you of course have to be a Thin Film customer. What that allows our customers to do however is to choose the tag type that best meets their application needs and therefore, we want to be able to enable excellent user experiences and we want to be able to enable brands to understand how consumers are interacting with their products and give them a platform for engagement, e-commerce and really fight back against those who are dominating mobile Marketing currently.

Anna Bossong

And the pairing, I was just wondering what that means in terms of production costs if you're going to have individual labels going to specific side, I mean I kind of imagine it’s really --

Davor Sutija

No. So let me just explain how this works because maybe I was a little bit too terse. So every single one of our tags, regardless of what tag type you get from us, will be inscribed individually with a unique ID during the manufacturing process or during the supply or the backend process. So tag type 2 and tag type 5 will in fact be programmed by Thin Film before shipping to customers, so that they act exactly like SpeedTap tags. And so that means that you have the ability to have a unique ID on every single tag that you deploy in the field, but the question is where are you sending that tag.

So in many cases, you can do campaign management from the CNECT platform and therefore from any type of gateway, any type of device you can access to CNECT platform and manage campaigns. But sometimes rather than in the campaign over a range of tags, you want to just, for example, tap on a tag and send it to a particular specific URL for a specific instantiation of a product, for example a diamond, every diamond is different. So that means you want every tag on the diamond certificate to go to the site, to the sub site if you will that is related to that certificate number or to that tag number. So we also have handheld and that means apps on mobile phones and Androids that allow you to make that linkage immediately.

Anna Bossong

And that this is also to do with connecting wireless software, the actual tag ID with the actual workside pages, okay, good.

Davor Sutija

No, not at all. Every single has IDs as part of the manufacturing process.

Anna Bossong

And you’ve got 263 I think from 68 companies in terms of the CNECT platform, are they all trialing products at the moment?

Davor Sutija

Well, I mean many of these are companies that have received samples that are in interactions with our sales and business development teams. A number are also ecosystem partners, so many of them are for example converters or their digital activation agencies, other types of advertising agencies or they’re partners such as the ones that are in the industrial area in terms of different types of reader manufacturers that are using the platform and using our tags to qualify their offerings to market more generally. So what we think is really very exciting now with the Apple announcement, it allows advertising agencies to be creative and to figure out how are they going to use CNECT as part of an offering to their customers who are engaged across all different operating systems.

Operator

Unidentified Analyst

I have a couple of questions regarding smart labels. Do you plan smart labels with other sensors than a temperature sensor?

Davor Sutija

None at this point in time. Our focus is on the temperature sensor market and we believe that through the distributors that we have currently, which are Emerson, a Fortune 1000 company in the food and floral space, but also distributors in Japan and other geo-locations and markets that we believe that by early 2019, we can get to over 1 million production and sales of these temperature sensors. So we will and currently do evaluate other sensor types, but our focus has been, as you know, on getting the new manufacturing facility for NFC and doing the capital investment for roll to roll manufacturing of transistors. Now, once we have those digital circuits manufactured roll based, the next step will also be to manufacture what are known as mixed signal devices, both digital and analog and those are the ones you need for sensors. So realistically, I think it will be 2019 before you see Thin Film launching mixed signal devices from roll based manufacturing, that's when we can really start supporting other sensor types.

Unidentified Analyst

Well, that actually leads up to my next question. In the Q1 presentation or the Q1 presentation states that your smart label by conventional circuit, what is conventional circuit in this context and who makes them, Thin Film itself or someone else?

Davor Sutija

So there is a combination of different elements in each one of those sensor labels that we have taken to market. It is and we have stated clearly in the Q1 presentation, I even believe in the Q4 presentation that we were creating a first product that is a hybrid product, the display, the electrochromic display that shows that the tag is on and whether the high and low thresholds have been exceeded. That is fully printed roll to roll in our Swedish facilities and we have more than 80% yield on the manufacturing. It’s that display that allows you to make the sensor as thin as it is and as low power as it is. Now, we have always used a discrete temperature sensor itself, those are available literally for a couple of pennies and we have used up to now a Thin Film battery manufactured by one of our technology partners. We have also stated that we're in the development phase of new printed batteries, but we have not announced yet whether we would take those printed batteries and put them into manufacturing production.

Now, the other electronic components, which is display driver and the mixed signal device to measure the sensor and to essentially report out its output, those are currently being, it's essentially a microcontroller that we’re using for that functionality. We do intend overtime to replace the microcontroller with a PDPS based circuit, but as we reported last year, we delayed because of relatively low yield of these mixed signal devices and therefore decided to go hybrid route. That turns out to have been exceptionally successful. In less than nine months, we developed a hybrid temperature sensor and we have gotten tremendous feedback from both Temptime, Emerson and other customers, both with regard to the quality and the form, fit and function of the product.

Unidentified Analyst

I have a final question regarding financing. Today’s report says that at the end of June, Thin Film had a cash balance of USD28.2 million, based on the current bur rate, to me, it looks like, Thin Film will need further financing during this year. Do you have any comments on that?

Davor Sutija

Yes. I mean, the quarterly report specifically states that. So what we stated when we raised capital in 2016 was that we expected that before completion of the roll based manufacturing line, we would need additional financing and that we felt that financing could come from a number of different sources. Those might be in fact some financial instruments that are already outstanding, including warrants held by key investors or it may be financing from other sources. The company at this point in time sees the need for that type of additional financing that is perfectly consistent with what we said last November and we will evaluate the different opportunities to obtain such financing as we get closer to Q4 when that financing will be required.

Davor Sutija

Well, thank you very much for your participation today and I'm looking forward to an equally exciting Q3. We will be sharing the Q3 results in early November as per our financial calendar and I welcome everyone back at that time for an update on Thin Film. Thank you again for your participation. Goodbye.

