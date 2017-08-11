Michael Kors: Is The Jimmy Choo Acquisition A Promise Of Future Success?

I would recommend sitting this one out till the time there is an apparent strategy for how Kors uses Jimmy Choo to its benefit.

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) has borne the brunt of a shrinking retail industry, facing additional pressures owing to brand image dilution thanks to deep discounting; the effects of which have been seen in the financials and in its shares. Despite the announcement of the acquisition of Jimmy Choo, shares of Kors were down 19% YTD, indicating that even the market was perhaps skeptical of whether Kors can manage a turn-around post-acquisition.

Although I believe that both companies are a good fit as they complement each other in more than one way, there is no doubt that Kors would need to do a lot more than just acquire the company to regain its image and improve its performance.

Q1 Roundup

Kors recently reported its quarterly earnings, which were far from stellar. Kors faced declines in sales and earnings to the tune of ~4% and 15% Y-o-Y. EPS was cushioned by the blow thanks to the share repurchases initiated by the company. Dwindling comp sales numbers didn’t make the result any better when they came in at ~6%. Although the number was much better than the double-digit decrease that was reported in the earlier quarter, I don’t see how you can sugarcoat the fact that fewer people are shopping from the brand. Asia did well when it came to uplifting Kors' results, while US and Europe reported revenue declines.

What does the Jimmy Choo acquisition mean for Kors?

Kors has certainly found itself in the limelight following the announcement of the Jimmy Choo acquisition for a sum of $1.2 billion. Whether or not it is an expensive deal for the handbag manufacturer has been a topic of debate amongst several analysts. However, what I will be taking a closer look at is the benefits that this acquisition is likely to bring with itself for Kors, and what initiatives will be required from Kors' end to make this deal pan out the way CEO John Idol has talked about it.

Now we all know that Kors' current product base constitutes majorly of handbags and accessories, with a small contributing portion of shoes. Sweeping up Jimmy Choo will not only allow Kors to expand the range of products it offers (with enhanced focus on premium shoes) but will also allow it breathing room through geographic expansion as well. Jimmy Choo has a total of 150 outlets that are owned by the company, and 60 that are franchises, with only 32 of them in the US.

Hence, we can clearly establish that the focus that Jimmy Choo brings with it is international, and not only local. With Jimmy Choo focusing more on sales outside of the US and Kors capturing more of its sales within the US, the union seems to be a good fit when we are talking about diversification. In terms of its impact on revenues, my best bet is that all products aren’t likely to decline simultaneously; so if handbags tend to do badly, perhaps the sales and revenues from shoes could uplift top lines overall, resulting in an overall better financial report.

But my question is, is this acquisition enough for Kors to make a turnaround and start benefitting from this deal? It’s no secret that Kors faces an image problem following their excessive focus on discounts, wholesale distribution and basically flooding the market with their Kors bags at a time when handbags were a growth product in the market.

It certainly was a market that brought along healthy top lines for Kors, but in their pursuit to milk sales out of this growth segment, their strategies seemed to have backfired resulting in a brand-image disaster. The trap they found themselves in is big and certainly a difficult one to crawl their way out of, but they certainly seem to be making an effort at making things better.

With the deal still waiting to materialize, there is a lot of talk about the return this will generate. The way I see it, Kors seems to be focused entirely on growth at the moment – just like it was with handbags. But I think from the company’s past experiences, discounting your way into the market hasn’t worked, and probably will not work when it comes to making money out of the Jimmy Choo brand either.

So in short, Kors will need to think long and hard about the strategy they need to follow when it comes to making money out of Jimmy Choo because they should really work on maintaining, if not refining, the premium shoe image that the brand had already managed to establish prior to the acquisition.

I think the one good move that has been made is segregating the sales outlets for both these brands, because apparently Jimmy Choo will not be sold through Kors outlets. That certainly does help when we take into account the brand image that Kors has developed for itself and ensures that they remain two distinct brands, with different appeal points for customers.

Is this the beginning of many more deals to come?

It seems to me as though Kors is now focusing on creating a powerhouse of brands through acquisitions. We know that the company boasts a comfortable cash and leverage position. The handbag and accessory brand will add shoes to its portfolio in the current year, and they already have their clothing line. In my opinion, the road to diversification doesn’t look like it's ending at just shoes. I am viewing this as an indication of more deals to pan out in the future – of the same magnitude or not is something that we have to wait and see.

Is there more trouble in the future?

I earlier talked about the brand image crisis that Kors has faced owing to its retail strategy to capture growth. I believe that there is more pressure than we perceive on Kors to make this deal work. For instance, when we talk about Kors and its reputation among millennials, who now form a major chunk of our population, the brand seems to have lost its appeal with the younger generation (aged 18-24), while older millennials still seem to like the brand.

Considering that it is the younger generation that will inevitably be the shoppers of tomorrow, Kors needs to get working on improving things and it needs to start doing it quickly, or else we could be looking at an already bad situation turning into a catastrophe for this fashion brand.

Conclusion

I believe that the worst isn’t over for Kors following the announcement of the Jimmy Choo acquisition. There is a lot that the handbag manufacturer needs to do in order to regain its cache, and to be honest, the acquisition doesn’t really promise that there won’t be disappointments in the future. Think of it more like a small light at the end of the tunnel, which could either get bigger by the time we reach the end or could just stay the same. I’ll give credit where it is due and state that Kors is definitely trying to turn things around, but I cannot clearly tell how this will play out because it’s too soon to say whether they will be successful or not.

As for the stock, we have seen its fall from fame where share prices peaked in 2014 with their highest ever price of $98.03/share. Currently trading close to the $44.93 mark, there seems to be limited upside to the stock, in my opinion. Of course, the news of the acquisition was well received, primarily because it is a ray of hope, but there is still a lot that depends on how Kors executes this in its favor. Personally, I think the stock needs time and it could still go either way.

Till the end of the year, I don’t see any material factors that could drive the stock price up and result in good returns for shareholders. My best bet is that it could perhaps reach the $47 mark, but nothing beyond that. I would recommend sitting this one out till the time there is an apparent strategy for how Kors uses Jimmy Choo to its benefits, and how that turns out for the company’s financials.

