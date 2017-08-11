DHT: Fair Is Fair

Source: wikicommons
Last week I’ve been on vacation. Destination: Rotterdam, Europe’s largest port. I insisted on a boat trip through the port. We lucked out by running into the Seven Borealis pictured above. A massive custom built crane ship. Although nothing to do with the highlight of the harbor sightseeing, it did remind me I needed to check up on an old favorite: DHT Holdings (DHT) which also just reported earnings.
I have my doubts about the wisdom of DHT Holdings (DHT) rebuffing Frontline (FRO), earlier this year, and making a deal with BW Group. Fair is fair. The combined company isn’t looking too bad with its attractive fleet and it’s available at a decent price. I’m greedy so I would want it cheaper but I can’t call it overpriced around $4.
DHT Holdings is a stock we've satisfactorily traded in The Black Swan Portfolio on mostly simple premises. Buy it when it is really cheap. Whether it's really cheap is mostly based on the value of its fleet compared to the Enterprise Value of the company. DHT Holdings commands a massive tanker or VLCC fleet:
|
VESSEL
|
BUILT
|
YARD
|
DWT
|
FLAG
|
EMPLOYMENT
|
VLCC
|
DHT Tiger
|
2017
|
Hyundai
|
299,900
|
HK
|
Spot
|
DHT Puma
|
2016
|
Hyundai
|
299,900
|
HK
|
Spot
|
DHT Panther
|
2016
|
Hyundai
|
299,900
|
HK
|
Spot
|
DHT Lion
|
2016
|
Hyundai
|
299,900
|
HK
|
Spot
|
DHT Leopard
|
2016
|
Hyundai
|
299,900
|
HK
|
Spot
|
DHT Jaguar
|
2015
|
Hyundai
|
299,900
|
HK
|
Spot
|
DHT Opal
|
2012
|
Daewoo
|
320,105
|
IOM
|
Spot
|
DHT Sundarbans
|
2012
|
Hyundai
|
314,249
|
HK
|
Spot
|
DHT Taiga
|
2012
|
Hyundai
|
314,249
|
HK
|
TC
|
BW Peony
|
2011
|
Bohai
|
320,014
|
IOM
|
TC
|
DHT Lotus
|
2011
|
Bohai
|
320,142
|
IOM
|
Spot
|
DHT Amazon
|
2011
|
Hyundai
|
318,129
|
RIF
|
TC
|
DHT Redwood
|
2011
|
Hyundai
|
314,249
|
HK
|
TC
|
DHT Edelweiss
|
2008
|
Daewoo
|
301,021
|
HK
|
Spot
|
DHT China
|
2007
|
Hyundai
|
317,794
|
RIF
|
TC
|
DHT Europe
|
2007
|
Hyundai
|
317,713
|
RIF
|
TC
|
DHT Bauhinia
|
2007
|
Daewoo
|
301,021
|
IOM
|
Spot
|
DHT Hawk
|
2007
|
NACKS
|
298,923
|
HK
|
Spot
|
DHT Scandinavia
|
2006
|
Hyundai
|
317,826
|
HK
|
Spot
|
DHT Falcon
|
2006
|
NACKS
|
298,971
|
HK
|
Spot
|
DHT Lake
|
2004
|
Daewoo
|
298,564
|
IOM
|
Spot
|
DHT Raven
|
2004
|
Daewoo
|
298,563
|
IOM
|
Spot
|
DHT Condor
|
2004
|
Daewoo
|
320,050
|
HK
|
Spot
|
DHT Eagle
|
2002
|
Samsung
|
309,064
|
HK
|
Spot
|
DHT Utah
|
2001
|
Daewoo
|
299,498
|
IOM
|
Spot
|
DHT Utik
|
2001
|
Daewoo
|
299,450
|
IOM
|
Spot
|
Aframax
|
DHT Cathy
|
2004
|
Hyundai
|
115,000
|
MI
|
TC
|
DHT Sophie
|
2003
|
Hyundai
|
115,000
|
MI
|
TC
|
Newbuildings
|
DHT Colt
|
2018
|
Daewoo
|
318,000
|
HK
|
DHT Stallion
|
2018
|
Daewoo
|
318,000
|
HK
|
DHT Mustang
|
2018
|
Hyundai
|
318,000
|
HK
|
DHT Bronco
|
2018
|
Hyundai
|
318,000
|
HK
Source: DHT Holdings
What matters most to a vessel its value is size, age, spot prices and expected spot prices. The average age of the DHT fleet is around the seven-year mark. It’s not a great idea to value a fleet based on an average though as depreciation isn’t linear. I’ve consulted Compass' latest weekly report to get up to date values for VLCC’s by year and total value of the VLCC’s in operation is $1.458 billion. Aframaxes come in at $14 million and newbuilds add another $336 million. Together it adds up to a total fleet value of $1.8 billion exceeding the $1.22 in enterprise value by a fair amount.
Source: Compass
Unfortunately (current) scrap value of the fleet is only 1/10th of the fleet value which isn’t that surprising given the average age and high number of newbuilds. It’s not great from a downside protection perspective.
What I do really like is that DHT doesn’t have many ships on charter and keeps a lot of exposure to spot prices. Chartering a percentage of the fleet as a hedge is fine but when I’m buying shipping I generally want sizeable spot exposure. It’s a tough industry right until there’s undercapacity during a brief window and that’s when you want to be in there raking it in.
Outlook for the tanker market gives me pause with much capacity coming online in 2018. But fair is fair, you get the fleet at a sizeable discount to Compass' market value. Market values aren't that generous to begin with. Scrap values aren't very high. DHT trades at 3x cash flow, 7.5x EV/EBITDA and 0.6x book value. It should be at least a decent buy.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.