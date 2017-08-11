DHT: Fair Is Fair

Summary

A fresh look at DHT Holdings.

I've criticized DHT Holdings management in the past due to the Frontline episode.

Reviewing the fleet with objective eyes coming back fresh from vacation.

Source: wikicommons

Last week I’ve been on vacation. Destination: Rotterdam, Europe’s largest port. I insisted on a boat trip through the port. We lucked out by running into the Seven Borealis pictured above. A massive custom built crane ship. Although nothing to do with the highlight of the harbor sightseeing, it did remind me I needed to check up on an old favorite: DHT Holdings (DHT) which also just reported earnings.

I have my doubts about the wisdom of DHT Holdings (DHT) rebuffing Frontline (FRO), earlier this year, and making a deal with BW Group. Fair is fair. The combined company isn’t looking too bad with its attractive fleet and it’s available at a decent price. I’m greedy so I would want it cheaper but I can’t call it overpriced around $4.

DHT Holdings is a stock we've satisfactorily traded in The Black Swan Portfolio on mostly simple premises. Buy it when it is really cheap. Whether it's really cheap is mostly based on the value of its fleet compared to the Enterprise Value of the company. DHT Holdings commands a massive tanker or VLCC fleet:

VESSEL

BUILT

YARD

DWT

FLAG

EMPLOYMENT

VLCC

DHT Tiger

2017

Hyundai

299,900

HK

Spot

DHT Puma

2016

Hyundai

299,900

HK

Spot

DHT Panther

2016

Hyundai

299,900

HK

Spot

DHT Lion

2016

Hyundai

299,900

HK

Spot

DHT Leopard

2016

Hyundai

299,900

HK

Spot

DHT Jaguar

2015

Hyundai

299,900

HK

Spot

DHT Opal

2012

Daewoo

320,105

IOM

Spot

DHT Sundarbans

2012

Hyundai

314,249

HK

Spot

DHT Taiga

2012

Hyundai

314,249

HK

TC

BW Peony

2011

Bohai

320,014

IOM

TC

DHT Lotus

2011

Bohai

320,142

IOM

Spot

DHT Amazon

2011

Hyundai

318,129

RIF

TC

DHT Redwood

2011

Hyundai

314,249

HK

TC

DHT Edelweiss

2008

Daewoo

301,021

HK

Spot

DHT China

2007

Hyundai

317,794

RIF

TC

DHT Europe

2007

Hyundai

317,713

RIF

TC

DHT Bauhinia

2007

Daewoo

301,021

IOM

Spot

DHT Hawk

2007

NACKS

298,923

HK

Spot

DHT Scandinavia

2006

Hyundai

317,826

HK

Spot

DHT Falcon

2006

NACKS

298,971

HK

Spot

DHT Lake

2004

Daewoo

298,564

IOM

Spot

DHT Raven

2004

Daewoo

298,563

IOM

Spot

DHT Condor

2004

Daewoo

320,050

HK

Spot

DHT Eagle

2002

Samsung

309,064

HK

Spot

DHT Utah

2001

Daewoo

299,498

IOM

Spot

DHT Utik

2001

Daewoo

299,450

IOM

Spot

Aframax

DHT Cathy

2004

Hyundai

115,000

MI

TC

DHT Sophie

2003

Hyundai

115,000

MI

TC

Newbuildings

DHT Colt

2018

Daewoo

318,000

HK

DHT Stallion

2018

Daewoo

318,000

HK

DHT Mustang

2018

Hyundai

318,000

HK

DHT Bronco

2018

Hyundai

318,000

HK

Source: DHT Holdings

What matters most to a vessel its value is size, age, spot prices and expected spot prices. The average age of the DHT fleet is around the seven-year mark. It’s not a great idea to value a fleet based on an average though as depreciation isn’t linear. I’ve consulted Compass' latest weekly report to get up to date values for VLCC’s by year and total value of the VLCC’s in operation is $1.458 billion. Aframaxes come in at $14 million and newbuilds add another $336 million. Together it adds up to a total fleet value of $1.8 billion exceeding the $1.22 in enterprise value by a fair amount.

Source: Compass

Unfortunately (current) scrap value of the fleet is only 1/10th of the fleet value which isn’t that surprising given the average age and high number of newbuilds. It’s not great from a downside protection perspective.

What I do really like is that DHT doesn’t have many ships on charter and keeps a lot of exposure to spot prices. Chartering a percentage of the fleet as a hedge is fine but when I’m buying shipping I generally want sizeable spot exposure. It’s a tough industry right until there’s undercapacity during a brief window and that’s when you want to be in there raking it in.

Outlook for the tanker market gives me pause with much capacity coming online in 2018. But fair is fair, you get the fleet at a sizeable discount to Compass' market value. Market values aren't that generous to begin with. Scrap values aren't very high. DHT trades at 3x cash flow, 7.5x EV/EBITDA and 0.6x book value. It should be at least a decent buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

