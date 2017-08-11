Have Some Faith In Mickey Mouse

After the closing bell on Tuesday, Aug. 8th, Walt Disney Co. (DIS) caused quite a stir among investors. Disney announced that the company would be pulling all content from Netflix (NFLX), starting with 2019 titles, and launching new standalone, direct-to-consumer streaming services. Disney plans on rolling out two services by 2020: an ESPN-branded service in 2018 and a Disney-branded platform in 2019.

Putting the big breakup aside for the moment, Disney's third-quarter earnings were somewhat disappointing. While the Golden State-based company beat the Street's EPS expectations, $1.58 vs. $1.55, Disney failed to beat revenue estimates, $14.23B vs. $14.4B. Revenue losses were mostly attributed to problems within ESPN as higher programming costs and lower advertising revenues decreased profits.

The Silver Lining

Disney's disappointing third quarter does have a silver lining, however. Disney's stock price is currently hovering around $101, roughly $6 less than where it was trading five days ago. This provides those looking to long the stock a key opportunity to buy in at a lower price. While the breakup between Disney and Netflix was unexpected, Disney's desire to break into the standalone streaming service industry is a smart move.

Although Disney will miss out on a key consumer base after all films are pulled from Netflix's library, Disney will likely be able to generate better profits. The company will be able to 1) price their service how they want and benefit from all profits, and 2) focus marketing efforts on Disney-specific material to attract users. This breakup doesn't seem so bad when you consider the potential for Disney. So my hat's off to you, Mr. Iger, and your determination to see an American staple survive in a forever-changing market.

Source: Jiminy Cricket Clip Art

Forward-Looking Growth Opportunities

I would like to recommend that investors establish a long position in Disney stock. There has been a lot of focus over the past few days on Disney's soon-to-come streaming services and its breakup with Netflix. However, there are several opportunities outside of that scope that Walt Disney can benefit from in the coming years:

The release of several key films in the Star Wars and Marvel franchises

The "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" addition to current Disney parks

With Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures (parent company of Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, Walt Disney Pictures, and Pixar) set to release a new Star Wars film every year until 2020, investors should expect Disney's stock to benefit with each release. After all, The Force Awakens (2015) is the studio's highest-grossing film in North America and worldwide ($936.7M and $2,068.2M, respectively). Let's take a look at some of upcoming films under Walt Disney's umbrella:

Black Panther 2018- Marvel Studios Avengers: Infinity War 2018- Marvel Studios Deadpool 2 2018- Marvel Studios Venom 2018- Marvel Studios Star Wars: The Last Jedi 2017- Lucasfilm Star Wars Untitled Anthology film 2018- Lucasfilm Star Wars: Episode XI 2019- Lucasfilm The Incredibles 2 2018- Pixar Toy Story 4 2019- Pixar Frozen 2 2019- Walt Disney Animation Studios

Not only is The Force Awakens one of the highest-grossing films of all time (No. 3), Marvel's The Avengers (No. 5) and Avenger's: Age of Ultron (No. 7) also make the top-10 list (and both have upcoming sequels). Investors should also consider the profits from home media releases, books, action figures/toys, video games, and other merchandising efforts that revolve around film releases. While going to the movies might be a dying pastime, the other revenue streams that correlate with film releases have great potential. Remember that this is Disney - the company that licenses everything from water bottles to phone chargers.

Investors should also turn their attention to the steps that Disney is taking to expand and improve their current theme parks, in particular the Star Wars areas that are currently under development in California (Disneyland Park) and Florida (Disney's Hollywood Studios). It's no secret that the Star Wars franchise is one of the most successful in world. Let's not forget that the Star Wars franchise has its own holiday -- how many other film franchises can say that? The addition of Star Wars themed areas to Disney's North American parks could be a huge momentum-driver for the stock price and for future earnings.

Walt Disney Co. and the Dow Jones Industrial Average

A broad reason why investors should also consider taking a long position in Disney is because of its historical performance with regard to how the Dow Jones Industrial Average has performed over the last five years. Disney's stock has seen a +100% return over the last five years and has been a component of the Dow since 1991. The Dow Jones Industrial Average has seen a 64% return over the last five years and just recently breached the 22,000 mark (an incredible achievement).

The chart above compares the price movement of Walt Disney Co. vs. the Dow Jones over the past five years (note that Dow prices are divided by 100 for better presentation purposes). From a simple technical analysis standpoint, Disney and the Dow tend to move in unison with one another. Disney's correlation coefficient to the Dow over the past five years is 0.869. Understanding basic statistics, this implies Disney has a positive correlation to the Dow (as one goes up, so does the other).

Understanding the Dow Jones in comparison to Disney over the last five years creates a strong argument that Disney's performance over the next few years will very likely be a reflection of how well the Dow performs. Looking toward the future, investors expect the index to slightly grow by about 1000. Based on this, investors could expect Disney to do so as well, if you believe in positive correlation.

Trust the Mouse

As mentioned above, investors would be wise to take a long position in Disney and have some faith in the mouse. Despite the below-par Q3 earnings, there are several factors that analysts should be taking into consideration that could really boost revenues over the coming years. Looking at the company's other business segments and the opportunities on the horizon, it will be easy to forget Disney's breakup with Netflix when the company is breaking the box office, increasing its number of park-goers, and merchandising anything and everything that can generate a profit.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.