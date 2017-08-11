Will Granite Oil Have To Cut The Dividend?

To maintain balance sheet strength, either the development pace must pick up to increase cash flow or the distribution will have to be cut.

The cash flow that management envisioned for the future is now unlikely to materialize.

Administrative costs have been cut to the bone. Well costs are about as low as they can go. A new compressor has been purchased to expand the recovery scheme.

Sometimes, management makes an outstanding effort to maintain the dividend. Costs have been cut and production has been improved. Management has even found ways to buy capital assets cheap that were unused during the downturn. Now, despite management assertions as to the importance of the dividend, declining oil prices may force a distribution cut by Granite Oil (OTCQX:GXOCF) management.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Specified)

Source: Granite Oil May 2017 Corporate Presentation

Granite Oil has mostly been a one project company as shown above. It has been one of the more efficient oil producers out there running a basically secondary recovery type operation. Well costs are now down to $1.2 million and oil recovery potential has been maximized.

Source: Granite Oil May 2017 Corporate Presentation

But there was supposed to be some production growth as shown above this year. Oil prices were supposed to first steady and then slightly increase. The free cash flow does not appear likely to materialize as management had projected. So the payout may now be in danger as key guidance points need to be revised.

Source: Granite Oil Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Report

As shown above, that production growth has not materialized. Originally, the company was going to be producing about 3,200 BOED (mostly oil). Management may have temporarily given up that goal. Plus management is now revising the cash flow guidance shown on the May corporate slide down to about C$27 million.

The company purchased another compressor and added more pipeline to expand the oil recovery scheme. There was a delay in some well completions. So production could recover some in the fourth quarter. But overall, production has really not moved in years except to go backwards a little. Every year management converts some wells to injection wells and then drills new producing wells. Every few years management purchases another compressor.

Cash flow has improved from the previous years but does not meet the guidance shown above. Most of all, oil prices are not cooperating with the guidance shown. Plus future years of WTI $60 now seem unlikely. Administrative costs were cut further and are unlikely to go much lower. Capital expenditures ran a little high but that happen periodically. Like the lease operating expenses, they will decline to lower levels.

Debt has climbed about C$10 million from the previous year. This company has a very strong balance sheet, but unless management wants to increase the pace of development to try and maintain that distribution. A distribution cut will be likely in the future to maintain balance sheet strength.

This company has always managed the prospects as an income vehicle. Every last Canadian penny goes to shareholders. Years ago when management had a choice between reinvesting the cash and raising the distribution, they raised the distribution. There has been no indication that the priorities will change. Declining oil prices that do not meet the guidance shown above are forcing some hard decisions. That dividend has been maintained through some surprisingly hostile conditions. But the day of reckoning is probably in the near future.

