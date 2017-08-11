The Foundation Of United States Economic Policies: The World

Information is going to continue to spread just as globalization is going to continue to spread and these facts must be accepted and worked with.

The problem is that "The only closed economy is the world economy".

The United States is taking itself out of the discussions about building the new economic world order, but others are continuing the process.

Robert Mundell, an economist who was awarded the Nobel Prize in Economics, once made the statement that “The only closed economy is the world economy.”

I believe that this needs to be one of the foundational beliefs of any platform of economic policymaking that is relevant to the world today.

This is why I shudder reading headlines like the one that appeared on the Bloomberg website: “The New World Order is Leaving the U. S. Behind.”

President Trump, as the article reports, “came into office pledging to put America First.”

As a consequence, “He downgraded the security guarantees of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization...The Iran nuclear pact was ‘the worst deal ever’...The Trans-Pacific Partnership was dead on arrival...Japan and South Korea’s free-riding days were over...The North American Free Trade Agreement was toast...The U. S. would ignore the rules of the World Trade Organization. “ And so forth and so on.

But, James Gibney, the author of the piece, “a funny thing happened on the way to the disintegration of the international liberal order. It’s started to reconstitute itself—only not with the U. S. at its center.”

As readers of this post know, I believe that underlying all of history is the fact that information spreads. And, as information spreads, things change.

Furthermore, since the end of World War II, globalization has also spread throughout the world, much of the globalization connected with the spread of information, and it has reached into almost every corner.

What we have seen in both of these areas is that the spread of information and the spread of globalization can be slowed, postponed, for a time but it never goes away. And, as soon as possible, both resume their march spreading here and spreading there.

And, this has been true throughout history - it is just that things are happening much more rapidly than they did at an earlier time so that the existence of this fact is more apparent.

This, then, should be the starting point, a part of the foundation, for any economic policy program.

As Mr. Gibney demonstrates in his article, a lot of the rest of the world realizes this and is acting upon it.

In particular, I believe that China understands this and is acting upon it, in many different ways.

The biggest barrier that prevents the spread of information and the spread of globalization is the lack of trust, a lack that can result in fear of others.

César Hildalgo of MIT, argues in his book “Why Information Grows,” that:

“trust encourages the formation of the large networks that our society needs to accumulate knowledge and knowhow, eve if trust sometimes works in mysterious ways. Trust contributes to network size by reducing the cost of links, but also by providing porous boundaries that allow these networks to adapt to change in markets and technologies. In a high-trust environment links are easier to create since by definition people in a high-trust environment assume that new links are not that risky.”

Mr. Hildalgo goes on: “Trust enables networks, but networks also enable trust.”

Information and globalization work are really networks and as information and globalization spread they flow and integrate those areas that trust one another and are willing to contribute to the building and expansion of networks.

Mr. Hildalgo goes on to show that this is where networks prosper and create wealth in a way that is inconceivable to those that lack trust and, therefore, turn in on themselves.

But, to take his second point, it is also true that “networks also enable trust.” That is, the most successful high-trust societies create associations among strangers” and therefore make greater efforts to incorporate others into the networks and build stronger links among their society.

“Low-trust societies are less successful at creating associations among strangers and hence rely more strongly on family links.”

And, this is where some societies are letting down with the result being the rise in discontent and populism. One reads a book like J. D. Vance’s “Hillbilly Elegy” and Charles Murray’s “Coming Apart” and you can see how, if one is not careful, societies, like America, can leave behind those that are not a part of the networks that are being built. And, in democracies, those “left behind” can rise up and loudly voice their opinions.

Thus, if one accepts the fact that information spreads and cannot really be stopped, and that globalization spreads and cannot really be stopped, then one must work to see that those that don’t participate are welcomed and provided the tools and access that are needed to become parts of the networks being built that create the wealth and prosperity that comes from these trends.

Turning one’s back on information’s spread will not resolve the problem - it will only postpone finding solutions.

In my mind, one must accept the fact that information is going to continue to spread and, in fact, will spread even more rapidly in the future. And, one must also accept the fact that globalization will spread right along with the spread of information.

If one accepts these facts, then one must also work to see that as many people as possible participate in the networks that are created to achieve the increasing prosperity.

Therefore, if economic policy incorporates the fact that the world is the only closed economy, one must build into that foundation the tools and access to achieve this participation.

In this way we are growing with history - not fighting history’s growth.

