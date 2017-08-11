Back To Normal Volatility Equals Buying Opportunities

We penned an article recently to our members discussing one of the most crowded trades in the market today: shorting volatility. We have all heard just how low volatility has become with the VIX recording the lowest reading in its history at 8.84 recently. Since the start of the year, the fear index has spent a significant number of days below 10, a statistically rare event.

That lull in volatility has created complacency across the market- not just the equity markets but bonds as well. At one point last week, the Dow Jones Industrial Index had posted 10 straight positive days but had moved only 2% during the time span.

On Thursday, August 10, the VIX spiked on tensions and a war of words with North Korea. For the first time in 2017, we had a catalyst that increased uncertainty. The volatility index spiked from 11.1 to 16.2, a 45.5% increase and the 8th largest one-day move in its history.

We opined that the very tight closed-end fund discounts were a result of that low volatility. We wrote:

We do not need a large move in the VIX, simply a reversion to the mean (~16), to create a large draw-down of 25% or more. Given the upcoming uncertainties regarding the new administration (trade policy, tax reform, healthcare, etc), Fed balance sheet unwind, and now North Korea, there are a myriad of catalysts to propel us to greater volatility. As we head into the back half of 2016, volatility is almost assuredly going to rise. That should present some better buying opportunities and possibly our first correction in a very long time. People have been lulled to sleep by the current setup and even a little return to volatility could spook many investors into selling. We do not think it is a bad idea to raise cash levels a bit over the next month or two in anticipation of such wider discounts in the Core Portfolio and even getting into Peripheral positions at lower prices.

The sharp rise in the VIX over the last couple of days from single-digits simply back to the long-term average has caused a small amount of panic within the closed-end fund space. Investors, lulled to sleep by the low volatility and summer seasonal volumes were awoken to sharp moves lower in previously high-flying funds.

For example, PIMCO Dynamic Income- (PDI), a fan-favorite and one we have called "The Greatest Bond Fund Ever," fell by $2 or 6.5% in 48 hours. Net of the distribution, the fall was 5.75%.

That is a tremendous amount of volatility for a bond fund. We think some of the additional volatility came due to the ex-distribution date falling on Wednesday, causing the gap down at the open. Retail investors, not knowing that it was an ex-distribution date, likely piled on to the selling wiping out the buyers in quick fashion.

The NAV is what tells you exactly what is going on- more so than coverage ratios, UNII, market price, or yield.

PDIs NAV closed the week as follows:

Date NAV 8/7/2017 28.59 8/8/2017 28.58 8/9/2017 28.34 -0.2205 Distribution 8/10/2017 28.31 0.0595 -0.21%

So we have the price "correcting" by 5.75% (net of distribution) versus a 21 bps decline for the NAV over the same time period. Clearly this is a bit of panic selling given the "premium valuation" and the return of volatility in the marketplace.

In our note to members yesterday, we discussed how we get these 'adjustments' every few months. The chart below shows those buying opportunities using a chart for (PCI).

We are still very constructive on the health of the housing market and the case for non-agency MBS. The PIMCO CEFs which we allocate to, all have large slugs of non-agency MBS with vintages from before the Financial Crisis (very little to no issuance has come out since then). Given the chase for yield, these securities still pay out a mid-to-high single digit distribution with capital gains optionality.

While it is extremely difficult to time the bottom of these 'adjustments' they typically last anywhere from 2 to 5 days. As the geopolitical tensions with North Korea fade into the background, we think the VIX will fall back and the 'panic selling' will dry up. Buyers will enter again once it appears that stabilization has been reached and a slow rebound is likely.

On Friday morning, that stabilization appeared to have been reached. PDI opened down about 85 bps likely through after-and pre-market sell orders being matched up. But it did not take long for the shares to move back to the flat line and then positive territory as buyers entered the fray and the rush for the exits dissipated.

The last great opportunity like this one came back in mid-November when interest rates spiked. Buying PDI then would have resulted in a buy price of approximately $26.50 (it closed as low as $26.18). From that point through the end of July, the total return was approximately 27%. The question will be what the total return will be from yesterday's close.

Conclusion

While we have been advising our members both generally and individually on the chat recommending which CEFs to buy and when, this is clearly a buying opportunity that many investors have been waiting for. Overcoming the "fear" of buying when others are rushing to sell is a behavioral trait that is hard to overcome. We advocate buying in tranches over the typical 3-4 day selling period. Having a shopping list ready when these opportunities materialize can help with buying when there is a sea of red on the screen.

