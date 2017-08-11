Valeritas Holdings' (VLRX) CEO John Timberlake on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:VLRX) Q2 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call August 11, 2017 11:00 AM ET

John Timberlake

Thank you, Robert, and welcome everyone to our second quarter 2017 financial results conference call.

The second quarter of 2017 was one in which we continue to gain confidence in our capital efficient, high-touch and higher service, sales, and marketing strategy to drive long-term growth, which I will summarize in the following four points.

First, we are generating accelerated growth where we have targeted salesforce. Number two, our focus strategy has quickly translated to significant positive change in the prescription trends for V-Go in territories that we had vacated back in January of 2016 and have reactivated in April this year.

Three, we are seeing promising early feedback from our direct-to-patient activation program that shows we can reach, educate, and empower patients to ask their physicians about or even for V-Go.

And four, we continue to increase our gross margins as we leverage our manufacturing base and focus on efficiencies. I will expand on the first three items and provide a few additional updates related to progress made this quarter on our strategic initiatives. Eric will then provide some insight on our continued gross margin expansion and provide a brief summary of our financials. Before opening the call to questions, I will provide some guidance as to what we expect for the rest of 2017.

We have now operated for one full quarter in which all components of our multi-channel marketing plan have been in place. The strategy as we have outlined in the past, centers on a more capital efficient high-touch and higher service, sales, and marketing strategy that recently we combined with a targeted directed patient activation program to raise the awareness and the interest in V-Go among patients with type 2 diabetes who are not well-controlled with insulin injections.

As we have previously shared, the company as part of its recapitalization and shift in strategy reduce the number of sales representatives that it deployed by more than 50% in early 2016.

We then systematically and prudently transition to our high-touch higher service strategy through the first quarter of 2017. Now, these changes have focused our current salesforce and the majority of our marketing resources and a more targeted number of clinicians or accounts, which based on a number of criteria, had the potential to become significant prescribers of V-Go.

Because of the early success seen with this focus strategy, we made the decision to increase our salesforce in the second quarter from 30 sales territories to 48 territories. We plan to remain at this level of sales territory for the remainder of 2017.

Now, with these changes, we are well-poised for strong and sustained growth across these 48 sales territories where we will provide a high level service to key clinical practices.

However, as we have seen over the past couple of quarters, there will likely be a continued decline, albeit a slowing rate of prescriptions from clinicians that we no longer target and cover with our salesforce.

While the loss of prescriptions from these non-targeted accounts may mask some of our topline growth, we are confident that we have the right strategy that will allow us to grow rapidly over the next few years in a capital efficient manner.

Let me now go deeper into some of the detail of our sales focus which will allow you to better understand why we are very optimistic about our future. We are looking at our source of sales across three categories or segments; one, called non-disrupted sales territories; two, disrupted sales territories; or three, non-targeted accounts.

Our first category is the targeted accounts and non-disrupted sales territories, which we define as those territories that had the same the sales representatives in the same aligned territory for at least six months.

Early data from these non-disrupted territories is certainly encouraging as total prescriptions grew by 13% and more importantly, new prescriptions increased approximately 18% year-over-year. These results demonstrate that the high-touch and higher service approach is providing our targeted clinical offices with higher confidence in our sales representatives and by extension our company. Data suggests that these trends should continue into the second half of 2017 as acceleration over the prior month continues to increase.

Our second category represents what we consider to be disrupted territories. Disrupted territories are where the sales representatives had been in place for six months or less due to either sales representative turnover, territory realignment or new sales representative that we have added during the second quarter when we expanded the salesforce.

The majority of which of those went into territories that were vacated back in January of 2016. Exciting news coming out of this category is that, although, nearly all these sales representatives are new to Valeritas they are hitting the ground running.

In the second quarter, total prescriptions in these disrupted territories increased by 11% sequentially reversing a declining trend that we had seen in prior quarters. As these sales representatives gain additional experience and continue to build relationships with our targeted accounts, we are hopeful that we will see growth in line with our non-disrupted territories.

And our third category is what we call the non-targeted accounts. These represent prescribers in all geographies across the nation that are not serviced by or called upon by field representatives under our new more focused high-touch, higher service strategy.

As expected, these non-targeted accounts are experiencing a decline in total prescription without a sales representative to continue to service and cultivate their relationships with their prescribers. While we anticipated that these prescription would decay over time, we did underestimate the level of decline that would happen in the initial quarters since our restructuring and our focus on this more targeted number of prescribers that each of our representatives are focused on.

This group in total has a reduction in total prescriptions by 21% from the second quarter a year ago. However, the rate of decline has slowed considerably over the last few months as the second quarter was only a 3% sequential decrease down from the previous quarter. But just in that the majority of these patients on the product among these non-targeted accounts will continue to use V-Go regardless of a sales representative coverage.

While we continue to believe that our targeted sales approach will provide us the best return on investment, we will continue to support prescribers within this non-targeted group using more cost-effective tools, such as multi-channel marketing and as well as inside sales representatives.

When you look at all these segments, we feel data is telling us the following four things. First, a high level of focus with a higher level service account translates into prescription growth that is both sustainable and accelerating as demonstrated by the prescription trends in our targeted accounts in these non-disrupted territories, which are generating approximately twice the number of prescriptions per account than we are seeing in our disrupted territories.

Second, our new strategy with a focused sales effort quickly and significantly translated to a rapid positive change in prescription trends in these disrupted territories, of which over 90% were staffed by new representatives to the company and more than half territories in this category were recently filled with a sales representative since being vacated back in January of 2016.

Third, the drag on revenue growth caused by the non-targeted accounts was greater than originally expected and is masking the significant progress that we are seeing in targeted accounts. But this drag did slow in the second quarter and should continue to lessen over time as prescriptions from our targeted sales territories continue to increase in volumes.

And finally, fourth, our focused commercial strategy is working. And our best step forward [ph] to revenue growth and profitability is to continue this approach in our current territories and when appropriate expand into new territories.

As a reminder, we initiated all components of our multi-channel and targeted direct-to-patient activation program in the second quarter. This direct-to-patient program included a campaign to both create awareness of V-Go among patients with type 2 diabetes who are currently prescribing multiple daily insulin injections and to empower and drive those patients to visit their insulin prescribing doctor and to proactively ask about and ideally request V-Go.

We initially implemented this first phase of this program in select territories across each of our regions so that we would understand which components work best. What we learned so far is that we dramatically increased the awareness of V-Go with our targeted audience, where we ran campaigns and very importantly, we saw that patient requested and received a free V-Go demo kit through this effort, nine out of 10 of them had actually already discussed with their physician or plan to discuss with their physician the V-Go.

With these results, we will be moving into Phase II of our direct to patient activation program, which we will deploy the most effective components and we will deliver them across all of our geographies in which we have field sales representatives.

We believe, based on results so far that the patient activation program will supplement and complement our targeted high-touch, higher service commercial strategy in the coming quarters.

It is important to keep in mind that it does normally take multiple exposures before you can motivate an adult to take action. And because a typical patient with type 2 diabetes that might see their doctor every three months, we expect to see the real impact of this direct-to-patient program starting in the fourth quarter or even in the first quarter of 2018.

Now, moving on to reimbursement, we feel we have very good access to both commercial and Medicare patients. However, we will not rest as long as there are additional patients we can help gain access to V-Go or help lower their pocket expenses.

As part of our continued effort to further improve pharmacy access and to begin to leverage our access where we V-Go is covered as a medical benefit, we have hired Kyle Treude as our Vice President of Managed Care and Trade Relations. Kyle has significant experience in the diabetes device space, obtaining a reimbursement access for patients with diabetes most recently with DexCom, but also with Medtronics' MiniMed division.

Kyle was an excellent and timely addition to our team as we continue to educate patients and physicians on the value of V-Go and he will allow our Matt Nguyen, our Chief Commercial Officer, who has held this Head of Managed Care role since launch to further focus his attention on growing the V-Go brand.

In addition to our success in driving positive trend in prescription growth, we continue to remain highly active in presenting compelling clinical data on V-Go. In the second quarter, we presented steady results at several conferences, including the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologist, their annual meeting or the AACE Meeting and The International Society of Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research International Meeting or ISPOR. Both meetings were held in the month of May.

In June, we participated in the American Diabetes Association's Annual Meeting, at which we presented data from multiple studies, including an oral presentation on the results at a prospective pragmatic clinical trial, which assessed the effectiveness of V-Go compared to standard treatment optimization in patients with type 2 diabetes and the study demonstrated that the use of V-Go improved A1c measurements with decreased insulin dose and increased patient treatment satisfaction as compared to standard clinical practice in a real-world setting.

Attendance our poster presentation in at our oral presentation was high, the results from these studies were very positively received by clinicians at the conference and these studies add even more evidence of the advantage V-Go provides to patients with type 2 diabetes who are not at goal.

In addition, the company held an Investors and Analysts Reception during the American Diabetes Association Meeting that featured two opinion leaders. Dr. Mark Peyrot who discussed medication therapy and challenges in facilitating the implementation in therapy with patients who have diabetes and Dr. Martin who discussed how V-Go can address many of these challenges. A webcast of this event can still be accessed on the company's investor website.

Now, on the R&D front, we continued to advance our V-Go Link and our V-Go Prefill products, but at this time, we are not providing any additional information on them other than to say that we do expect the one way Bluetooth communication V-Go Link to reach the market before our V-Go Prefill does.

So, with that, I would now like to turn the call over to Erick Lucera, our CFO, who will summarize the trends driving our financials. Erick?

Erick Lucera

Thank you, John, and hello everyone. My comments today will focus on the drivers underlining gross margin improvement, expectations on expenses for the rest of the year, and cash management.

Our full financials can be found in our 10-Q, which will be filed today with the SEC, although I will now provide a detailed review of them as part of my prepared remarks. Please feel free to ask me about any part of our financial results during the Q&A session.

Gross profit in the second quarter of 2017 was $1.8 million versus $1.7 million in the second quarter of 2016. The increased gross profit was driven by a 240 basis point improvement in gross margin to 37.7%. This improvement was due primarily to increased manufacturing and supply chain management efficiency as noted during our first quarter call.

In previous earnings calls, we had shared that gross margin in the third quarter would be approximately five percentage points lower than our current run rate due to the fact that the company had been producing product at a lower volume than our sales and a concerted effort to lower our inventory balances to a more capital efficient a level and due to the fact that our cost to produce product continues to improve.

Because the company has been able to align our production and our finished goods final packaging process towards our desired levels even faster than we had originally expected, we no longer expect to see a drop in the third quarter's gross margin. We now expect to see a slight improvement in our gross margins over the next few quarters and we now expect our fourth quarter 2017 gross margins to be above 40%.

Our total operating expenses for the second quarter were $12.9 million, which is an increase of approximately $3 million, driven primarily by our increased investment in the company's commercial initiatives, including the expansion of our sales force in April. The impact of non-cash stock compensation charges and an increase in R&D primarily related to our V-Go Link program offset by restructuring expense in 2016.

For the quarter, cash used in operations was $8.3 million versus $8.1 million in the same period last year. We don't expect significant changes in our total operating expenses over the next several quarters.

Turning to the balance sheet, we ended the quarter with $42.3 million in total cash and cash equivalence compared to $9.9 million at December 31st, 2016. The increase in cash was due to a public offering of common stock in the first quarter of 2017, reduced by the net cash used for operating activities.

With that, I will hand the call back to John.

John Timberlake

Thank you, Erick. Before we open the call for questions, I wanted to provide some guidance regarding our total revenue for the remainder of 2017. With our non-disrupted territories continue to accelerate, our disrupted territories stabilizing with sequential growth in the first quarter since being reactivated and the rate of decline in our non-targeted accounts non-called on [ph] accounts slowing, we expect third quarter revenue to reach $5 million, representing continued sequential growth and a return to year-over-year growth.

We expect these trends will continue in the fourth quarter, resulting in the full year 2017 revenue reaching $20 million. We're confident that our level of growth will further accelerate 2018 as we enter 2018 with a sales force that will be both 40% larger in size than what we started the year in 2017 and one in which we will have approximately twice as many sales representatives in our non-disrupted or more stable category, which is the category that is generating approximately two times the number of total prescriptions per target.

With this, this concludes our prepared remarks. And at this time, I'd like to now turn the call over for a brief Q&A session. Operator, we're now ready to take questions.

Doug Schenkel

Okay. Thank you. And good morning guys. Thanks for taking the questions. My first question -- actually probably my first couple are on guidance. Your guidance for the third quarter and the full year is a bit below what we were looking for previously, and at least by our math, it looks like about $1.5 million below your previous guidance for the year.

You acknowledged in very helpful detail that the headwinds in non-targeted accounts are a bit more pronounced than I think you're expecting -- I think that's a fair characterization of what you described in the prepared remarks.

I just want to be clear are you hitting your targets in high-touch accounts, both in terms of new prescription growth as well as overall prescription growth? I'm guessing the answer is yes, given your plan to add new territories now. But I just want to confirm that this is the case.

John Timberlake

Yes, Doug. So, I think you pretty well summarized very accurately as far as the impact of the volume non-targeted was greater than originally expected. But as we said, we are starting to slow down. So, we -- that's kind of the major impact of that different initial I think the key thing is really looking at both what we call the non-disrupted, disrupted territories.

We're clearly hitting what we expected on our targets in our non-disrupted territories. Again, those are the reps who have been stable for at least say six months. And so those are right on track. We are very pleased with our non-disrupted -- the disrupted that we just hired that backfilled these territories that have been opened since January.

So, it's a combination of those -- it's kind of early since a lot of them just started selling in April. But I think your overall characteristics is pretty accurate is that we are saying, we'll get focused and I think the summary is where we are focused our sales reps and where we are spending our vast majority of our resources, we are doing what we expected.

It's really kind of the overall impact and challenge of forecasting the [Indiscernible] curves on targets that you don't have reps calling. Although, we've done a much better job I think towards the last quarter and identifying those non-targeted doctors who have decent amount of volume, where we can use other resources such as inside sales and non-manpower to support them and your patients.

Doug Schenkel

Okay. Thanks John. That's helpful. And you may have just answered my second question on guidance, but I'm going to ask it anyway just to make sure we're clear. Your revised guidance, I mean now we have a good idea of how you're thinking about pacing. We obviously know what Q2 was, you now give us guidance for Q3, we have the full year guidance. So, we obviously have now exquisitely how you're thinking about the cadence of growth over the course of the year.

Your revised guidance does assume a descent fourth quarter step up in revenue and total prescription growth. Could you just walk us through -- basically what gives you confidence today that you're going to be able to see that real pickup in the fourth quarter? I'm sure some of this is just typical seasonality, but the cadence of does look a little more pronounced and does seem to factor in more than just typical end of year seasonality.

John Timberlake

Yes, I think the fourth quarter, obviously, we expect with the guidance we gave would be higher than the third quarter. I don't think it's really very significant when you look at the targets and in non-disrupted and disrupted. I guess, really key to remember that almost all of our reps in our disrupted the segment are new to the company, a lot within three months and almost all of them within six months of the company. So, you have that group sales reps that.

As they become more and more experienced with the new territories and created high service that we are establishing, we expect to see them accelerating more in the fourth quarter.

Again, a lot of these are coming to the territories that are vacated since January 2016, though they had relatively smaller volumes. So, there's a lot more potential for growth obviously smaller volumes, it's much easier to create growth.

So, I think that's a really we're you seeing the fourth quarter impact. I think we are very confident that the strategy that we're working on is really good accelerate even in 2018 because we're going to enter 2018 with 40% more total sales reps than we started this year with.

And we're going to have now as twice as many reps in that more non-disrupted category, so they will vendor for that longer period of time. So, when we start looking all that, we feel very comfortable with how we're going to end the year and the momentum will be going into 2018.

Doug Schenkel

Okay and one last one, John. We appreciate all the details he provided on headwinds versus tailwinds in the business. Clearly, what we're all looking for is, essentially the inflection point where the headwinds become a much smaller part of the business and the tailwinds in the form of what you're doing in targeted accounts and targeted, but disrupted territories are together much more of a tailwind than the headwinds in the non-targeted accounts.

So, with that all in mind, could you -- as you're trying to figure out exactly when we did expect to receive is inflation, could you give us some idea of what percentage of sales as we sit here today are in those non-targeted declining accounts versus the other two categories?

John Timberlake

Yes, I think the key is that the overall the non-targeted doctors they clearly are piece of our business as we focused on more doctors fewer doctors with of sales reps. The vast majority of our business is now in our targeted accounts. And there are -- although, there are maybe a larger number of prescribers than non-targets, there are a fewer who prescribe a lot that we can focus with some of these tools we talk about through inside sales.

So, we see that as we continue to go that becomes a smaller part of our denominator obviously. So, as the disrupted and non-disrupted growth, the tailwind that we talk about the decay becomes a smaller piece denominator. And that's where we start seeing inflection point in the beginning of 2018 we start overcoming that.

Doug Schenkel

So, heading into next year, is it -- I guess -- is it fair to assume that the amount of revenue that's in these non-targeted accounts gets down into like the 10% to 20% range? Is that a fair estimation of where you'll be when you start to turn the corner and start to drive to this inflection?

John Timberlake

It will be a little higher than that when the start the year. We believe we're stabilizing. And so at this stage, it will be slightly net higher than that number, but it will be less suffered.

Doug Schenkel

Okay, all right. Thank you so much.

Tao Levy

Great. Thanks. Good morning.

Erick Lucera

Good morning Tao.

Tao Levy

So, just I guess a few clarifications and couple of questions from my end. Just to be clear, last quarter the way you kind of described territories the stable semi-stable. I guess, the nomenclature going forward will be disrupted or I guess, non-disrupted and disrupted?

Erick Lucera

Yes, we collapsed those two. So after the first quarter, because that continuous addition of sales rep to the year and stabilizing the company adding new reps, we kind of had what we call the non-disrupted in two kind of sub segments. They are becoming and acting more alike now. So, that's why we've grouped what we call in the past the stable and semi-stable into one group. So, they become more of a stable -- our salesforce. Just to simplify that, there's no longer to have that delineation between those two.

Tao Levy

Okay, perfect. Makes it easier. And what were those numbers I guess, exiting the quarter and [Indiscernible] in the quarter?

Erick Lucera

What numbers, I'm sorry Tao?

Tao Levy

For the disrupted and the non-disrupted?

Erick Lucera

There are a slightly more disrupted sales territories than there are non-disrupted.

Tao Levy

Okay. Perfect. And then last quarter you gave us some metrics that were helpful. You talked about specifically the amount of market share that these different territories had generated or were able to capture in the quarter; I don't know if that's something that you can provide on a quarterly basis if you have that number? Or it's pretty difficult to track quarterly and you'll true it up at the end of the year or beginning of the year?

John Timberlake

No, we'll give us some kind of overall guidance. So, now that we've collapsed those two, as we said, we did give you some of those two sub segments last quarter. When you look at the total non-disrupted as a segment, they have accelerated now two quarters in a row, they are above 5% share. And just to be clear, it's a surrogate share that we kind of created, where you basically look at how many V-Gos a physician is prescribing. And we use the denominator, all the insulin that has a meal time component, so that is your regular insulins, your rapid-acting insulins and your pre-mixes, because all of them have a perineal component and those are the patients we are targeting.

So, that for the non-disrupted is now above 5% as a group. We have certain territories that are approaching the 9%, 10% market shares in that group. That group is roughly, not quite, but almost twice as productive as disrupted territories, because again, the majority of them came into territories that have been vacated for nearly 18 -- I'm sorry 14 months since we did the January 2016. So, that's where we are going to see that group will be able to accelerate growth and over time, we believe will start premiering the non-disrupted territories.

This -- I think that Tao, it's going to be important. As we are hearing and seeing from doctors, some doctors are just switching patients from say an MDI therapy, multiple daily injections of basals and [Indiscernible]. So, in that case, they are all using rapid, but they are using a pen or a syringe moving to the V-Go, but the still need a vial of insulin. So, that's why it’s a surrogate share.

And as we move premix patients over, we're actually going to increase and we've seen that in territories where we have been targeting where we had reps with longer seniority, we've actually grown the total volume of meal-time insulin of offices. So, even when the rapid is producing more volume, they could go and not even increase shared if they get the patients from premix. So, it will be -- it's kind of a surrogate market that we use.

Tao Levy

Okay. No, that's helpful. We'll take with what we can get. And the other question was looking at the number you talked about -- when you talked about new prescriptions versus total prescriptions. Is that the --certainly the new prescriptions, should we take that as a proxy for new patients coming on board? Or you did account for some patients who might be getting a new prescription, but -- because their old one ran out?

John Timberlake

Yes, it's a good point. It's not a new patient. So, because we have 95% of our product is a pharmacy reimbursement, this is a chronic medication. And this is where the average doctor writes a prescription that may be worth two or three refills. So, a new prescription is not a one-to-one for a new patient, but it's a very good surrogate and leading indicator of growth, especially when that number is growing higher than your total prescriptions, because there is clearly a new patient aspect to it, but also as indirectly measurement of your persistency getting those refills.

Tao Levy

Got you. Okay. And just lastly, was there sort of a net price change that helped you in the quarter. I know last quarter was couple of percentage points that you had in that same ballpark for this quarter?

John Timberlake

Yes, so from a year-over-year, the net price impact was little 2% to 3% on a year-over-year basis. THERE really was no major impact net price sequentially first quarter, second quarter.

Tao Levy

Okay, great.

John Timberlake

Thank you so much.

Brian Marckx

Good morning guys.

John Timberlake

Good morning.

Brian Marckx

John, wonder if you can tell me how many direct reps that you averaged in Q2? And then what was the average in the first six months of the year?

John Timberlake

Q2, I believe, was around 40 for the quarter on average 46 or 47. For the year, we were just under 30 for the first quarter. So, I apologize, Brian, I didn't do the math for the full six months.

Again, the increase was -- most of that increase, all those incremental reps started selling in the month of April. So, they are going out and hitting in the territory on day one in April.

And again, the majority of them are going to territory that hadn't seen a rep for 14 or 15 months. So, obviously, the first month was really reacquainting and basically reassuring the doctor that Valeritas is back and we're solid company.

Brian Marckx

Okay. And John you probably mentioned that either on this call and I might have missed it or maybe on a previous call. But can you remind us how long it takes for a new rep to get up to what you would consider full productivity?

John Timberlake

Yes, that's a really good question with a lot of caveat. So, for example, if it’s a rep coming into -- call it very naïve territory, again, we did do a lot of that, but we have maybe a couple in some really good geographic areas, you might have a very small base. That's a longer time period to get up to a point of productivity.

Just as an example, we believe on an average all of our reps in our non-disrupted territories are generating enough annualized revenue to cover cost. So, they are marginally profitable company. Obviously, we as a company not profitable, but they are.

The non-disrupted -- excuse me, the disrupted ones obviously are not because they're basically about half the productivity level right now. So, we believe we can probably get to about a point a lot of these disrupted could probably about six to nine-month period where they can become, in that point, where they are generating -- cover their own cost. And that's kind of a key like marginal cost. Once you are at the marginal cost, it makes more sense to add more incremental reps because you're generating more marginal profit to cover the cost.

Brian Marckx

Okay, that's helpful. And in fact it kind of leads into my next question. You mentioned that you expect sequential growth through Q3 and Q4. And Erick, you mentioned that you didn't expect operating expenses to go up significantly, I think that's the word that you used. Does that mean you would expect to see operating loss come down sequentially as well? Or will that take a little bit more time, kind of based on what it talked about John with improvement in the disrupted territories in terms of rep productivity?

John Timberlake

You can go ahead and take that one.

Erick Lucera

Yes, with regard to the operating loss for the remainder of the year, that would obviously be sort of the implication that it would not be as pronounced. Obviously, things can happen. And one caveat that there could be some incremental R&D spending over the back half of the year as we gear up for next year.

Brian Marckx

Okay. So--

John Timberlake

I think in general, not a significant change.

Brian Marckx

Okay. All right, great. Thanks a lot.

John Timberlake

All right. Thank you, Carol. I want thank everybody for participating in our second quarter 2017 financial results call. We really appreciate you participating and some of the good questions, I appreciate that. And Erick and I wish you have a great day and a great weekend. So, thank you.

