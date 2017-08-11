Dow 30,000, Not If Demographics Have Anything To Say

Nowadays, it is easy to get caught up in the day to day of markets with main stream media pumping the hot stock or warning of market crashes that rarely come. Focusing on the longer term cycles is how you stay with the trend, reduce portfolio churn and costs. I am not advocating for a purely passive strategy as I think the current state of passive investing is contributing to over-valuation and a lack of pricing discovery, which is another topic I won't get into in this piece. Longer term cycles are largely influenced by demographics. Boomers were entering the workforce in the 1970s and started having children (Millennials) in the early 1980s. The surge in home purchases, appliances, and the multitude of things you buy for kids helped drive the economy for 30 years. The giant buildup in credit that I have covered in a previous article is another reason for a 35-year bull market. The potential problem now is Boomers are hitting retirement, and roughly 10,000 Boomers retire each day. The following chart is the age distribution of the U.S. population by age. You can see the cliff of Boomers that are turning 70 this year.

There are a couple ramifications of Boomers retiring. First is the moment they quit their job or sell their business, they are on a finite budget from there on out. Second, there are fewer people than will be available for work down the road leaving less tax payers contributing to already stressed government budgets. Lastly, Boomers are incentivized to retire at 70.5 due to social security rules and will also start drawing on pensions. What makes matters worse is the majority of Boomers have less than $200k saved for retirement and a large portion have less than $50k saved per PWC's Annual survey. This means that Boomers are heavily relying on Social Security or they have to work longer, which is currently evidenced by the following chart from the BLS.

Boomers have essentially garnered that majority of wage gains and now are working longer either out of necessity or preference. You might be thinking the surge in Millennials entering the work force will save the day, but due to the above facts, younger generations have to wait longer to move up the corporate ladder or have to attain levels of higher education to receive an adequate salary. As a result, student debt has risen exponentially in the U.S. jeopardizing the future of many starting their professional lives.

Additionally, basic costs such as rent are eating up more of paychecks making saving for a house or children more difficult. In most major cities, people spend 30-50% of their income on rent.

Due to longer stays in school and the financial pressure of low wage growth and mounting debt, Millennials are waiting longer to get married. While this trend was already in place, it has accelerated post recession.

The subsequent effect of marriages occurring later in life is women are having children later in life. Birth rates for women in their 20s are declining while birth rates for women in their 30s and early 40s are rising.

Although there are advancements in medical technology allowing women to have children later in life, women generally have a smaller number of children if they start later in life. This is shown as the fertility rate and births as a percentage of the population have declined to new lows.

The ultimate outcome is a slower growth in population, which is also declining. There are other factors that play into birth rates and population growth, such as immigration, but the aforementioned demographics are a major reason.

Lower population growth by itself won't lead to lower economic output if productivity makes up for it. However, productivity has remained firmly below 2%, which is one of the weakest periods on record.

Combining all this information leads me to a couple of conclusions. One is that economic growth is not going to take off given where we are in the economic cycle and considering how many Boomers will be retiring in the next few years. Two, this does not mean a renewed era of inflation. While there are lots of debate about if the Fed can reduce its balance sheet and the implications for the bond market, inflation will not be the reason rates rise in the foreseeable future. I wrote in a previous article why I purchased treasuries (TLT) which I continue to hold today (up approximately 5.8%). Lastly, more money than ever is being piled into passive investments that promise over the long haul you will earn a decent return. Demographic forces will curtail growth and subsequently hurt equity returns (absent more central bank intervention). Right now, with the markets near all time highs, and valuations stretched, it's best to move allocations more to bonds or cash.

