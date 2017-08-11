Acerus Pharmaceuticals' (TRLPF) CEO Tom Rossi on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation (OTCPK:TRLPF) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call August 11, 2017 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Tom Rossi - CEO

Ken Yoon - CFO

Analysts

Scott Henry - ROTH Capital Partners

Tom Rossi

Thank you very much, Elena, and good morning to everyone on the line and welcome to the Acerus Pharma second quarter 2017 conference call. With me today is Mr. Ken Yoon, our Chief Financial Officer who recently joined Acerus in June. .

I will begin by sharing some of the highlights of yet another very productive quarter for Acerus, as we continue to progress on our corporate objectives and execute on our strategy. Ken will then take you through the company's second quarter financial results. Following our prepared remarks, we will be happy to take questions.

A key achievement for Acerus in the second quarter of 2017 what delivering 18% product revenue growth versus Q1. Estrace sales appear to have stabilized over the last month and despite the introduction of a generic competitor in mid-2016, we’ve managed to retain a 40% - 46%, excuse me, prescription share of the oral Estradiol market in Canada. If Estrace sales can be maintained at the current levels, we expect to continue to deliver double digit quarter over quarter growth for the remainder of the year.

Now, let's turn our attention to Natesto. The Natesto performance in the US continues to reach record highs month after month. The current weekly prescription numbers are almost double what they were at the end of Q1, and we are seeing a 60% increase in prescribers from the previous quarter. The US market, at $1.9 billion US in annual sales, remained a significant opportunity for Natesto and Acerus, as we look forward to Aytu’s continued strong performance.

In Canada, Natesto prescriptions achieved a new high in June, coming in at 453 total prescriptions, representing a 31% increase over the previous month. New marketing and sales initiatives are in full swing, which should help continue to fuel future prescription growth in the coming months. The Natesto mighty phase IV post-marketing study with 11 sites in Canada and an enrolment of 116 patients, has now completed patient recruitment and we hope to have final results by the end of the year.

We are very pleased with the two Natesto out licensing deals that we've signed for Europe, the Middle East and North Africa in this last quarter. Including the US and Canada, Natesto could potentially be available in over 20 countries by 2019 and thus contribute to the company's top line in an important way.

I will now ask Ken to provide you with our financial update.

Ken Yoon

Thanks, Tom. Good morning everyone. In the comments that follow, please note that all dollar amounts are expressed in US dollars, unless otherwise stated, and results are reported under both IFRS and certain non-IFRS measures. Such non-IFRS measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. These measures are provided as additional information to supplement those IFRS measures set out in our financial statements, and provide further understanding of the company's results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation, nor as a substitute for analysis of the company's financial information reported under IFRS. Management believes that securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties frequently use these non-IFRS metrics to value issuers. We use non-IFRS measures to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period-to-period to prepare annual operating budgets and to assess our ability to service any current and or future debt obligations, capital expenditure, and working capital requirements.

Now I'll move on to the results. Q2 2017 total revenues came in at $1.4 million, a 14% increase over Q1. As Tom indicated, product revenue in Q2 2017 increased 18% to $1.2 million from $1 million in Q1. However, Q1 product revenue was lower compared to $2.1 million in the same period prior year due to generic competition for Estrace. We should note Estrace still accounted for the bulk of product revenues in Q2.

Research and development expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017, were $0.4 million and $1.1 million respectively. This compared to $0.7 million and $0.9 million for the same periods prior year. The R&D expenses were higher due to the new drug submission fees for Gynoflor paid in Q1 of 2017.

Moving on to selling, general and administrative expenses, they came in at $1.5 million and $3.1 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017. This compared to $1.5 million and $2.4 million for the same periods prior year. The increase was due to higher salary benefits and stock-based compensation expenses due to the recent additions to the management team. And sales and marketing costs, mostly associated with programs to drive sales of Natesto in Canada.

Adjusted EBITDA, in our view a key metric in accessing our business performance, was a loss of $0.7 million and a loss of $2.1 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017, compared to $0.1 million and $0.4 million for the same periods prior year.

Basic and diluted earnings per share were a loss of a penny and a loss of $0.02 for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2017.

On June 30 2017, the company had current assets of $7.3 million and $4.1 million in current liabilities.

Please note, the financial information provided on today's call and in the press release issued this morning is in summary form. Interested parties are encouraged to review the company's quarterly and year-end SEDAR filings as they will include the financial statements, the accompanying notes and management's discussion and analysis. You can also find these documents posted on the investor page of our corporate website as well as on SEDAR.

This concludes my prepared comments. Tom, back to you.

Tom Rossi

Well, thank you, Ken. In summary, Natesto’s performing very well in both the US and in Canada, and the product will soon play a more important role in driving revenue growth for the company going forward. As we had promised, we delivered two new Natesto partnership agreements in the last quarter, three deals since (indiscernible) 2016, and have taken significant steps towards our objective of partnering Natesto on a global scale. Also, we hope to continue the global expansion of Natesto by concluding additional deals by the end of the year, as well as bolstering our Canadian product portfolio via the in-licensing of an asset that is strategically aligned with our current product offering.

The team is also actively preparing for the potential launch of Gynoflor in Canada in 2018, which if approved, is expected to become a key revenue driver for Acerus. More than ever, the team is excited about the company's future and its growth prospects, as we continue to execute on our plans and deliver on our commitments.

This concludes our prepared remarks. I'd like to turn it now over to you, Elena, for questions.

Scott Henry

Thank you and good morning. I guess first on Estrace. the $1.2 million you reported in the current quarter, it is my understanding that that will be your goal to hit that level going forward, that hopefully we've seen some basing out in that business.

Tom Rossi

That's correct, Scott. In the last I would say four to five months, we’ve seen stabilization of sales on a monthly basis, and our expectation and hope is that the $1.2 million would be maintained over the quarters to come.

Scott Henry

Okay. And some of the, I guess non-product sales revenues looked like they dipped a little bit in the quarters. Is that just noise or how should I think about that as far as milestone payments and amortization?

Tom Rossi

That would be related to the amortization on the upfront. So it's going to be lower given the Aytu upfront was smaller than the end of, which was fully recognized.

Scott Henry

Okay. So that’s been fully recognized now. Okay. And then just one other question. Could you talk a little bit more about Gynoflor and what’s the market size and potential revenues of that product could be. And also, how many additional reps will you have to put in the field to market that product?

Tom Rossi

Sure, Scott. So Gynoflor is an interesting and exciting product for us. It’s a combination estriol. Estriol is a low dose estrogen combination with lactobacillus. Very novel. It’s been around in Europe for years, never introduced in Canada nor the US. It's a prescription product. If approved, it'll be the first prescription product in Canada to contain the combination of estriol and lactobacillus. We have submitted to Health Canada at the beginning of the year for the approval of three indications. The more important indication is for the treatment of vaginal atrophy. And there we compete directly with a product called Vagifem which is marketed by Novo Nordisk. And that market is about CAD $65 million to CAD $70 million. And there's basically just one competitor

We've also submitted for an indication in the restoration of vaginal flora for women who have - who’ve often been treated with antibiotics, and that market we think is about $20 million to $30 million, mostly OTC. And as well, we’ve submitted for an indication in the treatment of low grade vaginal infection and that market is about $20 million. So we are really gunning for the large market. The Vagifem, this is where we're concentrating more of our efforts. The other two markets for us would be upside. And as there's really one player in that market, we think that we could be in a position to get anywhere between 20% to 30% market share, let’s say four years out or something like that.

So for us in Canada, it’s going to be a very interesting revenue generator and that's of course not even including the other indications. So in total, if you look at vaginal atrophy, restoration of vaginal flora and treatment of low grade vaginal infections, we’re looking at a potential $130 million dollar market.

Scott Henry

Okay, great.

Tom Rossi

In terms of your other question, in terms of reps and how many reps would we need, we have already put in the plan additional reps to cover this opportunity. But we are right now in the middle of assessing this with Quintiles IMS in terms of what would be the appropriate number of field force that would be needed to drive the product sales. In addition, Scott we’re also entertaining potential partnerships and core promotions, whether it's more at the general practitioner or family practice level so that we can certainly speed up the uptake of the product.

Scott Henry

Okay, great. Thank you for taking the questions.

Tom Rossi

Thank you, Elena. So thank you for your questions and your time on this call, and as well as your continued support. I wish you all a terrific weekend. Thank you very much.

