LTC Properties: Dividend Growth Machine

LTC Properties Inc. (LTC) invests in senior housing and healthcare properties including Skilled nursing facilities (SNF), A\assisted living facilities (ALF), independent living facilities (ILF), memory care facilities (MC) and range of care facilities (ROC). IPO for LTC was August 28, 1992, currently has a market capitalization of approx. $2B USD and a dividend yield of ~4.6%.

LTC fits within the requirements of my portfolio you can read about here: Lake House Portfolio Part 1 & Part 2. Previously I have written about Ventas (VTR) and Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) and hold shares of Sabra Healthcare (SBRA) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). Follow me for updates on my progress.

Demographics Tailwind & Politics

One of the biggest topics discussed in the healthcare sector is the Baby Boomer demographic tailwind. Baby Boomers are retiring at a rate of 10,000 per day and the number of Americans turning 65 is expected to remain steady or increase through 2050. In addition the number of 85+ years old is expected to double in 20 years. The annual increase in healthcare spending is expected to outpace the annual growth in the overall economy by 4.7%. The median length of stay in a senior housing property is two to three years. In the next six years, the number of Americans with Alzheimer's is expected to increase by 40%.

Figure 1: Source is Welltower (HCN) investor presentation.

Healthcare REITs aren't absent concerns. A quick browse through the news and you'll notice all the talk over the repeal of Obamacare or Affordable Care Act (ACA). POTUS Trump originally promised a complete repeal of ACA. Now, our friends in Congress are mentioning more of a bi-partisan solution. The big picture concern is that a lot of this is taking place behind closed doors. Any changes are uncertain therefore the future of the healthcare pay structure is unknown.

LTC has a lot of Private Pay

Healthcare facilities are paid in 3 ways. Medicare, Medicaid and private pay. Private pay is self-explanatory, it comes out of the consumers pocket with/without the assistance of an insurance company. Medicare focuses on Americans over the age of 65 and covers hospitalization, medical insurance and prescription drug coverage. Medicare is funded through the federal government. Medicaid focuses on medical expenses for lower income families and is funded by the state and federal government.

Private pay is more stable where government funded financial sources can change depending on legislation.

Figure 2: Taken from LTC's 2Q17 investor presentation.

2Q2017 Earnings

Earnings season is just finishing. LTC beat expected EPS by $0.24.

Year‐Over‐Year revenue growth of 10.4%, normalized EBITDA growth of 11.4% and normalized FFO growth of 8.7%. LTC has been on a growing streak and it is expected to continue. For those who enjoy the monthly dividend income, that is secure as well. The 1Q17 payout ratio was ~79% and this leaves room for dividend increases.

Figure 3: Taken from LTC's 2Q17 investor presentation.

Conclusion

LTC is a well-established and prepared to grow healthcare REIT. With solid growth numbers in the past and demographic tailwinds in the future there is potential for profit. For those who like the monthly dividend, it can be expected to increase in the future. I am going to stick with this one for the long run.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LTC, HCN, OHI, JNJ, VTR, SBRA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.