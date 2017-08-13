Low-Debt Industry Leader Now Yields Over 9% After Dip, Near 52-Week Lows

One of our long-term holdings, Ciner Resources LP (CINR), got beaten up this week, after turning in a weak Q2 '17 earnings report. The carnage began last week, when it fell from around $27.00 and then went ex-dividend on 8/3/17. It reported earnings after the market close on 8/7/17 and fell to as low as $22.61 the next day, on 8/8/17, before bouncing back by 6% on 8/10/17, to end at $25.24, being the best-performing high-yield Basic Materials stock on a day that saw the S&P 500 lose over 2%. But on Friday, it went back down by ~ $.97 intraday, to $24.27.

CINR has been lagging the market in 2017 since falling from around $31.00 after its Q1 '17 earnings report. It was only 1.89% above its 52-week low at 8/11/17 mid-day.

CINR is part of the Ciner Enterprises Group - it owns and manages Ciner Wyoming LLC - one of the world's largest and lowest-cost producers of natural soda ash, a commodity that is used in many types of glass, soaps, detergents, paper and pulp, in addition to other categories.

CINR has a big cost advantage over its competitors. Its Trona-based production is 1/2 to 3/4 cheaper than synthetic production, which makes CINR the low-cost leader in this industry.

Distributions:

The price declines have elevated CINR's yield to 9.34% vs. the ~ 7.5% yield it had earlier in the year. It pays in the usual Feb-May-Aug-Nov. cycle and should go ex-dividend again in late October.

CINR issues a K-1 to common unit investors at tax time. Since this is a tax-deferred investment, you'll get more tax advantages from it by not holding it in an IRA. There also can be tax reporting consequences resulting from holding an LP in an IRA - please consult your accountant before investing.

The General Partner's incentive distribution rights will rise to 15%, if CINR's distribution exceeds $.575:

Q2 '17 is the second time that CINR's coverage has dropped below 1x - Q3 '16 was the first time. Its coverage has ranged from 1.11x to 1.5x in the past.

Management addressed this issue on the Q2 '17 earnings call. "We've got to get execution up on the operational performance, and if we had that, I think we'd probably be well over 1.1 right now, which is plenty comparable considering the pricing cycle that we're in today. We expect that number to be improved by the end of the year this year as we move into 2018."

To say that the last four quarters' earnings figures have been lumpy would be an understatement - it has been an up and down ride, which has resulted in negative growth on a ttm basis.

On the Q2 '17 earnings call, management explained that,

"We have been methodically expanding our production capacity, de-bottlenecking efforts for several years now, which has yielded an additional 250,000 tons of annualized production capacity since 2013." "With this, we are pushing our equipment harder than we ever have in the past. And in the second quarter, we continued to experience impacts from unplanned equipment outages that drove volumes more than 30,000 tons below our expectations coming into the quarter." "Any time we experience unplanned outages, we also end up with higher maintenance expenses associated with fixing the equipment plus higher labor cost due to incurring unscheduled over time to get the units back up and running as quickly as possible." "Total volumes sold decreased 3.7% in the quarter versus Q2 of 2016, year-to-date total sales volume is now down 1.1% compared to our original outlook of a range from 1% to 3%, our domestic sales price increased by 2.4% in the quarter and 1.4% year-to-date slightly above our flat to down 3% outlook for the year." "Given our position at the low-end of the global soda ash cross curve, we are always able to sell everything we produce. As such, lower production volumes directly correlate with lower sales, and therefore lower distributable cash flow." "Given we have now experienced lower-than-expected production for the first two quarters, and will be difficult to make up over the course of the year, we lowered our full-year guidance for sales volume to be flat with 2016. We now expect maintenance CapEx to be flat this year versus 2016."

CINR's distribution coverage has declined over -13% in the past four quarters, from 1.24x to 1.06x:

Looking back further, management has been able to increase sales volume every year since 2013. It has been working with outside firms to identify ways of improving the consistency and efficiency of its operations. On the earnings call, management explained that, "their evaluation has identified two significant areas that we are focused on, the combination of which we believe will add roughly 80,000 tons to our previous 12 months run rate."

"We believe we will see the initial benefits of higher rates beginning in Q4 this year, but we expect to see this on a full year run rate starting in 2018."

Clearly, there is commodity risk with CINR. Although the company is a low-cost leader in its industry, prices can drive revenues and profits up and down. Currently, prices have gone higher in 2017 and are expected to remain so for the balance of the year.

"International prices increased by 9.1% in the quarter and 12.1% year-to-date, well ahead of our outlook for 3% to 5% growth. Prices overall improved in both domestic and international markets. Domestic results primarily as a result of an improved customer mix, but international prices ticked up mostly from higher prices in Asia. We believe these price levels should remain for the balance of the year with prices at least at two levels if not slightly higher." (Source: Q2 '17 earnings call)

Revenues aren't always meaningful - CINR's revenues include freight costs, which shift quite a bit from quarter to quarter:

"We have a wide variation of freight costs by customer and region. Different mixes of freight costs in our customer base in any given quarter can gear the reported top line revenue figure and make comparisons quarter-over-quarter less meaningful." "We recognized higher international pricing during the first half of the year as we have increased our non-ANSAC international sales through our Turkish affiliate, CIDT. These sales include full in land and ocean freight costs in our results compared to ANSAC volumes which only contemplate rail freight to the U.S. port." (Source: Q2 '17 earnings call)

On the positive side, CINR should get some breaks on upcoming freight costs, which should aid its EBITDA.

"We are actually also going to get a little bit of help in some of our freights area for our international markets because ANSAC had hedged some contracts, ocean contracts, as well as some fuel hedges." Weather - "Wyoming has experienced 100-year record levels of rainfall over the first five months of 2017 and that excess water created issues with being able to complete our annual deca hydrate harvest. Since early July the weather has turned in our favor, in increased evaporation rates beyond what we normally expect at this time of year, which should help the timeline in our ability to harvest deca going forward. While these issues were negative impacts on both the quarter and our year-to-date performance, we remain focused on our efforts to grow our capacity up to a sustainable 3 million ton run rate over the next few years." (Source: Q2 '17 earnings call)

Options:

Valuations:

With the price dip, CINR's P/E is 12.14, just below the five-year median of 12.18, with a lower P/book and P/sales than broad industry averages. We don't have industry comps for price/DCF or EV/EBITDA, but its EV/EBITDA is one of the cheaper valuations we've seen in the high dividend yield universe we cover.

The most compelling comp is its 9.34% distribution yield, which is 2.7x the industry's average yield.

CINR is now 3% below analysts' low price target of $25.00 and 26% below the average $30.67 price target.

CINR's debt ratios have increased over the past two quarters but still remain conservative. Its ROA and operating margin have declined slightly, but its ROA and ROE remain strong, even after its weak Q2 earnings.

Industry comps are all over the place for ROA and ROE but appear to be a bit higher for debt/equity and current ratio, but much lower than CINR's operating margin. CINR also has one of the lowest net debt/EBITDA ratios we've seen in the high yield space:

Debt and Liquidity:

On August 1, 2017, Ciner Wyoming entered into a credit agreement for a $225.0 million senior unsecured revolving credit facility with a syndicate of lenders, which will mature on the 5th anniversary of its closing date. The Ciner Wyoming Credit Facility provides for revolving loans to fund working capital requirements, capital expenditures, to consummate permitted acquisitions and for all other lawful partnership purposes. The Ciner Wyoming Credit Facility has an accordion feature that allows Ciner Wyoming to increase the available revolving borrowings under the facility by up to an additional $75.0 million.

The new five-year line of credit for both Wyoming and CINR added an extra $35 million in borrowing capacity at effectively the same rate as their previous credit agreement and has covenants more conducive to an MLP model.

The Ciner Wyoming Credit Facility also requires quarterly maintenance of a consolidated leverage ratio (as defined in the Ciner Wyoming Credit Facility) of not more than 3.00 to 1.00 and a consolidated interest coverage ratio of not less than 3.00 to 1.00.

Summary:

We maintain our rating of CINR as a long-term buy for income investors in light of its attractive distribution yield, its low cost leading advantage within its industry, and its very low debt leverage/financial strength.

