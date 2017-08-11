Tesla: A Misdirected Business Model?

If there’s one company that people have been arguing to be overvalued for years – it’s Tesla (TSLA). However, valuation evidently does not matter as the stock continues to climb:

Tesla As A “Barbell” Stock

A couple of years back, I wrote about Tesla being a “barbell” stock. The idea behind this is that even as an inherently risky investment, if an investor limited a small size of their portfolio to Tesla while comprising the rest of “safer” stocks, then the overall downside would be limited while the upside is potentially great.

This could well be one of the reasons why we are seeing a big spike in the company. Investors with this mentality may well be thinking to themselves, “Tesla may be a bubble - but hey - might as well earn some money in the process while limiting my overall downside."

However, Tesla’s business model is slowly changing with the release of the Model 3, and the company is entering a much more competitive environment. Read on to find out why I wouldn’t even hold this company as a “barbell” stock at this time.

Why Is Tesla Thought To Be In A Bubble?

The reason Tesla is thought to be in a bubble is very simple – sales continue to rise at a faster pace than earnings.

There is clearly demand for Tesla’s cars, but the costs of manufacturing each car outweighs the profit that Tesla is ultimately making on each vehicle. Tesla is remaining in business for the very reason that investors are (supposedly) betting on a spike in future earnings. It’s a simple economies of scale issue. Eventually, it is thought that Tesla will be able to produce each car at a lower variable cost per unit, eventually turning a large profit assuming sales continue to increase.

Assuming this could happen, then the conundrum flips on its head and Tesla becomes a highly attractive stock from a fundamental standpoint. But, how likely is this scenario? Let’s look at the upcoming Model 3 as an example.

Production and the Model 3

As it stands, the Model 3 also is witnessing levels of demand that exceed capacity – with orders set to be unavailable until the end of 2018 at the earliest.

Currently, Elon Musk is anticipating that production can be ramped up to a rate of 10,000 units per week. For context, Tesla achieved a production rate of 2,000 number of vehicles in 2016 for the Model S and X. The production rate in 2013 was approximately 400 vehicles per week, so the growth represents an annual increase of 133% in production. While this is clearly impressive, even if we assume a similar rate of growth over the next 1.5 years, this would mean that Tesla’s production rate would be just over 3,000 vehicles by the end of 2018. This would still fall well short of the 10,000 target per week.

Musk quoted:

"Production grows exponentially, so Aug should be 100 cars and Sept above 1,500. Looks like we can reach 20,000 Model 3 cars per month in Dec."

While this may prove to be the case, there is no doubt that Tesla has backed itself into a corner – we could be looking at a very significant drop in price if the market anticipates that production targets for the Model 3 will not come to fruition.

Business Model – Trying To Be All Things To All People?

Moreover, the Model 3 marks a significant shift in the business model for this company. Tesla is attempting to serve the masses by ramping up production rather than serving as a niche, luxury producer.

For instance, if Tesla is seeing significant demand for the Model 3 – and assuming such demand would still remain at higher prices – then Tesla could simply choose to cap production at a certain level and charge a lot higher than the $35,000 base price tag that’s on offer.

This is an apples to oranges comparison – and I use it simply for illustration’s sake - but if I want to buy a Ferrari, the manufacturer is not simply going to produce more because I want one. Ferrari (OTC:RACE) has a very specific luxury segment that they are catering to, and are perfectly happy to limit the number of customers who have access to their model at their price range.

So, why is Tesla trying to reach the masses? Part of the company’s appeal is that it is a pioneer for electric vehicles, and the ultimate goal of delivering an electric future to the automotive world is a significant factor in the company’s broad popularity.

However, that does not mitigate the fact that Musk is taking a big risk by fundamentally changing Tesla’s market. Porter might refer to Tesla as being “stuck in the middle”, i.e. it is trying to be a low-cost operator through ramping up production and lowering prices, while at the same time attempting to provide a differentiated, brand-name product. However, Tesla is at risk of achieving neither of those things, since production targets may not be met, while its differentiated brand could be eroded as it tries to become a mass producer.

For instance, prior price tags for models such as the Roadster have started at $101,500, and thus the Model 3 is priced at a significant discount to its counterparts. However, as the company tries to expand, it is competing against many other established car brands in the electric vehicles market such as Mercedes, Honda, Ford, Toyota, etc.

Personally, I think Tesla have made a mistake by trying to be all things to all people. Had the company stuck to its guns on price and set more realistic production targets, the company could still have an edge over its peers by positioning itself as a premium provider in the electric vehicles market. Instead, Tesla now risks lumping itself in with the masses and have created a much more competitive situation for the company, which frankly wasn’t necessary.

Conclusion

If you were to present to a financial analyst who knows nothing about Tesla with all of the company’s financial metrics except price, he would probably think it insane to consider investing in such a company.

However, it’s important to remember that the market doesn’t care about value. The market cares about making money. Right now, Tesla is making money for investors. However, a miss on production targets in 2018 is a big risk factor, and I envisage a strong possibility of a significant price drop in the event that such targets are not met.

If, by some logic-defying way, the company does manage to increase production rates to 10,000 vehicles a week in 2018, then there could well be potential for significant upside. In the absence of such growth, Tesla is the epitome of a bubble and the ride upwards could come to an end sooner rather than later.