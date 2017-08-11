Corindus Vascular Robotics' (CVRS) CEO Mark Toland on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. (NYSEMKT:CVRS)

Mark Toland

Thank you, Carrie. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us. During the second quarter, the CorPath GRX System continued to build momentum. In our efforts to drive adoption, we made advancements on each of our key strategic initiatives.

As a reminder, these initiatives are: first, to build and execute a commercial plan which leverages our strength in team, hospital partnerships and KOL physician support to grow our installed base; second, to drive utilization and more deeply penetrate our installed base with enhanced utility of CorPath GRX; third, to invest in our technology roadmap and drive strategic alliances and partnerships; and finally, to broaden our market opportunity through global expansion.

Starting with our commercial plan and hospital partnerships. During the second quarter, we delivered $2.3 million of revenue, our U.S. installed base of CorPath GRX increased to 16 systems with addition of three new system installations, and four purchase upgrades in the second quarter.

As of today, we are also scheduled to install 10 CorPath GRX systems before year-end, comprised of seven new system orders and three purchased upgrades. While we continue to support our entire installed base, our focus has been exclusively on GRX system upgrades, and new GRX installs since its launch in mid-Q1.

Our sales team is continuing to execute towards better commercial traction and customer success. As we announced last quarter, we now have 100% territory coverage in the U.S. with 24 reps in the field, who are evenly split between those actively looking at new programs and those focused on driving utilization.

As we continue to gain experience with our new CorPath GRX system, we now believe that our system sale cycle is around 6 to 9 months in duration. Given that GRX was not commercially available until mid-Q1, we are just now approaching the period in the cycle when we would typically begin to book orders. With that, we are currently in late stage purchase negotiations with 10 hospitals, and in very active discussions with over 60 more potential hospital partners, which we believe will collectively yield orders for at least an additional 25 systems in 2017.

In sum, our confidence in the expected revenue ramp in the second half of the year is being driven by the combination of CorPath GRX Systems already scheduled for installation and the strength of our sales pipeline. We remain comfortable with our guidance for 2017 revenue of $13 million to $15 million.

Turning to our initiative to drive utilization and more deeply penetrate our installed base with the CorPath GRX. We continue to hear compelling feedback from clinicians on the improved robotic capabilities of GRX, which adds to our conviction that GRX will significantly drive increased utilization and expand our commercial opportunity.

In late July, the CorPath GRX System was utilized in a live robotic assisted PCI, during the UC San Diego Cardiovascular Conference. The positive reception from the physician community was overwhelming. Clinicians continue to be impressed by the enhancements on the CorPath GRX, as compared to what was possible with our first-generation system.

On average, sites that have upgraded from a CorPath 200 to a CorPath GRX System have nearly doubled the percentage of PCI procedures performed robotically. While it is still early, we are encouraged to see how the added benefits of GRX can drive utilization, and treat a broader patient population.

We shipped 303 cassettes in Q2, and almost 90% of the cassette revenue in the quarter was driven by our installed base of CorPath GRX Systems. Positive commercial dialogue and demo request continue to grow, we're working in concert with hospitals at the administrative level to navigate capital equipment budget cycles, and enable the installation of GRX Systems, where there is a commitment to robotic programs.

And I am confident we will make meaningful progress towards our strategic vision this year. The third key initiative to our growth strategy is continued investment in our technology roadmap and our commitment to strategic alliances. We're making strides and identifying partnerships that will meaningfully accelerate our product roadmap, broaden our market opportunity, and advance our goal of improving patient outcomes and creating a safe cap lab environment for clinicians.

During the quarter, we entered into a technology collaboration agreement with Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to advance the development of remote PCI. In a recent article published in Neurointervention, Spectrum's Dr. Ryan Madder discussed the role of CorPath Robotic Technology in their single center, prospective, observational, remote PCI study.

This study explored feasibility of remote telestenting using robotic system and showed 86.4% tactical success and 95% procedural success on 20 patients treated via physician at a remote cockpit in a different room within the same hospital. This collaboration agreement will use the CorPath GRX System to continue Dr. Madder's advancements into telehealth, aiming to establish remote PCI feasibility for patients treated via physician from several hundred miles away.

Animal studies are expected to commence within the next six months, and our expectation is that our first-in-human remote PCI procedure will be completed in 2018. In May, Dr. Shami Mahmud, Chief of Clinical Cardiovascular Medicine at UC San Diego Health System presented the latest post market findings from the PRECISION GRX Registry, during the late breaking clinical trial session at the 2017 Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions' Scientific Session.

The PRECISION study, a multicenter post market registry for the evaluation of the effectiveness of the CorPath 200 system aimed to collect data on the routine use of the CorPath 200 systems in PCIs. Dr. Giora Weisz, Associate Professor of Medicine at Columbia University and at the Hebrew University was the principal investigator of the PRECISION Registry. Findings show a high success rate of both radial and femoral access robotic-assisted percutaneous coronary interventions.

In August, we launched the PRECISION GRX registry, which is a post-market registry to continue market surveillance of our second-generation CorPath GRX System. Dr. Mahmud has been named as a principal investigator. The registry will measure outcomes related to procedural time, pull over time, contrast usage, patient radiation dose, and blood loss with the objective to demonstrate patients and physician benefit from robotic procedures used in the CorPath GRX system.

We currently are enrolling patients with expectations to enroll 1,000 patients across 25 sites. With the commercial launch of CorPath GRX well underway, our R&D team is already hard at work on further improvements, both on the software and longer-term on the hardware. We are continuing to plot out a roadmap to introduce and sell multiple software enhancements for advanced device manipulation, which will extend the capabilities of the physician enabling them to do things they simply cannot be done manually.

We expect the first enhancement, CorPath GRX 2.2, to be submitted to the FDA in the back half of this year. Version 2.2 will be a software enhancement, which provides capabilities for the physician to conduct PCI in a more efficient, and repeatable way.

Finally, looking ahead at our opportunity to broaden the cardiovascular robotics market through global expansion. Our primary goal is to focus on our opportunity here in the U.S. However, we are excited about the burgeoning worldwide robotic market and are fielding interest from India, Japan, China and the Middle East.

We are particularly encouraged about our opportunities in the Asian region. Asia represents a variety of markets that are strategically important as we continue to grow our business internationally. We have the opportunity to pursue partnerships that encompass distribution, central manufacturing, and other strategic initiatives.

We are continuing to make progress with Japan's PMDA, and we recently submitted for regulatory approval and expect to launch GRX commercially in Japan shortly after regulatory approval is received. Overall, we are encouraged by our progress this quarter, and look forward to accelerating our momentum in the back half of this year.

Before I turn the call over to David, I want to take a moment to welcome John Bakewell to our Board of Directors. John's financial expertise coupled with his tremendous experience driving sustainable growth within transformational companies will be invaluable to our company. We look forward to his contributions.

With that, I will turn the call over to David Long to provide more details on our financials. David?

David Long

Thanks, Mark, and good afternoon, everyone. Revenue for the three-months ended June 30, 2017, was $2.3 million, compared to $0.5 million in the same period of the prior year. Revenue in the quarter was driven primarily by CorPath GRX Systems and capital upgrade sales.

In the second quarter, we installed three new CorPath GRX Systems and upgraded four CorPath 200 Systems to GRX, which brings our installed base of GRX Systems to 16 and total installed base to 51 systems.

On a go-forward basis, we intend to put more emphasis on our installed base of GRX systems as a relevant metric of our success rather than focusing on the total number of systems in the field. These 16 CorPath GRX Systems accounted for almost 90% of all CorPath cassettes shipped for revenue in the second quarter.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2017 was $58,000 compared to a gross loss of $606,000 in the same period of the prior year. Cost of revenues for the second quarter of 2017 continue to include the effects of underutilization of production facilities, as well as the cost of multiple CorPath GRX System upgrades installed pursuant to contractual service arrangements with no corresponding revenue in the period.

SG&A expenses for the second quarter of 2017 were $5.9 million, compared to $4.4 million in the second quarter of 2016. The increase was primarily attributable to increased compensation and travel expenses associated primarily with incremental sales headcount, invested in our medical education and international sales initiative, incremental noncash stock-based compensation expense related to the CEO and commercial leadership transition during 2016.

R&D expenses for the second quarter of 2017 were $2.5 million, compared to $2.3 million in the second quarter of 2016. Net loss from operations for the period was $8.4 million, compared to a loss of $7.6 million in the second quarter of 2016. We ended the second quarter of 2017 with $35.2 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Lastly, we are reiterating our guidance for 2017. In addition to the $3 million of revenue recognized in the first half of the year, as of today, we are also scheduled to install and recognize revenue on 10 additional CorPath GRX Systems before year-end.

As Mark mentioned, we expect that significant revenue in the second half of 2017 will be generated by expected orders from hospitals with whom we are currently in the purchasing process, as well as a robust pipeline of potential hospital partners with whom we are actively having discussions.

For these reasons, we continue to be comfortable with our forecast of full year revenue in the range of $13 million to $15 million, as well as the implementation of at least 25 new cardiovascular programs in 2017. As a reminder, we define the program as a hospital that is committed to fully incorporating robotics into their cap lab procedures; this could be 1 system or several.

With that, I'd like to turn the call back over to Mark Toland.

Mark Toland

Thank you, David. In summary, we are encouraged by our growing commercial traction with the CorPath GRX. Our focus remains clear, to drive widespread implementation of cardiovascular robotic programs, which streamline workflow for hospitals, improve outcomes for patients, and benefit interventional cardiologists and their teams. We look forward to updating you on our progress during future calls.

We'll now open the call up for questions. Operator?

Rick Wise

Good afternoon Mark, how are you doing? Maybe just to start off with a general question before I head into specifics, you've really had a terrific first 18 months executed well, very consistently solvent [ph] on your refined, refocused strategy, emphasizing the new-product pipeline in the market development sector. Clearly all of these things have made a lot of progress. Still in play, they're all very much a priority, but as you reflect on what you said here today, maybe just some overview, the big picture first on how your priorities have evolved, where are you now? Are you - where are you expected to be? And how do we think before you even get to numbers about the next 12 to 18 months. What could the next 18 months look like?

Mark Toland

Yes, thanks for the question Rick. I think, the evolution of our priorities have gone from very simplistically, a technology development company that was learning from generation one, which we experienced with CorPath 200. And we all know CorPath 200 and the - and what that product brought to the table. And we're now evolving into, what I consider a transformational growth robotic company. We've got a technology right now in GRX that I believe is ready for prime time, it's still early. But we know we can do well over 75% to 80% of all PCIs robotically with GRX.

We've had a terrific physician feedback on it. So it really allows us to do two critical things in this company. Number one, it allows us to truly bring a commercial effort into play, which allows us to build robotic programs in a meaningful way that doesn't just mean, that you've got one operator doing cases, it means that you've got the whole hospital really building out a robotic interventional program and we've seen that.

Number two is, it allows our R&D team to pivot to the future. And as I mentioned, the future is very bright. When you think about doing Telecardiology or remote procedures from multiple miles away, in the International community, as well as potentially in other parts of the U.S., there's a lot of excitement around that when you think about the physician shortages around the world.

So, but we've got the ability to really focus our team on building out capabilities that go well beyond what we do today, and fortunately for us, the technology is available it's just the matter of putting the manpower on it. In addition, when we think about the future growth runaway of entering other vascular beds, we're really excited about the future of robotics in general. So, I would say that we transformed our mindset of technology development to high-growth robotic company.

Rick Wise

Thank you for that, and turning to the order backlog of 10 orders, you referenced. Can you just give us a little more color around the orders, why you are so confident, is it that you and, again, whatever the technical language might be, is it that you have the purchase orders in hand, contracts signed? Or you're - help us understand just your level of confidence or what our level of confidence should be in those orders happening?

Mark Toland

Yes, there is three numbers that I mentioned, 10, 10 and 60, which equals all the way 25 in the back half. So the way I think about it Rick is, you've got 10 in backlog that are done, they're scheduled to be installed in the back half of this year. We've got another 10 that where in, we call it deep negotiations, it's actually more along the lines of terms and conditions and red lining between lawyers.

And then we've got another 60 very active deep negotiations that are going on with another 60 hospitals out there. So when we think about adding it up in the back half to 25 systems, which is what I indicated in the call, that's how you get to that number, and you eventually lead to the guidance we provided and our confidence level being high. So that's the way I would think about it.

Rick Wise

Yes, and turning to the utilization. You talked about Mark, the sites that have upgraded and doubled their utilization rates. And maybe you could help us put that into some kind of context? The sites that doubled, does that mean they went from using Corindus in 5% or 10% of the cases to 10% or 20%, or whatever the right mix is, is there any way to think about utilizations, at the motivated sites and how that might play out as we contemplate 2018 and beyond in terms of the newly installed GRX systems?

Mark Toland

Yes, that's a great question Rick. And we have been very focused in on truly building out robotic programs to drive utilization. As I mentioned to you before, our focus is we'd love to have this year 25 raving robotic fans where they say they can't do robotics - they can't do intervention without robotics and they don't see the future any other way. I'd rather do that than build 200 mediocre programs.

So we've been very focused in on applying the resources to these programs that are very committed to it. And when we initiated program out there, number one is the upgrades, which I referenced is doubling. Number two is the new accounts that were brought on board that we see high adoption. And if you had to use a benchmark average I would say with generation one you are probably in the 20% range and with generation two, you're well over 50% of the interventions that we see in a room where we would install a robotic system.

As we think about the future growth runaway, what we like is that when we established these programs and they are off and running and they have a high adoption, they obviously have multiple rooms within those hospitals and many of them are big IDNs. So, we feel like we can sell multiple systems along the course of the next several quarters within big IDNs as well as hospitals to round out the robotic centers and make them true robotic hospitals not just robotic rooms.

Rick Wise

Yes, no. It sounds good. The two last ones from me, I'll just ask them at the same time. How should we think about your feet on the ground, the 24 equally divided utilization and new systems is that going to change much over the next 3, 6, 12 months? And last, on the pipeline the CorPath 2.2. Maybe you could talk a little bit about the revenue implications of that and just looking ahead, as you roll out these software-enhanced packages is that a revenue event that we should be contemplating? Thanks so much.

Mark Toland

Yes, thanks, Rick. First off on the salesforce, as I mentioned, we have a full team in place now. We recently hired seven reps in Q1, so we feel good that it's August. And we've got them through training and they’ve got a strong background in the cap lab, so they should be able to hit the ground running for the course of this year. We've got the dual rep model that we've mentioned before where you’ve got the driving adoption, which really I think is critical, and then the other half of the reps that are focused in on the new opportunities.

Quite honestly, I don't really have a targeted number. I typically work off of trying to find good talent out there and if they can bring business with them, we're interested in talking to them. But today, I think the team is fully capable of delivering the $13 million to $15 million. And we'll scale it commensurate with the business growth along the way. But I think the team today can deliver the $13 million to $15 million that we just articulated.

And then as it relates to the GRX upgrades, we really haven't - we're really not in a position to provide any sort of revenue guidance on the 2.2 yet. I would save that maybe for future calls. We are just now scoping that out in our planning processes, as we have - as we're embarking on bringing the regulatory approval process to the FDA in the back half of this year. So, we look forward to doing multiple iterations of this, we've got this in our technology pipeline. So, we do believe that there is several components of a revenue stream that exists in our strategic plan. But we really don't have guidance on it for the next quarter or so.

Rick Wise

Thanks again.

Mark Toland

Thanks Rick.

Rafe Quinn

Hi, how are you?

Mark Toland

Good, how are you?

Rafe Quinn

Fine, thanks. I just had a question on the partnerships - the commercial partnership that you guys have been considering out of China. I guess, first, it'd be great just to get an update on where you are in that progress? I believe if I'm not mistaken that was something you were targeting to do by the end of this year. And a related question to that, it'd be great to understand how we should think about that from an economic standpoint in terms of a potential fee or system orders and so forth?

Mark Toland

Yes, that's a great question. And just to hum a few bars on China before I jump into the question, I am very bullish about the Asian market, as you heard me in prior calls. Just China alone represents the Number 2 interventional market in the world behind the U.S. and in front of Japan. So we really like where we are with Japan, we really like what we have done in China to-date to increase excitement.

As you've heard me articulate in prior calls, we've done two live cases at Fu Wai hospital in Beijing, China, one of them was at Medical Conference called CIT, the other one was at a Medical Conference called TCT Asia-Pac in Korea, both of those live cases really went well and created even more excitement around robotics and vascular robotics for that matter in China.

I do believe that our ability to do remote procedures, telecardiology in China is going to be very impactful to the cultural community of how patients are treated in China. So, I am very bullish on establishing strong deep roots in China for multiple reasons. As it relates to partnerships, we are - I would say that we’re constantly in negotiations with several different entities.

And they all don't necessarily look-alike, there could be traditional companies out there that you would think of, as well as others that would have an interest in bringing robotics into China. The good position that we're in right now is that, we are the only U.S. FDA approved robotic company in the vascular space and the China market has an affinity for U.S. FDA approved robotic systems like what we have. So we are in a good position, in a position of strength to negotiate.

Our timeline is, call it within the next 6 to 12 months, we'd like to have something in place that establishes a deeper root and a deeper pathway into China. But at this time, we're yet to disclose exactly what the economics of that would look like, what the structure of that would look like, but we’re actively engaged and hopefully, we will solidify something sooner rather than later.

Mark Toland

Great. Well, thanks for joining the call, everybody. We appreciate it and we look forward to talking to you in the next earnings call. Have a good evening. Bye-bye.

