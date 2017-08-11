Natural Gas Storage Forecast For Next Week

Since the middle of July, Lower 48 production growth has outpaced our expectations by 1 Bcf/d!

If EIA reports a storage injection of 48 Bcf, it would be compared to +23 Bcf last year and +50.

EIA reported +28 Bcf change yesterday, which was 9 Bcf lower than our forecast of +37 Bcf. Be sure to read our 8/4 natural gas storage report here.

For the week of 8/4, we expect an injection of 48 Bcf.

On a fundamental supply and demand basis, below is how each fundamental factor fared versus the prior week:

Lower 48 production rose again last week to hit an all-time weekly high for 2017. This marks the fifth straight week of Lower 48 production climbing, and the growth since the middle of July has surprised to the upside by almost 1 Bcf/d!

Despite rising supplies however, power burn did fall 1.7 Bcf/d, but the decrease was MUCH lower than what the weather implied demand was forecasting resulting in bullish storage forecast changes this week. In addition, residential/commercial demand picking up this week offset some of the decrease we saw in power burn.

Here's where we stand on a daily implied basis:

Bcf for the five-year average.

