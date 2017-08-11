Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 8/10/17

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 8/10/17, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. Our free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group. Only stocks that achieve those Ratings on the tables below are highlighted in our article headlines, and have our articles linked to their Seeking Alpha company profiles.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise and to educate investors that -- though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence -- it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are now increasing, as more companies open their trading windows to executives after June-quarter financials are released. Form 4 filing volumes will continue increasing throughout August, beginning another wave of investment intelligence from insiders to assist new investment selection and portfolio rebalancing.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

Virtu Financial (VIRT);

Intl Flavors (IFF);

Alteryx (AYX), and;

Apollo Global (APO).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Globalscape (GSB);

Cliffs Natural Resources (CLF), and;

ETSY (ETSY).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Seaworld Ent (SEAS);

Citius Pharm (OTCQB:CTXR);

Hyatt Hotels (H);

Twitter (TWTR);

Mastercard (MA);

Goldman Sachs (GS), and;

Grubhub (GRUB).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Power Solutions (OTCPK:PSIX);

Mitel Networks (MITL), and;

Foundation Medicine (FMI).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

Venator Materials (VNTR).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans

Type Dollar Value 1 Weichai America BO Power Solutions PSIX JB* $13,300,000 2 North Island Ventures BO Virtu Financial VIRT JB* $5,220,635 3 Hill Path Capital BO Seaworld Ent SEAS B $4,471,560 4 Winder Investment Pte BO Intl Flavors IFF B $2,447,317 5 Mazur Leonard L CB,DIR,BO Citius Pharm CTXR JB* $1,738,275 6 210 Gsb Acquisition Partners BO Globalscape GSB B $1,529,945 7 Silverman Josh CEO,DIR ETSY ETSY B $1,002,880 8 Kraft Robert K DIR Apollo Global APO B $896,946 9 Goncalves Lourenco CB,CEO,DIR Cliffs Natural Resources CLF B $719,180 10 Abdiel Capital Mgt BO Alteryx AYX B $618,513

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans

Type Dollar Value 1 Huntsman BO Venator Materials VNTR JS* $492,079,264 2 T 551 10fd2 O Hyatt Hotels H S $53,473,996 3 Mastercard Fdn BO Mastercard MA S $11,333,333 4 R A G C Trust 8 O Hyatt Hotels H S $10,815,947 5 Pellini Michael J DIR Foundation Medicine FMI S $7,113,600 6 Maloney Matthew M CEO,PR,DIR Grubhub GRUB S $4,913,357 7 Williams Evan Clark DIR Twitter TWTR AS $4,417,638 8 Rogers John F W VP,SEC Goldman Sachs GS JS* $4,156,302 9 A N P Trust 42 Penny O Hyatt Hotels H S $3,871,405 10 Matthews Terence H CB,DIR Mitel Networks MITL S $3,743,415

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :

B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

