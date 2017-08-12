Should You Buy Adamas Pharmaceuticals Stock Ahead Of Upcoming PDUFA On August 24?

We picked Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) stock in our portfolio last year (see initiation article with full details). We reiterated Buy on the stock in a premium service post last month. We are revisiting this company ahead of the August 24 PDUFA date for ADS-5102 in the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia, LID in Parkinson's disease, PD.

The first FDA approved drug addressing a large $1.4B/year U.S. market:

Parkinson's disease affects about 1 million people in the US alone, and about 50,000 new cases are diagnosed every year (10-K). Worldwide prevalence of PD is about 10 million people.

The first line treatment for PD is levodopa. After few years of treatments with levodopa, abnormal motor movements like muscle cramps (called levodopa induced dyskinesia) are seen frequently. On an average, the incidence of LID is about 17% in PD one year after treatment with levodopa. The incidence of LID varies according to the age as well. The five-year incidence of LID is about 50% in those with age of onset of PD = 40-59 years while the five-year incidence is 16% in those with PD onset more than 70 years. The U.S. market size estimate for LID in PD is about $1.4 billion/year (company data). Various second line dopaminergic drugs like ropinirole are added to levodopa to treat LID and reduce OFF-time. Amantadine, a drug which has dopaminergic and anticholinergic side effects, is also used in combination with levodopa. However, the current formulation of amantadine is immediate-release acting and is taken twice daily. The short-acting formulation results in fluctuant plasma levels of amantadine in the daytime. This fluctuant drug level results in fluctuation of motor symptoms of PD in the daytime and inadequate disease control.

Adamas's solution: a novel long-acting amantadine preparation that has shown efficacy in reducing LID in late stage trials:

ADS-5102 is a long-acting sustained release once daily oral formulation of amantadine which is taken at bedtime in addition to levodopa. Pharmacokinetic studies have shown sustained plasma levels of amantadine in the daytime with ADS-5102 compared to fluctuant levels seen with immediate release amantadine. In the Phase 3 LID EASE study, there was 42% reduction in LID (as measured by UDysRS score) from the baseline after 12 weeks of treatment vs. 19% reduction in placebo (p=0.0009), 10-K. An open-label study showed efficacy, safety, and tolerability of ADS-5102 even after 88 weeks of treatment. The benefit was sustained even in PD patients who were switched from immediate release amantadine. Various patents extend till 2030.

The management includes a former COO at Scripps Research Institute who was CEO/President at AcelRx (ACRX), a former Chief Development Officer at Ocera Therapeutics (OCRX) who was earlier SVP/CMO at Actelion (OTCPK:ALIOF) and EVP at Roche (OTCQX:RHHBF). The Board of Directors includes the current CEO at Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK), a former CEO at Elan and a former CEO at McKesson (NYSE:MCK).

FDA has given a vote of confidence to ADS-5102 by approving NDA application and granting upcoming PDUFDA date of August 24. We are optimistic about the drug's FDA approval in view of the late stage clinical data. We have updated our valuation model to reflect the recent Q2 earning financials. We estimate peak $612 million risk-adjusted sales (at 90% probability on reaching the market) in 2022. (at just 5% peak market penetration of 260K LID U.S. patients, annual wholesale price = $64K/year). Cowen analysts estimated $350-500 million peak sales by 2025 (U.S.) plus an additional $200 million in EU peak sales in LID indication.

Our updated fair value of equity estimate is $1.1B or $38 per share (2-3 years time frame), including future revenue from ADS-4102 in epilepsy peak $500 million sales in 2025, risk-adjusted at 10% probability. We have not included future revenue from ADS-5102 in the treatment of walking impairment due to multiple sclerosis (Phase 3 planned) which is a $1.6B/year market (about 150K U.S. patients). We will add this in our model when we get more updates.

(Adamas revenue forecast model)

The company is well-funded with $145 million in cash reserves at the end of Q2'17. It had $33.7 million in long-term debt. At operating cash burn of $26.6B in H1'17, there is no immediate need to raise capital in next 12 months.

A 3-star ranked Cowen analyst reiterated Buy rating on the stock earlier this week with $45 price target. The analyst expressed confidence in ADS-5102's approval and appreciated the management's preparations for commercialization. Armistice Capital, a well-known institutional investor (with $500 million in AUM) bought 1.14 million shares in June 2017 (5.1% stake). Parkinson's disease is also a hot therapeutic area for M&A as shown by recent $1.1B Neuroderm acquisition, $624 million acquisition of Cynapsus Therapeutics, and $363 million acquisition of Biotie.

We are reiterating Buy on Adamas stock ahead of PDUFA. The stock is even more attractive after the recent pullback and could pop to above $20 on FDA approval. The long position can be hedged by buying out of the money $10 strike puts with September expiry.

Risks in the investment: The FDA may not approve ADS-5102 which may cause the stock to fall below $10. This is a binary event and risk mitigation/hedging is advised.

Author's note: To get more investment ideas like this as soon as they are published, click on my profile and hit the big orange "Follow" button and choose the real-time alerts option.

Premium Research Service

A two-week trial is still open. Link to subscribe.

Get exclusive investment ideas by subscribing to Vasuda Healthcare Analytics, our premium equity research service (second-most subscribed biotech/pharma focused investment research service on Seeking Alpha's Marketplace in less than a year). Subscribers have exclusive access to our list of top picks for 2017, the research reports, regular portfolio updates, have access to a momentum portfolio (with price targets and suggested allocation), a contrarian portfolio and a subscriber-only active chat room with swing trade ideas.

Disclaimer: This article represents my own opinion and is not a substitute for professional investment advice. It does not represent a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Investors should do their own research and consult their financial adviser before making any investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADMS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.