Invesco Mortgage: The Fear Of A Cut

Invesco Mortgage (NYSE:IVR) has been a name that we have wanted you to avoid for quite some time but it has just reported earnings and it was a pretty string quarter as far as this company is concerned. Thus far companies in the sector reporting their Q2s have seen good dividend coverage for the most part, while book values have stabilized. For the most part we have been pleased with the reports thus far. Was this the case with Invesco? Let us discuss the key metrics of the company, which are summarized in table 1.

Table 1. Summary of Key Metrics of Invesco Mortgage Capital as of Q1 2017

Key Metrics of Interest Invesco's Performance Q2 2017 Book value and % change from Q2 2016 $18.27 (+1.8%) Net interest rate spread in Q2 1.91% Dividend (yield)* $0.40 (9.5%) Q2 Core Income $0.41 Dividend covered?** Yes 52-week share price range $14.15-$17.34

*Based on current share price and forward annualized yield

**Determination based on estimate of core earnings covering dividend paid

Data table source: Invesco's Q2 earnings

Q2 earnings

Invesco followed suit and had a much improved quarter compared to Q4. First, we want to point out that the company missed estimates on the top line but beat on the bottom line. Net interest income was up 7.6% from last year, and came in at $82.9 million. This was beneath our estimates, as we were looking for $85 million. Recall back in Q4 there was a big red flag as core earnings per share were $39.8 million, or $0.36 per share. This core income of $0.36 failed to cover the dividend of $0.40. Then in Q1, core income was $44.9 million or $0.40 per share. This just covered the dividend. We would like to see a cushion, and this occurred here in Q32 as core income rolled in at $46.1 million or $0.41 per share. this did beat estimates by $0.01 and led to a $0.01 coverage of the payout.

Net interest rate spread

The net interest rate spread is a key indicator for potential earnings power of an mREIT. Invesco saw a slight dip here. It had a spread of 1.91% in the quarter, falling from 1.98% last quarter. We also like the adjusted form of this measure, the effective annualized numbers. The effective annualize yield on its portfolio was 3.32%, rising 2 basis point quarter-over-quarter, and the effective annualized cost of funds was 2.01%, rising 11 basis point from 1.90% last quarter. The higher yields just offset the higher costs of funds. Doing the simple math, we see that the effective net interest spread widened a single basis point 1.31% from 1.30%. Still, on a GAAP basis the narrowing led to a drop in net interest income.

Book value

Book value drives the share price of mREITs and tells us if an mREIT is a discount, at a premium or fairly valued, in addition to their dividend payments. Invesco reported a quarter-ending book value of $18.27, rising 1.8% from the $17.95 at the end of the first quarter. This is also up from the $17.48 we began 2017 with. This rise in book value was not expected. Thus, a move of 1.8% is pretty significant from our viewpoint.

Discount-to-book

This stock has been trading at a discount for some time, and the share price had continued to fall, implying the discount was there because the Street saw this name declining in performance, which it did for the last few quarters. At the current share price of $16.83, the discount has narrowed even when we factor the rise in book value. The stock now trades at a $1.44, or an 7.8% discount. That is still a decent discount, but contrast this with a year ago, when the stock traded at a $6.29 discount, or a deep 37% discount-to-book. As you can see things have improved. Despite the improving nature of many of the key metrics the name trades at a discount given the dividend coverage issues the last few quarters. Thus, there is still a fear of a cut.

Conclusion

There is no denying that this was definitely a good quarter, and is the second good quarter in a row. Even with the dividend covered by a penny this quarter, the last few quarters have been either at coverage or below and that means the dividend is still risky. Mind you, the company already cut the payout before. While this name is on the mend, we still prefer many other names.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.