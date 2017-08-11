Consolidated Edison Buzzes Past Southern Company And PPL Corporation

My go-to place for initial research into a stock is the Dividend Champion spreadsheet maintained by David Fish. It is incredibly helpful for beginner and seasoned investors alike. I find much of the data very useful when comparing companies. I wanted to use information from this database to compare Consolidated Edison (ED), PPL Corporation (PPL), and Southern Company (SO). These three companies are all utilities, more specifically members of the electric utility industry.

Each of these stocks has its strengths and weaknesses, but by assigning points across a variety of categories, I aim to arrive at a winner of sorts. For each metric, the best company will get 3 points, followed by 2 for second, and a single point for the worst number. Any metrics within 2% of each other will be treated as a tie. Each category will be equally weighted, but could be manipulated based on your goals. For example, if dividend history is of utmost importance, each score in that category could be multiplied by 1.5 to award 4.5 points for first, 3 for second, and 1.5 for third. By the same token, if you find the Graham number less critical, each value could by multiplied by 0.7 to reduce its effect on the final total.

The first round of scores will relate directly to the dividend and the first ranking will be the dividend histories of the companies. ED has the most impressive history with 43 years of paying an increasing dividend. SO is next at 17 years, barely getting by PPL at 16 years.

The 5 year payback combines the current yield with the projected dividend growth to arrive at a percent return from the dividend alone. SO has the highest payback at 25.0%. Following that is PPL at 23.5%. ED brings up the rear with a payback of 17.9% by August 2022.

The final dividend metric will be the 5/10 year DGR ratio which indicates whether a the DGR has accelerated or decelerated over the last 5 years in comparison to the 10 year average. ED is the only company that has shown an acceleration in DGRs with a ratio of 1.45. SO has experienced a slight slowdown with a ratio of 0.93. Lastly is PPL which has decelerated to 0.76. The first round is a tie between ED and SO with PPL behind early.

The second round of scores will be based on the fundamental data of the companies. First up is a measure of valuation related to how close the share price is trading to the fair value as calculated by the Graham number. ED represents the best value with a stock price 21.5% higher than its Graham number. Close behind is SO, trading at a premium of 22.7% to Graham’s fair value. Last place goes to PPL at 28.1% overvalued by Graham.

The debt to equity ratio can be a warning signal that trouble may be brewing. ED has the lowest D/E of 1.08 with debt levels slightly higher than the company’s equity. SO and PPL are for all intents and purposes tied with ratios of 1.95 and 1.98, respectively.

The estimated 5 year growth is the next metric I include. ED and its 4.0% estimated growth rate come out on top. SO slides into second with a projected 3.1% growth. PPL is again last with an anemic anticipated growth rate of 1.2% over the next 5 years.

The price to earnings ratio is misapplied at times, but with such similar companies, I believe it’s a useful tool. PPL jumps into first with a P/E of 14.30. SO’s P/E of 17.82 is good enough for second. Falling into last is ED with a P/E of 19.09.

The final metric of this round is the PEG ratio, which combines the last two values by dividing the P/E by the estimated 5 year growth rate. The best value by the PEG ratio is ED at 4.80. SO stays fairly close with its 5.71. PPL returns to last by doubling the competition for a PEG of 11.88. ED takes the round winning 4 out of 5 metrics. SO falls into second as PPL finishes last with 4 out of 5 single points in the round.

The final round will consist of miscellaneous metrics that I often include in my own due diligence. The beta of a stock is a measure of its volatility with the S&P set to a beta of 1.00. ED gets the 3 points with a remarkable beta of only 0.08. SO is almost as impressive in second with a beta of 0.13. Finally is PPL with a beta of 0.52, which is still only about half as volatile as the overall market.

I don’t think I’d have much success trying to time the market, but I try to avoid buying high. To quantify this, I compared each stock to its 52 week low and the closest proximity will win. SO is nearest its low at only 3.7% higher. PPL moves into second, trading 19.5% off its yearly low. ED has rallied the most and currently trades 20.5% higher than its 52 week low.

The final metric I’ll use is the Chowder number coined by Seeking Alpha contributor Chowder that combines the current yield and the 5 year dividend growth rate. Therefore, the higher the number is, the better opportunity it represents. The highest Chowder number belongs to SO at 8.3. PPL is in second at 7.2. ED again takes last with a 5.6 Chowder number. SO wins this final round as ED and PPL finish in a tie behind it.

ED was the overall winner, barely getting by SO. PPL was quite a bit off the pace which I found a bit surprising. I expected all 3 companies to perform about the same, but PPL had an especially weak showing, especially with its fundamental data. SO kept somewhat close through the first two rounds and nearly closed the gap coming up just short. A strong fundamental round carried ED to the win and as such I will take a closer look at its dividend growth potential over the next several years.

ED is a Dividend Champion with a 43 year streak of paying increasing dividends. The current payout ratio is 64%, which seems a bit high, but is right around its 5 year average. Helping to keep this ratio in check is the last 5 years of earnings growth, 2.9%, outpacing the 5 year DGR, 2.2%. Over the next 5 years, earnings are expected to grow at 4%, so I'll project a DGR of 3.2%. That would generate payments of $14.80 by August 2022 for a 5 year payback of 17.7%. ED fits the mold of the high yielding, low dividend growth stocks I include in my portfolio, but the yield isn't quite high enough for me at the moment. Thanks for reading.



(Sources: DRiP Investing Resource Center)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.