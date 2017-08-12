Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain Woes

However, the pipeline is still likely to be built given its importance to the oil sector.

This project is an important source of future growth for the company and delaying/cancelling it would be a negative.

Kinder Morgan (KMI) recently got some pretty bad news regarding its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion plans. Reuters is reporting that British Columbia will not allow Kinder Morgan Canada (TSE: KML) to start work on public land until it "meaningfully" consults aboriginal communities. British Columbia is also joining several legal challenges against the pipeline.

The Trans Mountain pipeline expansion is set to nearly triple the pipeline's capacity. Kinder Morgan owns a 70% stake in Kinder Morgan Canada after raising $1.3 billion in the May 2017 IPO.

Why is this a big deal?

The Trans Mountain pipeline expansion is by far Kinder Morgan's largest growth capex project representing $5.7 billion of the $12 billion 5-year backlog.

A large chunk of Kinder Morgan's $1.5 billion adjusted EBITDA growth comes from this single project. A significant delay would put a damper on the efforts to lower leverage and increase dividends.

British Columbia's objection to the Trans Mountain pipeline appears to be politically motivated. Kinder Morgan already secured approval from both the Canadian federal government and from the outgoing British Columbia's Liberal government.

However, the new left-leaning New Democrats took power in June thanks in large part from support of the Green Party while also campaigning to use "every tool in the toolbox" to nix the pipeline expansion.

Construction is slated to commence next month, though the most of the major work is scheduled for next year.

Kinder Morgan will likely weather the storm

While the news from British Columbia is a negative Kinder Morgan is still more than likely to complete the Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion. The reason is simple-- Canada needs the pipeline to get oil out of the country and into the Asian growth markets. The expanded pipeline is set to nearly triple in capacity and remains the most viable way for Canadian oil to reach global export markets.

Kinder Morgan also has many allies, including support from Canada's Liberal Federal government, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is a long-time supporter of the expansion, and support from Canada's large oil sector.

This does not mean the project is totally out of the woods. While British Columbia's challenge may not fully stop the pipeline construction, it may result in Kinder Morgan offering additional conditions and concessions. This may result in higher costs, delays, etc.

Conclusion

It is unclear if this political impasse will result in a delay in construction. Kinder Morgan did note in a statement to the press that British Columbia's announcement will not affect its timeline. However, it does represent yet another hurdle to tackle.

Nevertheless, even without the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, the long case for Kinder Morgan remains strong. The stock has given back the recent gains it made after its expected dividend increases for 2018/2019 and $2 billion share buyback.

