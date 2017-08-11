1347 Property Insurance Holdings' (PIH) CEO Doug Raucy on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIH)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 11, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Jeremy Hellman – Investor Relations

Doug Raucy – President and Chief Executive Officer

John Hill – Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to 1347 Property Insurance Holdings’ 2017 Second Quarter Financial Results. [Operator Instructions] And as a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Jeremy Hellman with The Equity Group. Please go ahead.

Jeremy Hellman

Thank you very much, and good morning, everyone. Yesterday, the company issued the announcement of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings’ 2017 second quarter and first half results. On this call, management may make forward-looking statements regarding the company, its subsidiaries and businesses. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of each entity.

The words anticipate, expect, believe, may, should, estimate, project, outlook, forecast or similar words are used to identify such forward-looking information. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed on this call may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the companies, including risk regarding the insurance industry, economic factors and the equity markets generally and the risk factors discussed in the Risk Factors section of its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017.

Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the company and its subsidiaries undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

When discussing our business operations, we may use certain non-GAAP financial measures, which are not defined under U.S. GAAP. In the event of any unintentional difference between the presentation materials and our GAAP results, investors should rely on the financial information in our public filings. For reconciliation, see the press release posted on our website. With that, I would like to turn the call over to Doug Raucy, President and CEO of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings. Please go ahead, Doug.

Doug Raucy

Thank you, and welcome, everyone. Pleased to be joined on today’s call by our Chief Financial Officer, John Hill. I’ll begin with an overview of our results and the market. John will return to discuss our financials, and then I’ll outline our expansion strategy for the remainder of the year and into 2018. The second quarter demonstrated how good, old-fashioned, hard work drives success. Our specialty business continues to grow very nicely and through thoughtful management of opportunities, which is starting to translate into core bottom line improvement for our shareholders.

Book value grew $0.16, ending the quarter at $7.99 per share. Driving our growth was expansion throughout our core markets in the state of Texas. We are winning market share and plan on continuing to make incremental improvements in rate. Direct policies in force across all markets increased over 21% year-over-year to 37,500 policies at June 30, 2017. That figure also represents growth of 6.5% from the first quarter of 2017.

Net written premiums in the second quarter were up 62% to $14.3 million versus $8.8 million in the second quarter of 2016. The driver of this growth has been our expansion in Texas, where we increased our policies in force count nearly 5x the number in force at the end of the second quarter of 2016.

We’ve been in Texas for 2 years now, and we are seeing our brand recognition accelerate as a result of our focus on relationship building. We have built an active and selective agent network, and our reputation in the market has grown. However, it has taken time.

Within Texas, our initial plan was to enter the market on the coast and then penetrate inland. Our results are proving this out as our recent growth is being led by areas such as the I-35 Corridor from Dallas down through San Antonio. This inland growth also serves to diversify our book by balancing out our coastal exposure.

Our market penetration has been twofold. PIH has an advantage in that we are currently one of only a few admitted carriers writing wind-only policies in Texas. Now some agents do write wind-only as E&S business, which is surplus, but for an agent sitting with the customer, it is impactful to show a licensed entity offering a competitive product for precisely what they are looking for in wind exposure.

The second portion is communicating our value proposition through a growing agent network. In this regard, PIH’s overall policy growth is being driven organically on a relationship-to-relationship basis.

Agents take time to get comfortable with us and how we do things. While our pricing is generally consistent with or even higher than our competitors, we believe our specialty focus enables us to differentiate based on risk selection and wind business on service. While we are taking incremental rate increases in certain markets, we’re capturing market share based on performance, service and relationships, not just rate.

Now it’s been over 2 years since we were licensed to write in Texas, and we have been patient in terms of establishing the foundation approach to growth that I mentioned rather than chase business. Our approach to expansion in any market will be opportunistic. We are determined to let the market come to us, and this is beginning to happen in Texas. A similar approach will be taken in connection with any incremental expansion such as Florida. Turning to Louisiana.

Our business there is stable, with increases in policies in force year-over-year. The market has become much more competitive with new entrants focused heavily on pricing. We feel that over the long run, their pricing models are not sustainable. In short, our subsidiary in Louisiana Maison has enough of a reputation that our agents understand that their customers can expect a well-capitalized, responsive insurance company that has been through multiple weather events.

Now this is also a very important differentiator to other competitors when it comes to evaluating rate. The agents in and around the 4 counties in Louisiana know the impact of many of these events, including the flooding from last August. And we have worked with them to establish a very fair set of guidelines that works with both our underwriting criteria as well as for their customers.

We did initiate a 10% rate increase on our homeowners’ policies in June, and our retention levels have remained strong. Although it hasn’t happened yet, if our re-underwriting activities result in slower growth or even a reduction in business in the short term, we are comfortable that this is the appropriate discipline.

We’re ultimately very confident that we’ll continue to grow in Louisiana over time and in the right way. I would now like to turn it over to John Hill, our CFO, to go through the financial results in greater detail, and then I’ll return for a couple final comments and take your questions. John?

John Hill

Thank you, Doug. Now I’ll briefly go through our financial highlights for the quarter. I encourage everyone to review our press release and Form 10-Q, which was filed yesterday, for additional information. And of course, if you have additional questions about the quarterly or first half financials, you can reach out to our team.

Our direct policies in force grew over 21% from 30,800 policies as of June 30, 2016, to 37,500 policies as of June 30, 2017. Our direct policy count also compares favorably from a quarter ago, growing 6.5% from 35,200 policies at March 31, 2017.

Including policies taken out of TWIA in December 2016, our total personal lines policy count now stands at over 38,300 policies. As of June 30, 2017, over 77% of our 37,500 Direct policies in force were obtained from our independent agency network with the remainder obtained from Louisiana Citizens. We are seeing a higher percentage of our policies in force coming from our organic network, which is a continuing trend over time.

As Doug mentioned, our reputation in Louisiana is very strong, which helps us in both of our organic growth from strong policy retention and takeout business. In the prior year quarter, this number was 73% and in the fourth quarter 2016, this was 74% and we’re happy with these trends. Gross premiums earned were $40 million in the second quarter, up 20% from the same period last year.

Net premiums earned were $8.2 million, which was up 9.5% from the prior year period. The growth in the gross earned premiums outpaced that of net premiums earned due to the amount of premium that we seeded under our catastrophe excess of loss and aggregate treaties, which has increased from the second quarter 2016 due mainly to the higher limits we purchased in the last two treaty years.

Our net loss ratio for the second quarter 2017 was 29% versus 24.5% in the second quarter last year. We did not experience any catastrophe loss nor did we experience adverse prior year development in the current quarter, with the main drivers of the net loss ratio increase being from claim frequency of non-catastrophe weather losses.

In the second quarter 2017, we reported favorable development of reserves for losses incurred in the prior accident years that reduced our net loss by 10.8 percentage points in the second quarter 2017. Similarly, prior period development was negligible for the second quarter of 2016, adding less than 1% point to the net loss ratio for the quarter. Based on the relatively short-tail nature of the business, we’re very comfortable with these reserve releases.

Moving to expenses. Our deferred policy acquisition cost amortization, as a percentage of gross premiums earned, was 18.4% for the second quarter 2017 compared to 17.6% for the same quarter last year due to a regulatory change in the state of Louisiana, which no longer allows us to take credit against our premium tax for insurance subsidiary cash deposits in Louisiana banks.

Our general and administrative expenses, as a percentage of gross premiums earned, increased to 16.4% for the second quarter of 2017 compared to 14.9% for the prior year period. Our business is continuing to grow, as evidenced by the policy and premium numbers I detailed earlier. We are making judicious investments in our infrastructure, especially staff related, in order to support and maintain this growth.

We continue to believe that our long-term run rate of general and administrative expense to be in the 14% to 16% range. On a dollar basis, the second quarter 2017 general and administrative expense was $2.3 million compared to $1.7 million for the prior year period. Our overall net expense ratio rose to 60.5% from 51.9% in the second quarter 2017 compared to the second quarter of 2016.

For the second quarter 2017, the company reported a net combined ratio of 89.5% compared to 76.4% in the second quarter of 2016. As of June 30, 2017, the company’s investments in fixed maturities issued by the U.S. government, government agencies and high-quality corporate issuers, including short-term investments, comprised approximately 95% of the investment portfolio. As we communicated previously, our investment strategy falls within the scope of our strategic plan and will routinely be evaluated by our investment committee to ensure that the objectives are being met.

Our yield and duration have remained consistent over the past several quarters. However, like most of our peers, we anticipate a slight upward movement in the yield as we enter a rising rate environment and continue to make new money investments. As noted, investing activities are now considered an important part of our strategic focus, with the objective of optimizing risk-adjusted returns within appropriate guidelines.

We recorded net income of $0.9 million or $0.15 per share. This compares with net income of $1.3 million or $0.22 per share in the second quarter last year. Finally, I’ll close on our book value per share. At June 30, 2017, PIH’s book value was approximately $7.99 per share. This is an increase of $016 per share from March 31, 2017, and up 2.7% from $7.78 per share at December 31, 2016. With that, turn things back over to Doug to share some closing comments.

Doug Raucy

Thanks, John. We reported a solidly profitable quarter with healthy increase in book value. As I noted at the outset, we were able to deliver these results on the back of solid business execution by continuing to work with and service the independent agents that sell Maison to their customers.

Those of you that follow the P&C insurance industry have no doubt heard from many others in our industry that the second quarter was an active one in terms of non-cat weather. In our case, the second quarter of 2017 was our highest ever quarter for non-cat claims volume with 578 claims. This compares to 398 in the same quarter last year.

With a larger book of business, we would naturally expect to see a larger absolute number of claims, all else being equal. In the second quarter of 2016, we had claims amounting to 1.3% of our policy base. By comparison, the same for the second quarter of 2017, was 1.5%. So the takeaway is that frequency was up. However, we still produced a profitable period, which speaks to our underwriting, claims management capability and reinsurance protection.

Before opening it up for questions, I would also like to add a quick comment on Florida. We are busy laying the groundwork for our expansion into the state and continue to expect the first material impact in terms of policies and premiums to be next year in 2018.

Similar to Texas, we’re being patient and opportunistic in our approach to Florida. While we don’t expect it to take 2 full years to start seeing considerable growth, as in Texas, we are being very measured in our approach. We remain comfortable with our existing capital and have ample room for continued premium growth, while maintaining strong reinsurance protection for the upcoming storm season. As CEO and fellow shareholder, I certainly thank our management and board’s dedication to the company.

With that, John and I are available for any questions you may have. Operator, let’s open it up for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Doug Raucy

Okay. Well, thank you. We look forward to speaking with each of you again on our 2017 third quarter conference call. Thanks again, everybody.

Operator

Thank you. This concludes today’s teleconference. You may disconnect your lines at this time, and thank you for your participation.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.