Reaffirming StealthGas As A Buy, With An Eye To 2018

Note: This article was originally published as a guest article August 8th on Value Investor's Edge, a Seeking Alpha subscription service.

StealthGas (NASDAQ: GASS) owns 56 vessels, 51 of which are LPG carriers. Global seaborne LPG trade is growing at a rapid clip due to major demand increases in Asia and the USA emerging as a major LPG exporter (i.e. “shale boom”). I recently wrote an LPG macro article, which noted a 12% demand growth rate for LPG shipping as a whole.

Most of this growth is long haul trading on large vessels, while GASS operates in the niche small coastal and regional LPG markets. Demand for these smaller vessels is growing much slower, but the good news is that there are also hardly any vessels on order, so the global fleet is unlikely to grow in the near future.

In January this year, I wrote an article on GASS. I made an argument that I expected marginal (perhaps even negative) fleet growth ahead and I expected to see improvements in the depressed charter rates going forward. I also took a dive into the company's value proposition and balance sheet. For the more in-depth reasoning, I kindly direct readers back to the original report linked above. This report serves as an update to the January write-up, so I highly recommend returning there for more information on the company.

Since my last update, GASS has traded weakly, but the thesis of improving markets is actually developing well. Therefore, I believe GASS is an even better investment opportunity today than it was back in January.

Flat fleet growth leading to improved rates?

The Stealth Gas Q1 earnings presentation details the tiny order book as well as many old vessels.

Globally, there are only 8 vessels (2.2% of total fleet) on order right now. None of these orders are from Stealth Gas. Right now, there is not a single new vessel on order for 2019 or 2020. There still is a significant order book for larger LPG vessels, but they usually operate different trade routes.

The global fleet of small LPG vessels has many older vessels, 5% of the fleet is at least 25 years old. Since my article in January, 3 vessels from the global fleet have already been sold for demolition, which compares favourably to the tiny new build growth.

Unsurprisingly, rates have been responding and are slowly rising from the depressed levels. The green highlighting shows that both the Q1 rates have been rising since last quarter, and have been above last year's rates for the smallest vessels.

In June, shipping consultant Drewry published a research piece that lined up very nicely with my improvement thesis. They noted the large vessel supply growth for large LPG vessels in 2017, but identified the small vessels as a bright spot. I quote from them the part about small LPG vessels:

"Thereafter, pressurized vessel fleet growth is likely to turn negative because only one vessel will be left from the current orderbook to be delivered in 2018 and none beyond, while some vessels are scheduled to be demolished, the forecast said.



Although the improvement in rates is expected to be led mainly from the supply side, some push will also come from the demand side, according to the report, as refining capacity expands in China, increasing cargo supply for the intra-regional trade. “As a result of slowing fleet growth, Drewry expects rates for small LPG vessels to strengthen further,” Drewry senior analyst Shresth Sharma said, adding that time charter rates for a 3,500 cubic meter pressurized vessel is anticipated to average $182,000 per month in 2017, an increase of 8 percent from 2016. “As fleet growth slows further from next year, rates will continue to improve and average $210,000 per month by 2019,” Sharma said."

During the Q1 earnings call, CEO Harry Vafias, cautioned on the rate outlook, highlighting the strong seasonality of the market and the usually weaker summer.

"Harry Vafias We're very happy with that number. As discussed over the call, we haven't seen such a number since Q1 '14. So it's been 3 years to see such high utilization. I think, yes, we're going to, we're going to -- I think the fundamentals are showing some better times ahead. I think the summer as always, we'll be slightly softer. But from autumn onwards, I think it's going to continue strengthening."

Large LPG vessel rates are currently totally in the doldrums, due to large recent fleet growth, closed arbitrage opportunities and seasonality. However, with the comments above in mind and the terrible current rates for large vessels, I think it is very interesting that small coastal vessel rates are holding up very nice. Research firm Fearnley's publishes a weekly rate overview and the latest one is as follows:

The red marketing shows the current monthly charter rates for large LPG vessels. These are a lot below the highs of 2017, highs that are very low in historical context anyways. The green highlights show the main vessels categories that GASS operates and I note that current rates are still at or near the 2017 highs. In fact, the rates for Coasters in Asia are currently near the highest rates of 2016. The Q1 earnings presentation (Sheet 5) shows that 53% of the GASS fleet are operating in the Middle/Far East, so this is an interesting thought.

The quote from the CEO above notes an expectation for a weaker summer, followed by strengthening into the seasonally stronger autumn. Given that we are in August now and still are sitting near 2017 highs, I think this is very promising.

Company strategy

GASS has a strategy of securing short and medium term charters for their vessels, to increase stability in the company's cash flows. This is a common shipping strategy. Examples of other companies with a similar chartering policies are Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP), Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) and Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP), Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) and Costamare, Inc. (NYSE:CMRE). LPG firms operating large vessels usually have a mix between spot and charter exposure, but most are more weighted towards spot. Examples of these companies are Avance Gas (OTCPK:AVACF), Navigator Gas (NVGS), BW LPG (OTCPK:BWLLF), and Dorian LPG (LPG).

Sheet 4 of the company's latest presentation highlights the charter coverage. About 70% of the fleet operating days are covered with charters for 2017 and 27% for 2018. This means that improvements in rates will only gradually result into better cash flows. It might even be that some ending charters from more bullish years (2013-2015) result in some small earnings decreases.

Q1 results and Q2 expectations

Since I wrote my first report on Stealth Gas in January, the share price action has been disappointing. My title was "Cheap, underfollowed global LPG company with a bright outlook". I guess the weak share action might be the result of exactly this under followed status.

Source; www.finance.yahoo.com , Black lines added by author

The graph above shows the 2 year graph of GASS. Initially the stock performed very well after my January article, but it since fell all the way down to $3 now. If one believes in technical analysis, these simple black lines show that there might potentially be some support just below current levels.

I am actually not sure what the recent reasons for the price declines are. There have been some indications that 2nd hand asset prices for these vessels have been decreasing. This is always dangerous for a highly leveraged firm like GASS. However, GASS already traded a lot below real tangible book value, so the drop seems highly excessive. My January article included a section on the valuation presented with VesselsValue data as well as a stress test. For those not yet aware of that, I highly recommend reading that part.

Other negatives probably attributed to the share price weakness might include the weak current market for the larger Handysize 22k cbm class where GASS will take 4 new build deliveries over the next couple of quarters. A final reason I can think of, is that shipping analyst Michael Webber from Wells Fargo put GASS very low on his corporate governance index list in May. In my January article, I devoted a section on this.

With the current share price at $3, StealthGas' market cap is only $120 million and roughly $400 million debt. GASS shows very large stockholder's equity, but that is based on a book value, which is a lot higher than the current fleet value provided by VesselsValue. Therefore the gearing is a lot higher than suggested.

A very interesting part of GASS is that it has $50 million of cash on the balance sheet, $1.26 per share. Some of this cash is earmarked to pay the remaining new build installments (5-10M). Some of it is to safeguard GASS through the weaker market of the last years and to enable them to deal with the debt obligations.

The latest 20-F annual report filing, shows the debt pay down schedule on page F-21.

Note that this table was per ultimo 2016. In Q1, GASS already paid down $10M of the 2017 amounts. The debt profile of GASS seems to be quite evenly spread out over the coming years. Most shipping companies have bundled many ships together in just a couple of major financing packages. GASS elected to have many smaller debt packages (Page F-18), often collateralized by just a few vessels. This results in a much smoother debt pay down outlook like shown above, but the company will also have to roll over debt very frequently. In recent earnings calls, management indicated that this debt, collateralized by the ships, would be rolled over once the maturities of the debt are more nearby. I expect that the current cash flows of the company and some of the available $50M cash will have to be used for debt pay downs, in deals with banks to roll this debt back.

For Q1 2017 GASS reported $0.05 earnings per share and $15.4M adjusted EBITDA. This definitely puts GASS in the deep value category with a current market cap of only $120M. Especially as GASS is producing these cash flows in a period of relatively weak rates and with my expectation of improvements ahead.

The adjusted EBITDA numbers of the previous four quarters have been as following:

Q2 2016: $11.8M

Q3 2016: $11.2M

Q4 2016: $15.3M

Q1 2017: $15.4M

GASS has plenty of operating leverage with their 56 ship fleet. If rates do improve over time and GASS logs a higher TCE rate, this could quickly improve cash flows. Assuming 350 operating days per ship per year, a $1.000,- increase in average rate will increase cash flows by $19.6M (56*350*1000). A huge number if you place it in perspective with the current market cap of only $120M.

Share repurchase program restart?

As discussed above, GASS has a lot of cash on the balance sheet and trades very cheaply. Using book values in shipping is usually a very bad idea, but GASS current P/Book ratio of only 0.22 is very low (again noting that asset book values are probably on the high side). This seems like a schoolbook example of a company that could benefit a lot by a share buyback program. In fact, the company has one:

"Share Repurchase Program Since December 1, 2014 to date, the Company has repurchased a total of 3,872,232 shares at an average price of $5.24 per share for a total consideration of $20.3 million, under its $30.0 million buyback program."

However, the last couple of quarters, the company did not repurchase any more shares. This makes sense as the market was weak and the balance sheet quite leveraged. Now that things start to improve, it might restart the program. When asked on share buybacks in the Q1 earnings call, the CEO said:

"Samuel Schaefer Interesting. And then with only just under $6 million left on the remaining CapEx for our newbuilds, we do have a large portion of cash as you referenced. Is the company thinking of starting to buy back stock again as we're trading such a large discount to NAV? Or what are the uses of cash? How is the company thinking about that? Harry Vafias Yes, I mean, we just had 1 good quarter. I think we shouldn't get ahead of ourselves. But you know, we've always been pro dividend and pro share buyback. We've done many of those things before. But obviously when we're still taking delivery of very expensive ships, in a weak market, we should keep the cash for potentially dangerous valuations. So in the short term, there's nothing to be done with the cash. The cash has to be kept for a rainy day. But if, obviously, we're right and from Q3 onwards we see a further strengthening in the market, then obviously, it's something to be discussed in Q1 '18."

As the charter rate market has been holding up very well in the seasonally weak Q2 and the outlook of further improvements ahead due to no fleet growth, I think it is highly likely they will restart the share repurchase program. As the company trades at a very big discount to NAV, book value and extremely low cash flow multiples, a share buyback program can make a big difference. Remember, the market cap is only $120M, so even just completing the final $9.7M of the current share buyback program, makes a large difference.

What to look out for in Q2 earnings?

The company should report Q2 earnings within a couple of weeks. I will be focusing on the following items:

- How will cash flows turn out in the weaker season? There might be a bit lower utilisation (was 97.3% in Q1), but charter rates remained pretty stable. I am hopeful that GASS manages to produce a similar earnings/EBITDA number as Q1, which would be a major achievement.

- GASS took delivery of their first 22k CBM new build in May. The market is terrible right now for these vessels as there is an oversupply of ships. Over time, the high demand growth for these ships should rebalance markets. However, I will be focusing on how this vessel affects results. An announcement for a long-term employment contract or sale-leaseback deal might be a positive surprise.

- Did the company manage to roll any debt? If the company does push back some debt, it means that more of the current high cash balance of $50M will be available for a share buyback program. During the earnings call, I will pay special attention to any remarks on when they intent to start the program back up.

- Impairments? The book value of many shipping companies are almost always overstating current 2nd hand values as ship yards have been reducing prices for new builds. As current charter rates are bad in LPG markets, second hand values have been dropping. GASS is certainly not an exception. Their book value is wildly overstating the current resale value of the fleet. As the company only trades 0.22x book value, that is not a problem for an investor today. However, the company will report artificially low earnings as the company depreciates from a heavily overstated book value (versus your buy now at a $3.00 share price). That is why I believe looking at cash flow multiples is much more important than to earnings.

As the book value overstates the current resale value of the fleet, there is always the potential of impairments. VesselsValue data shows the company sold two of their oldest vessels for $5.4M in June, so they will likely book an impairment on these two vessels, but potentially a much larger one if they also write down other vessels.

Note on liquidity

GASS is a company with a market cap of only $120M. Trading activity is particularly light with a daily average trading volume of less than 100k shares a day. It frequently trades at big bid-ask spreads early onto trading. Trading volumes and bid-ask spreads usually improves a bit during the day and especially the last half hour of the trading day. Needless to say, you should always use limit orders when you buy or sell GASS and it is probably better to slowly accumulate then to try and buy a larger batch of shares in a short time frame. If this article results in a meaningful movement of the share price, it can sometimes be a good idea to just keep it on a watch list for a while, instead of trying to chase the price up.

VIE live tracker

I'm a member of Value Investor's Edge, which is a Seeking Alpha subscription service. Lead researcher and group founder J Mintzmyer does a lot of great work there. He developed a live tracker, which regularly updates Net Asset Value (NAV), using current fleet valuation data as well as other relevant metrics. The publication of this article on VIE included a discussion on this tracker. I can't republish that part here. But the main discussed highlights of GASS are:

- Very big discount to NAV (low P/NAV)

- Great operational leverage

- High leverage, which works great in a bullish market but is a problem in a long term weak one

- Relatively old average age of the fleet

Summary

In January 2017, I wrote a detailed thesis on how I expected small LPG vessel rates to improve. I also selected Stealth Gas (GASS) as a very cheap under-followed firm, trading very cheaply. My report published when GASS traded between $3.5 and $3.8 and the share price was picking up nicely during the first quarter of the year. Recently their shares have hammered and are only $3 now, 20% below my original article.

I have grown more convinced of my thesis since. The charter market has been performing very well for these small LPG vessels and everything is moving along as I anticipated. I therefore do not understand why the share price has been this weak and I believe GASS is extremely buy worthy now.

I think there is a reasonable chance the share price of GASS will double from today's level to around $6 by the end of 2018. I think the share price will begin to increase, as the quarterly cash flows start to improve and the company likely reactivates their share buyback program. GASS currently trades well below net asset value, so there is definitely room for share price increases.

I have a long position in GASS from early 2017, but I have recently added significantly to this position.