Comcast: Buy For Dividend Growth

In spite of the fact that shares of Comcast Corp (CMCSA) are up about 21% over the past twelve months, there’s still upside in the stock in my view. The fact that the shares still trade at a discount to the overall market is a sign that there’s more gains ahead. I’ll outline my reasoning below by reviewing some of the financial highlights over the past seven years, along with a prediction of what I consider a reasonably conservative return expectation over the next few years. I’ll conclude by talking about the stock and how investors are required to access the future cash flows of a business via the public markets that sometimes price assets at odds to their innate value.

Financial Snapshot

The first thing that leaps off the page when reviewing the last seven years of financial history at Comcast is the fact that it’s a growth company. For instance, revenue has grown every year, and has, since 2010, achieved a CAGR of about 11%. While net income hasn’t grown as consistently (it dropped one year), it has grown at a CAGR of about 13%, suggesting that this is a relatively scalable business. Finally, as a result of a relatively aggressive share buyback program, EPS has grown every year at a compound growth rate of about 15.6%. This is obviously a growth company, and anyone who fails to acknowledge that fact seems to me to be engaging in a kind of willful blindness.

The fact that dividends per share have grown at a CAGR of about 16.4% suggests to me that management is relatively shareholder friendly in its orientation. This is of critical importance to me because the alternative makes an investment untenable in my view. If management doesn’t act as though shareholders are the reason for the entire exercise, there’s little reason to invest. Fortunately, management at Comcast seems to act with our interests in mind, which is of critical importance.

Nothing is perfect, and the financials at Comcast are no exception. There is a fair bit of debt here, which has grown relatively dramatically over the past few years. While this is a concern of mine, there are a few things that help ease my anxiety somewhat. First, the weighted average interest rate on this debt is 4.5%, which, including the tax shield associated with it, is a very reasonable rate in my view. Second, fully 61% of the debt is due after 2021, suggesting there’s little risk of a solvency crisis anytime soon. So I would like to see the company pay down debt, but there’s little that suggests the debt prevents an immediate existential threat to the business.

The Dividend

While the financial history here may be interesting to some, investors obviously buy a future and it’s the future that I must now focus on. Whenever the task of predicting the future falls on my narrow shoulders, I engage in a ceteris paribus assumption, as I consider these to be the most simple and clean predictions to make. I only change the variable that I consider to be the most important, while holding all else constant. In this case, I consider the dividend to be the most important variable so I will move it while holding all else constant.

The dividend per share has grown at a CAGR of about 16% over the past seven years, but I will drop this growth rate in an effort to be as conservative as possible. In my forecast I’ll assume that the dividend will grow by “only” 10% a year for the next four years. While dropping the growth rate by 38% may seem excessive to some, I prefer my surprises to be pleasant ones, so I’d rather stress test my bullish case as much as reasonably possible. When I perform this forecast on Comcast, I infer a compounded growth rate in the shares of about 11% a year from now to 2021. I consider this to be a very reasonable payoff for taking on the relatively moderate risks present in this business.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the trend for CMCSA turned bullish when the shares closed above $40.50 on August 9. This signalled a bullish breakout from bullish consolidation pattern on the daily charts. From here, we see the shares rising to $42.00 over the next three months.

Today, we may buy CMCSA call options, which will provide us with approximately 15x leverage on our long trade. Our initial stop loss exit signal will be a daily close below $40.00.

For investors in the shares, we recommend you hold for three months or $42.00, whichever comes first. For longer-term investors (years not months), we believe CMCSA is a solid addition to any dividend growth portfolio.

The Stock

As I’ve said many times, the fact that investors typically access the future cash flows of a business like Comcast through the public markets can be a blessing or a curse. It’s a curse when the shares are bid to overly optimistic levels because in that circumstance the risk-reward payoff is negatively skewed. If the company continues to impress the public markets, the shares may not do much. If, as is more likely, the company sooner or later missteps, the shares will be punished rapidly and dramatically. On the other hand, buying while the public market is particularly despondent about the future of a given company may be a blessing. If it’s a quality (growth) company that is trading at an unreasonable discount, you may achieve great returns as price lines up with value.

In my view, Comcast is a growth company that is trading at an unreasonably low valuation and this makes no sense. In my view, these shares should not trade at a 25% discount to the overall market and I don’t believe they will for long. Investors would be wise to take advantage of the market’s short term miscalculation and buy at these levels.

