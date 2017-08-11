Tesaro: Strong Zejula Launch Bodes Well But Concerns Remain

Competition from Clovis' Rubraca and AstraZeneca's Lynparza is a concern, as label expansion efforts are likely to pay off.

Enrollment continues for studies that are key to the company's expansion efforts. ESMO data in September is an important catalyst.

Shares of Tesaro (NASDAQ:TSRO) have seen a quarter of their value dissipate since I suggested investors buy the post-approval dip.

Reasons for optimism on the story included the following:

Early approval of Zejula (niraparib) as the first PARP inhibitor to be indicated beyond patients with BRCA mutations.

Expansion opportunities with pivotal trials to be initiated in metastatic ovarian, breast, and lung cancers.

An overlooked early-stage immuno-oncology pipeline being studied as monotherapy and in combination trials.

Upcoming data readouts later in the year from the QUADRA, BRAVO and AVANOVA studies.

The very real possibility of being acquired by a larger pharmaceutical concern.

What's Happened Since

On August 8th, the company reported results for the second quarter, with Zejula sales totaling $26 million. Over 1,500 new patients were treated and prescriptions written by over 1,000 physicians, making it the most prescribed PARP inhibitor in the United States.

The drug was actually launched in April for the maintenance treatment of adult patients with recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer who are in a complete or partial response (CR or PR) to platinum-based chemotherapy.

Figure 2: Front runner soon after launch (Source: Corporate Presentation)

The company is hopeful for approval in Europe in the near term, which would allow for launch in the region by the end of the year. Its expanded access program has enrolled over 200 patients across nine European countries.

Enrollment continues for the following studies:

PRIMA trial in first-line ovarian cancer.

QUADRA trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer who have received three or more prior lines of chemotherapy.

TOPACIO trial combined with Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer or with triple negative breast cancer.

AVANOVA trial combined with bevacizumab in patients with recurrent ovarian cancer.

Data from the latter two studies will be presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress in September and represents an important catalyst.

Other Developments

In regards to material developments for other assets, the company has finished planning the registration strategy for its anti-PD-1 drug candidate TSR-042 in patients with metastatic microsatellite instability-high cancers. Data from early-stage trial will also be forthcoming at ESMO. Management believes that accelerated approval is a distinct possibility.

Immuno-oncology assets TSR-022 (anti-TIM-3) and TSR-033 (anti-LAG-3) continue to progress, with the former completing dose-escalation as a monotherapy and the latter being utilized in a phase 1 dose-escalation trial. A combination study utilizing TSR-022 and TSR-042 is also continuing as planned.

The oral formulation of Varubi was the most prescribed oral NK-1 receptor antagonist in the United States during the quarter while the company's New Drug Application is being reviewed by the FDA with a PDUFA data of October 25th.

Figure 3: Varubi unit sales growth (Source: Corporate Presentation)

Final Thoughts

As of June 30th, the company had a cash position of $508 million (doesn't include the $100 million up-front payment from Takeda (OTCPK:TKPYY)) compared to a second-quarter net loss totaling $152.1 million. The smaller firm could receive up to $240 million in regulatory and commercial related milestones.

I am very optimistic on the company's expansion efforts for Zejula - in the phase 1 portion of the AVANOVA trial, an objective response rate of 42% (5/12) was observed with median duration of treatment in all patients of 41.7 weeks.

Figure 4: Niraparib centered pipeline along with I-O assets (Source: Corporate Presentation)

Risks include disappointing data in niraparib expansion studies as well with immuno-oncology assets in addition to clinical setbacks. Dilution in the medium term is also a risk, as management may wish to fortify the balance sheet to back launch efforts. Competition with Clovis' (NASDAQ:CLVS) Rubraca and AstraZeneca's (NYSE:AZN) Lynparza is also a concern, as label expansion efforts for these two will likely pay off.

Taking all the above into consideration, I believe shares are still undervalued at current levels with Zejula likely to achieve blockbuster status in a few years. The stock has been acting incredibly weak, so there's no rush to buy a falling knife. $100 is an important psychological level to keep an eye on.

