Energy XXI's (EXXI) CEO Doug Brooks on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Energy XXI Ltd (NASDAQ:EXXI)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 11, 2017 11:00 am ET

Executives

Al Petrie - IR

Doug Brooks - CEO

Scott Heck - COO

Hugh Menown - Interim CFO

Analysts

Operator

Al Petrie

Thank you, Jonathan. Good morning everyone and welcome to today's conference call to review Energy XXI Gulf Coast second quarter 2017 operating and financial performance. After, I cover the forward-looking statement, Doug Brooks; our new Chief Executive Officer will review highlights of the second quarter and recent key items. Scott Heck, our Chief Operating Officer then will review our operational results and Hugh Menown, our Interim Chief Financial Officer will next provide a more in-depth financial review. Doug will then return for some brief closing comments before we take your questions.

During our question session, we ask you to limit your questions to one and a follow up. I would like to point out that we posted an updated Investor Deck on our website this morning that has additional financial analysis, comparisons and detailed information that should be helpful.

Before we get started, I need to remind everyone that our commentary today and the answers to your questions include statements that we believe to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from those currently anticipated. Those risks are described in our earnings release and in our public filings.

We disclaim any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. While the company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they are subject to factors such as commodity prices, competition, technology and environmental and regulatory compliance. Our drilling schedules, capital plans and other factors may cause our results to differ materially.

Energy XXI Gulf Coast has no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except those required by law. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These and other risks are described in yesterday’s press release and the reports we filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the second quarter 2017 Form-10Q that will be filed soon and the previously filed 2016 Form-10K.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Doug.

Doug Brooks

Thank you, Al. And welcome everyone to our second quarter 2017 conference call. Let me begin with the brief review of the highlights for this quarter. Despite the continued decline in oil prices during the second quarter, we grew our cash position by $18 million to $179 million which further enhances our strong balance sheet and financial liquidity.

In the first six months of 2017, we generated about $68 million in adjusted EBITDA. During the quarter, we benefited from the costless collars we put in place earlier this year covering approximately 10,000 barrels of oil a day or and we have an average floor price of $52.30.

In May, we enhanced those hedges with new swap contracts to hedge an additional 1,500 barrels of oil a day for the balance of 2017 at an average price of $51.74 a barrel and another 2,000 barrels of oil a day for November and December of 2017.

Earlier this month, we initiated our 2018 hedging program by adding swap contracts on 2,000 barrels of oil a day at an average price of $49.52. We will continue to monitor the markets and opportunistically add to our hedge positions to provide further downside protection to our liquidity and cash flows.

During the second quarter, we made the difficult decision to reduce headcount by 18% to better align staffing levels with our current operational plan. We saw some of this benefit in reduced G&A cost from this action during the second quarter and we expect to realize a total of $8 million to $8.5 million a year, an annual G&A and LOE savings from these actions.

After an extended period of minimal capital spending, we drilled our first development well in over two years and the results have exceeded our expectations. Scott will give a more detailed review of our planned drilling program at West Delta 30, but the results we saw in the first well and additional opportunities we have in our large legacy fields such as West Delta, give us confidence in our strong oil weighted asset base and confirms the organic development program we have within our acreage.

In light of continued low commodity prices, and our intend to protect our balance sheet and liquidity, we’ve decided to low our 2017 capital program to a $125 million ranging to $155 million from our earlier forecast of a $140 million to $170 million.

The primary change is reducing the number of new development wells to just the two wells already spud and wait until 2018 to conduct any additional development drilling. We have not changed any other components of our spending plans.

Lastly, a significant amount of time has been expanded by our team and support staff and working with Morgan Stanley on the development of our long-term strategic plan and a review of all our strategic alternatives.

The gathering the detailed information for data rooms with extremely beneficial to well and helped us to gain a better understanding of our asset base and its potential. We have a constructive dialogue going on with several counter parties who have expressed their interest in our company. And those discussions are continuing.

We are also well along in the process of developing our standalone plan, if that is determined to be our best option. While I cannot provide any additional details on the process at this time, I will inform the market as soon as we have an actionable opportunity or we have completed the review of all strategic alternatives.

I’m confident with the strong team, Board and oil weighted assets coupled with patients and the strong balance sheet, we can preserve and unlock value in our resource space.

So with that, as opening remarks, I would like to turn it over to Scott Heck, our Chief Operating Officer to review operations for the quarter.

Scott Heck

Thank you, Doug.

As we continue to integrate our management initiatives in the EGC, we’re working on establishing sustainable programs and forming committees to identify and deliver savings and best practices across multiple areas of our operations. Safety is at the forefront of everything we do. With that in mind, we’ve recently completed a third-party safety cultural assessment to execute improvements to our safety culture with a multi-year implementation plan.

The overarching goals to reduce our recordable incident rate and be a tough quartile company in the next 18 months. To achieve this goal, we have short-term and long-term initiatives that will be managed by an HSE Steering Committee. These initiatives will be reviewed in quarterly HSE performance meetings that should improve the overall engagement of every employee and drive our new safety culture.

Let’s now get into the operational results for the second quarter. Production for the quarter was approximately 36,000 BOE per day, while the total BOE decline from the first quarter of 2017 to the second quarter of 2017 was approximately 12%. Our oil decline was only about 8%. When compared with the first quarter, second quarter production declined primarily due to temporary disruptions associated with shut-ins from Tropical Storm Cindy of about 750 BOE per day as well as incremental third-party non-operated pipeline shut-ins and facility-related unscheduled downtime of about 350 BOE per day.

The balance of the reductions were related to quarter-to-quarter natural declines. I would also like to remind you that over the past year, during the restructuring process, we had no drilling of new wells and minimal recompletion spending, which is contributing to our overall base decline. Our focus in 2017 is to minimize base decline to a limited development program and an active workover and recompletion program.

We are seeing good results from our recompletions in the first half of 2017 and have 9 to 11 plan for the remainder of the year. As we have stated before, we plan 10 to 15 recompletions for the full year of 2017, we’ve completed 6 in the first six months and have over 100 identified future recompletion opportunities.

Moving to our development drilling program, in June we spud our first well in over two years, the High Tide well in our West Delta 30 field. We encountered no difficulties and we’re very efficient in our drilling to a total vertical depth of 8,500 feet.

During the drilling, we encountered a 102 feet of net pay across three perspective horizons. We exceeded our pre-drill estimates of 60 to 90 feet of pay. The rig was then moved to drill the second well in our development program. The Kingstream opportunity at West Delta 31 with a targeted total depth of 9,800 feet.

Unfortunately, we encountered an unexpected feet [ph] stone and we’re unable to continue drilling. We attempted one by path and an effort to drill through the problematic zone with no success. We’re currently finalizing the temporary abandonment of the well and we move back to the High Tide well at West Delta 30 and begin completion operations with first production commencing in September.

Our teams are evaluating future plans potentially re-drill the Kingstream well from a different location to avoid the feet [ph] stone and reach the targeted reserves. As Doug commented, we’ve decided to postpone drilling any additional development well beyond those already spud until 2018 because of continued uncertainty of commodity prices.

We remain confident in our over 40 identified future development drilling locations spread across our asset base and we’ll continue to high grade our portfolio based on their economics and the commodity price environment.

We are revising our full year 2017 capital program downward to a $125 million to $155 million from $140 million to $170 million. We continue to forecast the capital spend for our P&A program to be $50 million to $70 million for the full year. We expect our 2017 capital program will be funded with internally generated cash flow and available cash.

Because the large part of our capital program revolves around our plugging and abandonment efforts. We restructured our P&A efforts earlier this year and created the team dedicated to optimizing our P&A operations, realizing the economies of scale, cost efficiencies and timing efficiencies.

Our P&A activities ramped up from approximately $9 million spend in the first quarter of 2017 to approximately $17 million of spend in the second quarter. We will continue to prioritize our P&A wells within the guidelines of our planned zone. We have excellent working relationship with BOEM and BSEE and with their support our focus is on safely and cost effectively executing our approved plan which is key to maximizing value from our asset.

Turning to expenses, in 2016 due to the restructuring and limitations mandated by that process, the company deferred much of its normal repairs and maintenance spend. In early 2017, we reestablished a more normal level of maintenance and based operational spending that will help long-term asset integrity minimize future unplanned downtime and enhance safety.

We have also ramped up our expense to workover projects that are focused on mitigating natural declines in our base production. So far in the first half of 2017, we have completed nearly 350 workover and maintenance projects. As part of our focus on implementing sustainable programs, we have formed a steering committee focused on indentifying and delivering operational cost savings.

Our goal is achieve cost savings on absolute cost basis, but our per barrel cost are impacted by our declining production and may rise. In the near-term our focus is on boats, helicopters, crews and supply chain management, where we believe there is opportunity for meaningful savings.

As we have mentioned before, we expect to again have some third-party pipeline and platform maintenance shut-downs in the third quarter that will temporary decrease our production potentially increase our LOE per barrel cost in the quarter.

But we believe this maintenance will improve long-term asset integrity and minimize downtime and cost in the future. In summary, we’ll continue to drive improvements in all areas of our business with an emphasis on safety and environmental protection, operational excellence and maximizing our margins through renewed focus on cost optimization and exploitation of our assets re-drilling, recompletions and workovers.

We have a strong oil weighted asset base and we’re always looking for ways to minimize production decline and build value through operational excellence.

With that, I’ll turn the call over to Hugh to review the financials.

Hugh Menown

Thank you, Scott. During the second quarter of 2017 Energy XXI Gulf Coast reported a net loss of $23.6 million or $0.71 per share compared with the net loss of $65.3 million or $1.97 per share in the first quarter. The second quarter loss includes a credit to reorganization items of $3.8 million due to revisions of prior period asset retirement obligations and other property and equipment. While the first quarter loss included a non-cash impairment charge of $44.1 million.

Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter totaled $24.4 million compared with $42.6 million during the first quarter of 2017. Second quarter financial results were negatively impacted by the decline in our production volumes and lower oil prices.

Second quarter revenues totaled a $143.7 million which included a $9.4 million gain on our hedges compared with a $157.9 million in revenues and the $3.7 million gain on our hedges in the first quarter of 2017.

Production during the second quarter totaled 36,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, 75% of that production was crude oil, 3% natural gas liquids and the remainder was natural gas. Production declined approximately 12% from 41,000 barrels of oil per day in the first quarter, primarily due to temporary disruptions associated with Tropical Storm Cindy, pipeline shut-ins facility-related unscheduled downtime and quarter-to-quarter natural declines.

Our realized oil price for the second quarter of 2017, before the effect of our hedges averaged $48.45 per barrel, our realized natural gas liquids averaged $27.37 per barrel and our realized natural gas price averaged $3.09 per Mcf.

In May, we entered in the fixed price swap contracts benchmarked to the NYMEX-WTI to hedge 1,500 barrels of oil per day of our 2017 crude oil production for the period from June to October and 3,500 barrels of oil per day of our crude oil production for November and December with an average swap price of $51.74.

These swaps complemented our prior costless collars of 10,000 barrels of oil per day for the remainder of 2017 with an average floor price of $52.30 and an average ceiling price of $57.43 per barrel. We collected net cash payments of $2.4 million from the settlement of our derivative contracts during the second quarter.

In August of 2017, we initiated our 2018 commodity hedging program by entering in the fixed price swap contracts benchmarked to the NYMEX-WTI to hedge 2,000 barrels of oil per day in calendar 2018 at an average fixed price of $49.52. We continue to evaluate entering into additional derivative arrangements. The company does not have any hedges in place on natural gas production.

Turning to expenses, total lease operating expenses for the quarter were $85.3 million or $26.11 per BOE, compared with $75.2 million or $20.39 per BOE in the first quarter.

Total LOE consisted of $64.9 million in direct lease operating expense, $13.3 million in workover and maintenance and $7.1 million in insurance expense. Second quarter LOE costs were higher due to the increased workover maintenance activity, higher than expected third-party non-operated production cost and under accrual of certain expenses during the March quarter.

Gathering and transportation expense was $13.2 million or $4.03 per BOE for the second quarter of 2017, compared with $21.7 million or $5.89 per BOE in this year’s first quarter. We recorded a $4.7 million ONRR refund during the second quarter that reduced our net expense for the quarter. While the first quarter included increased commodity marketing cost and expenses related to pipeline storage facility repairs. The current run rate for gathering and transportation cost exclusive of repairs and maintenance expenses and ONRR refunds is about $17 million per quarter.

General and administrative expenses for the second quarter were $20.7 million or $6.34 per BOE compared with $21.6 million or $5.86 per BOE during the first quarter. Second quarter of 2017 G&A included $2.5 million in severance and separation expense related to the recent lay-offs.

We expect to realize a total of approximately $8 million to $8.5 million of annualized G&A and LOE savings from the staff reduction. Second quarter G&A also included non-cash compensation expense of $2.9 million or $0.88 per BOE compared with $0.9 million or $0.24 per BOE in the first quarter.

DD&A expense for the second quarter of 2017 was $38.7 million or $11.83 per BOE compared with $42 million or $11.39 per BOE during the first quarter. Accretion of asset retirement obligations for the second quarter of 2017 were $10 million or $3.08 per BOE compared with $12.4 million or $3.36 per BOE in the first quarter. We recorded no income tax expense or benefit during the quarter.

Turning to the balance sheet as of June 30, cash and cash equivalents totaled a $179 million up $18 million from March 31. As of the end of the second quarter, we had $74 million outstanding under our exit credit agreement, the same amount outstanding at year end 2016.

Additionally, the company had $32 million in restricted cash associated with collateral and escrow requirements as of June 30. Lastly, the amount of our asset retirement obligations on our balance sheet at quarter end decreased $7.8 million during the three months ended June 30, 2017 primarily due to cost expended for plugging and abandonment. Asset retirement obligations totaled $615.2 million at the end of the second quarter 2017.

That concludes my comments. I’d now turn the call over to Doug for his closing remarks.

Doug Brooks

Thank you, Hugh. Our goal of capitalizing on opportunities and unlocking value with the driving force by the Board’s engaging Morgan Stanley to help us in our evaluation, development and implementation of our strategic plan. The process is included reviewing potential combinations with other Gulf of Mexico companies as well as developing a strong standalone company plan.

As you heard today, while we continue to prosecute our long-term strategic plan, we will nonetheless remain fully focused on our near-term commitment to HS&E addressing our base production decline, reducing operating and overhead expenses. Our leadership team is working closely to institute structural and cultural changes in this organization. As Scott mentioned, we’ve established several steering committees focused on HSE improvement, productions in operating costs and efficiency improvements.

We’re driving change throughout our company through collaborative effort initiatives and buying from everyone at Energy XXI. We are challenging our teams to rethink all facets of our business and how we can better meet the challenges operating in the Gulf of Mexico in uncertain energy environment.

We believe we’re taking the necessary steps to protect our balance sheet and liquidity and provide us with the opportunity to grow shareholder value over time.

So Al with that, I believe we’re ready to take questions.

Doug Brooks

Okay, thank you, Operator. Just a quick thank you to the Energy XXI team as you know coming through a bankruptcy process is very difficult trying to sustain your business, a lot of long, hard, closed hours with the new management team, those hours and those expectations have not decreased and probably increased, so our gratitude to our team.

My appreciation to the investors for giving us some time to get a strategic plan in place and we’re starting to implement that and of course to the Board for giving us the leeway and the vision that we put in place to execute. New management team is working hard I know you realize that, we need some time to work through these near-term bumps as we try to reduce cost, increase productivity all in the vision to build a viable and sustainable enterprise. So, I appreciate your time today and we will talk soon.

Al, I’ll end the call.

Al Petrie

Thank you, Doug.

Operator

Thank you. And thank you ladies and gentlemen for your participation in today’s conference. This does conclude the program. You may now disconnect. Good day.

