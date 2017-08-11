Accenture Completes Acquisition Of Phase One Consulting Group

For Accenture, the deal is a continuation of its acquisition-heavy approach to scaling its business segments to take advantage of the multi-decade transition to the cloud.

Phase One is an IT design and integration firm focused exclusively on the Federal agency market.

Accenture has closed the deal to acquire Phase One Consulting Group for an undisclosed sum.

Consulting firm Accenture (ACN) has completed the previously announced acquisition of federal consulting company Phase One Consulting Group for an undisclosed amount.

Phase One provides a range of secure cloud software deployments for federal agencies and cabinet departments.

Accenture is on an M&A spree, acquiring the firms, technology, capabilities and scale that management feels is necessary to take full advantage of the historic transition of enterprises and governments to the cloud.

Target Company

Arlington, Virginia-based Phase One was founded in 1997 to provide full lifecycle IT solutions for cloud, IT modernization and cybersecurity applications.

Management is headed by CEO Jerad Speigel, who has been with the firm since 2002 and was previously President of Digital Invoice and a consultant with Accenture.

Below is a brief video by Phase One’s CEO Speigel at a Salesforce Federal conference:

(Source: Phase One)

Phase One’s primary focus is on using the Salesforce platform as the basis for providing accelerated cloud system design and development for federal government agencies.

The company divides its service offerings into the three categories of IT modernization, Salesforce cloud-based development and cybersecurity consulting:

(Source: Phase One Consulting)

Salesforce Ventures (CRM) invested an undisclosed amount in Phase One in August 2016. Additional investors or rounds are unknown.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Neither company disclosed the acquisition price or terms. Accenture did not file an 8-K, nor did it provide a change in forward guidance, so the transaction was likely not material enough to its financial condition to warrant a filing or guidance announcement.

Accenture acquired Phase One ostensibly to bolster its Federal Services business segment efforts.

As the US government seeks to modernize its national security, citizen services and healthcare information systems, the potential market for providing additional services with runs in the many billions of dollars.

Phase One is exclusively focused on the federal agency market and also is a Salesforce Platinum Consulting Partner, with extensive expertise in integration and development services for federal technology environments on the Salesforce platform.

As Accenture stated in the deal announcement,

The acquisition of Phase One, which was first announced on June 7, 2017, expands Accenture’s capabilities to support key infrastructure and application modernization initiatives that are designed to enable federal agencies to deliver greater agility, enhanced security features and cost savings. Phase One offers secure cloud solutions for cabinet departments and federal agencies, supporting wide-ranging missions across national infrastructure, finance and regulatory services, human services, healthcare, and homeland security sectors.

Accenture said it was ‘one of the first global companies to establish a strategic alliance with Salesforce and currently counts more than 11,000 Salesforce-skilled employees.

The company has been quite active in acquiring numerous consultancies and technology companies in recent years as it assists enterprises and government entities in the transition to the cloud.

The Phase One deal represents the ‘seventh Salesforce-related acquisition that Accenture has made since 2014; the others include Media Hive, New Energy Group, CRMWaypoint, Cloud Sherpas and ClientHouse.’

Investors have rewarded ACN for its results over the past 12 months, as its stock has risen from around $110 per share to $128 per share:

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Assuming Accenture did not overpay for the deal, investors should continue to reward management for executing on an acquisition-centric strategy to bolster its offerings during this historic transition from closed, on premises environments to the cloud.

