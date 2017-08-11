Alterra Power's (MGMXF) CEO John Carson on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Alterra Power Corp. (OTCPK:MGMXF) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call August 11, 2017 11:30 AM ET

This call is being recorded on Friday, August 11, 2017.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Ross Beaty. Please go ahead.

Ross Beaty

Thank you very much, operator, and good morning ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining us today. As usual, I would like to draw your attention to our forward-looking cautionary language; we will be making forward-looking statements and we seek Safe Harbor through all of this. Our materials today of course, are also up on the web. You can easily access them, alterrapower.ca, and we've had a very busy quarter. As you can see, we have also had a very busy start to Q3, and we will be talking about some of our more recent events, because they do affect our results in a material factor, and so we will be going through that as the presentation evolves.

With me, in Vancouver are our senior management team, and remotely, John Carson, who will be carrying the call as soon as I finish. But I again want to just highlight how busy we have been. A lot of great growth opportunities have come to fruition, and we have really been very busy. Great, kudos to our team and support from many-many players, many of our stakeholders, as we build this business larger and larger.

So with that introduction, John, can you please take the call and go right ahead and introduce the team, of the different sections.

John Carson

Thanks Ross.

Ross Beaty

Thank you.

John Carson

Absolutely. Thanks Ross. Really appreciate that. Echo your comments. It is a very important time and an exciting time for the company. We have three new projects that we are working on, adding to our company, they are now all in construction, as the 200 megawatt Flat Top construction, the Flat Top project, that's the 11 megawatt Spartan solar project and the 10 megawatt Brúarvirkjun hydro project. You will be hearing about all of those a little bit later, from our leader of construction, Jay Sutton.

But first, I am going to turn to Lynda Freeman, who is going to give our financial update for the quarter. Lynda?

Lynda Freeman

Thank you, John, and good morning to everyone. We were pleased to release our results yesterday, with record second quarter net interest revenue in generation reported, due to addition of Jimmie Creek and Kokomo in the second quarter for the first time. Our operating projects generated 419 gigawatt hours of clean renewable power, and revenue of $22 million, on a net interest basis.

With yet another busy quarter at Alterra, both commercially and from a financial reporting standpoint. With our June 30th results, reflecting the acquisition of both Spartan and Boswell Springs in the period and the presentation of Flat Top, as an asset held for sale on our balance sheet at June 30 for the first time, due to the plant sell down at 49%.

While these events in the quarter, important transactions and milestones for the company, it's the material subsequent events that really shape the next phase of growth. Most prominently, being the closing of the Flat Top project financing, 49% sell down of BlackRock and extension of the AMP HoldCo facility, all on July 19, and just this week, the closing of project financing at Spartan.

The other material subsequent event relates to our Icelandic assets, and the satisfactory conclusion at Reykjanesbær bond on July 27th, with the extinguishment of the $71 million liability, in exchange for the 12.7% of HS Orka that we have held as collateral.

Turning to our results for the quarter, on a consolidated basis, reflecting 100% ownership of HS Orka, the company reported revenue of $17.2 million, up 24% on a comparative quarter. This increase was due predominantly to foreign exchange, as well as continued increase in retail sales and an increase in aluminum prices in the quarter, affecting aluminum price linked sale.

Despite this increase in revenues, gross profit was down $0.9 million, due to an increase in power purchases, that continue to be necessary this quarter, as a result of lower generation from our Reykjanes plant. However, we are pleased to report that current generation levels from Reykjanes are back to 75 megawatts, the highest we have seen for 14 months. Jay will talk more about that later.

The company reported a net loss for the three months of $1.7 million, largely due to movements in other income and expenses. Adjusted EBITDA rose quarter-on-quarter to 26%, due to increased generation at Shannon and the addition of Jimmie in the quarter.

Turning to slide 6 and 7 of the presentation, management continues to view net interest as the most appropriate measure of performance for our business. As mentioned at the start of the presentation, this is a record-breaking second quarter for revenue generation. Strong revenue numbers resulted in an increase in adjusted EBITDA quarter-on-quarter, due to asset additions previously mentioned, increased generation in revenue from Shannon and a reduction in development of head office costs.

Turning to the balance sheet in slide 8, the company is reporting a negative working capital of $134 million at June 30. This is considered only a temporary situation, and to aid our investors, we have prepared a pro forma working capital, excluding HS Orka on slide 9, giving effect to material subsequent events, as if they had occurred on June 30.

Due to the significant events subsequent to the quarter, including the extinguishment of the Reykjanesbær bond liability, in exchange for 12.7% of HS Orka, project distributions, a return of excess equity on Spartan and excess purchase from AMP Holding Company, extension for Flat Top. The company's working capital situation is significantly better and had these events occurred at June 30, our pro forma working capital balance would have been positive $7.6 million. This does assume a refinancing of the Reykjavik Energy Bond, which is due in April 2018. Refinancing effort is already underway, and the company is highly confident of success.

Standalone HS Orka is also in a negative working capital; however, management are in late stage documentation of the financing, to provide construction capital for our 10 megawatt Brúarvirkjun hydro facility, which just recently commenced construction, as well as for expansion capital and general working capital needs.

Turning back to the balance sheet and the accounting for Flat Top at June 30, slide 10. As mentioned previously, Flat Top met the criteria of held-for-sale at June 30, due to the planned and subsequently completed sell-down of 49% to BlackRock. This disclosure requires us to group 100% of the assets and liabilities, to enable the reader to identify those balances that are not forecast to remain on our balance sheet. Subsequent to the sell down on July 19, the company will equity account for its 51% interest in BlackRock.

Slide 11 demonstrates our net interest and debt at June 30, with numbers highlighted in red, reflecting changes subsequent to the quarter. The company continues to be in compliance with all debt covenants.

Turning to slide 12, and for the final time, we are reporting our use of October equity proceeds. As shown on the slide, we are spending more money on Spartan, Flat Top and general [ph] wind development, predominantly Boswell Springs and less on PTC qualification. This was due to the delay and manufacturing of the company's transformers. Remaining payments for these transformers will come out of general working capital in 2017 or early 2018.

The final slide I will talk to, is our revised outlook that has been released. This gives effect to the changing ownership of HS Orka from 66.6% to 53.9% in July. The change of ownership has the effect, reducing our 2017 revenue forecast to $86.5 million, down $4 million and adjusted EBITDA of up to $47.2 million, down $2 million from the previous forecast.

2018 outlook reflects a whole year of HS Orka at 53.9% and consequently revenue and adjusted EBITDA forecast revised to $92 million and $52 million, down $8.5 million and $4.7 million respectively. All other assumptions in our outlook remain unchanged and are as presented in our year-end MD&A.

That concludes my presentation, and I hand you back to John.

John Carson

Lynda, thanks a lot. Lot of exciting things there. Good work and making progress, our balance sheet making progress every period.

With that, I'd like to turn over to Jay Sutton, our VP of Operations to tell us about our operating assets. Jay?

Jay Sutton

Thanks John. So referring to slide 14, Toba Montrose's second quarter generation was 231.5 gigawatt hours versus our forecast of 229 gigawatt hours, which is a 101% of plan. The snow and temperatures on this spring have been near the long term averages, and as a result, our generation has been right on target. Year-to-date, we are at 96% of the plant, and have nearly made up for the lower generation we saw on the first quarter of the year. The plant achieved 96% of the plan in July, and as of this morning, is running at full capacity and is at 114% of the provided [ph] monthly generation for August. Our annual maintenance was completed late in the first quarter, and the plants have been running without any issue since. Plant ability has been high this past quarter, at 99.6%, meaning, we are making use of all the resources available for production.

Photo on the right of the slide shows the Montrose Intake and instream flow release, [indiscernible] July.

Referring now to slide 15, Jimmie Creek generated 52.5 gigwatt hours or 121% of plant in the second quarter of 2017. Jimmie Creek has been exceeding our generation forecast, since we started the plant late last August, with the year-to-date generation at 114% of plan, July at 106% of plan, and August at 116% of plan as of this morning. The plant has been running flawlessly throughout the spring and summer and we are very happy with the quality and reliability of the plants, particularly given that it is in its first year of generation. The plant has been running at capacity since mid-July and has an incredible 99.8% availability so far this year.

As always, our crews continue to operate and maintain the Toba and Jimmie plant safely, and within our environmental commitments. We are well over three years without a recordable incident for our employees or contractors.

Moving now to our wind assets, starting on slide 16, Shannon Wind project has operated well over the second quarter of 2017 with generation at 86% of plan, but has suffered from unusually low regional wind compared to the first quarter, where we were above our target generation. Low wind has continued in July with 67% results and currently, we are at 65% month-to-date for August. Year-to-date, we are at 91% of plant generation, with high availability of 99.3%. So we are making good use of all the resource that is available.

GE, who operated and maintained the plants for us, performed their annual average work in July with no issues and GE are exceeding their contractual availability targets. We do have one turbine, E-03 currently out of service, and are expecting it to be back online in early September.

On to slide 17, our Dokie wind farm. Dokie generated 57.9 gigawatt hours of energy in the second quarter of 2017, equivalent to 85% of plant. Generation over the past three months has been above average, and July was at 107% of plan, but we are still making up for the lower generation in the first quarter, that extended into April, and are currently at 88% generation year-to-date.

We completed our annual outage on the switch-yard transmission line in June, and the plant is operating well, with good availability and no issues. The [indiscernible] crew on-site continue to maintain the turbines well, with high turbine availability, which was above 95% for the second quarter.

Next, we travel north to Iceland on slide 18; combined generation from the Svartsengi and Reykjanes was 100% for quarter two of 2017 and is 100% of plan year-to-date. Utilization continues to be high and both of the plants are operating well. At Reykjanes, we had our five year outage on Unit 2, which lasted for four weeks in July, and included overhaul of the turbine, maintenance and the piping and performance for some field enhancement work. We brought the unit back online at the end of July, with an increased output of 75 megawatts, which is nearly a 10% increase over the 67 megawatts the unit was generating before the outage.

We are continuing to perform work on the field, with Well 29 connection plant for the end of the year and we are currently drilling makeup Well 35 in the Reykjanes field. We continue to perform testing, to evaluate the potential of the deep well at Reykjanes and this testing will continue well into 2018. Photo on the right of the slide shows the Unit 2 rotor being lifted back into the turbine, during the outage in July.

Finally, on to our Kokomo Solar project on slide 19; Kokomo came online at the very end of 2016 and has achieved 96% of plan for the second quarter and is at 85% of the plan year-to-date. Our contractor, Heartland achieved final completion, and the final efficiency testing was performed in the quarter and confirmed the plant output is right in line with this design capacity. These solar plants have much less moving parts in the hydro and geothermal plants, so there is much work to report on for the ongoing plant and maintenance side. The photo on the right, is a great aerial shot of the completed project that was taken in May.

That wraps up our operating plant. So with that, I will move on to the construction slides. So as John and Lynda mentioned, I am pleased to say, we have three projects, three different technologies currently in construction. A 200 megawatt Flat Top wind project in Texas, the 11 megawatt Spartan solar project at Michigan State University and the 9.9 megawatt Brúarvirkjun hydro project in Iceland.

On the Flat Top, referring to slide 20; Flat Top, we closed the project financing on 19th of July, with a 49% sponsored equity investment by BlackRock Real Assets, a $287 million U.S. construction loan, and a $221 million U.S. tax equity commitment.

Our silver [ph] contractor, Blattner, who mobilized the site in June, is off to a great start, with 50% of the roads and transmission line clear and complete, and 25% of the turbine foundations already excavated. We reached 200 personnel on site on Monday, and we placed the concrete for the first tower foundation yesterday. Vestas is supplying our wind turbines for the project, and deliveries to site are expected to commence in early October. We are very happy with the progress so far on-site and I am looking forward to turning this one into one of our operating assets early in 2018.

John Carson

It's John here. I really appreciate that update. I did want to just underline one thing, I and rest of the senior management team get daily reports of the construction from this project. And it's great to see, A, things shaping up; but B, most importantly, the safety procedures that are followed at the asset site, at the construction site. We have commented several times, every time we are getting information about what has happened and seeing the photographs, everybody is following very strenuous safety procedures. So it makes us feel great to see, just how this was carried out. Well done Jay.

Jay Sutton

Thanks John. Okay then, on to slide 21, you can see a photo of our Spartan solar project. The Spartan project covers five existing parking lots, at Michigan State University, that will provide shade in the summer and snow protection in the winter, while offsetting a significant amount of energy used at the university. We closed the financing on Spartan on Monday this week, with 1st Source providing a $20 million in construction facility, a $9.7 million tax equity commitment and a $10 million term loan commitment.

We started the work on site this spring, and are over 30% complete, with significant ramp-up of crews in the last month. Foundations and racking are currently being installed in three of the five lots, and the second large shipment of solar panels will arrive on-site this week. The project is expected to be complete in December of this year.

Finally, on side 22, I am pleased to announce that we started construction of our first hydro project in Iceland this week. The Brúarvirkjun project is a 9.9 megawatt run of river hydro project located in South Iceland. The project has a very high capacity factor, meaning that it runs at full capacity for nearly all the year. And as a result, it's generation output is closer to that of a typical 30 megawatt project in British Columbia.

Work on the site [indiscernible] started this week and the tender for the turbine generator are out and expected to close late August. Heavy civil work will start on site later this fall and the project is expected to come online in mid-2019 and the photo on the right is the picture of some of the initial road work that's being completed this week.

That's all I have for operations and construction. John, over to and Paul for what we have coming down the pipeline.

John Carson

Jay, thanks, and just so folks can kind of get the birds-eye view of these projects. You see, three projects that we just placed into final construction phase this quarter, this period and subsequent to the quarter, these three will be operation projects, within the next year, two years, and Jay will then read the reporting on them, and there will be new construction projects by that time as well. I hope you get the picture, that we are working very hard at our responsible growth and building a company and we have publicized that, we intend to at least achieve 800 megawatts of new project capacity by the end of the 2020 PTC period.

Let me turn then to slide 23, and here, I'd first like to lay out, what we have done so far in 2017. It has been a lot, I think it's worthy of a recap and it also sets the frame and helps you to understand where we are headed next in the year. 2017, like 2016, is shaping up to be an extremely busy year and extremely growth filled year, and with plenty of good acquisitions as well. They are on the right side of the slide. You see one of our featured projects, the Boswell Springs project, southeastern Wyoming. We hope to have this one in financing late 2018 or 2019, and we hope to have it spinning by 2020, and we are confident on that schedule.

Let's look then on the left side of the slide, what we have done so far this year. Spartan project, financed, into final construction. Flat Top project, also financed; into final construction. You see the photographs of all these construction works in progress. We got a new partner in the Alterra system, very pleased to have BlackRock join us at the Flat Top project. They are friends of ours, we have been doing deals with some of the principals at BlackRock for almost 15 years. So good friends and really happy to kind of have some points up on the scoreboard, and they are also very interested in our future pipeline, and so you may read about BlackRock in our future as well, at future projects.

We also started construction at Brúarvirkjun just two weeks ago, and you saw the first access road completed in one of the earlier photographs here. Very excited about that project. That was a greenfield development as well at Brúarvirkjun. We have also just started a greenfield wind farm this year in Colorado, we haven't talked about it much. Paul, would you just give a little description of what we have been doing in Colorado?

Paul Rapp

Sure John. So in Colorado, we are in the process of completing an aggregation of land in a very good area for wind development. There are other wind farms in the area and more planned. Together with that aggregation of land, we have also acquired multiple years of wind data on the site. The site has several very good interconnection options in the area, and we think that we are looking at a 200 plus megawatt potential in that area and we are also quite optimistic about power marketing opportunities, because we know that Xcel Energy is planning one or more RFPs coming up this year and in subsequent years. So we think it's good asset, not yet PTC qualified. But we think there is lots of options out there for PTC qualification through safe harbor turbines or other means.

John Carson

Great. Thanks Paul. Headed back down the list, we did achieve just this quarter, our highest ever second quarter generation. You are going to be hearing that a lot, as we keep adding new projects, our generation records are going to be consistently broken, very excited about that as well. One thing that is -- wanted to just make sure it came through to you, is that, though we had a generation decline at Reykjanes last year, we really, A, arrested it, and now B, reversed it. We are 10% higher than we were at the end of last year, and we look for more and further improvements there.

We have a drilling program, that's in place and is actually underway. We have already spudded a well, we call it Reykjanes Well 35 and that well is right in the heart of our production zone. So we have a very high degree of confidence, that that well will be a strong producer. Also planned a subsequent well, in an area just outside the main portion of the Reykjanes field, it's called the Stampar region, and we believe that that region is pretty strongly partitioned away from the field, so it's almost like a supplemental field to the Reykjanes field.

So we are very excited about the future and really bringing up the Reykjanes generation, filling out our 100 megawatts of capacity, and looking to expand with Reykjanes 3 and 4 in the future.

The Blue Lagoon, we announced that we would be seeking a process through our Icelandic company HS Orka, with our partner Jarðvarmi. We did that. We got several good offers, and multiple offers well above €90 million. Our partner in the end, decided that they were not going to proceed with the sale. We were disappointed in that, but it was their right, to say yes or not to that sale. We may look at it a future time, but at a minimum, we have had a good discovery of what the value is and how multiple parties would value this asset, as I look at the folks we follow, our company, many of whom are on this call. I think it exceeded the expectations of most of them, and frankly, it was near the upper end of our expectations as well. So really good to see the value. Just a disappointment, we weren't able to sell it in this period. But we will look to that in the future.

The agreement to settle the $71 million bond was very important for the company. While we hated to lost the 12.7% interest that that took, we are still the majority owner. We still run the company and we also have $71 million less of liabilities on our balance sheet. So it's a trade-off in a way. We are again -- sorry to see that chunk of our company go, but we have much less liabilities on our balance sheet, so that's very good for us as well.

At the same time, we've raised a little capital this last period or subsequent to the quarter. We expanded our facility with AMP Capital, our good partners in Australia and New York. They expanded that facility by $21 million. We agreed that we'd take some prepayment penalties in the first couple of years, if we retired it early, which we don't plan to. And they agreed to also take 75 basis points of interest expense off. So really a win-win. We are very happy with how that came out, and again a very strong and faithful financial partner for us, AMP Capital.

Another highlight, again this year, was that Boswell Springs project. I mentioned on our last call with you, that we spent 18 months looking at that project. Very happy to have it now. It's a high priority project. Paul, you want to give us just any updates there on what's happening or what we should look forward next on Boswell?

Paul Rapp

Sure. I think without getting into a lot of details. Our team has been working hard on, what I would characterize as our typical development activity. So we are completing background environmental studies for the project, proceeding with local permitting, and we are spending a lot of time refining the project layouts and costs. And we are really looking hard at what the wind turbine is going to look like, when it's time to build Boswell Springs and others in our pipeline, and we are seeing continued increasing efficiency in turbines, and lowering costs in turbines, which are really helping our future project economics. And we are working very closely with multiple wind turbine suppliers and getting very good insight into what the models are going to look for their various turbines in the next one to three years, and we are modeling our forward projects, like Boswell, using those turbines that are going to be available at the time.

John Carson

Excellent. One thing that's different about Boswell Springs from some of our projects is, we are not going to be doing any power marketing for it. We are all contracted. We have four 80 megawatt PPAs with Pacific Corp, one of the best utilities we could have, and their solid 20 year traditional PPAs. We can't wait to build this project. It's a very popular project. A lot of folks are calling us about the project, a very large one. So this is going to be at the heart of our growth here, as part of our four year growth plan.

And lastly, on what we have done here so far. Just to remind you again, we completed our landmark deep drilling program. It will be some time before we have -- know exactly what the final fate of that well is. But one thing is for sure, we have learned much about our field, most prominently, the fact that there are nice, very hot permeable zones below where we knew permeable zones existed in the field. So it's almost like we know that there is another lower level of tappable resource that we haven't tapped before. That was to me, the biggest thing that's at a minimum that comes out of the deep drilling project. So look for us to exploit and take advantage of that information in the future, as we keep that asset running strongly.

Now with that, let's think about what we also are looking ahead to, right in the same calendar year. A new loan at HS Orka. Lynda, could you just speak for a minute about where we are with that financing at HS Orka.

Lynda Freeman

Yeah, sure John. So we are in very late stage documentation with a local lender. It has been going extremely well. It's a new lender to HS Orka, but already a strong relationship, and we look forward to do more transactions with them in the future, as needed.

John Carson

Great. Next, we also expect further development project acquisitions. We are right in the midst of those acquisitions, hoping that they finalize. [Indiscernible] that I am remote on the team today and I am remote for that reason. I am meeting with one of our partners on one of the projects that we have been working for some time, with the PTC qualified project.

Next, further advancement of our other USA development projects that are already in-house. We have projects in multiple states, and we are advancing them continuously. Our development team is expanding. We hired a resource engineer over this past period. Very happy to have her aboard. Then next on our list, multiple power marketing efforts for these new projects. We are right in the middle of dealing with offtakes or multiple projects in multiple states again. These are some household names, these are some industrial names. They are corporations and in some cases, they are municipalities and utilities. So very active. We are competing strongly and I do predict that we will have good successes along the way for this very important part of our business.

Now let me mention, that there is new drilling and further improvement is going to be happening at Reykjanes, I have already spoken to those. This year, we also plan to complete construction on the Spartan project. I was just there a week ago, two weeks ago myself and met with some of the Michigan State University officials there, and surveyed the project, and it's looking strong. Very happy with what we have there.

Next, Brúarvirkjun construction will advance. It will be completed this year, and also Flat Top. And then lastly, we have one other bond that holds our Icelandic assets. This is a $36 million Reykjavik Energy Bond, and we are very active now with advisors and working to refinance that bond, which comes up for maturity in April.

With that, it has been an exciting time this year already, and much more good accomplishments ahead of us in the year.

With that Ross, I think we are done and I will turn it back to you.

Ross Beaty

Great. Thanks John, and nothing like a few forward-looking statements here to give our general accounts or palpitations. But it is a very busy time, and again, and I have lot of fun as we successfully build out these great [indiscernible] projects and expand our size and hopefully at the same time, create lot of shareholder value.

I forgot to mention the fact that our wonderful CEO of our Icelandic business is also on the line, and he will be able to answer questions, Ásgeir Margeirsson. So I think with that, we have gone a little bit longer than we normally do. We have got so much going on. Hopefully, everybody understands this. And I think we will open the call to questions now, operator. Thank you all for joining.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. And your first question is from Nelson Ng from RBC Capital Markets. Nelson, please go ahead.

Nelson Ng

Great, thanks. Good morning everyone. I just have a few questions on Flat Top. Can you just talk about Alterra's total investment? Is it $43 million or do we need to add the initial purchase price of about $11 million or so?

Lynda Freeman

I will take that. $43 million is the total cost to Alterra. There will no further -- they are not expected to do any further payments, and the rest of the construction will be covered by the construction loan and funding by BlackRock.

John Carson

Let me supplement it just a little bit further Nelson, make it clear for you. When I think you meant $11 million, we actually only acquired about $1 million upfront. The other payments that were made to the seller, were made at financial close and they are done. You may be referring to the $10 million that we put into the interconnection deposit. That's now been refunded to us. When it was refunded to us, that money got contributed into the project and comprises part of the $43 million. And if you are referring to the development fee, which I believe is around $11 million as well, that was paid out of project funds. So that was not incremental to the $43 million, that was part of the project costs.

So yeah, Lynda has got it absolutely correct. Our total investment was $43 million, and if you want to add that $1 million at the point of acquisition, I guess, we could see our total capital we have put in is $44 million, because that was not part of it. So yeah, there was $1 million extra to add to the $43 million.

Ross Beaty

Thanks John.

Nelson Ng

Okay. Thanks for that clarification. And then, in terms of the tax equity commitment; so obviously the U.S. there, looking to revise their corporate tax rate. I guess, how does the -- what happens with the tax equity commitment, how does it change? And I guess, who bears the risk, or if and when the corporate tax rate in the U.S. reduces?

John Carson

Yeah. Thanks for that. We've really structured it right to an expected case and expected tax level that is lower than today's tax level. And we constructed or forged that case, based on industry consensus at the time, and I will say, even at this date, the industry consensus has not moved, but it's influx, since we observed what is happening with the Donald Trump administration, and the inability that he has to -- seemingly, to get legislation accomplished or his initiatives accomplished. We are somewhat gaining some optimism, and for us, it's optimism, that the corporate tax rate remains where it is.

So to answer your question Nelson, if the tax rate goes or stays where it is, then our structure -- our tax equity commitment will not go up. There will be some potentially other revenues or project cash flows coming to Alterra [indiscernible]. So it's only upside for Alterra.

If on the other hand, the tax rate goes lower than we thought that it would, we have already put our money into the deal, to capture that outcome. So the only way there could be a further any kind of downside to Alterra, is if it went lower than anyone expected, which is not impossible. But if we think it's very unlikely. So yeah, we stand the benefit, if the project -- the tax rate stays where it is. Otherwise, our structure accommodates all movements within any reasonable range that we won't have.

Nelson Ng

Okay. So essentially, like under a reasonable assessment, you wouldn't have to make additional investments more than the $43 million plus $1 million?

John Carson

That's exactly right.

Nelson Ng

Okay. And then, just on the PIP [ph] or on the hedge, with Citigroup. So I presume, is this very similar to the Shannon hedge, because it's also with Citigroup?

John Carson

It is. In fact, the whole deal, just to let you know for 20 seconds. The whole deal is just a reprint deal essentially from the Shannon deal, with the same financiers and the same structure. So yeah the hedge is almost identical.

Nelson Ng

Okay. Because I was just wondering the -- I think we chatted about this last time, but I guess the effective realized price for the Shannon project, looks pretty low right now, in terms of I think for Q2, it was about $19 per megawatt hour? And I think there was probably like a few, I guess, reasons, why it's low. But is that a fair number to assume for Flat Top as well, in terms of realized power price?

John Carson

I am going to say, I guess that it would be. Don't forget, I guess there is one difference in the hedges, that I didn't cite. While Shannon reflects the delivery to the north of Texas or the ERCOT region in Texas, the Flat Top hedge reflects a south hub delivery. So there will be some different characteristics. We went south hub, because we expect $1 or so more of overall revenue per unit over the years. Will remain to seen. You correctly identified, there are many factors behind currently lower power prices.

I assume that the overall or effective price is going to be very similar between the projects. We are hoping actually that, the certain factors that relate -- impute into the hedge, will be a little better for Flat Top, so we might do some better. That said, if you follow gas prices etcetera, you will know that the Flat Top hedge is priced a few dollars lower than the Shannon Hedge, that's just fine. And the one offset for that of course is that, Flat Top's output is about 10% greater than the Shannon plant's output.

Nelson Ng

I see. That's great. Thanks for the additional color. I will get back in the queue.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question is from David Quezada from Raymond James. David, please go ahead.

David Quezada

Thanks. Good morning guys. My first question is on the Colorado project you mentioned. Just wondering exactly how you'd go without getting those potentially PTC qualified turbines, whether it'd be by partnership or acquiring them? And maybe, you could just give us a sense of -- do you get the feeling there is a lot of qualified turbines looking for a home right now?

John Carson

David, let me just start here and Paul you can supplement, if you'd like. It would be by partnership. I don't think we look to acquire any turbines. We deliberately made a choice in 2016, that we weren't going to acquire a lot of turbines or projects like others did. Instead, we followed a very less travelled pathway of using transformer and start the construction for our project qualification. Very happy we did that. Our investment is much-much lower than many of our competitors in the industries was. So pleased with that decision and it's working out great.

So yeah, we are under the impression, to phrase it as you did, that there are a lot of folks out there with safe harborable turbines, that are looking for a home. They have basically 3.5 years to get that done. Some of them are people that we know, and we'd hope to be able to bring them into our deal and use their turbines at a project like our Colorado project and other greenfield projects that we have or may have later on during this period.

So yeah, we think that there will be plenty of opportunities to qualify. And don't count out, that an extension past 2020 is not an impossibility as well. So we are going to continue to acquire and develop greenfield projects, even if we think they are not going to be a part of this genius PTC qualification, because projects will continue to be built. We do believe that society is on a whole, moving toward green power, and we are happy to be right in the center of that activity.

David Quezada

Okay, great. Thank you. That's helpful. And my other question, just on the Blue Lagoon process. It sounds like, it was a potentially very attractive price you could have got there. I am just wondering if you have any insight on your partners rationale for not wanting to sell it now, and what might cause him to revisit that decision in the future?

Paul Rapp

I can answer that John. I think their view is that the price was lower than they expected, and they think it will increase. The Blue Lagoon has seen -- I think last year had 1.2 million or 1.3 million visitors to it. It's a very classy facility and the new five star hotels, that has almost completed construction there. A new health facility associated with that. So they just think that the cash generation in the business is it's just going to keep going up and up in the future, and therefore, it's just not the right time to sell today. And that's their view, and as John said, they had a right to elect -- to prove our views that it was a good time to sell, or not, and they chose the latter. We hope to revisit it sometime in the near future.

David Quezada

Okay, great. Thank you. That's interesting color. I will get back in the queue.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question is from Rupert Merer from National Bank. Rupert, please go ahead.

Rupert Merer

Good morning everyone. I want to ask about your capital needs. It sounds like all of your equity is in for Flat Top and for Spartan, and you talked a little about the financing for Brúarvirkjun. Can you walk us through the debt and equity requirements for that project, and how much the equity will come from HS Orka, and will there be any equity needed from Alterra?

John Carson

Yeah. Lynda and Jay?

Lynda Freeman

No, I can talk to that. So first of all, there will be no injection of capital from Alterra to HS Orka, and this will be covered all from the loan that we are currently working on. So no additional capital needed, either from Orka or from us. Like I said, that loan is in final stages. We would hope to close that in the third quarter and that will cover all of the Brúarvirkjun need, as well as additional capital for the further work we want to do on Reykjanes and the field there, and the drilling work that we are currently working on.

John Carson

Ásgeir anything to add to that?

Ásgeir Margeirsson

No, this is just exactly correct.

Rupert Merer

Yeah. Remind us of what the scale of the capital requirements will be for that project?

John Carson

I believe that's a $35 million, isn't that correct Lynda?

Jay Sutton

That's correct.

Rupert Merer

And you touched briefly on the need for the drilling program. How much you anticipated is going to cost to complete the drilling program at Reykjanes?

John Carson

Ásgeir?

Ásgeir Margeirsson

Yeah. The well what we are drilling now is estimated to be around $5 million. That's what we have decided to do now.

John Carson

And Ásgeir, will the next well, well 36 in the Stampar region also be about that same cost?

Ásgeir Margeirsson

Absolutely yes. Just about the same.

Rupert Merer

And what's the timeframe for those two wells?

Ásgeir Margeirsson

The well that we are currently drilling now will be completed in September. Another is warming up and testing for a few months of the well, and we have yet to decide if we go into drilling a well 36 that could take place before the end of the year.

Rupert Merer

Okay, excellent. Then just finally on Boswell, you talked a little about the milestones for moving that forward. Are there any major permits or interconnection permits required on that project?

John Carson

Yeah. Paul will jump in here with me as well. The biggest permit is the industrial siding division permit. We are expecting to file that within nine days. We are expecting to get that fully resolved around the end of the year. Paul, what's your view on how discretionary this permit is, or what our likelihood of getting it completed successfully is?

Paul Rapp

Yeah. It is pretty straightforward. We don't expect any issues with obtaining the permit. We have done a lot of background work on the application, and we fully expect to, as you said, receive the permit by the end of the year. I mean I can add in, on a couple of the other permits, which are more sort of the standard development permits you require. We will require some environmental permits. As I mentioned we are just completing the environmental studies, the background environmental studies to proceed with those no showstoppers anticipated there. No really significant environmental issues identified on the site. And then, presuming our federal aviation authority permits for the turbines themselves again, which is just a standard permit. Just takes a bit of time to process. But again, it's remote area, and no issues expected there, in terms of getting the FAA permit.

John Carson

And lastly Rupert, with respect to interconnection, which you also asked about. We are signed up on our agreement. So our point of interconnect is determined etcetera. There is some remaining work to be done, with respect to the line, there is design work. We may share a pathway with another party. So yeah, we are still very active on that. It's also a high priority item that we are working hard on and anticipate ultimately that we will be successful with.

Rupert Merer

Okay, great. And maybe one final question, more of a high level question. You are quite active in a number of areas on development now, and in construction. What's the capacity of the current team at Alterra to take on more projects? Are you going to find that you are limited in your ability to take on more projects, without adding more resources to the team? Can you outsource some of this development work? What's your view on your capacity going forward?

John Carson

We have been growing the team. Very purposefully, very deliberately and with strong candidates. Mind you, we recently opened up a USA beachhead in Austin, Texas. Scott Caldwell heads up our development office there. We have recently been interviewing candidates to expand our Austin office. We have also been expanding in Vancouver. I mentioned, we had hired Carla Finley, a resource engineer in our office in Vancouver. So the growth is happening in response to what we see in front of us. You are right though, it's a very big task, and we may need to grow more in response.

I don't see us though doing any outsourcing other than typical outsourcing of discrete engineering tasks, etcetera. That's a novel part of any developer's business. We do want to keep these skills in-house and we have owned very well attuned skills. So we are going to use them.

Yeah at this point, I don't see a bandwidth issue, but we will have to grow. And just anecdotally, my last statement on this is that, we just recently moved up. We were on the fifth and sixth floors, and we only had half the fifth floor on our building in Vancouver. Now we occupy two full floors, a little higher up, and yeah, we needed the space. So Alterra is growing with its people a bit, and most obviously for you and our projects.

Rupert Merer

Right. I will leave it there. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And your next question is from Marin Katusa from Katusa Research. Please go ahead.

Marin Katusa

Thanks. John, if you are in a position to kind of update everyone on any near term catalysts on the deep drilling program in Iceland? That's my first question.

John Carson

Really Marin, no. I will turn that over to Ásgeir. My statement before was simply that, at a minimum, we got a whole lot of new knowledge about lower levels of accessibility in our field. So a great plus from that. Ásgeir, what would you like to add around what we see from the deep drilling program?

Ásgeir Margeirsson

Well, there isn't really much more to add than that. We have learnt a lot. We know that there is a deep reservoir than we had known about earlier. The drilling work was extremely successful, a very complicated task. And we will see into next year when we go for testing. What we are working on now, is designing the flow testing equipment for the well. This has to be done differently than any other well, because these are higher temperatures and pressures, and maybe even different chemical composition of the fluid. So it all has to be designed from scratch, and that's what we are working on now; because there won't really be much news until next year.

Marin Katusa

Thanks. And John and my second question is with the veto situation with your partners at HS Orka. What position can Alterra take to monetize the Blue Lagoon without their minority partners? Can you talk about that and any timeframe?

Paul Rapp

John, I will take that. Sorry, Marin. There are some things we can do, but the truth is, we have a shareholder agreement with our partners, that we have to respect, and that gives them a veto right over major assets, the divestments, [indiscernible]. So we can certainly do nothing without their approval. We are working on some other plans that might allow us to gain value for our equity stake in the Blue Lagoon. But we will have to discuss that when the time comes and when we have more color on that, and we can't give you a timeframe, sorry.

Marin Katusa

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions]. There are no further questions at this time. You may proceed.

John Carson

Thank you very much then operator, and I appreciate everybody's attention on the call today and look forward to speaking to you again in another three months. Thank you and have a good day.

Ross Beaty

Thanks everybody.

