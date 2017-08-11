Chicago Bridge & Iron Company's Huge Earnings Miss

Investors have been viewing Chicago Bridge & Iron Company (CBI) as a risky investment for quite some time now. The second quarter earnings release on the 9th of August was a reminder of just how much risk an investment in this stock brings with it.

Huge earnings miss

CBI disappointed many with its latest earnings release. Actual results missed expectations by a huge amount. Revenue underperformed the Wall Street consensus by $1.17 bln with a 39.8% yoy decline, landing the total revenue for the second quarter at just $1.3 bln. The EPS missed the consensus by $3.85, landing it a loss of $3.02. This is not the first time that shareholders have been disappointed by the company, but the company never missed expectations by such a wide margins. So what has caused this huge miss?

Charges on projects

A total of $367 mln of charges were recorded on two LNG projects in the US, it is about the projects for Freeport LNG and Cameron LNG. Recognized revenue had to be reversed. Another setback impacted financial results as well, albeit less severe. $181 mln worth of charges were the result of two gas turbine power projects. Forecasted increases in costs were to blame. So in total, the charges amounted to $548 mln on all four projects combined.

These recurring charges are a big problem for CBI. The impact of these four projects was huge. Management assured shareholders that it is taking steps to make sure this pattern will end, but it is quite difficult to actually predict this:

"On the call last quarter, it was stated that we believed we had captured virtually all of the incremental costs, and that's exactly what our analysis showed."

So despite what management might try to do, surprises do happen and will continue to happen in the future, albeit in less severe form. But besides extra efforts to get the expected costs right next time, management also knows it has to do something to improve its financial flexibility in order to make sure additional charges will not get the company in any real trouble.

Dividend cut

As part of management's efforts to improve its financial flexibility, a dividend cut has been announced at the same time as the earnings release. CBI's dividend per share was not that impressive to begin with at $0.28 per share, or a dividend yield of 1.71% before the cut. So shareholders will not lose much here, but dividend cuts are nonetheless always a painful subject for shareholders.

This cut will result in management saving $28-$30 mln in cash on an annual basis. Now, this will have far from a huge impact on the financial statements since the operating expenses alone have been well over a bln since 2015. But then again, this is just one step in a broader effort to improve the financial condition of CBI.

"Turning next to actions we are taking to ensure we have an appropriate cost structure in place. We are implementing a comprehensive corporate and operating cost reduction program, which we expect will generate savings of approximately $100 million on an annualized basis."

This will have an impact of 8-9% on opex, quite a welcome benefit indeed. But the effects of this cost reduction program will likely not be seen until next year.

Improving financial health

Another area that needs improving is CBI's debt, because the company currently pays well over $100 mln on an annual basis on interest expenses. With overall interest rates rising, CBI has to lower its debt or else the money it saves with an improving cost structure will be added to its interest expenses. Luckily, management is already working on this.

Sequentially, CBI saw its debt drop significantly. It ended the quarter with $1.8 bln of debt on the balance sheet vs. the $2.4 bln it had last quarter. This debt reduction was made possible because of the net proceeds stemming from the Capital Services sales, which totaled roughly $646 mln.

In order to continue this trend, management talked about their aim to sell of more assets. The plan is to combine the Technology business and the Engineered Products business and sell these together. The mission to then create a strategic alliance of the business with the buyer. Management felt like they could not unlock the true value of the business and decided to get the value in another way.

"Our belief is that the value of the Technology business hasn't been fully realized by the market, and we've concluded that the sale of the business is the best way to generate maximum value."

During the earnings call management also made it clear that the marketing process to sell this business is expected to begin shortly, with the completion of a transaction towards the end of the calendar year. If assumptions are correct, the sale could turn out to be a huge boost for the balance sheet. It is currently expected that the sale could result in proceeds of over $2 bln. This money could then be spent on lowering the debt even further and even make additional investments in other areas of the company.

"We envision a bright future for CB&I as a highly focused company with tightly integrated EPC and fabrication capabilities serving the LNG, petrochemical, refining and gas power generation markets."

Changes made or about the be made in management's efforts to improve the business will start to show next year. Although it all sounds promising, with the asset sale being the most beneficial to the company, I believe that it is best to wait and see how this actually progresses.

Risky business

Whatever happens, it is important to understand that CBI's business is quite a risky one. The company can have lots of contracts at any one time, with difficulties in one project being enough to offset the expected success in others. Even though management is trying to eliminate these risks as much as possible, they will most likely remain.

The expected improvement of the cost structure is a reason to be cautiously optimistic. But the main event to keep an eye on is the expected asset sale. This will relieve a lot of pressure from the company as it gains more cash and lowers the debt. So this is definitely an event to keep an eye on as it will likely result in a positive price movement.

That all being said, investors should remain skeptic until actual progress is seen. Everything management says sounds nice, but additional charges could offset all these benefits.

Conclusion

After years of having to deal with declining financial performance and a declining share price, shareholders have had a rough day once more. So far, the shares have plummeted around 35%. The plunge has resulted in the shares reaching levels that have not been seen for the past eight years.

There is still too much uncertainty to buy this stock in my opinion. But those with an appetite for risk could definitely open a position in anticipation of the asset sale as this is more than likely to be a catalyst for positive price action.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: If you liked this article, please click "follow".