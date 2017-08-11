DHT: Fair Is Fair

Source: wikicommons

Last week I’ve been on vacation. Destination: Rotterdam, Europe’s largest port. I insisted on a boat trip through the port. We lucked out by running into the Seven Borealis pictured above. A massive custom built crane ship. Although nothing to do with the highlight of the harbor sightseeing, it did remind me I needed to check up on an old favorite: DHT Holdings (DHT) which also just reported earnings.

I have my doubts about the wisdom of DHT Holdings (DHT) rebuffing Frontline (FRO), earlier this year, and making a deal with BW Group. Fair is fair. The combined company isn’t looking too bad with its attractive fleet and it’s available at a decent price. I’m greedy so I would want it cheaper but I can’t call it overpriced around $4.

DHT Holdings is a stock we've satisfactorily traded in The Black Swan Portfolio on mostly simple premises. Buy it when it is really cheap. Whether it's really cheap is mostly based on the value of its fleet compared to the Enterprise Value of the company. DHT Holdings commands a massive tanker or VLCC fleet:

VESSEL BUILT YARD DWT FLAG EMPLOYMENT VLCC DHT Tiger 2017 Hyundai 299,900 HK Spot DHT Puma 2016 Hyundai 299,900 HK Spot DHT Panther 2016 Hyundai 299,900 HK Spot DHT Lion 2016 Hyundai 299,900 HK Spot DHT Leopard 2016 Hyundai 299,900 HK Spot DHT Jaguar 2015 Hyundai 299,900 HK Spot DHT Opal 2012 Daewoo 320,105 IOM Spot DHT Sundarbans 2012 Hyundai 314,249 HK Spot DHT Taiga 2012 Hyundai 314,249 HK TC BW Peony 2011 Bohai 320,014 IOM TC DHT Lotus 2011 Bohai 320,142 IOM Spot DHT Amazon 2011 Hyundai 318,129 RIF TC DHT Redwood 2011 Hyundai 314,249 HK TC DHT Edelweiss 2008 Daewoo 301,021 HK Spot DHT China 2007 Hyundai 317,794 RIF TC DHT Europe 2007 Hyundai 317,713 RIF TC DHT Bauhinia 2007 Daewoo 301,021 IOM Spot DHT Hawk 2007 NACKS 298,923 HK Spot DHT Scandinavia 2006 Hyundai 317,826 HK Spot DHT Falcon 2006 NACKS 298,971 HK Spot DHT Lake 2004 Daewoo 298,564 IOM Spot DHT Raven 2004 Daewoo 298,563 IOM Spot DHT Condor 2004 Daewoo 320,050 HK Spot DHT Eagle 2002 Samsung 309,064 HK Spot DHT Utah 2001 Daewoo 299,498 IOM Spot DHT Utik 2001 Daewoo 299,450 IOM Spot Aframax DHT Cathy 2004 Hyundai 115,000 MI TC DHT Sophie 2003 Hyundai 115,000 MI TC Newbuildings DHT Colt 2018 Daewoo 318,000 HK DHT Stallion 2018 Daewoo 318,000 HK DHT Mustang 2018 Hyundai 318,000 HK DHT Bronco 2018 Hyundai 318,000 HK

Source: DHT Holdings

What matters most to a vessel its value is size, age, spot prices and expected spot prices. The average age of the DHT fleet is around the seven-year mark. It’s not a great idea to value a fleet based on an average though as depreciation isn’t linear. I’ve consulted Compass' latest weekly report to get up to date values for VLCC’s by year and total value of the VLCC’s in operation is $1.458 billion. Aframaxes come in at $14 million and newbuilds add another $336 million. Together it adds up to a total fleet value of $1.8 billion exceeding the $1.22 in enterprise value by a fair amount.

Source: Compass

Unfortunately (current) scrap value of the fleet is only 1/10th of the fleet value which isn’t that surprising given the average age and high number of newbuilds. It’s not great from a downside protection perspective.



What I do really like is that DHT doesn’t have many ships on charter and keeps a lot of exposure to spot prices. Chartering a percentage of the fleet as a hedge is fine but when I’m buying shipping I generally want sizeable spot exposure. It’s a tough industry right until there’s undercapacity during a brief window and that’s when you want to be in there raking it in.



Outlook for the tanker market gives me pause with much capacity coming online in 2018. But fair is fair, you get the fleet at a sizeable discount to Compass' market value. Market values aren't that generous to begin with. Scrap values aren't very high. DHT trades at 3x cash flow, 7.5x EV/EBITDA and 0.6x book value. It should be at least a decent buy.