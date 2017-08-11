Sage And Ablynx Look To Their Lead Assets

Welcome to your weekly digest of approaching regulatory and clinical readouts. Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) has a busy year ahead, with three phase III readouts of its lead asset, Sage-547, one of which will be its first placebo-controlled test in a rare form of epilepsy.

Meanwhile, Ablynx (OTC:ABYLY) is due to report phase III results for caplacizumab in a rare blood-clotting disorder. This is the company's most advanced project, and has already been filed in the EU on the back of phase II data.

Sage's catalysts

Sage-547 (brexanolone) is an intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone, a neuroactive steroid that acts as a GABA-A receptor modulator.

Three phase III datasets are due shortly. The first will come from its super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE) trial, expected within the next two months, while results in severe and moderate postpartum depression are due later in the year.

SRSE consists of persistent, unremitting seizures that do not respond to benzodiazepines or second-line anti-seizure drugs. Patients are typically placed into a medically induced coma and given high-dose general anaesthetics, with an attempt then made every 24-72 hours to wean them off these.

In the Status trial 126 patients were randomised to receive either Sage-547 or placebo in addition to standard-of-care third-line anti-seizure agents for six days. The primary outcome is the number of patients who can be weaned off third-line agents before the end of the Sage-547 or placebo infusion and remain off all third-line agents for over 24 hours thereafter.

In a phase I/II open-label study of 22 evaluable patients, 73% were successfully weaned off anaesthetic agents and Sage-547 within five days of starting treatment, and 82% within six days, without the need to reinstate anaesthetics in the following 24 hours (Upcoming events - Shire in Sanfilippo A while Sage looks to its lead asset, April 26, 2016).

One big unknown is the response rate of the placebo arm; many CNS trials are scuppered by high placebo responses, and Stifel analysts have estimated that a rate of around 35% would only require around 52% in the active treatment arm to reach statistical significance, so a repeat of the earlier trial would be a bonus.

The same project is in two postpartum depression trials, known collectively as Hummingbird. One has recruited 120 patients with severe depression and the other 100 with moderate depression. The primary endpoint is the effect of Sage-547 on depressive symptoms versus placebo as measured on the Hamilton Rating Scale for Depression total score at three days.

Results from a small phase II trial caused shares to jump 35% last July (Post-partum depression data spice Sage trading, July 12, 2016). Revenue forecasts for Sage-457 sit at $962m by 2022, according to sellside consensus from EvaluatePharma, with 83% of sales are assigned to the epilepsy indication. It has an NPV of $2bn, or 66% of the company's market cap.

Earlier this year the company had to play down rumours of a buyout after its chief executive fuelled speculation in a media interview. Still, this might become reality before the year is out if the data look good.



Study Trial ID Status NCT02477618 Hummingbird trials: severe postpartum depression Moderate postpartum depression NCT02942004 NCT02942017

Hercules

Ablynx's caplacizumab is an anti-von Willebrand factor nanobody being developed for acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura, for which it has orphan drug designation. This is an autoimmune blood-clotting disorder manifested by extensive clot formation in small blood vessels leading to thrombocytopenia, ischaemia and widespread organ damage. Current standard of care is daily plasma exchange and immunosuppression.

The phase III Hercules study has enrolled 145 patients, with data due later in the third quarter. The aim is to restore normal platelet counts as a measure of prevention of further microvascular thrombosis.

Caplacizumab was given as an initial intravenous bolus injection at the start of plasma exchange followed by daily subcutaneous injections for the duration of the plasma treatment and for 30 days afterwards. The trial's primary measure is time to confirmed normalisation of platelet count. Platelet normalisation guides the decision to stop daily plasma exchanges.

In 69 patients in the phase II Titan trial there was a benefit versus placebo in median time to platelet normalisation of 1.92 days. The company also gave a statistical analysis of the whole 75-patient dataset (six patients were enrolled before the trial protocol was amended), which showed the speed of platelet normalisation more than doubling with caplacizumab.

At the time the company based its decision to report the primary endpoint for just the 69 patients and not the whole dataset by stating that the patients in the two protocol strata showed a different survival pattern, meaning that it was incorrect to combine them (Ablynx explains Titan, July 15, 2014).

Ablynx has already filed caplacizumab in the EU for conditional approval based on Titan, with a decision expected in the first half of next year, and US filing is due in 2018 after Hercules reports. A three-year follow-up study is ongoing.

Caplacizumab is wholly owned by Ablynx, which intends to lead commercialisation in Europe and North America.