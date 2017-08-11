Starbucks: Cautiously Bullish

The company's new cautious guidance into the back half of the year represents a shift in the way the company perceives its exposure to sector trends.

For the past two years, I have analyzed Starbucks' (NASDAQ: SBUX) every move as a customer, potential shareholder, and barista. During this time, I stayed bullish on the company's long-term prospects but cautioned earlier this year that traffic softness and other issues could create short-term pressures on the stock. In the months after I released that cautious article, the stock rallied up to an all-time high of 64.57 and my short-term warning seemed terribly misguided.

But once Starbucks came out with last quarter's earnings, those same issues outlined above finally hit the stock; at time of writing, shares in Starbucks are 18% off their high following a post-earnings sell-off. I am reiterating this short-term warning as the company reported its fourth straight quarter of flat or negative traffic growth, which signals a potential softening of the brand domestically.

Data Source: Company Filings, Chart Generated by Author

Shareholders - and potential shareholders - must understand the root causes of the company's traffic issues and how it will come to dominate the short-term movements of the stock. At the core of this softness is an increasingly tough retail environment that can send Starbucks stock even lower despite the brand's international strength and lunchtime expansion plans.

More Room To Fall: Understanding the Traffic Problem

Starbucks' Fiscal Q3 Conference Call marked a monumental shift in the way Starbucks' management presents the effects of a rapidly changing retail landscape on its own business. That is, the call marked the first time that Starbucks presented cautious guidance due to what CEO Kevin Johnson called "challenging retail and consumer environments, [which are] compounded by headwinds related to the retail disruption underway." This is hardly the first time Starbucks spoke on the "retail disruption," but previously management seemed to brush off the macro environment as an easily surmountable challenge. In the Q2 2017 call, for example, Johnson remained upbeat, saying "We're quite confident that we've turned the corner on U.S. comps… [We are confident] that we will deliver on our mid-single digit comp target for the full year, despite the soft start in the first half."

The problem isn't that Starbucks lacked the foresight to see the immense changes coming to the retail landscape; the problem is that over the past couple of years the brand's strength masked the company's exposure to the weaknesses in brick and mortar retail. Starbucks was among the first to embrace the future of retail as centered around experience and as an intersection between the digital and physical; the company's Mobile Order & Pay platform is already about three years old. These efforts enabled the company to deliver strong results even as traditional retailers suffered, but it appears now that the overall environment is finally starting to tangibly impact Starbucks' results. This shift ultimately creates two different avenues through which short-term selling pressures will arrive.

The first and most significant of these is that Johnson's changing rhetoric reverses the narrative that paints Starbucks as being independent of the retail bear in the market. Instead of being the tech-focused darling that remained immune to changing consumer behavior, Starbucks will now be another victim of the negative news carousel that traditional brick and mortar retailers have been riding for the past 18 months. Starbucks will start to be lumped into the articles covering the weakening sector and see more stock price correlation with the retail sector, a correlation that had disappeared during Starbucks' recent bullish stretch (see chart below). The Q3 report from Starbucks suggests a return to mirroring the overall sector's performance may be in order.

Source: Yahoo Finance; Compares Retail ETF XRT to the performance of Starbucks over the past 12 months

It's not just Johnson's rhetoric that could trigger this correlation: it's his actions. The company announced last week that they would close all 379 Teavana branded stores due to their underperformance. Even as the company opens "a store a day in China," it will be the closings that capture the attention of the media and perhaps strike fear into shareholders. Adding to these worries are fears about saturation resurfacing with a recent report saying the average Starbucks now has four more within a mile radius of it. Though the company remains committed to growing total store count, opening 2,000 new stores globally each year, the saturation report adds to the amount of scrutiny the company's traffic growth figure will face.

This leads to the second area short-term selling pressures could stem from: the aforementioned potential continuation of the negative traffic trend. No matter how well Starbucks executes on their long-term growth strategy, no matter how captive an experience the new Reserve stores offer, and no matter how uniquely Starbucks develops its digital assets, the company's all-important traffic growth figure will dominate the way the stock is trading. It is critical to the company's long-term growth for Starbucks to show that the company is able to raise prices without causing traffic to decline; showing yet another quarter of flat or negative growth will cause more investors to flee the stock.

Envisioning this is not hard, we just have to look at the history of other retail stocks: despite posting robust growth in its licensing and international business, Michael Kors stock continued to decline almost each quarter I covered it as domestic comps weakness dominated the way investors viewed the stock. In a very similar way, Skechers stock faced weakness in some recent quarters due to investors worries over its domestic wholesale business even as the company's international growth exploded. I tell these stories not to worry shareholders, but to show that no matter how robust growth is for Starbucks abroad, an outsized portion of the financial community's attention will be focused on domestic traffic growth (or declines). So long as Starbucks' management understands the potential short-term stock jitters ahead and does not allow the obsessions of Wall Street to impact their judgment, Starbucks will be just fine. The company's combination of digital assets and physical in-store experience will enable Starbucks to continue to navigate an evolving marketplace.

Remaining Cautiously Bullish

Retail, though faced with prolific challenges, is not a ghost town. There are pockets of growth found at discount retailers like TJ Maxx (NYSE: TJX) and Ross Stores (NYSE: ROST), which each posted positive comparable same store sales gains last quarter. So long as Starbucks continue to execute on offering an unrivaled experienced and delivering in both the digital and physical world, the company will continue to deliver for shareholders well into the future regardless of the struggles of others.

To that end, there were several strategic developments revealed in the coffee chain's Q3 Earnings Call that provide reasons for optimism. On eight separate occasions I have conducted an analysis that resulted in me summarizing why Starbucks long-term future remains bright (you can find each of these reports: here), and each came back to Starbucks' ability to earn a greater share of a customer's' total wallet, the international opportunities, and the company's early adaption to the evolving retail landscape. In the call, Starbucks provided an update on each of these areas.

The first of these, expanding share of wallet, is one initiative Starbucks continues to execute on without missing a step. The comps chart above shows consistent ticket increases of about 5% each quarter without really sacrificing any existing traffic in most quarters. This remains critical to the Starbucks growth story as the company leverages its future on selling an ever-more-premium experience via its Reserve and Roastery brands. Lunchtime options also appear to be gaining strength, with the company saying Mercato exceed expectations in its Chicago launch. As Starbucks begins to expand Mercato and other lunchtime innovations, the company may be able to reverse the trajectory of its traffic disappointments and eventually cause the stock to return to delivering capital gains.

Also in the Earnings Call was a strong development in lifting spend through an initiative that sparked a lot of debate on Seeking Alpha in the past: The Starbucks Rewards Program's shift to a spend-based model. When I covered this shift last year and forecasted the rewards it would bring shareholders, I was met by an angry mob of commenters who claimed they would never shop at Starbucks again. These dissenters were in the minority, as the Rewards program indeed brought increased spend last quarter, with Chief Strategy Officer Matt Ryan saying "Starbucks Rewards are highly motivating and the conversion to a spend-based program has resulted in a clear lift in member spend."

The strength of the International Expansion and the company's Digital Flywheel is well-documented; both can be expected to be a source of growth for years to come. In China, Starbucks again delivered greater than 20% annual revenue growth, and management issued a bullish update on the rate of store count growth in the Earnings Call: "We continue to open roughly 500 new stores in China every year at a rate of new store growth that will accelerate over time." Meanwhile, Starbucks continued to leverage its Digital Flywheel assets, posting astounding growth figures: "U.S. Starbucks Rewards membership rose to 13.3 million active customers in Q3, up over 8% from last year and up 28% from two years ago. We have seen spend per member rise to record levels, up 8% over Q3 last year."

Converting more customers to being devoted Rewards members will enable Starbucks to grow traffic, spend, and ultimately shareholder value. Just as analysts obsess over Daily Active Users figures for social media companies, shareholders should keep a close eye on the rewards membership total at Starbucks because the platform enables Starbucks to deepen its relationship with a customer and provide them with a more a personalized digital experience.

Final Thoughts

In short, the bull has not left Starbucks for good and the long-term picture looks bright. The short-term, however, will be a rollercoaster. Even after the recent sell-off, shares in Starbucks remain expensive, with their 26.8 P/E ratio dwarfing the overall market's 21.9 P/E Ratio.

As retail stocks remain sensitive to every negative report released about the sector, Starbucks certainly has a lot of room left to fall alongside the retail sector. Moreover, with Starbucks' recent earnings release, the market signaled its patience with the stock's lackluster traffic growth is finally waning. For these reasons, I am placing a HOLD rating on the company and will be avoiding the stock in the near-term as I suspect an even better entry point for a long-term investor will present itself in the next few months, at which point I will consider accumulating shares.

