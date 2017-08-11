Starpharma: At Last It Is Happening

VivaGel BV already approved for BV treatment in Europe. The Phase 3 trials will help expand indications in Europe to include prevention of recurrence of BV.

This will speed up FDA approval for VivaGel BV for both treatment and prevention of recurrence of BV; global market is ~$1.75 billion.

The market is hard to please if you are an Aussie biotech company that has been diligently growing its intellectual property and assets over decades. But if you build valuable assets, eventually this gets reflected in the market capitalisation. I’ve been writing about Starpharma’s (OTCQX:SPHRY, or SPL on the ASX) time in the shade for a while now, but at last the good times are starting to happen, with excellent Phase 3 results in 2 major trials on its VivaGel BV treatment for recurrent Bacterial Vaginosis ((NASDAQ:BV)). It is still early days with the BV story and there is further upside coming with its cancer drug delivery technology. At last the good news is starting to be reflected in the share price.

Three month share price chart for Starpharma SPHRY. Source: Nasdaq. After being marooned for the past 12 months, a breakout is now becoming established.

A month ago I wrote about Starpharma selling off its agricultural assets, which were a distraction, for $26 million, when a number of analysts had a zero dollar valuation on the asset. This left Starpharma with a $45 million, 2- to 3-year cash runway to get its VivaGel BV products to market and advance its cancer delivery drugs both in house and with AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN).

Successful VivaGel BV Phase 3 results from 2 trials

This week any remaining doubt about the efficacy of VivaGel BV products for treatment and prevention of recurrence of bacterial vaginosis has been overcome by two successful Phase 3 trials.

The large Phase 3 trials addressing BV recurrence achieved the primary efficacy endpoint, five secondary efficacy measures and a delayed time to first recurrence. Benefit was still evident 3 months after treatment was stopped. Most women who received VivaGel BV remained free of recurrence of BV throughout the 16 week treatment phase, and safety and tolerability were excellent. An important feature of the treatment was that patients treated with VivaGel BV had very low rates of candidiasis.

These were large double-blind trials with identical design that involved 1,223 women with a history of recurrent BV. One trial (017US) was conducted in the US, Puerto Rico, Canada and Mexico, while the second trial (018Europe) was conducted primarily in Europe, but there were also some sites in Thailand and the US.

One feature of vaginally delivered placebos is that there is a small positive effect on preventing recurrence of BV compared with no treatment, and this was observed in these trials (noting that significance was based on comparison of VivaGel BV with vaginally applied placebo). For successful treatment of BV in the real world the relevant comparison is “no treatment”.

The five secondary efficacy endpoints, which all produced statistically significant results, involved: time to recurrence of BV (in those cases where BV recurred it happened later in VivaGel BV treatments than in controls), reduced recurrence of patient reported symptoms (odour/vaginal discharge) and reduction in 3 clinical measurements.

A noteworthy feature of VivaGel BV is that it is not a conventional antibiotic, but instead its mechanism of action is on biofilm and it is not absorbed into the bloodstream.

NDA planned for recurrent Bacterial Vaginosis (BV)

The VivaGel BV product (both for treatment and for prevention of recurrence) has FDA QIDP (Qualified Infectious Disease Product) and Fast Track designations, which provide significant commercial and regulatory advantages. An NDA (New Drug Application) for both treatment and prevention of BV is now well advanced. There are no products approved for prevention of recurrent BV, which is a significant unmet medical need.

These successful Phase 3 trials extend the applicability of VivaGel BV beyond treatment to prevention of recurrence. This more than doubles the market estimate for VivaGel BV from ~$750 million for treatment alone, to ~$1.75 billion for treatment and prevention of recurrence. Starpharma is already in discussions concerning licensing the VivaGel BV applications in partnership with a global healthcare investment bank.

VivaGel BV is already approved for treatment of BV in Europe. The Phase 3 trials for prevention of BV will be used to expand the indications for VivaGel BV in Europe.

New developments with the DEP targeted drug delivery program

Starpharma’s DEP dendrimer technology has major application for targeted drug delivery. In addition to its own impressive in house programs, it licensed the DEP technology to AstraZeneca in 2015 for coupling to specific new oncology leads. A preclinical milestone was reached recently for one of the AstraZeneca leads and this molecule is now entering the clinic.

Yesterday Starpharma announced $A300,000 in grant funding under Australian Government SIEF (Science & Industry Endowment Fund) to support two post-doctoral fellowships with Monash Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences and expand two collaborative programs using the Starpharma targeted DEP program. The targeted DEP program involves combining drug conjugated dendrimers with antibodies (for targeting delivery). The targeted DEP delivers higher drug concentrations at the site of action and consequent less off-target side effects. The results of this approach in animal models is spectacular.

The new funding is to build on an already successful program on targeted delivery of DEP-Herceptin in an ovarian cancer model. Significant new efficacy data and new intellectual property is expected to be the outcome of the new program. It seems that the Monash group has new ideas about targeted delivery to explore with Starpharma.

The above shows that the DEP program continues to break new ground, while existing partnerships progress with unnamed monoclonal antibody companies and AstraZeneca on DEP targeted delivery of its proprietary oncology compounds in preclinical and clinical stages.

Risk of investing in Starpharma

With the latest success in two major Phase 3 trials, now both the treatment and prevention of Bacterial Vaginosis are adequately documented to allow approval worldwide. The FDA has given the VivaGel BV QIDP and Fast Track status, which means priority regulatory review and more frequent interactions with the FDA, meaning faster approval. There is also 5 years of additional market exclusivity.

VivaGel for both treatment and prevention of recurrence will be approved in Europe, the US and other markets (e.g. Australia). The global market is ~$1.75 billion for treatment and prevention. The remaining risk for investors is what kind of deal management will choose. The CEO has already indicated that several kinds of approaches are being considered; these include either a single global licensing arrangement with a big pharma or a series of region or country-specific deals. An un-named global healthcare investment bank is assisting board and management in this process.

Of course the DEP oncology targeting products are still at an early stage, with the first product being taken into the clinic by AstraZeneca. The fact that AstraZeneca has chosen to advance a DEP version of a new lead into the clinic and has other lead compounds being DEP-coupled is a very good sign for Starpharma. The upside for the DEP oncology products is very large.

Conclusion

I’ve followed Starpharma’s story for a long time and I’ve seen two major programs emerge from the dendrimer technology that the company has pioneered and protected. The VivaGel programs for treating Bacterial Vaginosis and condom coating are now mature, and substantial revenues will result from sale of the products as they become approved and enter global markets. Perhaps a substantial upfront payment for marketing rights to the VivaGel BV products could happen and if this is the outcome, then board and management might even consider a capital return to very patient shareholders? The DEP targeted delivery for oncology drugs is at a much earlier stage, but with continued intellectual property development and active interest from AstraZeneca, including entering the clinic with a first product that incorporates the DEP targeted delivery, means that the upside for this program is also being solidified.

Which US biotech company with a market capitalisation of less than $300 million is as well positioned?

I am not a financial advisor, and I am an investor in Starpharma, so talk with your financial advisor if you find Starpharma's story interesting. I do have substantial knowledge of biotech and the industry. If my coverage of this company gets your attention, please consider following me.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPHRY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am invested in Starpharma through the ASX (SPL)

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.