DryShips: Stay Away

The company’s failure to keep up their promise on debt reduction and share dilution makes them seem untrustworthy.

The Kalani deal is almost completed but DryShips is cancelling the deal, which seems like a manipulative action by the company.

As I predicted in my previous article, “Fresh Kalani Deal Ahead”, the share offering is continuing without Kalani. At this point in time DRYS signed deal with the CEO’s entity.

Investment Thesis

DryShips (DRYS) earlier stated that they would not require any further equity financing. The company hasn't paid their Sifnos debt yet. The company now announced a $100 million share offering. It seems the company is not trustworthy. I would stay away from DRYS.

Kalani Deal is almost done but they are cancelling the deal now?

As of last Friday, the company raised about $700 million out of the $726.4 million Kalani deal (four rounds). There was $32.9 million pending deal (Kalani) as of last Friday. Based on the trend, the company might have raised another $10 million this week, which leaves about $20 million pending. The company almost completed the Kalani deal. The press release from the company this morning about cancelling of Kalani deal seems to be manipulative conduct by the company because the deal is almost completed. The company is signing a fresh deal with the CEO's entity for a $100 million share offering which means that the non-stop share dilution continues.

DryShips said Friday it has approved the sale of $100 million worth of its common stock at $2.75 a share to entities affiliated with Chief Executive George Economou. The price represents a 34% premium to Thursday's closing price of $2.05. The shipping company said it also approved a rights offering allowing shareholders to buy their pro rata portion of up to $100 million worth of stock at $2.75 each. The company plans to use the proceeds from the rights offering will be used for general corporate purposes, vessel acquisitions or to pay down debt. The stock was halted in the premarket for news. It has plunged 99% over the past three months.

The market reacted positively to the news and the share price jumped about 100% ($2.05 yesterday close to high of $4.23). However it didn't hold its gain as usual and it has decreased by 40% from its high.

DryShips failed to keep up their promise

Debt reduction: On November 17, 2016, the company said that they intend to repay the indebtedness occurring under the revolving credit facility, Sifnos. Despite the company raising about $700 million through equity financing (DRYS to Kalani to Public), the company has yet to pay their debt. Instead the debt has increased.

Share Dilution: On March 30, 2017, the company said that they now they have firm commitment of $150 million senior secured facility from ABN Korean bank and this will allow them to focus accretive vessel acquisitions without the need to raise further equity. The company has failed follow through with anything. Furthermore, this morning they announced fresh $100 million share offering.

Conclusion

The company failed to keep up their promise by not paying their debt and continuing further share dilution. It is safe to conclude that the company is not trustworthy. Since the non-stop share dilution will continue to happen in the future, I expect the share price will also continue to fall apart from a few spike here and there. I wouldn't tricked by the share spike. I would stay away from this stock.

Note: On March 28, 2017, George Economou's other company Ocean RIG UDW Inc. (ORIG) filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. court.

