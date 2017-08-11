2 Reasons The Fed Will Raise Rates Sooner Than You Think

The July read's on PPI and CPI did little to reinforce expectations for FOMC interest rate hikes. Both producer and consumer level inflation have declined from peaks set earlier in the year and now fallen below the key 2% target rate. Because of this, amid other signs of slow and sluggish growth within the economy, the market has dialed back its expectations for rate hikes.

The CME's Fedwatch Tool hit a new low this morning. There is now zero (0)% chance of a hike at the September meeting and less than 36% of a hike by the end of the year. Looking further out there is less than 50/50 chance of a hike all the way out to the June 2018 meeting.

While I admit that slow growth is a concern, I have been expecting a pop in the economy for some time, there are reasons to believe that this outlook is far to dovish. Two indicators at least are pointing to an expansion of growth as early as the end of this year and with it will likely come a rise in inflation and along with it increased expectation of rate hike if not a rate hike itself.

One Indicator Confirms Another

I've been tracking the KC Fed's Labor Market Conditions Index for some time now. It rose above the zero line in late 2015 and has been indicative of tight and tightening labor markets ever since. In the July read activity increased from 0.36 to 0.51 and a new post-Great Recession high, the momentum indicator remained steady near historic highs. Historically, a rise above 0 has preceded the last 3 periods of +3% economic expansion and major bull markets.

source KC Fed

The 3 largest contributors to activity were flows from unemployed to employed, a high percentage of firms unable to fill positions and the average hourly earnings. In terms of unemployment the headline rate has fallen to a new long term low of 4.3%, in terms of earnings they are tracking at +2.5% on a year over year basis.

The second indicator to confirm the onset of economic expansion is the Index of Leading Indicators. In the last read the index rose to 0.6% for the 2nd month in a row and has been positive for 13 of the past 15 months. The July read matches high readings set in earlier in the year and, according to Conference Board spokesperson Ataman Ozyildirim, Director of Business Cycles and Growth Research at The Conference Board

"The U.S. LEI rose sharply in June, pointing to continued growth in the U.S. economy and perhaps even a moderate improvement in GDP growth in the second half of the year."

The Leading Indicators is itself backed up by gains in both the Coincident and Lagging economic indices.

The Outlook

These indicators contradict current market outlook and lead me to think a correction in that outlook is likely on the way. If the economy does indeed begin to accelerate in the 2nd half it is not unlikely that the FOMC will up their time line, if the economy begins to boom they may even be forced to raise rates again by the end of the year. There are still 3 meetings and 4 rounds of monthly macro data so plenty of time to change their minds.

Next week we'll get the minutes to the last FOMC meeting and another look into the mind of the Fed. Any signs of hawkishness above and beyond what the market expects now could send the Dollar Index shooting higher. The caveat of course is that there is also some major data coming out from the EU including inflation and GDP which could undermine the FOMC and the dollar.

The real take away from this is however the fact that not one but two major gauges of the economy are indicating expansion of economic growth. This means that within the next 6 months GDP could expand above the current 2% to near 3% and possibly as high as 5%, and no doubt take the equities market with it.

The S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) is being driven higher by a rising tide of earnings. Forward outlook calls for growth to expand into the double digits over the next 6 quarters. An expansion of economic activity and GDP growth will equal increased business activity, increased revenues and increased profits. When the analysts begin to take this into account the estimates will begin to rise and the market rally will really take off.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.