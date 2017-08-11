GeoPark Discovered Oil In Argentina

We await further details to update our intrinsic value assessment of and our outlook for GeoPark. Meanwhile, we commend the excellent execution by the management of its operational plan in the country.

It also finally provides GeoPark with a reserve, production, and cash flow base in Argentina to balance its exploration potential there, so as to be conformable to its asset building policy.

What?

On August 10, 2017, GeoPark Limited (NYSE: GPRK) and equal-right partner Wintershall Energía S.A. (OTCQX:BASFY), a subsidiary of the BASF group of Germany, announced the discovery of a new oil field - Rio Grande Oeste - in the CN-V block in the Neuquen Basin, Mendoza Province of Argentina (Fig. 1).

Wildcat Rio Grande Oeste 1, operated by GeoPark, was drilled and completed to a total depth of 5,500 feet targeting the Grupo Neuquen Formation, where 15 different potential reservoir sands were identified at depths from 1,800 to 5,500 feet, with a potential net pay of 400 feet.

Preliminary logging information indicated hydrocarbons in the upper, middle and lower zones. The complete testing program is still underway, however, early production test results to date in four reservoir sands show a production rate of about 300 b/d of 28.0o API crude oil in natural flow, with a 7%

water cut, with the determination of stabilized flow rates pending additional testing and production history.

James F. Park, CEO of GeoPark, said: “We are pleased to be back operating and investing in Argentina where GeoPark’s technical team has a long and successful history of finding oil and gas and which also represents a highly attractive under-explored and under-developed hydrocarbon region with multiple new project opportunities.”

Fig. 1. Location of Block CN-V, after GeoPark presentation.

So What?

This discovery de-risks other delineated and adjacent light oil prospects in the CN-V block for future drilling. Operator GeoPark and 50% working interest-holding partner Wintershall are currently evaluating follow-up activities, including a development plan for the Rio Grande Oeste oil field, in the CN-V block, which it farmed-in in 2015. The block covers an area of 117,000 acres, with 3D seismic coverage of 180 sqkm next to the producing Loma Alta Sur oil field operated by YPF; the 3D seismic survey was acquired by Wintershall in 2015. The CN-V block also has upside potential in the developing Vaca Muerta unconventional play. Wintershall has the right to take over operatorship pursuant to the terms and conditions of the farm-in agreement signed in 2015.

When entering a country, GeoPark made it a policy to establish self-funding, independent subsidiaries, each of which has an inventory of attractive exploration opportunities supported by cash flows generated from producing underlying reserves, all tied together by an overall corporate organization, which pushes for operational efficiency, financial synergy, and risk diversification. Its characteristic way of business development has resulted in a number of self-sustaining franchises. These currently include the Magallanes natural gas franchise, the Llanos oil franchise, the Brazilian franchise, the Morona oil franchise and the emerging Argentina franchise (Fig. 2). According to the annual report of GeoPark, its "focus is always to build a larger scale balanced portfolio that includes lower-risk short term cash flow generating properties, mid term medium-risk development projects, and longer term higher-risk big upside projects. This permits steady secure growth with an opportunity for accelerated high growth 'home-runs' from the bigger projects." However, until now the company has not been able to establish a "lower-risk short term cash flow generating property" to balance the exploratory blocks that it acquired in the country in 2015. The discovery in Block CV-V will finally provide GeoPark with a reserve, production, and cash flow base in Argentina.



GeoPark's choice of the Neuquen Basin in the Mendoza Province as the re-entry point into Argentina is a strategic one. This basin is attractive because it is a proven petroleum province in Argentina producing more than 15% of the country's oil, complete with suitable infrastructure to support, refine and commercialize oil production.

Fig. 2. Source: GeoPark presentation, February 2017.

Now What?

GeoPark’s total work program for 2017 in Argentina includes 7 gross wells for a $5-7 million total capital budget. These wells are expected to be drilled in 2H2017, targeting shallow heavy oil exploration prospects in the Sierra del Nevado and Puelen blocks also in the Neuquen Basin, which are operated by

Pluspetrol and GeoPark has an 18% working interest in. The Puelen block is located north of the Pluspetrol-operated producing El Corcobo oil field; the Sierra del Nevado block is located east of the YPF-operated Llancanelo oil field, in which start-up PentaNova (OTC:PENYF) just acquired an interest (see here).



The discovery certainly enhances the intrinsic value of GeoPark. We are pleased with the progress that the management has delivered in the country. In the meantime, we are awaiting further details to update our valuation of and the outlook for GeoPark.



