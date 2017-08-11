Norwegian Cruise Line's Secondary Offering Is Nothing To Fear

Introduction

Potential Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) investors may have felt like the "train left the station" when the cruise line company reported earnings on August 8 and the stock subsequently peaked to a high of $61.48 from the previous close of $56.65. But the day after, President Trump's comments of "fire and fury" against North Korea sent the broad market red for the next couple of days which also dragged down NCLH stock. And last night, a secondary offering was announced which sent shares to a low of $54.15 this morning.

Elaborating On The Secondary Offering

NCLH announced a secondary public offering last night for the benefit of selling shareholders affiliated with Apollo Global Management, Genting Hong Kong Limited, and TPG Global (which NCLH calls the "sponsors".)

It's important to note that this secondary offering is not dilutive to current shareholders and Norwegian company itself is not selling any shares. The sponsors shed 15 million shares with 3 firms--Citigroup, Barclays, and Goldman Sachs--doing the underwriting. The 15 million shares will now be owned by the underwriters and the shares will be sold whenever the underwriters feel appropriate and conditions are favorable. Although the sponsors shed 15 million shares, they still hold about 22.7% of NCLH's shares.

This begs the question, why did the sponsors sell?

This was not disclosed in the filing, but what I do know is that even before NCLH went public, Genting (one of the Sponsors) became the sole owner of Norwegian in February 2000. Then in January 2008, Apollo (another sponsor) acquired 50% of Norwegian and in that same month, TPG (another sponsor) acquired 12.5% of Norwegian from Apollo. Again, this was all prior to Norwegian's IPO in January 2013. The sponsors have since completed numerous secondary offerings--just like the one that is happening now. So the sponsors, in my view, are simply cashing in on the fruits of their labor. Since NCLH's IPO of around $25, the stock is now around $60. Considering that NCLH's stock price was above $60 in late-2015 before hitting a low of $35 in 2016 (refer to the chart below), it is reasonable for the sponsors to ring the register and take some profits off the table as NCLH approached $60 again. This is clearly not a case of scared and fickle shareholders smashing the sell button; rather it's a case of long-time investors--who were invested in NCLH even before their IPO--reaping the rewards of their investment at a technically favorable price range.

Recommendation: Buy The Dip (If You've Done Your Research)

As you know, I'm bullish on the cruise industry as outlined robustly in my July article, and I am still holding NCLH stock. My position is still in the green, and I am--believe it or not--actually happy about the "price discount" that has presented itself today. I have added to my position because I view the decline as not so much a correction, but a great opportunity to take advantage of someone else's desire to sell.

Fundamentally, NCLH has considerable growth prospects and will continue to benefit organically from favorable macro trends of the cruise industry. And technically, the stock is now trading at a safe-to-enter level (roughly the $55 range which used to be resistance before prices consolidated and broke out to the upside in the summer). The fact that NCLH has recovered from today's low of $54.15 is a good sign. Even though the stock is now trading above $56 as I wrap up this article, it's surely better than entering at $61.

In conclusion, the secondary offering is nothing to fear, and today's dip is an opportunity for new investors to enter at a reasonable price. If you were on the fence about NCLH and were scared to hold into earnings, but subsequently wanted to initiate a long-term position after the Q2 earnings beat, this is a great chance to pick up some equity at a fair price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NCLH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.